|Prettiest Nigerian Female Celebrity Children Under 25 by jaelz(m): 11:46am
1. Mereiah Omotola Ekehinde: The pretty 16 years old daughter to movie star Omotola Jolade Poplularly known as "Omosexy" who also double as a fashionista and fashion icon is sure to make the list as it would be incomplete without her. The knorr ambassador is also very sexy and stylish for a lady of her age with her body like a goddess... She also loves basket ball and boxes during her spare time...
@meraiah_miimii
|Re: Prettiest Nigerian Female Celebrity Children Under 25 by NgcoboP: 11:46am
define celebrity? or you are just posting your wanking list?...
jaelz:define celebrity? or you are just posting your wanking list?...
|Re: Prettiest Nigerian Female Celebrity Children Under 25 by jaelz(m): 11:50am
2. Micheillio Aigbe: The pretty 16 years old daughter to one of Nigeria's finest actress and Fashion Enthusiast Mercy Aigbe is sure definitely going to make this list and this list would be incomplete without her on it. She is the definition Of Black Is Beautiful... The fashion stylist and killer is just 16 and doing things, oh did i forget to say she has a banging body also that suits almost everything she tries on and leaves the clothes begging to be worn by her...
source: www.kicksrepublic.wordpress.com and www.jaelziselowo.blogspot.com
Instagram: michelleo
|Re: Prettiest Nigerian Female Celebrity Children Under 25 by jaelz(m): 11:54am
3. Regina Daniels : The top Nollywood youngin is also on the list who has featured in over many movies and still counting she received so much bashing online recently for her posting some bikini photos of her to celebrate her 16th birthday online, the is the only lady gaga kinda fierceness on the list as she is really daring and wanting to try things in terms of fashion and we love her for that
@regina.daniles
|Re: Prettiest Nigerian Female Celebrity Children Under 25 by jaelz(m): 11:59am
4. Stephanie Hornecker : The beautiful daughter to one of Nigeria's finest and prettiest Actress Regina Aiska is sure to be on this list when her mother has broken so many boundries and even a blind man knows that she is beautiful... The travel blogger and vacation expert is also a stylist and she is 24years of age with a banging bikini body also which she wastes no time in flaunting it.....
instagram: @na_idara
|Re: Prettiest Nigerian Female Celebrity Children Under 25 by kheengjay(m): 12:03pm
pure mami water packages .....
|Re: Prettiest Nigerian Female Celebrity Children Under 25 by lanicky(f): 12:03pm
Beautiful girls...
|Re: Prettiest Nigerian Female Celebrity Children Under 25 by jaelz(m): 12:04pm
5. Divine Sam: The pretty half cast daughter to Nigeria's Queen of Sex Maheeda who is just 15 years of age she is on this list because her mother is a star and she also is cause she has started modelling and being an ambossador with slim tea... Besides she has a growing Instagram daughter and her mother has given her enough exposure and exposed her fear for her prettiness.
@divinesam
|Re: Prettiest Nigerian Female Celebrity Children Under 25 by coolesmile: 12:05pm
OK
|Re: Prettiest Nigerian Female Celebrity Children Under 25 by jaelz(m): 12:08pm
6. Elma Golwin: I must confess i felt very weird putting her on this list because all the rest where below 20 years of age but after going through her instagram page and online presence with many tagging her the red carpet goddess i just knew the list wouldn't be complete without her on it, she also doubles as and OAP also very beautiful and sexy girl...
@elmagolwin
|Re: Prettiest Nigerian Female Celebrity Children Under 25 by faith551(m): 1:16pm
something about the last picture doesn't add up, looks weird.
#for the eagle eyed tho
|Re: Prettiest Nigerian Female Celebrity Children Under 25 by rokiatu(f): 1:19pm
Omotola daughter thou look so much like her mom.
She's hawwt.
|Re: Prettiest Nigerian Female Celebrity Children Under 25 by boseshalom(f): 1:23pm
Issorait
|Re: Prettiest Nigerian Female Celebrity Children Under 25 by Justnora(f): 1:30pm
Having a celebrity parent doesn't make you a celebrity. Plus Mercy agibe's daughter is too young to be classified under sexy you are distributing pictures of a minor.
|Re: Prettiest Nigerian Female Celebrity Children Under 25 by Brilliantlights(m): 5:02pm
Pedophiles over to you
|Re: Prettiest Nigerian Female Celebrity Children Under 25 by AkinPhysicist: 5:03pm
|Re: Prettiest Nigerian Female Celebrity Children Under 25 by angelTI(f): 5:03pm
These girls are beautiful but should be hidden from preying eyes
Mercy's daughter is still too young.
@OP, please remove the last picture. Don't ask me why
|Re: Prettiest Nigerian Female Celebrity Children Under 25 by biggerboyc(m): 5:03pm
Some of this people I'm even more popular than them
|Re: Prettiest Nigerian Female Celebrity Children Under 25 by chiefolododo(m): 5:04pm
This is that girl that asked her mom about bj
jaelz:
|Re: Prettiest Nigerian Female Celebrity Children Under 25 by DirtyGold: 5:04pm
Chai, chai, chai, chai, chai, chai, chai, chai, chai, chai, chai, chai, chai, chai, chai, chai, chai.....
This op is a useless somebori o! Why will you be advertising underaged girls like this?
Now, all the boyz on this thread will be thinking like this weatherman
What's tha business?
|Re: Prettiest Nigerian Female Celebrity Children Under 25 by nely(m): 5:05pm
I don't care if you call me a pedophile, Just give me this omotola daughter for my new year...Keep it to yourself
|Re: Prettiest Nigerian Female Celebrity Children Under 25 by Vin4favour(m): 5:05pm
see fine gals o ....
|Re: Prettiest Nigerian Female Celebrity Children Under 25 by austino677(m): 5:06pm
Nawaooo money come nah btw divine sam should be on top
|Re: Prettiest Nigerian Female Celebrity Children Under 25 by AkinPhysicist: 5:06pm
faith551:
how art the Olympus fallen?
|Re: Prettiest Nigerian Female Celebrity Children Under 25 by LecciGucci: 5:06pm
If I catch dat Regina Daniels eeh.
She won't act movie again.
|Re: Prettiest Nigerian Female Celebrity Children Under 25 by adewumiopeyemi(m): 5:07pm
okay.. and are u telling me that they no get boyfriend wey they yansh them....
|Re: Prettiest Nigerian Female Celebrity Children Under 25 by tintingz(m): 5:07pm
We give a fučk in this thread.
But...
|Re: Prettiest Nigerian Female Celebrity Children Under 25 by FantasyTV: 5:07pm
They are pretty!..
|Re: Prettiest Nigerian Female Celebrity Children Under 25 by ojimbo(m): 5:08pm
Oya, all of you should queue up and come collect your own cassava
|Re: Prettiest Nigerian Female Celebrity Children Under 25 by BOJO123(m): 5:08pm
faith551:Olympus has fallen
|Re: Prettiest Nigerian Female Celebrity Children Under 25 by Jarizod: 5:08pm
see fresh laps and boobsies everywhere..very ripe for kpanshing
|Re: Prettiest Nigerian Female Celebrity Children Under 25 by godoluwa(m): 5:08pm
Brilliantlights:
Nairaland Artiste, Kylez, Dazzles In New Photoshoot! (PICS) / ‘genevieve Nnaji More Stylish Than Michelle Obama’ / A Nairalander And Prof Pat Utomi
