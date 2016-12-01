Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Culture / Emir Sanusi Celebrates 25th Wedding Anniversary With Wife As They Cut Their Cake (6229 Views)

Throwback Photo Emir Sanusi Carrying Wife As They Mark 25th Wedding Anniversary / Emir Sanusi Celebrates His 55th Birthday, Poses With His Cake And Wives (Photos) / Emir Sanusi Celebrates His 55th Birthday (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)





http://thearticleng.blogspot.com/2016/12/photos-25th-wedding-anniversary.html Emir of Kano, Muhammad Sanusi II celebrated 25th wedding anniversary with one of his wives yesterday. Congrats to them





Mallam on Fleek.









FTC Baby!!! Mallam on Fleek. 8 Likes

...

NICE ONE

Ok

The other wives won't be pleased.



I wonder how muslims do it. Polygamy is a lot of work! 13 Likes 1 Share

,

So he has being fuckiingggggg this woman for the past 25Years...Wahooooo

And so?

Congrats to them



Check my signature

Where r d oda wives, paedophile

the way Mumu things dey enter FP now...I sure say Na End Time FP be this

The emir is not a paedophile. He never married any underage girl. Why do you slander him?



Congratulations. May Allah(swt) rahama continue to dwell with you and your family. 2 Likes

wedding anniversary indeed, u think say emir still send this one? emir is after all those fresh young punanies. this anniversary na just for formalities, don't be surprised if na the wife use her money organise am sef

seems there diiick game is good lol Aboki can marry too many wives .....seems there diiick game is good lol

we thank God for his life

Off pants and tear bra. This man no longer makes news... I guess he lost his value when he decided to be talking too much

cool

Congratulations to them

See d confusion of having plenty wives?





Many aniversaries , means nting to d man

Hafi twenty-pith annibesary emir! 2 Likes 1 Share

Happy Silver Anniversary.

AzizG550:

wedding anniversary indeed, u think say emir still send this one? emir is after all those fresh young punanies. this anniversary na just for formalities, don't be surprised if na the wife use her money organise am sef



Haters. Bigotry will be ur greatest undoing Haters. Bigotry will be ur greatest undoing 1 Like

lielbree:

The other wives won't be pleased.



I wonder how muslims do it. Polygamy is a lot of work!

And who told u that they wouldn't be please? They hav been living in peace with each other. And who told u that they wouldn't be please? They hav been living in peace with each other. 1 Like

happney65:

So he has being fuckiingggggg this woman for the past 25Years...Wahooooo

stop envying him, that woman is his wife. stop envying him, that woman is his wife.

abdulkayus:





And who told u that they wouldn't be please? They hav been living in peace with each other. How do they do that? ? No jealousy? ? How do they do that? ? No jealousy? ?

Chikelue2000:

Where r d oda wives, paedophile hipocracy is wen u go around fucking anything with skirt but still condemn a man wit more than one wife hipocracy is wen u go around fucking anything with skirt but still condemn a man wit more than one wife 2 Likes

he's going to be cutting alot of cakes

HARDDON :

See d confusion of having plenty wives?





Many aniversaries , means nting to d man See d confusion of having plenty wives?Many aniversaries , means nting to d man