|Dino Melaye Donates N1m To Sadiq Daba (Photo) by kidap: 4:53pm
Senator Dino Melaye of Kogi West paid a visit to the home of veteran Nollywood actor Sadiq Daba who was recently diagnosed with leukaemia and prostate cancer and made a kind donation of N1m towards Daba’s surgery.
The Senator then took to Instagram to share the thank you message which Daba sent to him after the visit.
You call him the maverick...but then what is there in a name!! Call him what you may. ..I call him a Daniel come to the rescue....a man humble enough to know and appreciate the need of his fellow human being ...how compassionate, caring, and humane can one be? To Senator Dino Melaye my eternal gratitude... My prayers... The good Lord will continue to guide, protect, be shield and guard in whatever you do ....His countless blessings are yours....you came and out of the goodness of your heart gave out a MILLION NAIRA towards towards my treatment..... You will be replenish in abundance in Jesus Almighty name!!! Again who else ,but the indefatigable Dr Joe Odumakin...the Angel was with him!!! Bless you Sir!! - Sadiq Daba
http://news.nollyzone.com/senator-dino-melaye-donates-n1m-to-nollywood-veteran-sadiq-daba/
|Re: Dino Melaye Donates N1m To Sadiq Daba (Photo) by DigitOnline(m): 4:55pm
That's Nice.. Thumbs up Dino..
|Re: Dino Melaye Donates N1m To Sadiq Daba (Photo) by Airforce1(m): 4:56pm
Very good of you Dino
God bless your pocket more .
Get well soon sir ...
|Re: Dino Melaye Donates N1m To Sadiq Daba (Photo) by C4Ltd: 5:05pm
|Re: Dino Melaye Donates N1m To Sadiq Daba (Photo) by BruncleZuma: 6:12pm
Thank God for Dino Baby
|Re: Dino Melaye Donates N1m To Sadiq Daba (Photo) by Kingsleyuc(m): 6:13pm
Kind gesture..
|Re: Dino Melaye Donates N1m To Sadiq Daba (Photo) by Jochabed(f): 6:13pm
Amen
|Re: Dino Melaye Donates N1m To Sadiq Daba (Photo) by hemartins(m): 6:13pm
God will definitely be proud of this single act
|Re: Dino Melaye Donates N1m To Sadiq Daba (Photo) by UbanmeUdie: 6:13pm
Sadiq Daba na who u offend like this?
A combo of Leukemia and prostate cancer, only you.
His medical prognosis would definitely be tearful.
Yinka Craig will be excited to share a smile with you again.
BTW, thank you Dino!
No matter how evil some men are, there is still a good in them.
|Re: Dino Melaye Donates N1m To Sadiq Daba (Photo) by Keneking: 6:14pm
Good job
|Re: Dino Melaye Donates N1m To Sadiq Daba (Photo) by suyamasta(m): 6:15pm
Do good o
|Re: Dino Melaye Donates N1m To Sadiq Daba (Photo) by heryurh(m): 6:15pm
He did well honestly ..
But I believe he could've done better than "1 Million Naira".
#JustSaying
|Re: Dino Melaye Donates N1m To Sadiq Daba (Photo) by xavier0327(f): 6:15pm
In spite of all the tithes wey Yahoo pastors dey collect dem no fit contribute
|Re: Dino Melaye Donates N1m To Sadiq Daba (Photo) by phollybee(m): 6:15pm
I expect the Agents of Free theSheeples..... Coming in to attack the Pastors for not doing what Mr Dino have Done .... Come and see how they will be praising Dino for his Angelic Act. ... Make i start checking comments
|Re: Dino Melaye Donates N1m To Sadiq Daba (Photo) by tafabaloo(m): 6:16pm
Ok
|Re: Dino Melaye Donates N1m To Sadiq Daba (Photo) by LadyNaija: 6:16pm
|Re: Dino Melaye Donates N1m To Sadiq Daba (Photo) by Follysho707: 6:18pm
Good move but, we don't need know as Dino should have told him to be tight-lipped abt it.
Perhaps, this is what 'daddy G.Os' should have been doing anyway.
|Re: Dino Melaye Donates N1m To Sadiq Daba (Photo) by ezeagumar11: 6:20pm
A true philanthropic mam
|Re: Dino Melaye Donates N1m To Sadiq Daba (Photo) by fratermathy(m): 6:24pm
Eye service. Next thing now, he'll sing a song about it.
|Re: Dino Melaye Donates N1m To Sadiq Daba (Photo) by OtunbaChibok(m): 6:32pm
I am not Dino fan, can never be.
But on this one, especially since he didn't announce it himself till sudik gave his appreciation... You did well @ Senator Melaye.
God bless you.
Get well soon @ Sudik.
|Re: Dino Melaye Donates N1m To Sadiq Daba (Photo) by free2ryhme: 6:33pm
kidap:
Nice one
|Re: Dino Melaye Donates N1m To Sadiq Daba (Photo) by Nigeriadondie: 6:35pm
Nonsense
|Re: Dino Melaye Donates N1m To Sadiq Daba (Photo) by pointstores(m): 6:38pm
good
|Re: Dino Melaye Donates N1m To Sadiq Daba (Photo) by DancingSkeleton(m): 6:41pm
UbanmeUdie:
|Re: Dino Melaye Donates N1m To Sadiq Daba (Photo) by toprealman: 6:49pm
can't we have a health care system that will benefit both the rich and the poor?
|Re: Dino Melaye Donates N1m To Sadiq Daba (Photo) by asuustrike2009: 6:49pm
hemartins:For publicity stunt I suppose. I laugh very hard because 2019 isn't far
|Re: Dino Melaye Donates N1m To Sadiq Daba (Photo) by sinceraconcept(m): 6:54pm
I actually don't know the actor,is it Hausa movies he acts?
|Re: Dino Melaye Donates N1m To Sadiq Daba (Photo) by sinceraconcept(m): 6:57pm
toprealman:I was wondering too o. our politician s prefer to pocket all the money and give 1million out of stolen billions to the sick famous people that would tell everyone they did something good. they can't cut down the allowances of our leaders and divert the money to free medical and effective health care that would benefit everyone. there are many people like this man but may not get help because nobody know them
|Re: Dino Melaye Donates N1m To Sadiq Daba (Photo) by oz4real83(m): 7:00pm
After faithfully serving the country for over 35years,he still can't afford good health services. He had to depend on handouts from generous individuals to meet health needs while our politicians can afford the best health care the world has to offer despite contributing very little to this country. We need a Nigerian version of arab spring to give some sense to some ''leaders''
|Re: Dino Melaye Donates N1m To Sadiq Daba (Photo) by Sermwell(m): 7:01pm
asuustrike2009:2019 is still far away! Please cut dino some slack!!
|Re: Dino Melaye Donates N1m To Sadiq Daba (Photo) by Zane2point4(m): 7:04pm
UbanmeUdie:Which kind person be this abeg
|Re: Dino Melaye Donates N1m To Sadiq Daba (Photo) by asuustrike2009: 7:04pm
Sermwell:Abeg bone DAT thing. Most of these politicians are pretenders
