|Nairalander ,iamsynord Drops Hot New Single " Tonight" by Synord: 12:23pm On Dec 29, 2016
Nairalander and Entertainment critic, Synord returns after a long break from.music with a new rnb afro pop banger entitled TONIGHT..On this joint, he employs the services of vocalist , Ybeez to deliver a quite impressive track..
A remix is in the works with one of Nigeria's top music act..
DOWNLOAD HERE
Criticism and Observations are highly welcome..Thanks
|Re: Nairalander ,iamsynord Drops Hot New Single " Tonight" by Synord: 12:24pm On Dec 29, 2016
Follow on twitter @iamsynord
|Re: Nairalander ,iamsynord Drops Hot New Single " Tonight" by INTROVERT(f): 12:24pm On Dec 29, 2016
downloading...
I love the beats, lyrically OK, I laughed at 'I love you pass alert'. A nice track for a play list..
#Keep it up
Lalasticlala
|Re: Nairalander ,iamsynord Drops Hot New Single " Tonight" by Synord: 12:25pm On Dec 29, 2016
INTROVERT:
Thanks, expecting ur honest review and comment soon
|Re: Nairalander ,iamsynord Drops Hot New Single " Tonight" by 2dice01: 12:40pm On Dec 29, 2016
boss i think say you be wrapper before abi recession sef follow enter music genre
|Re: Nairalander ,iamsynord Drops Hot New Single " Tonight" by Synord: 1:55pm On Dec 29, 2016
2dice01:
Boss , punchline o jawo
Long time bro ;DD
Some reviews
|Re: Nairalander ,iamsynord Drops Hot New Single " Tonight" by samzysam: 2:18pm On Dec 29, 2016
Jam !!!!
Well done
|Re: Nairalander ,iamsynord Drops Hot New Single " Tonight" by toonzay(m): 7:29pm On Dec 29, 2016
This is dope bro..
I love the chorus and instrumentals..keep it up
Cc lalasticlala,dominique
|Re: Nairalander ,iamsynord Drops Hot New Single " Tonight" by cheddahboy(m): 7:35pm On Dec 29, 2016
I'll Pass
|Re: Nairalander ,iamsynord Drops Hot New Single " Tonight" by Synord: 7:41pm On Dec 29, 2016
cheddahboy:
Oh no
|Re: Nairalander ,iamsynord Drops Hot New Single " Tonight" by RaDaZaBaNa(m): 7:57pm On Dec 29, 2016
....
|Re: Nairalander ,iamsynord Drops Hot New Single " Tonight" by cheddahboy(m): 8:47pm On Dec 29, 2016
Synord:
No Hating Bro, its just dat its better to pass than say a bad word. I downloaded it, but it didn't move me. Honestly
|Re: Nairalander ,iamsynord Drops Hot New Single " Tonight" by Synord: 9:18pm On Dec 29, 2016
cheddahboy:
|Re: Nairalander ,iamsynord Drops Hot New Single " Tonight" by Synord: 9:29pm On Dec 29, 2016
INTROVERT:
really Appreciate ..thankz
|Re: Nairalander ,iamsynord Drops Hot New Single " Tonight" by BrutalJab: 9:55pm On Dec 29, 2016
What a waste of MB. Damn!
Voice be like frog own, beat be like panpangolo. You better go and find something doing with your life. Mtcheeew
Infact, how much do I pay you to stay away from the studio and anything called music?
|Re: Nairalander ,iamsynord Drops Hot New Single " Tonight" by Synord: 10:07pm On Dec 29, 2016
BrutalJab:
May God almighty make you happy sir..
thanks for your contribution !!!
lalasticlala
|Re: Nairalander ,iamsynord Drops Hot New Single " Tonight" by ClassCaptain(m): 7:30am On Dec 30, 2016
|Re: Nairalander ,iamsynord Drops Hot New Single " Tonight" by Synord: 7:51pm On Dec 30, 2016
toonzay:thanks bro
|Re: Nairalander ,iamsynord Drops Hot New Single " Tonight" by Synord: 8:02pm On Jan 01
samzysam:thank you boss
|Re: Nairalander ,iamsynord Drops Hot New Single " Tonight" by GoggleB(m): 8:23pm On Jan 01
I don't just understand Nairaland.
This shud make FP since last year.
Nairaland Mods can't even promote their own.
If na Airforce with frog voice na dem go don move am to FP.
Nairaland Mod Dis is 2017 change your ways.
|Re: Nairalander ,iamsynord Drops Hot New Single " Tonight" by 2dice01: 1:20am On Jan 02
Synord:its always good to be versatile
Make i no lie i love the chorus more..you guys killed the song
The maggi and spies odikwa alright
You got potential man
|Re: Nairalander ,iamsynord Drops Hot New Single " Tonight" by Synord: 9:58am On Jan 06
GoggleB:
Lalasticlala and co
|Re: Nairalander ,iamsynord Drops Hot New Single " Tonight" by Synord: 9:59am On Jan 06
2dice01:
Thank you jare boss..2017 will be mad...
Too much jams !!! This was a freestyle in between
|Re: Nairalander ,iamsynord Drops Hot New Single " Tonight" by 2dice01: 11:17am On Jan 06
Synord:amen boss..how your side
|Re: Nairalander ,iamsynord Drops Hot New Single " Tonight" by Paulscholari(m): 1:13pm On Jan 06
I have enough data, let me try this poo out!
|Re: Nairalander ,iamsynord Drops Hot New Single " Tonight" by Paulscholari(m): 1:24pm On Jan 06
Nice song.. Keep it up bro
|Re: Nairalander ,iamsynord Drops Hot New Single " Tonight" by LordofNairaland: 3:34pm On Jan 06
Synord:
A lot of Nigerians will not like this track because it is basically RnB. The song is fine but for the part of a verse containing Wole Soyinka, there was a bit of awkwardness in the delivery of some parts of that verse. Overall, it is a nice track. I like the smoothness from 3:10 to 3:24. That was perfect melodious mix. I kept repeating that part. Well done, Synord.
|Re: Nairalander ,iamsynord Drops Hot New Single " Tonight" by Synord: 6:56pm On Jan 06
Paulscholari:Thanks bro..I really appreciate you !!!
|Re: Nairalander ,iamsynord Drops Hot New Single " Tonight" by Synord: 6:59pm On Jan 06
LordofNairaland:
thank you for your constructive criticism !!!
I really appreciate..
lalasticlala , Dominique help me push am go HQ..
|Re: Nairalander ,iamsynord Drops Hot New Single " Tonight" by mekzyjoe(m): 7:09pm On Jan 06
bro I ain't hating BT dis truck is rubbish,wack beat,wack lyrics,no direction ,wack voice....u called dis a song? n.igga pls..dis is 2017,music ain't for every body,,,like for somtin else to do...leave dos people praising u,deep down in deir heart,dis is a dumb poo...all d best
|Re: Nairalander ,iamsynord Drops Hot New Single " Tonight" by Synord: 7:13pm On Jan 06
mekzyjoe:
Thank you bro for your contribution...
God bless you..
|Re: Nairalander ,iamsynord Drops Hot New Single " Tonight" by Synord: 8:53pm On Jan 06
2dice01:
On a low key boss mi
