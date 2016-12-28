₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
PHOTOS: Fans Celebrates Arsenal Day In Okene by 360metrosports: 5:33pm
'Arsenal Day' is a celebration among Gooners in Okene, a small town in Nigeria. It's been going for 10 years!. See photos below
cc: lalasticlala mydn44
|Re: PHOTOS: Fans Celebrates Arsenal Day In Okene by madridguy(m): 5:36pm
Where is the senate President, Pasuma and others.
|Re: PHOTOS: Fans Celebrates Arsenal Day In Okene by januzajj: 5:37pm
Wetin person no go see
Others celebrate trophies won by their clubs,Arsenal fans are celebrating days
|Re: PHOTOS: Fans Celebrates Arsenal Day In Okene by shoyemiayodeji(m): 5:39pm
I hope say all of dem no get wenger dull brain.
|Re: PHOTOS: Fans Celebrates Arsenal Day In Okene by Kayus4real: 5:41pm
Well done Gunners!!!!
|Re: PHOTOS: Fans Celebrates Arsenal Day In Okene by petrov10: 5:41pm
heeeeeo
well what can I say president buhari went on vacation to London just 6 months of becoming president sooo
|Re: PHOTOS: Fans Celebrates Arsenal Day In Okene by Emescot(m): 5:42pm
Am i wrong if i say Naija has the highest number of arsenal fans... Win or no Win its in the blood... COYG!
|Re: PHOTOS: Fans Celebrates Arsenal Day In Okene by SWORD419: 5:42pm
ASSnal
|Re: PHOTOS: Fans Celebrates Arsenal Day In Okene by Jadoskii(m): 5:42pm
Gunaz for life
|Re: PHOTOS: Fans Celebrates Arsenal Day In Okene by donogaga(m): 5:42pm
Nice one.
What are some of the mind-blowing facts about Arsenal?
Here's my list :
1) Arsenal are nicknamed 'The Gunners' because they were formed by a group of cannon makers at the Woolwich Arsenal in 1886.
2) Arsenal is the only league team still in existence that has never been relegated. Arsenal has been in top flight English football since 1919-1920.
3) Arsenal completed the 2003–04 FA Premier League campaign unbeaten . Their league record was 26 wins, 12 draws and 0 losses, over 38 games in total.
Continuing into the 2004-05 season, Arsenal eventually went 49 Premier League games unbeaten, which was a new record for the most consecutive league games without defeat, the sequence coming to an end with a controversial 2–0 defeat to Manchester United.
4) The Premier League commissioned a special gold version of the Premier League trophy to commemorate Arsenal's achievement.
5) Arsene Wenger became the first foreign manager to lift the Premiership title, when Arsenal won it in the season of 1997-98.
6) Arsenal is the first English team to beat Real Madrid at Santiago Bernabeu, Bayern Munich at Allianz Arena and AC Milan at San Siro.
7) Arsenal are the first and only British side to defeat both Milanese teams 'FC Internazionale' and 'AC Milan' at the San Siro - 5-1 (UEFA Champions League group stage , 25 November 2003), 2-0 (UEFA Champions League second round second leg, 4 March 2008) respectively.
Arsenal became the first team to win the League Cup and FA Cup in the same year, 1993.
9) Arsenal has the record of keeping a clean sheet for 10 consecutive Champions League matches. They went exactly 995 minutes without conceding a goal.
10) Arsenal’s match against Sheffield United on 22nd January 1927 at Highbury, was the first ever English league match to be broadcasted on the radio. An exhibition match between their first team and the reserves held on 16th September 1937 was the first ever football match to be televised live.
|Re: PHOTOS: Fans Celebrates Arsenal Day In Okene by Hayorstimmy: 5:42pm
l
|Re: PHOTOS: Fans Celebrates Arsenal Day In Okene by Deseo(f): 5:43pm
A celebration of trophylessness
|Re: PHOTOS: Fans Celebrates Arsenal Day In Okene by Nejy(m): 5:43pm
RUBBISH
|Re: PHOTOS: Fans Celebrates Arsenal Day In Okene by yinkard4me(m): 5:43pm
babe: sweetheart, is Arsenal a tv series?
Guy: lol! No its a football club in England, why do u ask?
babe: 'cos every year, u keep telling ur friends to watch out for arsenal next season.
Guy:
|Re: PHOTOS: Fans Celebrates Arsenal Day In Okene by Heffalump(m): 5:43pm
When are we going to celebrate our own clubs
|Re: PHOTOS: Fans Celebrates Arsenal Day In Okene by AntiWailer: 5:44pm
So these people have never celebrated a Premier League Trophy Win as a Social Group. ?
Is orait.
|Re: PHOTOS: Fans Celebrates Arsenal Day In Okene by julioralph(m): 5:44pm
abeg na wetin dem dey celebrate gan? mediocrity?
|Re: PHOTOS: Fans Celebrates Arsenal Day In Okene by faitheverest(f): 5:45pm
Make una invite some of their players come..e go make sense kwa! Even if na their 6th eleven....lol
|Re: PHOTOS: Fans Celebrates Arsenal Day In Okene by YourNemesis: 5:45pm
Okene a small town?
There is nothing small about Okene...I suggest you go back and check your google map.
Anebira.. Waadahi.
|Re: PHOTOS: Fans Celebrates Arsenal Day In Okene by prigoz(m): 5:45pm
These people are die hard supporters of Arsenal. I love their spirit. Up gooners
|Re: PHOTOS: Fans Celebrates Arsenal Day In Okene by pappyshun: 5:45pm
Dangote may buy over arsenal okene branch
|Re: PHOTOS: Fans Celebrates Arsenal Day In Okene by Ahmed99(m): 5:45pm
madridguy:lol u get am dose men Cari arsenal matter for head....arsenal fans popular slangs"patapata we finish 4rh champions league sure be DAT"
|Re: PHOTOS: Fans Celebrates Arsenal Day In Okene by pmc01(m): 5:45pm
I sympathize with them. Looks like a mourning gathering for the pathetic state of the club.
|Re: PHOTOS: Fans Celebrates Arsenal Day In Okene by ednut1(m): 5:46pm
glory hunters
|Re: PHOTOS: Fans Celebrates Arsenal Day In Okene by SexyNairalander: 5:46pm
booked
check my signature
|Re: PHOTOS: Fans Celebrates Arsenal Day In Okene by paschal47(m): 5:46pm
|Re: PHOTOS: Fans Celebrates Arsenal Day In Okene by Tygaah(m): 5:46pm
YagunnersYa
|Re: PHOTOS: Fans Celebrates Arsenal Day In Okene by chuksville(m): 5:46pm
Na Wa O... Meanwhile...
|Re: PHOTOS: Fans Celebrates Arsenal Day In Okene by ekiticoach(m): 5:46pm
In Arsen we trust.
|Re: PHOTOS: Fans Celebrates Arsenal Day In Okene by Jdesilentkiller(m): 5:47pm
Hehehehehehe.... Girls those people are perfect husband's material, their heart is elastic and are very faithful. Grab your copy now!!!
|Re: PHOTOS: Fans Celebrates Arsenal Day In Okene by Hayorstimmy: 5:47pm
Well if I won't just be an antagonist then I must commend the arsenal fans... if only it's for the fact that they can unite and make this so colourful and unique. I'm not an arsenal fan but I love this. Not like some other clubs whose password for recognizing them is shouting.. you know them nau
|Re: PHOTOS: Fans Celebrates Arsenal Day In Okene by lovemom(f): 5:47pm
Thanks for sharing
360metrosports:
