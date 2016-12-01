₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Photos From Toke Makinwa's Slumber Party by Naijahelm: 7:17am
On Air Personality Toke Makinwa had a Slumber party on Thursday, December 29th at the Oasis Med Spa, where everyone had to show up in their PJs. Singer, Tiwa Savage was one of those who attended the event.
See more photos below.
|Re: Photos From Toke Makinwa's Slumber Party by Naijahelm: 7:19am
|Re: Photos From Toke Makinwa's Slumber Party by Sapphire86(f): 7:22am
Slumber party pelu aduru makeup yi? (With all these makeup)
I guess some folks are no more confident in their natural skin!!!
See tiwa looking like oven baked paint work!
15 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Photos From Toke Makinwa's Slumber Party by Smellymouth: 7:22am
Slumber party kor, Elegunshi beach party ni..
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Photos From Toke Makinwa's Slumber Party by decatalyst(m): 7:32am
Sapphire86:
Den be like doll!
They probably sleep with makeup to keep deceiving their spirit husband too
2 Likes
|Re: Photos From Toke Makinwa's Slumber Party by Kowor(f): 7:46am
Sapphire86:You typed my thoughts. Her face sha
1 Like
|Re: Photos From Toke Makinwa's Slumber Party by WhiteHouseNaija: 7:54am
.
|Re: Photos From Toke Makinwa's Slumber Party by Florblu(f): 7:54am
Need someone to show me Toke Makinwa cos I can only see Doll baby
|Re: Photos From Toke Makinwa's Slumber Party by angelTI(f): 8:21am
Which one is slumber party again . Oshi ati iranu gbogbo.
No wonder they couldn't keep their homes!
#no need quoting me if you don't agree with what I have said because I won't reply as usual
3 Likes
|Re: Photos From Toke Makinwa's Slumber Party by empress101(f): 9:01am
lol.. I no understand dz kin party sef
|Re: Photos From Toke Makinwa's Slumber Party by Megilicious(f): 9:35am
o gosh, was ther it was sooo bam bam.
|Re: Photos From Toke Makinwa's Slumber Party by ip2121918021: 9:49am
Who Toke Epp ?
Who Makinwa Epp ?
Who Toke Makinwa Epp ?
|Re: Photos From Toke Makinwa's Slumber Party by onirugbon(m): 10:00am
empress101:
Are you now in sokoto?
|Re: Photos From Toke Makinwa's Slumber Party by adewumiopeyemi(m): 10:04am
nairaland beach party holding on the 2nd january u are all invited is going to be fun and intresting
|Re: Photos From Toke Makinwa's Slumber Party by leksmedia: 10:04am
lol is it what i am thinking? Slumber - But i didnt see any mat for the real sleep. LOL complements of the season .
For your website design and online branding contact leksmedia concept on www.leksmediaconcept.com or call 08173091370
|Re: Photos From Toke Makinwa's Slumber Party by nickxtra(m): 10:05am
Naijahelm:What do you mean by slumber party?
|Re: Photos From Toke Makinwa's Slumber Party by shamecurls(m): 10:06am
Ewo tun ni Slumber party tori Olorun?
1 Like
|Re: Photos From Toke Makinwa's Slumber Party by JVExpat: 10:06am
|Re: Photos From Toke Makinwa's Slumber Party by IamPatriotic(m): 10:06am
Nothing wey pesin no go hear from all these wannabis, ewo tun ni slumber party? a si maa ri dying party.
|Re: Photos From Toke Makinwa's Slumber Party by Bisjosh(f): 10:07am
Its evident that Toke is really lonely
1 Like
|Re: Photos From Toke Makinwa's Slumber Party by emmabest2000(m): 10:07am
Sapphire86:
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Photos From Toke Makinwa's Slumber Party by nefertitiram: 10:08am
they partied in their sleep as confamed witches
|Re: Photos From Toke Makinwa's Slumber Party by WomanOfRace(f): 10:09am
Pathetic! If truly this is how they go to bed, there is a big problem. Messed the whole thing up with the masquerade face.
Natural look will always remain second to none.
1 Like
|Re: Photos From Toke Makinwa's Slumber Party by femi4(m): 10:09am
angelTI:
|Re: Photos From Toke Makinwa's Slumber Party by Zi: 10:09am
This lady shu go and sit dan joor.
Na so she dey dress to sleep ni? With all the heavy make-up?
Abeg enough of this attention seeking already
1 Like
|Re: Photos From Toke Makinwa's Slumber Party by Taiwo20(m): 10:10am
Sapphire86:
Yeepa!
Whats the point of the party sef?
I'm considering quitting social media cos of all this p4e-wedding, crazy posts etc
|Re: Photos From Toke Makinwa's Slumber Party by Zi: 10:11am
What happened to that other oga that proposed to her online sef?
Please come and carry her enter house, make she commot person face
|Re: Photos From Toke Makinwa's Slumber Party by femi4(m): 10:11am
Sapphire86:
|Re: Photos From Toke Makinwa's Slumber Party by BUTCHCASSIDY: 10:12am
Where are those "I dont give a fùck " people
1 Like
|Re: Photos From Toke Makinwa's Slumber Party by beautiful232(f): 10:13am
what's the meaning of slumber party?
you guys should always read before you post..
slumber party ko, plumber party ni
Make-up of a demon
|Re: Photos From Toke Makinwa's Slumber Party by tintingz(m): 10:13am
BUTCHCASSIDY:
We're here.
|Re: Photos From Toke Makinwa's Slumber Party by Shortyy(f): 10:13am
Sapphire86:Lmaoo you're so funny
