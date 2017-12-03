Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Dino Melaye Donates N1m To Sadiq Daba (Photo) (7567 Views)

The Senator then took to Instagram to share the thank you message which Daba sent to him after the visit.



You call him the maverick...but then what is there in a name!! Call him what you may. ..I call him a Daniel come to the rescue....a man humble enough to know and appreciate the need of his fellow human being ...how compassionate, caring, and humane can one be? To Senator Dino Melaye my eternal gratitude... My prayers... The good Lord will continue to guide, protect, be shield and guard in whatever you do ....His countless blessings are yours....you came and out of the goodness of your heart gave out a MILLION NAIRA towards towards my treatment..... You will be replenish in abundance in Jesus Almighty name!!! Again who else ,but the indefatigable Dr Joe Odumakin...the Angel was with him!!! Bless you Sir!! - Sadiq Daba





That's Nice.. Thumbs up Dino.. 3 Likes 1 Share

Very good of you Dino



God bless your pocket more .



Get well soon sir ... 1 Like 1 Share

3 Likes

Thank God for Dino Baby

Kind gesture..



xmas side income



Amen

God will definitely be proud of this single act











Sadiq Daba na who u offend like this?



A combo of Leukemia and prostate cancer, only you.





His medical prognosis would definitely be tearful.





Yinka Craig will be excited to share a smile with you again.







BTW, thank you Dino!

No matter how evil some men are, there is still a good in them. Sadiq Daba na who u offend like this?A combo of Leukemia and prostate cancer, only you.His medical prognosis would definitely be tearful.Yinka Craig will be excited to share a smile with you again.BTW, thank you Dino!No matter how evil some men are, there is still a good in them. 2 Likes 1 Share

Good job

Do good o

He did well honestly ..



But I believe he could've done better than "1 Million Naira".

#JustSaying 7 Likes

In spite of all the tithes wey Yahoo pastors dey collect dem no fit contribute

... Make i start checking comments I expect the Agents of Free theSheeples..... Coming in to attack the Pastors for not doing what Mr Dino have Done .... Come and see how they will be praising Dino for his Angelic Act.... Make i start checking comments

Ok









Good move but, we don't need know as Dino should have told him to be tight-lipped abt it.

Perhaps, this is what 'daddy G.Os' should have been doing anyway.

A true philanthropic mam

Eye service. Next thing now, he'll sing a song about it. 1 Like

I am not Dino fan, can never be.



But on this one, especially since he didn't announce it himself till sudik gave his appreciation... You did well @ Senator Melaye.



God bless you.



Get well soon @ Sudik. 1 Like

kidap:

Nice one Nice one

Nonsense

good

can't we have a health care system that will benefit both the rich and the poor?

I actually don't know the actor,is it Hausa movies he acts?

After faithfully serving the country for over 35years,he still can't afford good health services. He had to depend on handouts from generous individuals to meet health needs while our politicians can afford the best health care the world has to offer despite contributing very little to this country. We need a Nigerian version of arab spring to give some sense to some ''leaders''

