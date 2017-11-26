₦airaland Forum

Welcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,918,028 members, 3,935,502 topics. Date: Sunday, 26 November 2017 at 11:45 PM

Festus Fadeyi’s Children Warn Toke Makinwa: "Leave Our Father Alone” - Celebrities - Nairaland

Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Festus Fadeyi’s Children Warn Toke Makinwa: "Leave Our Father Alone” (4689 Views)

Leave Our Father Alone"-children Of Billionaire Festus Fadeyi Warn Toke Makinwa / “leave Our Father Alone” — Children Of Billionaire Festus Fadeyi Warn Toke Makin / The Video Of P'square Fighting At Festus Keyamo's Chamber Happened In 2016 (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)

Festus Fadeyi’s Children Warn Toke Makinwa: "Leave Our Father Alone” by seunmohmoh(f): 6:23pm
• Children rue bankrupt father’s reckless spending on celebrity broadcaster

Even the most formidable nobility in the world transforms into a lady’s fool, when caught in the pleasure trove of love. You can tell what effect billionaire, Festus Fadeyi’s romance with OAP, Toke Makinwa, has on his family by his children’s unfathomable misery and bitter reaction to their relationship. Toke arouses despise from Fadeyi’s children.

That is why they desperately seek her exit from their father’s life. Like angry runts seeking to fall a veteran gladiator, Fadeyi’s children tirelessly engage in never-ending plots to extricate their dear father from the perceived web of Toke’s allure.

At first, their fears were deemed unfounded by family friends, close and distant relatives, but ever since their father completed his sprawling mansion in Ikoyi, the children have become very worried about the possibility of seeing Toke hop in the master bedroom with their father. Fadeyi’s children are very angry with the way he splurges on his love interest, Toke. They believe he is squandering too much money on her at a time he is heavily indebted to Skye Bank.

Recall that the well-heeled founder and CEO of Pan Ocean Corporation, an indigenous independent oil firm, acquired a multi-billion naira loan from Skye Bank. His indebtedness to the bank is estimated at N196 billion few months ago.

Notwithstanding, Fadeyi spends extravagantly on Toke. For instance, he allegedly bought her a brand new Range Rover 2016 model worth over N50 million. He is also responsible for her acquisition of top of the line and very expensive designer bags, shoes and apparels. From Louboutin, Bottega, Chanel, Louis Vuitton to Hermes among others, Fadeyi spoils Toke silly with the most pricey ware.

Thus the world’s most expensive designer brands are mere names on Toke’s list. The popular social media big girl considers Selfridges and Harrods as ordinary shopping points at the moment,. Whenever she visits London, United Kingdom (UK) via business class or first class flights paid for by Fadeyi, she spares no expenses at the city’s posh shopping points.

It is very interesting to note that Fadeyi foots such outrageous bills for Toke while he wallows in loan debt to his bank. What Fadeyi’s children find alarming however, is Toke’s continual neglect of her lover’s precarious financial situation.

Consequently, they have declared war against her, warning her to leave their father alone. Frightened by the undisguised animosity, Toke has resorted to extreme measures to avoid their wrath or unpalatable encounters with them. For instance, she now tries to steal around town incognito by covering her vehicle’s number plate with leather.

http://www.thecapital.ng/?p=21004

1 Share

Re: Festus Fadeyi’s Children Warn Toke Makinwa: "Leave Our Father Alone” by cescky(m): 7:41pm
this girl isnt fine

but shes FEARLESS...that helps her a lot

6 Likes

Re: Festus Fadeyi’s Children Warn Toke Makinwa: "Leave Our Father Alone” by goldbim(f): 7:45pm
Maybe mr fadeyi is her helper ooo grin.obviously, I don't think toke's OAP salary can fund her luxurious lifestyle..even the proceeds of her book sale..anything is possible tho lipsrsealed.maybe she has other means of income .

6 Likes 1 Share

Re: Festus Fadeyi’s Children Warn Toke Makinwa: "Leave Our Father Alone” by LuvU2(f): 7:45pm
Lol what a mindless father

2 Likes

Re: Festus Fadeyi’s Children Warn Toke Makinwa: "Leave Our Father Alone” by LesbianBoy(m): 8:05pm
LuvU2:
Lol what a mindless father

See wetin you carry for chest bikonu shocked

8 Likes

Re: Festus Fadeyi’s Children Warn Toke Makinwa: "Leave Our Father Alone” by LuvU2(f): 8:10pm
LesbianBoy:


See wetin you carry for chest bikonu shocked
Lol laffing in advance at ur failed career in comedy.

16 Likes 5 Shares

Re: Festus Fadeyi’s Children Warn Toke Makinwa: "Leave Our Father Alone” by Threebear(m): 8:20pm
Nigerian female celebs, first they sell their face, then they start selling their puss.y .
Hoping from one man to another is their game. Catch them and they start screaming about being feminists, useless, shameless women.
I know her radio job wasn't buying all those designers, advanced olosho.

But OP, how do you know all this ?
Did the children of the man come to confide in you personally?
Are you a fake news bearer?

4 Likes

Re: Festus Fadeyi’s Children Warn Toke Makinwa: "Leave Our Father Alone” by jayson87: 8:35pm
Toke's salary as an OAP is just 175k

3 Likes

Re: Festus Fadeyi’s Children Warn Toke Makinwa: "Leave Our Father Alone” by LesbianBoy(m): 8:50pm
LuvU2:
Lol laffing in advance at ur failed career in comedy.

Let's bet....

14 Likes

Re: Festus Fadeyi’s Children Warn Toke Makinwa: "Leave Our Father Alone” by ruggedtimi(m): 8:58pm
fadeyi you get money na toke u carry not even okeke...fake ass girls on IG
Re: Festus Fadeyi’s Children Warn Toke Makinwa: "Leave Our Father Alone” by Sharon6(f): 11:19pm
Lok
Re: Festus Fadeyi’s Children Warn Toke Makinwa: "Leave Our Father Alone” by fuckerstard: 11:19pm
Who no like better thing, mtcheww abi make una father leave Toke
Re: Festus Fadeyi’s Children Warn Toke Makinwa: "Leave Our Father Alone” by MaryBenn(f): 11:20pm
sad
Re: Festus Fadeyi’s Children Warn Toke Makinwa: "Leave Our Father Alone” by Ugoeze2016: 11:20pm
Wonders everyday
Re: Festus Fadeyi’s Children Warn Toke Makinwa: "Leave Our Father Alone” by LadyGoddiva(f): 11:20pm
But what kind of bad belle children are those? So they want to be the sole enjoyers of their father’s wealth? They don’t want a young chick to partake in the billions while warming his bed? Selfish much. They should mind their business jareh. Their father is old enough to choose his own lovers. Except if he’s married, it’s their father they should warn, not innocent Toke.
Now we know the source of the Gucci bags and dresses.
Re: Festus Fadeyi’s Children Warn Toke Makinwa: "Leave Our Father Alone” by Lexusgs430: 11:20pm
Make the man dey sample dey go joor........

The kids dey fear say papa don dey spend their inheritance..........

1 Like

Re: Festus Fadeyi’s Children Warn Toke Makinwa: "Leave Our Father Alone” by money121(m): 11:20pm
Lobatan tongue
Toke Makinwa ti get Daddy Awon omo yi...

Aiye le ooo
Re: Festus Fadeyi’s Children Warn Toke Makinwa: "Leave Our Father Alone” by Zoharariel(m): 11:20pm
Habaaa! I must confess that the babalawo wey do the jazz for Toke really sabi work. grin

Maje Ayide should be thanking his ancestors & the irunmoles wherever he is. grin

Toke Makinwa aka MTN (Everywhere You Go) is a confirmed cooperate Olosho!

I can't even get an erection if she strips n-aked except I have taken a glass of Schnapps + Orijin + Trophy + Codeine + 33 mixed with Arizona SK - Yaaasin! grin cheesy grin

1 Like

Re: Festus Fadeyi’s Children Warn Toke Makinwa: "Leave Our Father Alone” by Amirullaha(m): 11:22pm
.
Re: Festus Fadeyi’s Children Warn Toke Makinwa: "Leave Our Father Alone” by NoFavors: 11:22pm
I won't even take this lady for free
Re: Festus Fadeyi’s Children Warn Toke Makinwa: "Leave Our Father Alone” by LagosismyHome(f): 11:23pm
Na wa oo..no good girl again for market

The need to keep up with the Jones and greed for fake lives are making girls follow ancestors left and right. Smh and its a shame .
Re: Festus Fadeyi’s Children Warn Toke Makinwa: "Leave Our Father Alone” by Afrok(m): 11:23pm
Huh shocked all those for just a bleached holeembarassed

Re: Festus Fadeyi’s Children Warn Toke Makinwa: "Leave Our Father Alone” by acme6(f): 11:23pm
E good make brezz dey blow, make fowl nyash dey open.

1 Like

Re: Festus Fadeyi’s Children Warn Toke Makinwa: "Leave Our Father Alone” by biggie10: 11:23pm
Toke makinwa and sasha grey are like 5 and 6

1 Like

Re: Festus Fadeyi’s Children Warn Toke Makinwa: "Leave Our Father Alone” by Pidginwhisper: 11:23pm
That man sef no get taste.if not he no o dey bleep girl wey white for face but black for pussy undecided

Re: Festus Fadeyi’s Children Warn Toke Makinwa: "Leave Our Father Alone” by TIDDOLL(m): 11:24pm
Your Dad is way Gone....!!!
Re: Festus Fadeyi’s Children Warn Toke Makinwa: "Leave Our Father Alone” by EWAagoyin(m): 11:24pm
if we ask how she take get all this money she's spending dem go say na book she sell take get am

Re: Festus Fadeyi’s Children Warn Toke Makinwa: "Leave Our Father Alone” by Settingz321(m): 11:25pm
Sister toke the hunting has started so quick....... December is near abi
Re: Festus Fadeyi’s Children Warn Toke Makinwa: "Leave Our Father Alone” by Luukasz(m): 11:25pm
These olosho slay queens be calling themselves female celebrities with their flamboyant lifestyle , where as they are notin but cheap whores living off big men to stay alive
Re: Festus Fadeyi’s Children Warn Toke Makinwa: "Leave Our Father Alone” by elChapo1: 11:26pm
LesbianBoy:


Let's bet....

still looking for what you want to suck
Re: Festus Fadeyi’s Children Warn Toke Makinwa: "Leave Our Father Alone” by deeway200(m): 11:27pm
This man is fuckingly rich. I remember him doing a particular road in vi. I was one of the workers who worked on the road.
Re: Festus Fadeyi’s Children Warn Toke Makinwa: "Leave Our Father Alone” by abdelrahman: 11:27pm
she tied your father with rope?

(0) (1) (Reply)

Full Don Is Back / Who Would Steal D Show N Grammy 2008 / Lemar Becomes A Father

Viewing this topic: Ilaje44(m), TWEETFELLA, valour24, LEGHEND(m), marvin902(m), Airforce1(m), plat0, seyijobi(m), michaeadi(m), toni68, bhagghio(m), se0un(m), castro(m), Omoboy(m), Ogbajie(m), baum1, afredgeorge1477, lonelydude, perezuche(m), 18wheeler, geosegun(m), Falzdbadtguy, warriiboguy, adudu208(m), menyoo(m), JustCryptos, amery, ceejayluv(m), efilefun(m), johnsmhelia15(m), aliondo, Colynx(m), TooNoisy(f), chucs, kirchofff(m), Ladobzy(m), DTalented(m), chalsixtus(m), creamylicious(f), qiqe(f), Propene, locutas, lalasticlala(m), sprado(m), ChickenLittle, Ibj50(m), damola1, donsola(m), Bamo101, manmidtexy(m), babra19, Superpower(m), pheezylyon(m), freemile2ru, RapportNaija(m), babablogger, Viccur(m), kunlef1, Finestorg(m), mosho4all(m), rhonnie(f), Adunn1ade(f), abdulrazat(m), Odey1997(m), ashawopikin(m), massinola(m), Boyooosa(m), prettytasha(f), superemmy(m), tunjilana, Muyee(m), marcelbli, Raiyell, pleasantplaces, yhemster(m), Kyase(m), marion4luv(f), nuttyhnic(m), keleants, Ayoswit(f), Demogorgon(m), eedreez505(m), kianoe4400(m), qlinary, Stheritage, EsanEmmanuel(m), chrystalC(m), oribi(m), Basitelo1(m), Nathdoug(m), tayorh(m), daxxle, SalamRushdie, ibuj(m), FRESHG(m), Capslock01, Mamateee(f), nemdy(m), Rendition(m), Ryabcool(m), venextro(m), pharmguru, Damful(f), driy65(m), NeeKlaus, Bigfellas(m), Rocknadis, HermesParis, stanwheellz(m), fatoyinbo7(m), Heltinking(m), Vincintoire007, larrys111, demefa(m), Esthergirl(f), ApostleT, Backinfront(m), Deocle, BlessedRayman, Unbeliever(m), Josphine4good(f), Raphwise(m), Iamtipsyy(m), sonnie10, OmaniPadmeHum, Bengurion1, gratefulme40, Mpeace(m), Ribajae(m), Claireshan1(f), dhesire(m), omophunky(m), Pidginwhisper, highchiefpee(m), babielon(m), Alezy(m), Ugik(m), Afolabs101, Phargbemmy(m), kinglhanrey(m), urielchisimdi, omotayopappy(m), meforyou1(m), eleven(m), DeeDeeDee, Dfavouredone, ladychioma, lifezone247(m), DrLikita12, babslepe, KingEbukasBlog(m), iwezor1(m), micolaj, nairalandfreak(m), handsomeguy4kyf, givenbiznews, Sojebrand(m), 9jatatafo(m), Vintagee, Mavin1, bukatyne(f), tobymichel, dholla1(m), OKorowanta, Abuloma80, Donbraye(m), adetboy and 229 guest(s)

(Go Up)

Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket

Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)

Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 25
Disclaimer: Every Nairaland member is solely responsible for anything that he/she posts or uploads on Nairaland.