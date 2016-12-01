Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Photos From Toke Makinwa's Slumber Party (2452 Views)

See more photos below.



On Air Personality Toke Makinwa had a Slumber party on Thursday, December 29th at the Oasis Med Spa, where everyone had to show up in their PJs. Singer, Tiwa Savage was one of those who attended the event.





More photos below.

? (With all these makeup)





I guess some folks are no more confident in their natural skin!!!



See tiwa looking like oven baked paint work! Slumber party pelu aduru makeup yi? (With all these makeup)I guess some folks are no more confident in their natural skin!!!See tiwa looking like oven baked paint work! 15 Likes 1 Share

Slumber party kor, Elegunshi beach party ni.. 2 Likes 1 Share

Sapphire86:

Den be like doll!



They probably sleep with makeup to keep deceiving their spirit husband too Den be like doll!They probably sleep with makeup to keep deceiving their spirit husband too 2 Likes

.

Need someone to show me Toke Makinwa cos I can only see Doll baby

. Oshi ati iranu gbogbo.



No wonder they couldn't keep their homes!



#no need quoting me if you don't agree with what I have said because I won't reply as usual Which one is slumber party again. Oshi ati iranu gbogbo.No wonder they couldn't keep their homes!#no need quoting me if you don't agree with what I have said because I won't reply as usual 3 Likes

lol.. I no understand dz kin party sef

o gosh, was ther it was sooo bam bam.

Who Toke Epp ?

Who Makinwa Epp ?

Who Toke Makinwa Epp ?



empress101:

lol.. I no understand dz kin party sef

Are you now in sokoto? Are you now in sokoto?

Naijahelm:

On Air Personality Toke Makinwa had a Slumber party on Thursday, December 29th at the Oasis Med Spa, where everyone had to show up in their PJs. Singer, Tiwa Savage was one of those who attended the event.



See more photos below.



http://www.naijahelm.com/2016/12/photos-from-toke-makinwas-slumber-party.html What do you mean by slumber party? What do you mean by slumber party?

Ewo tun ni Slumber party tori Olorun?





1 Like

Nothing wey pesin no go hear from all these wannabis, ewo tun ni slumber party? a si maa ri dying party.

Its evident that Toke is really lonely 1 Like

they partied in their sleep as confamed witches

Pathetic! If truly this is how they go to bed, there is a big problem. Messed the whole thing up with the masquerade face.



Natural look will always remain second to none. 1 Like

angelTI:

Which one is slumber party again . Oshi ati iranu gbogbo.



No wonder they couldn't keep their homes!



#no need quoting me if you don't agree with what I have said because I won't reply as usual





This lady shu go and sit dan joor.



Na so she dey dress to sleep ni? With all the heavy make-up?

Abeg enough of this attention seeking already 1 Like

Yeepa!





Whats the point of the party sef?

I'm considering quitting social media cos of all this p4e-wedding, crazy posts etc Yeepa!Whats the point of the party sef?I'm considering quitting social media cos of all this p4e-wedding, crazy posts etc



Please come and carry her enter house, make she commot person face What happened to that other oga that proposed to her online sef?Please come and carry her enter house, make she commot person face

Where are those "I dont give a fùck " people 1 Like



you guys should always read before you post..



slumber party ko, plumber party ni

Make-up of a demon what's the meaning of slumber party?you guys should always read before you post..slumber party ko, plumber party niMake-up of a demon

BUTCHCASSIDY:

Where are those "I dont give a fùck " people

We're here. We're here.