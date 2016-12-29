₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|FG Plans Upgrade Of Airports’ Landing Systems by davbravo(m): 5:18pm
The Federal Government on Thursday said plans were underway to upgrade the Instrument Landing Systems at the country’s major airports to ensure that they are working better.
This is with a view to minimising the sort of flight disruptions that had featured every harmattan season in the country.
The Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, disclosed this in a statement announcing the suspension of President Muhammadu Buhari’s scheduled one-day working visit to Bauchi State.
Shehu attributed the trip’s postponement to what he called prevailing weather conditions in the country.
He quoted the Minister of State for Aviation, Senator Hadi Sirika, as announcing the planned upgrade while reacting to the bad weather that forced Buhari to postpone the trip.
The presidential spokesman said, “Uncooperative weather which has been the bane of air travel in the current harmattan season, leading to the delay and cancellation of flights, reared its head in Abuja Airport this (Thursday) morning, preventing the take-off of the President’s plane for the trip to Bauchi.
“Technical information received from the weather station showed that visibility as at this (Thursday) morning was 600 meters, 200 metres short of the 800 metres minimally required for a safe aircraft take-off.
“According to the information available, the visibility was expected to drop to 300 metres before improving to permissible limit later in the day.
“The commander of the Presidential Air Fleet, Air Commodore Hassan Abubakar, said that the Presidential Aircraft was in perfect condition, the weather in Bauchi was alright, but that the problem was in Abuja.”
In cancelling the visit to the state, Shehu said the President expressed regret over the disruption caused by the bad weather.
He said Buhari, in a recorded audio and video message to the people of the state said he looked forward to the visit in the course of which he was to commission an Air Force medical facility and a number of other projects by the state government.
He said he also intended to thank the people for their relentless support in all his political undertakings.
“We make our plans, God makes His own plans,” the President was quoted as saying.
Buhari thanked the government and people of Bauchi State and the Nigerian Air Force for the studious and elaborate preparations made to receive him, and assured them that he is going to visit the state at a more auspicious time.
|Re: FG Plans Upgrade Of Airports’ Landing Systems by link2ok(m): 5:38pm
FTC for the first time this year. Well I now believe in the saying that it's not over until it's over.
Back to the topic. I must commend the Government of the new Sherifat for all his plans to make Nigeria a better place, unfortunately you dnt just sit in front of the media and make plans you have to get down to work and actualize it.
God bless GEJ
God bless Nairaland
God bless Seun ( though he is tribalistic)
God bless wailers
God bless Zombies ( make them to become better people )
God bless Nigeria
Happy new year in advance
|Re: FG Plans Upgrade Of Airports’ Landing Systems by Janetessy(f): 5:38pm
Nice move
|Re: FG Plans Upgrade Of Airports’ Landing Systems by ENGINEous(m): 5:39pm
Hmmmm.
So until e affect am before they do something. Okay.
Please let him try travelling by land too.
|Re: FG Plans Upgrade Of Airports’ Landing Systems by EZEIGBO1OFIMO: 5:40pm
Let's hope babachir lawal won't be cutting grass there again
|Re: FG Plans Upgrade Of Airports’ Landing Systems by Life4Varnity: 5:40pm
Make una sha do everywhere make e set before I enter naija
Bcus
I no won get hyper tension o when plane dey land o
Make everywhere sha soft b4 I come back
|Re: FG Plans Upgrade Of Airports’ Landing Systems by Adekunleideology(m): 5:41pm
Ok My President.. May Allah bless Buhari !
|Re: FG Plans Upgrade Of Airports’ Landing Systems by abdulkabirO(m): 5:41pm
davbravo:
good development on the path of FG,only that we dont maintain anything in this country
|Re: FG Plans Upgrade Of Airports’ Landing Systems by fivestarrealty: 5:42pm
So its now they know they will upgrade. Smh.
|Re: FG Plans Upgrade Of Airports’ Landing Systems by iguita: 5:43pm
Let's see how this goes. I hope this expense was included in the 2017 budget
|Re: FG Plans Upgrade Of Airports’ Landing Systems by SWORD419: 5:44pm
better than better
|Re: FG Plans Upgrade Of Airports’ Landing Systems by Cletus77(m): 5:47pm
Good idea. And after dat dey should look after their citizens and listen to them
|Re: FG Plans Upgrade Of Airports’ Landing Systems by phynofino: 5:49pm
Too many promises none delivered
|Re: FG Plans Upgrade Of Airports’ Landing Systems by greenermodels: 5:49pm
EZEIGBO1OFIMO:ha ha, let's just hope they would tell us how many billions or trillions that would spend on it because since this government came on board, everything is now in billions and trillions.
|Re: FG Plans Upgrade Of Airports’ Landing Systems by iamdannyfc(m): 5:51pm
tah! till 2071
|Re: FG Plans Upgrade Of Airports’ Landing Systems by itskings1: 5:55pm
Why does DSTV advertise DSTV on DSTV for people with DSTV to get DSTV??
IG: Itskings9
|Re: FG Plans Upgrade Of Airports’ Landing Systems by sammyj: 5:55pm
Why not earlier than now. Anyways it's better to be late than never! !!
|Re: FG Plans Upgrade Of Airports’ Landing Systems by emynike2001(m): 5:56pm
IMAGINE FLIGHT CANCELATIONS on d increase due to this harmattan, when planes can land during snow in other countries.
We SCORE ZERO on d use of navigational aids, so many of those communication aids are WAY TOO OLD for any nation in d world, imagine using cell phone to call a pilot in mid air to wait and maintain safe distance before landing as a plane is about to take off
So MANY FLAWS in d aviation industry that gets me scared of flying again.
Thank God the government are looking into it now.
|Re: FG Plans Upgrade Of Airports’ Landing Systems by JingoOAU(m): 6:22pm
So had it been the weather condition didn't affect the president's movement, you lots wouldn't care about any instrument landing system??
Mind you, what does Shehu Garba know about aviation??
The minister should be the one talking, not this journalist
|Re: FG Plans Upgrade Of Airports’ Landing Systems by spartan117(m): 6:31pm
|Re: FG Plans Upgrade Of Airports’ Landing Systems by yusluvad(m): 6:50pm
Gr8 Move
|Re: FG Plans Upgrade Of Airports’ Landing Systems by Thisis2raw(m): 6:54pm
Story storyyyy!!!! ! Story
|Re: FG Plans Upgrade Of Airports’ Landing Systems by namelesss: 7:01pm
Imagine this sort of mentality.
Just because the president was affected, then it should be fixed.... Nigerians will always suffer and smile
|Re: FG Plans Upgrade Of Airports’ Landing Systems by Mintyguy(m): 7:05pm
kudos
|Re: FG Plans Upgrade Of Airports’ Landing Systems by Oildichotomy(m): 7:16pm
The Federal Government on Thursday said plans were underwayI stopped reading when I saw plans...
For this government, plans wetin
|Re: FG Plans Upgrade Of Airports’ Landing Systems by LePrezident(m): 7:20pm
Nigerians are too tolerant of mediocrity. The only reason they're planning to do something about it is because it affected the president, if not nothing would have happened. I had my out-bound flight delayed for over 7 hours on Monday because planes could not land at MMIA because of poor equipment that couldn't cope with harmattan. Nothing was said about that as thousands of passagers were left stranded. But because one person who was voted to serve his people cannot travel simply inter-state, authorities are now making noise.
Nigeria needs a total overhaul. Imagine the country still battles with unreliable power supply after about 40 years and people are beginning to accept it as normal. I mean people are born into unreliable power supply and will die whiles this problem persists yet Nigerians will just look on. People need to hit the streets. There is the need for a total overhaul of the Nigerian mentality. That part of Nigerians that is directed at tribalism should instead be directed towards collective national development. It is really very sad.
Signed.
African born and raised in Lagos for first half of his life (and other half spent experiencing other parts of Africa with more time spent in a neighbouring anglophone West African Country) but with Non-Nigerian parents.
