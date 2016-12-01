₦airaland Forum

Photos From Toke Makinwa's Slumber Party

Photos From Toke Makinwa's Slumber Party

Photos From Toke Makinwa's Slumber Party by Naijahelm: 7:17am
On Air Personality Toke Makinwa had a Slumber party on Thursday, December 29th at the Oasis Med Spa, where everyone had to show up in their PJs. Singer, Tiwa Savage was one of those who attended the event.

See more photos below.

http://www.naijahelm.com/2016/12/photos-from-toke-makinwas-slumber-party.html

Re: Photos From Toke Makinwa's Slumber Party by Naijahelm: 7:19am
More photos below.

http://www.naijahelm.com/2016/12/photos-from-toke-makinwas-slumber-party.html

Re: Photos From Toke Makinwa's Slumber Party by Sapphire86(f): 7:22am
Slumber party pelu aduru makeup yi? (With all these makeup)
shocked shocked shocked shocked

I guess some folks are no more confident in their natural skin!!!

See tiwa looking like oven baked paint work!

Re: Photos From Toke Makinwa's Slumber Party by Smellymouth: 7:22am
Slumber party kor, Elegunshi beach party ni..

Re: Photos From Toke Makinwa's Slumber Party by decatalyst(m): 7:32am
Sapphire86:
Slumber party pelu aduru makeup yi? (With all these makeup)
shocked shocked shocked shocked

I guess some folks are no more confident in their natural skin!!!

See tiwa looking like oven baked paint work!

Den be like doll!

They probably sleep with makeup to keep deceiving their spirit husband too

Re: Photos From Toke Makinwa's Slumber Party by Kowor(f): 7:46am
Sapphire86:
Slumber party pelu aduru makeup yi? (With all these makeup)
shocked shocked shocked shocked

I guess some folks are no more confident in their natural skin!!!

See tiwa looking like oven baked paint work!
You typed my thoughts. Her face sha

Re: Photos From Toke Makinwa's Slumber Party by WhiteHouseNaija: 7:54am
Re: Photos From Toke Makinwa's Slumber Party by Florblu(f): 7:54am
Need someone to show me Toke Makinwa cos I can only see Doll baby
Re: Photos From Toke Makinwa's Slumber Party by angelTI(f): 8:21am
Which one is slumber party again undecided. Oshi ati iranu gbogbo.

No wonder they couldn't keep their homes!

#no need quoting me if you don't agree with what I have said because I won't reply as usual

Re: Photos From Toke Makinwa's Slumber Party by empress101(f): 9:01am
lol.. I no understand dz kin party sef
Re: Photos From Toke Makinwa's Slumber Party by Megilicious(f): 9:35am
o gosh, was ther it was sooo bam bam. grin grin grin grin
Re: Photos From Toke Makinwa's Slumber Party by ip2121918021: 9:49am
Who Toke Epp ? angry
Who Makinwa Epp ? angry
Who Toke Makinwa Epp ? angry angry
Re: Photos From Toke Makinwa's Slumber Party by onirugbon(m): 10:00am
empress101:
lol.. I no understand dz kin party sef

Are you now in sokoto?
Re: Photos From Toke Makinwa's Slumber Party by adewumiopeyemi(m): 10:04am
Re: Photos From Toke Makinwa's Slumber Party by leksmedia: 10:04am
lol is it what i am thinking? Slumber - But i didnt see any mat for the real sleep. LOL complements of the season .

Re: Photos From Toke Makinwa's Slumber Party by nickxtra(m): 10:05am
Naijahelm:
On Air Personality Toke Makinwa had a Slumber party on Thursday, December 29th at the Oasis Med Spa, where everyone had to show up in their PJs. Singer, Tiwa Savage was one of those who attended the event.

See more photos below.

http://www.naijahelm.com/2016/12/photos-from-toke-makinwas-slumber-party.html
What do you mean by slumber party?
Re: Photos From Toke Makinwa's Slumber Party by shamecurls(m): 10:06am
Ewo tun ni Slumber party tori Olorun?


Re: Photos From Toke Makinwa's Slumber Party by JVExpat: 10:06am
grin grin grin grin grin

Re: Photos From Toke Makinwa's Slumber Party by IamPatriotic(m): 10:06am
Nothing wey pesin no go hear from all these wannabis, ewo tun ni slumber party? a si maa ri dying party.
Re: Photos From Toke Makinwa's Slumber Party by Bisjosh(f): 10:07am
Its evident that Toke is really lonely embarassed

Re: Photos From Toke Makinwa's Slumber Party by emmabest2000(m): 10:07am
Sapphire86:
Slumber party pelu aduru makeup yi? (With all these makeup)
shocked shocked shocked shocked

I guess some folks are no more confident in their natural skin!!!

See tiwa looking like oven baked paint work!

Re: Photos From Toke Makinwa's Slumber Party by nefertitiram: 10:08am
they partied in their sleep as confamed witches
Re: Photos From Toke Makinwa's Slumber Party by WomanOfRace(f): 10:09am
Pathetic! If truly this is how they go to bed, there is a big problem. Messed the whole thing up with the masquerade face.

Natural look will always remain second to none.

Re: Photos From Toke Makinwa's Slumber Party by femi4(m): 10:09am
angelTI:
Which one is slumber party again undecided. Oshi ati iranu gbogbo.

No wonder they couldn't keep their homes!

#no need quoting me if you don't agree with what I have said because I won't reply as usual

Re: Photos From Toke Makinwa's Slumber Party by Zi: 10:09am
This lady shu go and sit dan joor.

Na so she dey dress to sleep ni? With all the heavy make-up?
Abeg enough of this attention seeking already

Re: Photos From Toke Makinwa's Slumber Party by Taiwo20(m): 10:10am
Sapphire86:
Slumber party pelu aduru makeup yi? (With all these makeup)
shocked shocked shocked shocked

I guess some folks are no more confident in their natural skin!!!

See tiwa looking like oven baked paint work!




Yeepa!


Whats the point of the party sef?
I'm considering quitting social media cos of all this p4e-wedding, crazy posts etc
Re: Photos From Toke Makinwa's Slumber Party by Zi: 10:11am
What happened to that other oga that proposed to her online sef?
Please come and carry her enter house, make she commot person face angry
Re: Photos From Toke Makinwa's Slumber Party by femi4(m): 10:11am
Sapphire86:
Slumber party pelu aduru makeup yi? (With all these makeup)
shocked shocked shocked shocked

I guess some folks are no more confident in their natural skin!!!

See tiwa looking like oven baked paint work!
Re: Photos From Toke Makinwa's Slumber Party by BUTCHCASSIDY: 10:12am
Where are those "I dont give a fùck " people

Re: Photos From Toke Makinwa's Slumber Party by beautiful232(f): 10:13am
what's the meaning of slumber party?
you guys should always read before you post..

slumber party ko, plumber party ni
Make-up of a demon undecided
Re: Photos From Toke Makinwa's Slumber Party by tintingz(m): 10:13am
BUTCHCASSIDY:
Where are those "I dont give a fùck " people

We're here. cheesy

Re: Photos From Toke Makinwa's Slumber Party by Shortyy(f): 10:13am
Sapphire86:
Slumber party pelu aduru makeup yi? (With all these makeup)
shocked shocked shocked shocked

I guess some folks are no more confident in their natural skin!!!

See tiwa looking like oven baked paint work!
Lmaoo you're so funny grin

