This is with a view to minimising the sort of flight disruptions that had featured every harmattan season in the country.

The Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, disclosed this in a statement announcing the suspension of President Muhammadu Buhari’s scheduled one-day working visit to Bauchi State.



Shehu attributed the trip’s postponement to what he called prevailing weather conditions in the country.

He quoted the Minister of State for Aviation, Senator Hadi Sirika, as announcing the planned upgrade while reacting to the bad weather that forced Buhari to postpone the trip.

The presidential spokesman said, “Uncooperative weather which has been the bane of air travel in the current harmattan season, leading to the delay and cancellation of flights, reared its head in Abuja Airport this (Thursday) morning, preventing the take-off of the President’s plane for the trip to Bauchi.

“Technical information received from the weather station showed that visibility as at this (Thursday) morning was 600 meters, 200 metres short of the 800 metres minimally required for a safe aircraft take-off.

“According to the information available, the visibility was expected to drop to 300 metres before improving to permissible limit later in the day.



“The commander of the Presidential Air Fleet, Air Commodore Hassan Abubakar, said that the Presidential Aircraft was in perfect condition, the weather in Bauchi was alright, but that the problem was in Abuja.”

In cancelling the visit to the state, Shehu said the President expressed regret over the disruption caused by the bad weather.

He said Buhari, in a recorded audio and video message to the people of the state said he looked forward to the visit in the course of which he was to commission an Air Force medical facility and a number of other projects by the state government.

He said he also intended to thank the people for their relentless support in all his political undertakings.

“We make our plans, God makes His own plans,” the President was quoted as saying.

Buhari thanked the government and people of Bauchi State and the Nigerian Air Force for the studious and elaborate preparations made to receive him, and assured them that he is going to visit the state at a more auspicious time.



http://punchng.com/fg-plans-upgrade-airports-landing-systems/







FTC for the first time this year. Well I now believe in the saying that it's not over until it's over.



Back to the topic. I must commend the Government of the new Sherifat for all his plans to make Nigeria a better place, unfortunately you dnt just sit in front of the media and make plans you have to get down to work and actualize it.







God bless GEJ

God bless Nairaland

God bless Seun ( though he is tribalistic)

God bless wailers

God bless Zombies ( make them to become better people )

God bless Nigeria



Happy new year in advance 6 Likes

Nice move

Hmmmm.





So until e affect am before they do something. Okay.



Please let him try travelling by land too.

Let's hope babachir lawal won't be cutting grass there again 1 Like

Make una sha do everywhere make e set before I enter naija



Bcus



I no won get hyper tension o when plane dey land o



Make everywhere sha soft b4 I come back

Ok My President.. May Allah bless Buhari !

good development on the path of FG,only that we dont maintain anything in this country good development on the path of FG,only that we dont maintain anything in this country

So its now they know they will upgrade. Smh.

Let's see how this goes. I hope this expense was included in the 2017 budget

better than better

Good idea. And after dat dey should look after their citizens and listen to them

Too many promises none delivered

Let's hope babachir lawal won't be cutting grass there again ha ha, let's just hope they would tell us how many billions or trillions that would spend on it because since this government came on board, everything is now in billions and trillions. ha ha, let's just hope they would tell us how many billions or trillions that would spend on it because since this government came on board, everything is now in billions and trillions. 2 Likes

tah! till 2071

IG: Itskings9 Why does DSTV advertise DSTV on DSTV for people with DSTV to get DSTV??IG: Itskings9 1 Like

Why not earlier than now. Anyways it's better to be late than never! !!

IMAGINE FLIGHT CANCELATIONS on d increase due to this harmattan, when planes can land during snow in other countries.





We SCORE ZERO on d use of navigational aids, so many of those communication aids are WAY TOO OLD for any nation in d world, imagine using cell phone to call a pilot in mid air to wait and maintain safe distance before landing as a plane is about to take off





So MANY FLAWS in d aviation industry that gets me scared of flying again.





Thank God the government are looking into it now.

So had it been the weather condition didn't affect the president's movement, you lots wouldn't care about any instrument landing system??



Mind you, what does Shehu Garba know about aviation??



The minister should be the one talking, not this journalist

Gr8 Move

Story storyyyy!!!! ! Story

Imagine this sort of mentality.



Just because the president was affected, then it should be fixed.... Nigerians will always suffer and smile

kudos

The Federal Government on Thursday said plans were underway I stopped reading when I saw plans...



For this government, plans wetin