





What are some of the mind-blowing facts about Arsenal?



Here's my list :

1) Arsenal are nicknamed 'The Gunners' because they were formed by a group of cannon makers at the Woolwich Arsenal in 1886.



2) Arsenal is the only league team still in existence that has never been relegated. Arsenal has been in top flight English football since 1919-1920.



3) Arsenal completed the 2003–04 FA Premier League campaign unbeaten . Their league record was 26 wins, 12 draws and 0 losses, over 38 games in total.

Continuing into the 2004-05 season, Arsenal eventually went 49 Premier League games unbeaten, which was a new record for the most consecutive league games without defeat, the sequence coming to an end with a controversial 2–0 defeat to Manchester United.



4) The Premier League commissioned a special gold version of the Premier League trophy to commemorate Arsenal's achievement.



5) Arsene Wenger became the first foreign manager to lift the Premiership title, when Arsenal won it in the season of 1997-98.



6) Arsenal is the first English team to beat Real Madrid at Santiago Bernabeu, Bayern Munich at Allianz Arena and AC Milan at San Siro.



7) Arsenal are the first and only British side to defeat both Milanese teams 'FC Internazionale' and 'AC Milan' at the San Siro - 5-1 (UEFA Champions League group stage , 25 November 2003), 2-0 (UEFA Champions League second round second leg, 4 March 2008) respectively.



Arsenal became the first team to win the League Cup and FA Cup in the same year, 1993.



9) Arsenal has the record of keeping a clean sheet for 10 consecutive Champions League matches. They went exactly 995 minutes without conceding a goal.



10) Arsenal’s match against Sheffield United on 22nd January 1927 at Highbury, was the first ever English league match to be broadcasted on the radio. An exhibition match between their first team and the reserves held on 16th September 1937 was the first ever football match to be televised live. Nice one.What are some of the mind-blowing facts about Arsenal?Here's my list :1) Arsenal are nicknamed 'The Gunners' because they were formed by a group of cannon makers at the Woolwich Arsenal in 1886.2) Arsenal is the only league team still in existence that has never been relegated. Arsenal has been in top flight English football since 1919-1920.3) Arsenal completed the 2003–04 FA Premier League campaign unbeaten . Their league record was 26 wins, 12 draws and 0 losses, over 38 games in total.Continuing into the 2004-05 season, Arsenal eventually went 49 Premier League games unbeaten, which was a new record for the most consecutive league games without defeat, the sequence coming to an end with a controversial 2–0 defeat to Manchester United.4) The Premier League commissioned a special gold version of the Premier League trophy to commemorate Arsenal's achievement.5) Arsene Wenger became the first foreign manager to lift the Premiership title, when Arsenal won it in the season of 1997-98.6) Arsenal is the first English team to beat Real Madrid at Santiago Bernabeu, Bayern Munich at Allianz Arena and AC Milan at San Siro.7) Arsenal are the first and only British side to defeat both Milanese teams 'FC Internazionale' and 'AC Milan' at the San Siro - 5-1 (UEFA Champions League group stage , 25 November 2003), 2-0 (UEFA Champions League second round second leg, 4 March 2008) respectively.Arsenal became the first team to win the League Cup and FA Cup in the same year, 1993.9) Arsenal has the record of keeping a clean sheet for 10 consecutive Champions League matches. They went exactly 995 minutes without conceding a goal.10) Arsenal’s match against Sheffield United on 22nd January 1927 at Highbury, was the first ever English league match to be broadcasted on the radio. An exhibition match between their first team and the reserves held on 16th September 1937 was the first ever football match to be televised live. 73 Likes 9 Shares