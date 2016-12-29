₦airaland Forum

Welcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,716,767 members, 3,281,206 topics. Date: Thursday, 29 December 2016 at 10:34 PM

Igbo And Fulani Clash In Enugu Over N100. Two Killed, Mosque Burnt - Crime - Nairaland

Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Igbo And Fulani Clash In Enugu Over N100. Two Killed, Mosque Burnt (6380 Views)

Hausa And Fulani Clash At Agege Abattoir Market In Lagos, 1 Hausa Killed (Pics) / Two Killed In Bonny As Cult Groups Clash In Rivers State / How Okada Rider Was Killed In Gwagwalada In Groups’ Clash Over Girl (pic) (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (Reply) (Go Down)

Igbo And Fulani Clash In Enugu Over N100. Two Killed, Mosque Burnt by NewsPoacher: 8:06pm
Ihuoma Chiedozie, Enugu

Two persons lost their lives in a bloody clash between Igbos and Fulanis at the popular Gariki market, in Enugu.

The incident occurred on Wednesday night.

Our correspondent learnt, during a visit to the market on Thursday, that the deceased persons had been identified as Ali, a Fulani and Ifeacho Ifeanyi, an Igbo.



It was equally gathered that the clash was triggered by a disagreement over the sum of N100.

Eye witnesses disclosed that trouble started when, late on Wednesday evening, the said Ali, whose surname could not be ascertained as of the time of filing this report, came to slaughter a cow at an abattoir located in the Gariki market.

They said Ali, who ordinarily would have gone to slaughter his cow in the New Artisan market abattoir, opted for Gariki market abattoir because the New Artsisan market had been closed by the Enugu State Government following the killing of a policeman by a mob of Keke NAPEP riders.

However, Ali, paid N400 instead of the required N500, which infuriated Ifeanyi, leading to a dispute.

The dispute between the two men over the said N100 soon turned violent, and in the ensuing fight, Ali allegedly brought out a dagger and stabbed Ifeanyi several times in the stomach, exposing his intestines.

Ifeanyi slumped and died on the spot.

But Ali met his own end immediately, as some Igbo traders, who were enraged at the development, apprehended him as he tried to escape and beat him to death.

The irate Igbo traders went further by burning a mosque that is located inside the Gariki market, where the large population of Northerners in the market worshipped.

Our correspondent gathered that the crisis would have further degenerated to the burning of shops and loss of more lives, had it not been for a team of anti-riot policemen who arrived at the market to stabilise the situation.

Spokesman for the Enugu State Police Command, Mr. Ebere Amaraizu, who confirmed the development, said the police had restored normalcy in the market and environs.

He said the police was on the ground to prevent further breakdown of the law and order.

Amaraizu added that the police was investigating the incident.

http://punchng.com/two-killed-mosque-burnt-igbo-fulani-clash-n100/

2 Likes

Re: Igbo And Fulani Clash In Enugu Over N100. Two Killed, Mosque Burnt by LecciGucci: 8:08pm
undecided
Re: Igbo And Fulani Clash In Enugu Over N100. Two Killed, Mosque Burnt by CSTR13: 8:10pm
There is nothing to see here.
Next thread please.

4 Likes

Re: Igbo And Fulani Clash In Enugu Over N100. Two Killed, Mosque Burnt by Flexherbal(m): 8:11pm
... So help us God !

1 Like

Re: Igbo And Fulani Clash In Enugu Over N100. Two Killed, Mosque Burnt by Aphrygian: 8:12pm
I dont no why this northers dont respect themselves where ever they are. It was them in mile 12, same thing in same lagos killing a lastma officer. Honestly let us just divide this contraption called Nigeria.

18 Likes

Re: Igbo And Fulani Clash In Enugu Over N100. Two Killed, Mosque Burnt by sarrki(m): 8:12pm
OMOLUABIS are the most Accomodative


N will continue to be a pacesetter

12 Likes 2 Shares

Re: Igbo And Fulani Clash In Enugu Over N100. Two Killed, Mosque Burnt by dingbang(m): 8:12pm
When I read the disclaimer " please don't make racist and tribalistic comments on this section, I just changed my mind with what I wanted to comment...



Because I know that war will happen here.. But leme just hold my peace.. Because if I happen to mention it, some set of people won't sleep this night. It is well

3 Likes

Re: Igbo And Fulani Clash In Enugu Over N100. Two Killed, Mosque Burnt by NIGHTMAREOO7: 8:13pm
sarrki:
OMOLUABIS are the most Accomodative


N will continue to be a pacesetter
undecided

What ur conehead told u

14 Likes

Re: Igbo And Fulani Clash In Enugu Over N100. Two Killed, Mosque Burnt by KidsNEXTdoor: 8:15pm
It's not fair to say Ali was killed and a mosque was burned down because of 100 naira
It's as a result of accumulated anger in the land
All thanks to Buhari and his gAng of thieves
The country is a British mistake
Which must be rectified by us

11 Likes

Re: Igbo And Fulani Clash In Enugu Over N100. Two Killed, Mosque Burnt by Fremancipation: 8:16pm
"The dispute between the two men over the said N100 soon turned violent, and in the ensuing fight, Ali allegedly brought out a dagger and stabbed Ifeanyi several times in the stomach, exposing his intestines.

Ifeanyi slumped and died on the spot.

But Ali met his own end immediately, as some Igbo traders, who were enraged at the development, apprehended him as he tried to escape and beat him to death.

The irate Igbo traders went further by burning a mosque that is located inside the Gariki market, where the large population of Northerners in the market worshipped."

10 Likes 1 Share

Re: Igbo And Fulani Clash In Enugu Over N100. Two Killed, Mosque Burnt by Fremancipation: 8:19pm
Tension in the EAST is very high now. It just takes only one nonsense from hausa-fulani for Igbos to release their boiling anger.

14 Likes

Re: Igbo And Fulani Clash In Enugu Over N100. Two Killed, Mosque Burnt by Stalwert: 8:23pm
kollynxofodile:
Somebody should plz remind this ASS*** holes that SE is not Afonja enclaves
4 Gods sake the boys re not smiling & u pple re going about causing trouble!

Justice well deserved


Wetin do your mouth? Tell them yourself. ..

4 Likes

Re: Igbo And Fulani Clash In Enugu Over N100. Two Killed, Mosque Burnt by NIGHTMAREOO7: 8:24pm
Stalwert:
This is quite unfortunate the rate at which minor disagreements take a fatal twist.... more sad is the tribalism that has enveloped nairaland and how people become beasts immediately their tribes are involved.

Nigeria youths which way now?

Read this bolded and then read down the comments here and see if this is the right thin to say... Indirect hypocrite!

1 Like

Re: Igbo And Fulani Clash In Enugu Over N100. Two Killed, Mosque Burnt by Fidelismaria(m): 8:34pm
justice an eye for an eye


i happy say dey killed d fuuuucccckin foolaaaniiii


but


say no to jungle justice

1 Like

(0) (1) (2) (Reply)

Nigerian Woman Killed In London - In Front Of Her Kids / When Is It Ok For A Boyfriend Of Husband To Hit His Wife? / Yet Another Cult Clash Victims In AAU Ekpoma, Graphic Photos

Viewing this topic: twaintoy(f), siriyke(m), Chef2000, lieutenantHaven, FlySly05(m), elveve, emmyvet(m), CharlesQuinis2(m), Ngozi123(f), arinzeejikonye(m), wtfCode, patreeq50(m), Positiveminds(m), lateefx(m), austino677(m), faithynuvo, Sunnysteve009(m), mcocolok(m), Lorddozzy(m), smartolala, Joe50(m), 4reala(m), ChrisEsq, megola, ovieigho(m), remotecoder, chuckynath(m), Generaljustlike, Lisa500, Ifiegboria(m), Biafra1000, truetalk01(m), heinrichy(m), asainco(m), amybas, benn94(m), AYOOOO10, Neemrod(m), mosho2good, debby337, Akkord4gov, DozieInc(m), Nightie(f), Elliot2(m), zinny377(f), Ajpharm(m), SheWrites(f), danielblessing(m), mayorkent, Kfaaji(m), MzUkay24(f), topsylopsy(m), Folksyharry(m), Meba87, lacruz12(m), dondaddycares(m), abbey086(m), kmzee(m), clevadani, Absa, shidof(m), Joshuamilarge, phillippiano(m), OLAALLAH, OKDnigeria, Tekajoi(m), chumaster(m), Apina(m), ahmg001(m), Nwachukwunonyelu, OscarChris(m), mikywonder(m), Odkosh, greeatest, softrise, nadico(m), godoluwa(m), Lagosrecruiter, cliff26, funkor, Aminat508(f), gazmaths(m), phlexz, okpismart, talk2bity, tosin139044(m), ibj55, kunleham, luminouz(m), Datguy30(m), chichi55, Uchihaitaci, CharlieMaria(m), Halexandah, Mrchippychappy(m), Godshand(m), Appdriod, ajeamos, hundredhundred, Papertrail11(m), Castroii(m), Jroy(m), zichora(f), Eemeekaa(m), Saammiee(m), Mrval20(m), John02kez, wellmax(m), Scocodia, AMAKAVIOLA, arthurous(m), Meje(m), longjohnsilver, chibuike107, doremi123(f), mastech1(m), kerriman, mzax(m), freeborn76(m), diogonwa(f), olahails, baddest04, kumero, mengho(m), nnadengram(m), justy15, QUICKMOVE, Rapsowdee01(m), ultimatebas(m), CplusJason(m), nnaubanna, amicable212(f), hugafella(m), dexmond, dson84(m), obiezed, Onijagidijagan(m), wajaja, CountCarter(m), papaking1(m), okeyximo(m), elisha90(m), desoul2004(m), henrybomb(m), Linqsz(m), pryd(m), all4gabus, imehjunior, Boycool1(m), Mimi56(f), Atiku2019, odeebee, elniro, Enaburekhanjosh(m), KunmiHuston(m), discman2k2(m), MabraO, taiyod, Fuqman(m) and 221 guest(s)

(Go Up)

Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket

Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)

Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2016 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 16
Disclaimer: Every Nairaland member is solely responsible for anything that he/she posts or uploads on Nairaland.