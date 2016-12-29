₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Igbo And Fulani Clash In Enugu Over N100. Two Killed, Mosque Burnt by NewsPoacher: 8:06pm
Ihuoma Chiedozie, Enugu
http://punchng.com/two-killed-mosque-burnt-igbo-fulani-clash-n100/
2 Likes
|Re: Igbo And Fulani Clash In Enugu Over N100. Two Killed, Mosque Burnt by LecciGucci: 8:08pm
|Re: Igbo And Fulani Clash In Enugu Over N100. Two Killed, Mosque Burnt by CSTR13: 8:10pm
There is nothing to see here.
Next thread please.
4 Likes
|Re: Igbo And Fulani Clash In Enugu Over N100. Two Killed, Mosque Burnt by Flexherbal(m): 8:11pm
... So help us God !
1 Like
|Re: Igbo And Fulani Clash In Enugu Over N100. Two Killed, Mosque Burnt by Aphrygian: 8:12pm
I dont no why this northers dont respect themselves where ever they are. It was them in mile 12, same thing in same lagos killing a lastma officer. Honestly let us just divide this contraption called Nigeria.
18 Likes
|Re: Igbo And Fulani Clash In Enugu Over N100. Two Killed, Mosque Burnt by sarrki(m): 8:12pm
OMOLUABIS are the most Accomodative
N will continue to be a pacesetter
12 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Igbo And Fulani Clash In Enugu Over N100. Two Killed, Mosque Burnt by dingbang(m): 8:12pm
When I read the disclaimer " please don't make racist and tribalistic comments on this section, I just changed my mind with what I wanted to comment...
Because I know that war will happen here.. But leme just hold my peace.. Because if I happen to mention it, some set of people won't sleep this night. It is well
3 Likes
|Re: Igbo And Fulani Clash In Enugu Over N100. Two Killed, Mosque Burnt by NIGHTMAREOO7: 8:13pm
sarrki:
What ur conehead told u
14 Likes
|Re: Igbo And Fulani Clash In Enugu Over N100. Two Killed, Mosque Burnt by KidsNEXTdoor: 8:15pm
It's not fair to say Ali was killed and a mosque was burned down because of 100 naira
It's as a result of accumulated anger in the land
All thanks to Buhari and his gAng of thieves
The country is a British mistake
Which must be rectified by us
11 Likes
|Re: Igbo And Fulani Clash In Enugu Over N100. Two Killed, Mosque Burnt by Fremancipation: 8:16pm
"The dispute between the two men over the said N100 soon turned violent, and in the ensuing fight, Ali allegedly brought out a dagger and stabbed Ifeanyi several times in the stomach, exposing his intestines.
Ifeanyi slumped and died on the spot.
But Ali met his own end immediately, as some Igbo traders, who were enraged at the development, apprehended him as he tried to escape and beat him to death.
The irate Igbo traders went further by burning a mosque that is located inside the Gariki market, where the large population of Northerners in the market worshipped."
10 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Igbo And Fulani Clash In Enugu Over N100. Two Killed, Mosque Burnt by Fremancipation: 8:19pm
Tension in the EAST is very high now. It just takes only one nonsense from hausa-fulani for Igbos to release their boiling anger.
14 Likes
|Re: Igbo And Fulani Clash In Enugu Over N100. Two Killed, Mosque Burnt by Stalwert: 8:23pm
kollynxofodile:
Wetin do your mouth? Tell them yourself. ..
4 Likes
|Re: Igbo And Fulani Clash In Enugu Over N100. Two Killed, Mosque Burnt by NIGHTMAREOO7: 8:24pm
Stalwert:
Read this bolded and then read down the comments here and see if this is the right thin to say... Indirect hypocrite!
1 Like
|Re: Igbo And Fulani Clash In Enugu Over N100. Two Killed, Mosque Burnt by Fidelismaria(m): 8:34pm
justice an eye for an eye
i happy say dey killed d fuuuucccckin foolaaaniiii
but
say no to jungle justice
1 Like
