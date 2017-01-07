₦airaland Forum

Nairalander ,iamsynord Drops Hot New Single " Tonight" by Synord: 12:23pm On Dec 29, 2016
Nairalander and Entertainment critic, Synord returns after a long break from.music with a new rnb afro pop banger entitled TONIGHT..On this joint, he employs the services of vocalist , Ybeez to deliver a quite impressive track..

A remix is in the works with one of Nigeria's top music act..

DOWNLOAD HERE

Criticism and Observations are highly welcome..Thanks

Re: Nairalander ,iamsynord Drops Hot New Single " Tonight" by Synord: 12:24pm On Dec 29, 2016
Re: Nairalander ,iamsynord Drops Hot New Single " Tonight" by INTROVERT(f): 12:24pm On Dec 29, 2016
downloading...



I love the beats, lyrically OK, I laughed at 'I love you pass alert'. A nice track for a play list.. grin grin grin grin grin
#Keep it up





Lalasticlala cool

Re: Nairalander ,iamsynord Drops Hot New Single " Tonight" by Synord: 12:25pm On Dec 29, 2016
INTROVERT:
downloading...

Thanks, expecting ur honest review and comment soon wink
Re: Nairalander ,iamsynord Drops Hot New Single " Tonight" by 2dice01: 12:40pm On Dec 29, 2016
boss i think say you be wrapper before abi recession sef follow enter music genre cheesy tongue
Re: Nairalander ,iamsynord Drops Hot New Single " Tonight" by Synord: 1:55pm On Dec 29, 2016
2dice01:
boss i think say you be wrapper before abi recession sef follow enter music genre cheesy tongue

Boss , punchline o jawo grin grin grin grin

Long time bro grin ;DD

Some reviews

Re: Nairalander ,iamsynord Drops Hot New Single " Tonight" by samzysam: 2:18pm On Dec 29, 2016
Jam !!!!

Well done
Re: Nairalander ,iamsynord Drops Hot New Single " Tonight" by toonzay(m): 7:29pm On Dec 29, 2016
This is dope bro..

I love the chorus and instrumentals..keep it up

Cc lalasticlala,dominique
Re: Nairalander ,iamsynord Drops Hot New Single " Tonight" by cheddahboy(m): 7:35pm On Dec 29, 2016
I'll Pass
Re: Nairalander ,iamsynord Drops Hot New Single " Tonight" by Synord: 7:41pm On Dec 29, 2016
cheddahboy:
I'll Pass

Oh no

Re: Nairalander ,iamsynord Drops Hot New Single " Tonight" by RaDaZaBaNa(m): 7:57pm On Dec 29, 2016
Re: Nairalander ,iamsynord Drops Hot New Single " Tonight" by cheddahboy(m): 8:47pm On Dec 29, 2016
Synord:


My brother, u are also an artiste..there no point in hating on another bro hustle..

No Hating Bro, its just dat its better to pass than say a bad word. I downloaded it, but it didn't move me. Honestly
Re: Nairalander ,iamsynord Drops Hot New Single " Tonight" by Synord: 9:18pm On Dec 29, 2016
cheddahboy:


No Hating Bro, its just dat its better to pass than say a bad word. I downloaded it, but it didn't move me. Honestly

Re: Nairalander ,iamsynord Drops Hot New Single " Tonight" by Synord: 9:29pm On Dec 29, 2016
INTROVERT:
downloading...



I love the beats, lyrically OK, I laughed at 'I love you pass alert'. A nice track for a play list.. grin grin grin grin grin
#Keep it up





Lalasticlala cool

really Appreciate ..thankz
Re: Nairalander ,iamsynord Drops Hot New Single " Tonight" by BrutalJab: 9:55pm On Dec 29, 2016
What a waste of MB. Damn!


Voice be like frog own, beat be like panpangolo. You better go and find something doing with your life. Mtcheeew



Infact, how much do I pay you to stay away from the studio and anything called music?

Re: Nairalander ,iamsynord Drops Hot New Single " Tonight" by Synord: 10:07pm On Dec 29, 2016
BrutalJab:
What a waste of MB. Damn!


Voice be like frog own, beat be like panpangolo. You better go and find something doing with your life. Mtcheeew



Infact, how much do I pay you to stay away from the studio and anything called music?

May God almighty make you happy sir..

thanks for your contribution !!!

lalasticlala

Re: Nairalander ,iamsynord Drops Hot New Single " Tonight" by ClassCaptain(m): 7:30am On Dec 30, 2016
Re: Nairalander ,iamsynord Drops Hot New Single " Tonight" by Synord: 7:51pm On Dec 30, 2016
toonzay:
This is dope bro..
I love the chorus and instrumentals..keep it up
Cc lalasticlala,dominique
thanks bro
Re: Nairalander ,iamsynord Drops Hot New Single " Tonight" by Synord: 8:02pm On Jan 01
samzysam:
Jam !!!!
Well done
thank you boss
Re: Nairalander ,iamsynord Drops Hot New Single " Tonight" by GoggleB(m): 8:23pm On Jan 01
I don't just understand Nairaland.
This shud make FP since last year.
Nairaland Mods can't even promote their own.
If na Airforce with frog voice na dem go don move am to FP.
Nairaland Mod Dis is 2017 change your ways.
Re: Nairalander ,iamsynord Drops Hot New Single " Tonight" by 2dice01: 1:20am On Jan 02
Synord:


Boss , punchline o jawo grin grin grin grin

Long time bro grin grin
its always good to be versatile
Make i no lie i love the chorus more..you guys killed the song
The maggi and spies odikwa alright
You got potential man cheesy
Re: Nairalander ,iamsynord Drops Hot New Single " Tonight" by Synord: 9:58am On Jan 06
GoggleB:
I don't just understand Nairaland.
This shud make FP since last year.
Nairaland Mods can't even promote their own.
If na Airforce with frog voice na dem go don move am to FP.
Nairaland Mod Dis is 2017 change your ways.

Lalasticlala and co cheesy grin cheesy
Re: Nairalander ,iamsynord Drops Hot New Single " Tonight" by Synord: 9:59am On Jan 06
2dice01:
its always good to be versatile
Make i no lie i love the chorus more..you guys killed the song
The maggi and spies odikwa alright
You got potential man cheesy

Thank you jare boss..2017 will be mad...


Too much jams !!! This was a freestyle in between
Re: Nairalander ,iamsynord Drops Hot New Single " Tonight" by 2dice01: 11:17am On Jan 06
Synord:


Thank you jare boss..2017 will be mad...


Too much jams !!! This was a freestyle in between
amen boss..how your side
Re: Nairalander ,iamsynord Drops Hot New Single " Tonight" by Paulscholari(m): 1:13pm On Jan 06
I have enough data, let me try this poo out!
Re: Nairalander ,iamsynord Drops Hot New Single " Tonight" by Paulscholari(m): 1:24pm On Jan 06
Nice song.. Keep it up bro
Re: Nairalander ,iamsynord Drops Hot New Single " Tonight" by LordofNairaland: 3:34pm On Jan 06
Synord:
Nairalander and Entertainment critic, Synord returns after a long break from.music with a new rnb afro pop banger entitled TONIGHT..On this joint, he employs the services of vocalist , Ybeez to deliver a quite impressive track..

A remix is in the works with one of Nigeria's top music act..

DOWNLOAD HERE

Criticism and Observations are highly welcome..Thanks

A lot of Nigerians will not like this track because it is basically RnB. The song is fine but for the part of a verse containing Wole Soyinka, there was a bit of awkwardness in the delivery of some parts of that verse. Overall, it is a nice track. I like the smoothness from 3:10 to 3:24. That was perfect melodious mix. I kept repeating that part. Well done, Synord.

Re: Nairalander ,iamsynord Drops Hot New Single " Tonight" by Synord: 6:56pm On Jan 06
Paulscholari:
Nice song.. Keep it up bro
Thanks bro..I really appreciate you !!!
Re: Nairalander ,iamsynord Drops Hot New Single " Tonight" by Synord: 6:59pm On Jan 06
LordofNairaland:


A lot of Nigerians will not like this track because it is basically RnB. The song is fine but for the part of a verse containing Wole Soyinka, there was a bit of awkwardness in the delivery of some parts of that verse. Overall, it is a nice track. I like the smoothness from 3:10 to 3:24. That was perfect melodious mix. I kept repeating that part. Well done, Synord.


thank you for your constructive criticism !!!

I really appreciate..

lalasticlala , Dominique help me push am go HQ..

Re: Nairalander ,iamsynord Drops Hot New Single " Tonight" by mekzyjoe(m): 7:09pm On Jan 06
bro I ain't hating BT dis truck is rubbish,wack beat,wack lyrics,no direction ,wack voice....u called dis a song? n.igga pls..dis is 2017,music ain't for every body,,,like for somtin else to do...leave dos people praising u,deep down in deir heart,dis is a dumb poo...all d best

Re: Nairalander ,iamsynord Drops Hot New Single " Tonight" by Synord: 7:13pm On Jan 06
mekzyjoe:
bro I ain't hating BT dis truck is rubbish,wack beat,wack lyrics,no direction ,wack voice....u called dis a song? n.igga pls..dis is 2017,music ain't for every body,,,like for somtin else to do...leave dos people praising u,deep down in deir heart,dis is a dumb poo...all d best

Thank you bro for your contribution...

God bless you..
Re: Nairalander ,iamsynord Drops Hot New Single " Tonight" by Synord: 8:53pm On Jan 06
2dice01:
amen boss..how your side

On a low key boss mi

