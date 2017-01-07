Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Music/Radio / Nairalander ,iamsynord Drops Hot New Single " Tonight" (2446 Views)

Nairalander,iamsynord Drops Two New Singles / New Female Vocalist Karini Drops Hot Single. / Download And Watch Single Tonight By Zani Challe Ft. Patoranking (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (Reply) (Go Down)





A remix is in the works with one of Nigeria's top music act..



DOWNLOAD HERE



Criticism and Observations are highly welcome..Thanks Nairalander and Entertainment critic, Synord returns after a long break from.music with a new rnb afro pop banger entitled TONIGHT..On this joint, he employs the services of vocalist , Ybeez to deliver a quite impressive track..A remix is in the works with one of Nigeria's top music act..Criticism and Observations are highly welcome..Thanks 3 Likes 5 Shares

Follow on twitter @iamsynord 1 Share









I love the beats, lyrically OK, I laughed at 'I love you pass alert'. A nice track for a play list..

#Keep it up











Lalasticlala downloading...I love the beats, lyrically OK, I laughed at 'I love you pass alert'. A nice track for a play list..Lalasticlala 4 Likes 3 Shares

INTROVERT:

downloading...

Thanks, expecting ur honest review and comment soon Thanks, expecting ur honest review and comment soon

boss i think say you be wrapper before abi recession sef follow enter music genre

2dice01:

boss i think say you be wrapper before abi recession sef follow enter music genre

Boss , punchline o jawo



Long time bro ;DD



Some reviews Boss , punchline o jawoLong time bro;DDSome reviews

Jam !!!!



Well done

This is dope bro..



I love the chorus and instrumentals..keep it up



Cc lalasticlala,dominique

I'll Pass

cheddahboy:

I'll Pass

Oh no Oh no 4 Likes 1 Share

....

Synord:





My brother, u are also an artiste..there no point in hating on another bro hustle..

No Hating Bro, its just dat its better to pass than say a bad word. I downloaded it, but it didn't move me. Honestly No Hating Bro, its just dat its better to pass than say a bad word. I downloaded it, but it didn't move me. Honestly

cheddahboy:





No Hating Bro, its just dat its better to pass than say a bad word. I downloaded it, but it didn't move me. Honestly



INTROVERT:

downloading...







I love the beats, lyrically OK, I laughed at 'I love you pass alert'. A nice track for a play list..

#Keep it up











Lalasticlala

really Appreciate ..thankz really Appreciate ..thankz

What a waste of MB. Damn!





Voice be like frog own, beat be like panpangolo. You better go and find something doing with your life. Mtcheeew







Infact, how much do I pay you to stay away from the studio and anything called music? 4 Likes 3 Shares

BrutalJab:

What a waste of MB. Damn!





Voice be like frog own, beat be like panpangolo. You better go and find something doing with your life. Mtcheeew







Infact, how much do I pay you to stay away from the studio and anything called music?

May God almighty make you happy sir..



thanks for your contribution !!!



lalasticlala May God almighty make you happy sir..thanks for your contribution !!!lalasticlala 5 Likes 1 Share

toonzay:

This is dope bro..

I love the chorus and instrumentals..keep it up

Cc lalasticlala,dominique thanks bro thanks bro

samzysam:

Jam !!!!

Well done thank you boss thank you boss

I don't just understand Nairaland.

This shud make FP since last year.

Nairaland Mods can't even promote their own.

If na Airforce with frog voice na dem go don move am to FP.

Nairaland Mod Dis is 2017 change your ways.

Synord:





Boss , punchline o jawo



Long time bro its always good to be versatile

Make i no lie i love the chorus more..you guys killed the song

The maggi and spies odikwa alright

You got potential man its always good to be versatileMake i no lie i love the chorus more..you guys killed the songYou got potential man

GoggleB:

I don't just understand Nairaland.

This shud make FP since last year.

Nairaland Mods can't even promote their own.

If na Airforce with frog voice na dem go don move am to FP.

Nairaland Mod Dis is 2017 change your ways.

Lalasticlala and co Lalasticlala and co

2dice01:

its always good to be versatile

Make i no lie i love the chorus more..you guys killed the song

The maggi and spies odikwa alright

You got potential man

Thank you jare boss..2017 will be mad...





Too much jams !!! This was a freestyle in between Thank you jare boss..2017 will be mad...Too much jams !!! This was a freestyle in between

Synord:





Thank you jare boss..2017 will be mad...





Too much jams !!! This was a freestyle in between amen boss..how your side amen boss..how your side

I have enough data, let me try this poo out!

Nice song.. Keep it up bro

Synord:

Nairalander and Entertainment critic, Synord returns after a long break from.music with a new rnb afro pop banger entitled TONIGHT..On this joint, he employs the services of vocalist , Ybeez to deliver a quite impressive track..



A remix is in the works with one of Nigeria's top music act..



DOWNLOAD HERE



Criticism and Observations are highly welcome..Thanks

A lot of Nigerians will not like this track because it is basically RnB. The song is fine but for the part of a verse containing Wole Soyinka, there was a bit of awkwardness in the delivery of some parts of that verse. Overall, it is a nice track. I like the smoothness from 3:10 to 3:24. That was perfect melodious mix. I kept repeating that part. Well done, Synord. A lot of Nigerians will not like this track because it is basically RnB. The song is fine but for the part of a verse containing Wole Soyinka, there was a bit of awkwardness in the delivery of some parts of that verse. Overall, it is a nice track. I like the smoothness from 3:10 to 3:24. That was perfect melodious mix. I kept repeating that part. Well done, Synord. 1 Like 1 Share

Paulscholari:

Nice song.. Keep it up bro Thanks bro..I really appreciate you !!! Thanks bro..I really appreciate you !!!

LordofNairaland:





A lot of Nigerians will not like this track because it is basically RnB. The song is fine but for the part of a verse containing Wole Soyinka, there was a bit of awkwardness in the delivery of some parts of that verse. Overall, it is a nice track. I like the smoothness from 3:10 to 3:24. That was perfect melodious mix. I kept repeating that part. Well done, Synord.



thank you for your constructive criticism !!!



I really appreciate..



lalasticlala , Dominique help me push am go HQ.. thank you for your constructive criticism !!!I really appreciate..lalasticlala , Dominique help me push am go HQ.. 1 Like 1 Share

bro I ain't hating BT dis truck is rubbish,wack beat,wack lyrics,no direction ,wack voice....u called dis a song? n.igga pls..dis is 2017,music ain't for every body,,,like for somtin else to do...leave dos people praising u,deep down in deir heart,dis is a dumb poo...all d best 1 Like

mekzyjoe:

bro I ain't hating BT dis truck is rubbish,wack beat,wack lyrics,no direction ,wack voice....u called dis a song? n.igga pls..dis is 2017,music ain't for every body,,,like for somtin else to do...leave dos people praising u,deep down in deir heart,dis is a dumb poo...all d best

Thank you bro for your contribution...



God bless you.. Thank you bro for your contribution...God bless you..