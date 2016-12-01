₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Emir Sanusi Celebrates 25th Wedding Anniversary With Wife As They Cut Their Cake by MxtaMichealz(m): 11:10am
Emir of Kano, Muhammad Sanusi II celebrated 25th wedding anniversary with one of his wives yesterday. Congrats to them
|Re: Emir Sanusi Celebrates 25th Wedding Anniversary With Wife As They Cut Their Cake by unclezuma: 1:42pm
Mallam on Fleek.
FTC Baby!!!
|Re: Emir Sanusi Celebrates 25th Wedding Anniversary With Wife As They Cut Their Cake by fortune5351: 1:42pm
|Re: Emir Sanusi Celebrates 25th Wedding Anniversary With Wife As They Cut Their Cake by Okundaye4(m): 1:42pm
NICE ONE
|Re: Emir Sanusi Celebrates 25th Wedding Anniversary With Wife As They Cut Their Cake by Janetessy(f): 1:42pm
Ok
|Re: Emir Sanusi Celebrates 25th Wedding Anniversary With Wife As They Cut Their Cake by lielbree: 1:42pm
The other wives won't be pleased.
I wonder how muslims do it. Polygamy is a lot of work!
|Re: Emir Sanusi Celebrates 25th Wedding Anniversary With Wife As They Cut Their Cake by purpulrain: 1:43pm
|Re: Emir Sanusi Celebrates 25th Wedding Anniversary With Wife As They Cut Their Cake by Shukran(f): 1:43pm
|Re: Emir Sanusi Celebrates 25th Wedding Anniversary With Wife As They Cut Their Cake by happney65: 1:43pm
So he has being fuckiingggggg this woman for the past 25Years...Wahooooo
|Re: Emir Sanusi Celebrates 25th Wedding Anniversary With Wife As They Cut Their Cake by Oyind17: 1:43pm
And so?
|Re: Emir Sanusi Celebrates 25th Wedding Anniversary With Wife As They Cut Their Cake by prettyjennifer6: 1:43pm
|Re: Emir Sanusi Celebrates 25th Wedding Anniversary With Wife As They Cut Their Cake by wildchild1: 1:43pm
Congrats to them
|Re: Emir Sanusi Celebrates 25th Wedding Anniversary With Wife As They Cut Their Cake by Chikelue2000(m): 1:44pm
Where r d oda wives, paedophile
|Re: Emir Sanusi Celebrates 25th Wedding Anniversary With Wife As They Cut Their Cake by Jephz(m): 1:44pm
the way Mumu things dey enter FP now...I sure say Na End Time FP be this
|Re: Emir Sanusi Celebrates 25th Wedding Anniversary With Wife As They Cut Their Cake by QueenHadiza: 1:44pm
The emir is not a paedophile. He never married any underage girl. Why do you slander him?
Congratulations. May Allah(swt) rahama continue to dwell with you and your family.
|Re: Emir Sanusi Celebrates 25th Wedding Anniversary With Wife As They Cut Their Cake by AzizG550(m): 1:44pm
wedding anniversary indeed, u think say emir still send this one? emir is after all those fresh young punanies. this anniversary na just for formalities, don't be surprised if na the wife use her money organise am sef
|Re: Emir Sanusi Celebrates 25th Wedding Anniversary With Wife As They Cut Their Cake by Hades2016(m): 1:45pm
Aboki can marry too many wives ..... seems there diiick game is good lol
|Re: Emir Sanusi Celebrates 25th Wedding Anniversary With Wife As They Cut Their Cake by Mercie97(f): 1:45pm
we thank God for his life
|Re: Emir Sanusi Celebrates 25th Wedding Anniversary With Wife As They Cut Their Cake by arabianights: 1:45pm
Off pants and tear bra. This man no longer makes news... I guess he lost his value when he decided to be talking too much
|Re: Emir Sanusi Celebrates 25th Wedding Anniversary With Wife As They Cut Their Cake by daude198: 1:47pm
cool
|Re: Emir Sanusi Celebrates 25th Wedding Anniversary With Wife As They Cut Their Cake by maryjan8(f): 1:47pm
Congratulations to them
|Re: Emir Sanusi Celebrates 25th Wedding Anniversary With Wife As They Cut Their Cake by HARDDON: 1:48pm
See d confusion of having plenty wives?
Many aniversaries , means nting to d man
|Re: Emir Sanusi Celebrates 25th Wedding Anniversary With Wife As They Cut Their Cake by Ekakamba: 1:48pm
Hafi twenty-pith annibesary emir!
|Re: Emir Sanusi Celebrates 25th Wedding Anniversary With Wife As They Cut Their Cake by BleSSedMee(f): 1:50pm
Happy Silver Anniversary.
|Re: Emir Sanusi Celebrates 25th Wedding Anniversary With Wife As They Cut Their Cake by abdulkayus(m): 1:51pm
AzizG550:
Haters. Bigotry will be ur greatest undoing
|Re: Emir Sanusi Celebrates 25th Wedding Anniversary With Wife As They Cut Their Cake by abdulkayus(m): 1:52pm
lielbree:
And who told u that they wouldn't be please? They hav been living in peace with each other.
|Re: Emir Sanusi Celebrates 25th Wedding Anniversary With Wife As They Cut Their Cake by cyprex: 1:55pm
happney65:
stop envying him, that woman is his wife.
|Re: Emir Sanusi Celebrates 25th Wedding Anniversary With Wife As They Cut Their Cake by lielbree: 1:55pm
abdulkayus:How do they do that? ? No jealousy? ?
|Re: Emir Sanusi Celebrates 25th Wedding Anniversary With Wife As They Cut Their Cake by wexyee(m): 2:02pm
Chikelue2000:hipocracy is wen u go around fucking anything with skirt but still condemn a man wit more than one wife
|Re: Emir Sanusi Celebrates 25th Wedding Anniversary With Wife As They Cut Their Cake by Culin(f): 2:04pm
he's going to be cutting alot of cakes
|Re: Emir Sanusi Celebrates 25th Wedding Anniversary With Wife As They Cut Their Cake by ephi123(f): 2:06pm
HARDDON:
See d confusion of having plenty wives?
Many aniversaries , means nting to d man
|Re: Emir Sanusi Celebrates 25th Wedding Anniversary With Wife As They Cut Their Cake by wexyee(m): 2:07pm
lielbree:jelousy happen but not enuf to cus confision.... U hate polygamy becus u grown to believe its wrng for u... Same thing its normal in the muslim world too
