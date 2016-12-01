₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,717,257 members, 3,282,694 topics. Date: Friday, 30 December 2016 at 07:06 PM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Phyno And Ifeanyi Ubah At Ifeanyi Ubah Stadium In Anambra (17691 Views)
OzzyBosco Is An Igbo Chief, Pictured With Ifeanyi Ubah & Chiefs / Phyno And His Dogs Adorable Photo / Singer Phyno And Flavour In Heavy Smoke (photo) (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Phyno And Ifeanyi Ubah At Ifeanyi Ubah Stadium In Anambra by broseme: 9:27am
Nigerian singer Phyno was pictured with billionaire Ifeanyi Ubah as he arrives FC Ifeanyi Ubah International stadium for Anambra Fiesta 2016.
See photos below
Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2016/12/phyno-pictured-with-billionaire-ifeanyi.html?m=1
2 Likes
|Re: Phyno And Ifeanyi Ubah At Ifeanyi Ubah Stadium In Anambra by broseme: 9:27am
1 Like
|Re: Phyno And Ifeanyi Ubah At Ifeanyi Ubah Stadium In Anambra by HARDDON: 9:30am
Big Belle Economics,
Belleful yet hungry
7 Likes
|Re: Phyno And Ifeanyi Ubah At Ifeanyi Ubah Stadium In Anambra by profstar(m): 9:32am
So
2 Likes
|Re: Phyno And Ifeanyi Ubah At Ifeanyi Ubah Stadium In Anambra by Kondomatic(m): 9:34am
Who's that pregnant uncle??
4 Likes
|Re: Phyno And Ifeanyi Ubah At Ifeanyi Ubah Stadium In Anambra by softMarket(m): 9:35am
Ok....
Olamide hangs out with Ambode
phyno hangs out with ifeanyi Uba
emmanuella hangs out in Austria!
But
Who is hanging out with buhari? .......................cow
59 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Phyno And Ifeanyi Ubah At Ifeanyi Ubah Stadium In Anambra by Smellymouth: 9:41am
Chaii..
Big Belle, Big Money..
|Re: Phyno And Ifeanyi Ubah At Ifeanyi Ubah Stadium In Anambra by Smellymouth: 9:41am
softMarket:
Airforce1 ..
35 Likes 4 Shares
|Re: Phyno And Ifeanyi Ubah At Ifeanyi Ubah Stadium In Anambra by saxwizard(m): 9:42am
Fada Fada eeeh
3 Likes
|Re: Phyno And Ifeanyi Ubah At Ifeanyi Ubah Stadium In Anambra by Edwinmason(m): 10:21am
op.,...so wetin come hapen
|Re: Phyno And Ifeanyi Ubah At Ifeanyi Ubah Stadium In Anambra by Flexherbal(m): 10:33am
Cool !
|Re: Phyno And Ifeanyi Ubah At Ifeanyi Ubah Stadium In Anambra by LesbianBoy(m): 10:57am
It seems ibu will soon give birth.
|Re: Phyno And Ifeanyi Ubah At Ifeanyi Ubah Stadium In Anambra by Nixiepie(f): 11:01am
Only seeing a pregnant man
|Re: Phyno And Ifeanyi Ubah At Ifeanyi Ubah Stadium In Anambra by MarkGeraldo(m): 12:29pm
Is it this one that phyno looks like an IFA priest abi Hausa goat?
Let him go shave...I wonda if any of his fan has ever told him so
I'm outta here please!
1 Like
|Re: Phyno And Ifeanyi Ubah At Ifeanyi Ubah Stadium In Anambra by ITbomb(m): 1:30pm
Who is that fat guy with Phyno?
|Re: Phyno And Ifeanyi Ubah At Ifeanyi Ubah Stadium In Anambra by rokiatu(f): 1:30pm
Damn he's skinny.
1 Like
|Re: Phyno And Ifeanyi Ubah At Ifeanyi Ubah Stadium In Anambra by kinggogo: 3:45pm
Abulo kupulum abulo oooo
Dat man wey dey try take selfie na mumu sha
1 Like
|Re: Phyno And Ifeanyi Ubah At Ifeanyi Ubah Stadium In Anambra by Judolisco(m): 4:53pm
Dis bouncer fit swallow person oh
|Re: Phyno And Ifeanyi Ubah At Ifeanyi Ubah Stadium In Anambra by rawpadgin(m): 4:53pm
phyno fino!
the only man that put on sun glasses to bed l
1 Like
|Re: Phyno And Ifeanyi Ubah At Ifeanyi Ubah Stadium In Anambra by biggerboyc(m): 4:53pm
Those two guys on the left looks like tout.
|Re: Phyno And Ifeanyi Ubah At Ifeanyi Ubah Stadium In Anambra by sexymoma(f): 4:53pm
phyno has a looong face
im beards come add join
|Re: Phyno And Ifeanyi Ubah At Ifeanyi Ubah Stadium In Anambra by NotOfThis(f): 4:54pm
rokiatu:
This was my first thought. He really is skinny.
|Re: Phyno And Ifeanyi Ubah At Ifeanyi Ubah Stadium In Anambra by AntiWailer: 4:54pm
HARDDON:
Lol
|Re: Phyno And Ifeanyi Ubah At Ifeanyi Ubah Stadium In Anambra by adewumiopeyemi(m): 4:55pm
that dress... be like...make i just abserve
|Re: Phyno And Ifeanyi Ubah At Ifeanyi Ubah Stadium In Anambra by krattoss(m): 4:56pm
I think say ifeanyi ubah don complete that stadium sef...
broke as$ nigga..
|Re: Phyno And Ifeanyi Ubah At Ifeanyi Ubah Stadium In Anambra by Tobium1(m): 4:56pm
Chai! phyno is skinny o
|Re: Phyno And Ifeanyi Ubah At Ifeanyi Ubah Stadium In Anambra by unclezuma: 4:57pm
|Re: Phyno And Ifeanyi Ubah At Ifeanyi Ubah Stadium In Anambra by deebrain(m): 4:57pm
Phyno repping Moses.
|Re: Phyno And Ifeanyi Ubah At Ifeanyi Ubah Stadium In Anambra by biggerboyc(m): 4:57pm
krattoss:the riches person in your village cannot build 3 bedroom flat and you call this man broke ass. Bros go and drink Ariel and jik your brain is due for sanitation
8 Likes
|Re: Phyno And Ifeanyi Ubah At Ifeanyi Ubah Stadium In Anambra by Tobium1(m): 4:59pm
krattoss:
A man single handedly built a stadium and u call him broke ass nigga?? U soul is wicked
8 Likes
Kids Mimic Celebrities Red Carpet Look - Photos / Davido And Chidinma Emerge Winners At The Kora Awards 2012 / "How I Met Don Jazzy" - Korede Bello
Viewing this topic: Zinny007, genxris, kuradge(m), Thugnificent(m), sotfpaul(m), weldersmind(m), Timflex(m), tysontim(m), Lyndylove, NwoyeGabriel(m), Lovelynature(m), youngmann, bonavidrill, Topranking(m), einsteinn, Jigsaw01(m), braskey, engrajoo1(m), pheonixdld2(m), dafgee(m), NotNew19(m), cobsol(m), abbey2016(m), kenness, cescky(m), harev16, nutrino(m), okeyley, stealvyn(m), mcz55, KennieP(m), isseke, HVILLE, RANGO23(m), goodgood2(m), Mopolchi, Andking, chans(m), KwashB419, wenger004(m), chukwudi06(m), protouchcakes, jakautoworld, norchase(m), Damidolly, ugompere(m), jimohibrahim(m), spige, ebullient1986, oracle2583, emmayayodeji(m) and 103 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2016 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 13