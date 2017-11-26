₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Festus Fadeyi’s Children Warn Toke Makinwa: "Leave Our Father Alone” by seunmohmoh(f): 6:23pm
• Children rue bankrupt father’s reckless spending on celebrity broadcaster
|Re: Festus Fadeyi’s Children Warn Toke Makinwa: "Leave Our Father Alone” by cescky(m): 7:41pm
this girl isnt fine
but shes FEARLESS...that helps her a lot
|Re: Festus Fadeyi’s Children Warn Toke Makinwa: "Leave Our Father Alone” by goldbim(f): 7:45pm
Maybe mr fadeyi is her helper ooo .obviously, I don't think toke's OAP salary can fund her luxurious lifestyle..even the proceeds of her book sale..anything is possible tho .maybe she has other means of income .
|Re: Festus Fadeyi’s Children Warn Toke Makinwa: "Leave Our Father Alone” by LuvU2(f): 7:45pm
Lol what a mindless father
|Re: Festus Fadeyi’s Children Warn Toke Makinwa: "Leave Our Father Alone” by LesbianBoy(m): 8:05pm
LuvU2:
See wetin you carry for chest bikonu
|Re: Festus Fadeyi’s Children Warn Toke Makinwa: "Leave Our Father Alone” by LuvU2(f): 8:10pm
LesbianBoy:Lol laffing in advance at ur failed career in comedy.
|Re: Festus Fadeyi’s Children Warn Toke Makinwa: "Leave Our Father Alone” by Threebear(m): 8:20pm
Nigerian female celebs, first they sell their face, then they start selling their puss.y .
Hoping from one man to another is their game. Catch them and they start screaming about being feminists, useless, shameless women.
I know her radio job wasn't buying all those designers, advanced olosho.
But OP, how do you know all this ?
Did the children of the man come to confide in you personally?
Are you a fake news bearer?
|Re: Festus Fadeyi’s Children Warn Toke Makinwa: "Leave Our Father Alone” by jayson87: 8:35pm
Toke's salary as an OAP is just 175k
|Re: Festus Fadeyi’s Children Warn Toke Makinwa: "Leave Our Father Alone” by LesbianBoy(m): 8:50pm
LuvU2:
Let's bet....
|Re: Festus Fadeyi’s Children Warn Toke Makinwa: "Leave Our Father Alone” by ruggedtimi(m): 8:58pm
fadeyi you get money na toke u carry not even okeke...fake ass girls on IG
|Re: Festus Fadeyi’s Children Warn Toke Makinwa: "Leave Our Father Alone” by Sharon6(f): 11:19pm
Lok
|Re: Festus Fadeyi’s Children Warn Toke Makinwa: "Leave Our Father Alone” by fuckerstard: 11:19pm
Who no like better thing, mtcheww abi make una father leave Toke
|Re: Festus Fadeyi’s Children Warn Toke Makinwa: "Leave Our Father Alone” by MaryBenn(f): 11:20pm
|Re: Festus Fadeyi’s Children Warn Toke Makinwa: "Leave Our Father Alone” by Ugoeze2016: 11:20pm
Wonders everyday
|Re: Festus Fadeyi’s Children Warn Toke Makinwa: "Leave Our Father Alone” by LadyGoddiva(f): 11:20pm
But what kind of bad belle children are those? So they want to be the sole enjoyers of their father’s wealth? They don’t want a young chick to partake in the billions while warming his bed? Selfish much. They should mind their business jareh. Their father is old enough to choose his own lovers. Except if he’s married, it’s their father they should warn, not innocent Toke.
Now we know the source of the Gucci bags and dresses.
|Re: Festus Fadeyi’s Children Warn Toke Makinwa: "Leave Our Father Alone” by Lexusgs430: 11:20pm
Make the man dey sample dey go joor........
The kids dey fear say papa don dey spend their inheritance..........
|Re: Festus Fadeyi’s Children Warn Toke Makinwa: "Leave Our Father Alone” by money121(m): 11:20pm
Lobatan
Toke Makinwa ti get Daddy Awon omo yi...
Aiye le ooo
|Re: Festus Fadeyi’s Children Warn Toke Makinwa: "Leave Our Father Alone” by Zoharariel(m): 11:20pm
Habaaa! I must confess that the babalawo wey do the jazz for Toke really sabi work.
Maje Ayide should be thanking his ancestors & the irunmoles wherever he is.
Toke Makinwa aka MTN (Everywhere You Go) is a confirmed cooperate Olosho!
I can't even get an erection if she strips n-aked except I have taken a glass of Schnapps + Orijin + Trophy + Codeine + 33 mixed with Arizona SK - Yaaasin!
|Re: Festus Fadeyi’s Children Warn Toke Makinwa: "Leave Our Father Alone” by Amirullaha(m): 11:22pm
.
|Re: Festus Fadeyi’s Children Warn Toke Makinwa: "Leave Our Father Alone” by NoFavors: 11:22pm
I won't even take this lady for free
|Re: Festus Fadeyi’s Children Warn Toke Makinwa: "Leave Our Father Alone” by LagosismyHome(f): 11:23pm
Na wa oo..no good girl again for market
The need to keep up with the Jones and greed for fake lives are making girls follow ancestors left and right. Smh and its a shame .
|Re: Festus Fadeyi’s Children Warn Toke Makinwa: "Leave Our Father Alone” by Afrok(m): 11:23pm
Huh all those for just a bleached hole
|Re: Festus Fadeyi’s Children Warn Toke Makinwa: "Leave Our Father Alone” by acme6(f): 11:23pm
E good make brezz dey blow, make fowl nyash dey open.
|Re: Festus Fadeyi’s Children Warn Toke Makinwa: "Leave Our Father Alone” by biggie10: 11:23pm
Toke makinwa and sasha grey are like 5 and 6
|Re: Festus Fadeyi’s Children Warn Toke Makinwa: "Leave Our Father Alone” by Pidginwhisper: 11:23pm
That man sef no get taste.if not he no o dey bleep girl wey white for face but black for pussy
|Re: Festus Fadeyi’s Children Warn Toke Makinwa: "Leave Our Father Alone” by TIDDOLL(m): 11:24pm
Your Dad is way Gone....!!!
|Re: Festus Fadeyi’s Children Warn Toke Makinwa: "Leave Our Father Alone” by EWAagoyin(m): 11:24pm
if we ask how she take get all this money she's spending dem go say na book she sell take get am
|Re: Festus Fadeyi’s Children Warn Toke Makinwa: "Leave Our Father Alone” by Settingz321(m): 11:25pm
Sister toke the hunting has started so quick....... December is near abi
|Re: Festus Fadeyi’s Children Warn Toke Makinwa: "Leave Our Father Alone” by Luukasz(m): 11:25pm
These olosho slay queens be calling themselves female celebrities with their flamboyant lifestyle , where as they are notin but cheap whores living off big men to stay alive
|Re: Festus Fadeyi’s Children Warn Toke Makinwa: "Leave Our Father Alone” by elChapo1: 11:26pm
LesbianBoy:
still looking for what you want to suck
|Re: Festus Fadeyi’s Children Warn Toke Makinwa: "Leave Our Father Alone” by deeway200(m): 11:27pm
This man is fuckingly rich. I remember him doing a particular road in vi. I was one of the workers who worked on the road.
|Re: Festus Fadeyi’s Children Warn Toke Makinwa: "Leave Our Father Alone” by abdelrahman: 11:27pm
she tied your father with rope?
