₦airaland Forum

Welcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,717,257 members, 3,282,694 topics. Date: Friday, 30 December 2016 at 07:06 PM

Phyno And Ifeanyi Ubah At Ifeanyi Ubah Stadium In Anambra - Celebrities - Nairaland

Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Phyno And Ifeanyi Ubah At Ifeanyi Ubah Stadium In Anambra (17691 Views)

OzzyBosco Is An Igbo Chief, Pictured With Ifeanyi Ubah & Chiefs / Phyno And His Dogs Adorable Photo / Singer Phyno And Flavour In Heavy Smoke (photo) (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)

Phyno And Ifeanyi Ubah At Ifeanyi Ubah Stadium In Anambra by broseme: 9:27am
Nigerian singer Phyno was pictured with billionaire Ifeanyi Ubah as he arrives FC Ifeanyi Ubah International stadium for Anambra Fiesta 2016.

See photos below

Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2016/12/phyno-pictured-with-billionaire-ifeanyi.html?m=1

2 Likes

Re: Phyno And Ifeanyi Ubah At Ifeanyi Ubah Stadium In Anambra by broseme: 9:27am
Read more. http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2016/12/phyno-pictured-with-billionaire-ifeanyi.html?m=1

1 Like

Re: Phyno And Ifeanyi Ubah At Ifeanyi Ubah Stadium In Anambra by HARDDON: 9:30am
Big Belle Economics,

Belleful yet hungry

7 Likes

Re: Phyno And Ifeanyi Ubah At Ifeanyi Ubah Stadium In Anambra by profstar(m): 9:32am
So

2 Likes

Re: Phyno And Ifeanyi Ubah At Ifeanyi Ubah Stadium In Anambra by Kondomatic(m): 9:34am
Who's that pregnant uncle??

4 Likes

Re: Phyno And Ifeanyi Ubah At Ifeanyi Ubah Stadium In Anambra by softMarket(m): 9:35am
Ok....
Olamide hangs out with Ambode
phyno hangs out with ifeanyi Uba
emmanuella hangs out in Austria!


But

Who is hanging out with buhari? grin grin.......................cow cheesy cheesy

59 Likes 3 Shares

Re: Phyno And Ifeanyi Ubah At Ifeanyi Ubah Stadium In Anambra by Smellymouth: 9:41am
Chaii..

Big Belle, Big Money..

Re: Phyno And Ifeanyi Ubah At Ifeanyi Ubah Stadium In Anambra by Smellymouth: 9:41am
softMarket:
Ok....

Olamide hangs out with Ambode

phyno hangs out with ifeanyi Uba

emmanuella hangs out in Austria!



But


Who is hanging out with buhari? grin grin.......................cow cheesy cheesy

Airforce1 .. cheesy grin

35 Likes 4 Shares

Re: Phyno And Ifeanyi Ubah At Ifeanyi Ubah Stadium In Anambra by saxwizard(m): 9:42am
Fada Fada eeeh

3 Likes

Re: Phyno And Ifeanyi Ubah At Ifeanyi Ubah Stadium In Anambra by Edwinmason(m): 10:21am
op.,...so wetin come hapen
Re: Phyno And Ifeanyi Ubah At Ifeanyi Ubah Stadium In Anambra by Flexherbal(m): 10:33am
Cool !
Re: Phyno And Ifeanyi Ubah At Ifeanyi Ubah Stadium In Anambra by LesbianBoy(m): 10:57am
It seems ibu will soon give birth. cheesy cheesy
Re: Phyno And Ifeanyi Ubah At Ifeanyi Ubah Stadium In Anambra by Nixiepie(f): 11:01am
Only seeing a pregnant man
Re: Phyno And Ifeanyi Ubah At Ifeanyi Ubah Stadium In Anambra by MarkGeraldo(m): 12:29pm
Is it this one that phyno looks like an IFA priest abi Hausa goat?
Let him go shave...I wonda if any of his fan has ever told him so
I'm outta here please! undecided

1 Like

Re: Phyno And Ifeanyi Ubah At Ifeanyi Ubah Stadium In Anambra by ITbomb(m): 1:30pm
Who is that fat guy with Phyno?
Re: Phyno And Ifeanyi Ubah At Ifeanyi Ubah Stadium In Anambra by rokiatu(f): 1:30pm
Damn he's skinny.

1 Like

Re: Phyno And Ifeanyi Ubah At Ifeanyi Ubah Stadium In Anambra by kinggogo: 3:45pm
Abulo kupulum abulo oooo grin grin

Dat man wey dey try take selfie na mumu sha undecided undecided

1 Like

Re: Phyno And Ifeanyi Ubah At Ifeanyi Ubah Stadium In Anambra by Judolisco(m): 4:53pm
Dis bouncer fit swallow person oh shocked
Re: Phyno And Ifeanyi Ubah At Ifeanyi Ubah Stadium In Anambra by rawpadgin(m): 4:53pm
phyno fino!

the only man that put on sun glasses to bed l

1 Like

Re: Phyno And Ifeanyi Ubah At Ifeanyi Ubah Stadium In Anambra by biggerboyc(m): 4:53pm
Those two guys on the left looks like tout.
Re: Phyno And Ifeanyi Ubah At Ifeanyi Ubah Stadium In Anambra by sexymoma(f): 4:53pm
phyno has a looong face
im beards come add join angry
Re: Phyno And Ifeanyi Ubah At Ifeanyi Ubah Stadium In Anambra by NotOfThis(f): 4:54pm
rokiatu:
Damn he's skinny.

This was my first thought. He really is skinny.
Re: Phyno And Ifeanyi Ubah At Ifeanyi Ubah Stadium In Anambra by AntiWailer: 4:54pm
HARDDON:
Big Belle Economics,

Belleful yet hungry

Lol
Re: Phyno And Ifeanyi Ubah At Ifeanyi Ubah Stadium In Anambra by adewumiopeyemi(m): 4:55pm
that dress... grin grin grin grin be like...make i just abserve grin grin

Re: Phyno And Ifeanyi Ubah At Ifeanyi Ubah Stadium In Anambra by krattoss(m): 4:56pm
I think say ifeanyi ubah don complete that stadium sef...

broke as$ nigga..
Re: Phyno And Ifeanyi Ubah At Ifeanyi Ubah Stadium In Anambra by Tobium1(m): 4:56pm
Chai! phyno is skinny o
Re: Phyno And Ifeanyi Ubah At Ifeanyi Ubah Stadium In Anambra by unclezuma: 4:57pm
grin grin grin grin
Re: Phyno And Ifeanyi Ubah At Ifeanyi Ubah Stadium In Anambra by deebrain(m): 4:57pm
Phyno repping Moses.
Re: Phyno And Ifeanyi Ubah At Ifeanyi Ubah Stadium In Anambra by biggerboyc(m): 4:57pm
krattoss:
I think say ifeanyi ubah don complete that stadium sef...

broke as$ nigga..
the riches person in your village cannot build 3 bedroom flat and you call this man broke ass. Bros go and drink Ariel and jik your brain is due for sanitation

8 Likes

Re: Phyno And Ifeanyi Ubah At Ifeanyi Ubah Stadium In Anambra by Tobium1(m): 4:59pm
krattoss:
I think say ifeanyi ubah don complete that stadium sef...

broke as$ nigga..

A man single handedly built a stadium and u call him broke ass nigga?? U soul is wicked

8 Likes

(0) (1) (Reply)

Kids Mimic Celebrities Red Carpet Look - Photos / Davido And Chidinma Emerge Winners At The Kora Awards 2012 / "How I Met Don Jazzy" - Korede Bello

Viewing this topic: Zinny007, genxris, kuradge(m), Thugnificent(m), sotfpaul(m), weldersmind(m), Timflex(m), tysontim(m), Lyndylove, NwoyeGabriel(m), Lovelynature(m), youngmann, bonavidrill, Topranking(m), einsteinn, Jigsaw01(m), braskey, engrajoo1(m), pheonixdld2(m), dafgee(m), NotNew19(m), cobsol(m), abbey2016(m), kenness, cescky(m), harev16, nutrino(m), okeyley, stealvyn(m), mcz55, KennieP(m), isseke, HVILLE, RANGO23(m), goodgood2(m), Mopolchi, Andking, chans(m), KwashB419, wenger004(m), chukwudi06(m), protouchcakes, jakautoworld, norchase(m), Damidolly, ugompere(m), jimohibrahim(m), spige, ebullient1986, oracle2583, emmayayodeji(m) and 103 guest(s)

(Go Up)

Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket

Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)

Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2016 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 13
Disclaimer: Every Nairaland member is solely responsible for anything that he/she posts or uploads on Nairaland.