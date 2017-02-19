₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Why I Let Bassey Suck My Tips- Cocoice by Berbierklaus(f): 6:17pm
Cocoice speaks to Linda Ikeji's TV about Big brother Naija and why she let Bassey suck her Tips.
Interviewed By Tope Olowoniya,Cocoice spoke extensively about her stay in the big brother house,her relationship with other housemates,how she felt with Uriel nominating her,her crush on Bally and among others Why she let Basset suck her Tips in the truth and dare game.
In her own words
"Trust me I will own up to that,that was just playing truth and dare,honestly I don't like to be dared,is someone dares me and it's within something I can do,I will do it. That's just me been the bad girl coco,leaving sister Sarah in the redeemed christian church of God and just being my naughty self,the next day I didn't even remember what happened"
Watch the video below :
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dQggPNuPI7s
http://www.mediaguide.ng/let-bassey-suck-Tips-cocoice/
|Re: Why I Let Bassey Suck My Tips- Cocoice by DivinelyBlessed(m): 6:19pm
Ehnn. Truth and dare habi Or #25 million
9 Likes
|Re: Why I Let Bassey Suck My Tips- Cocoice by sirfee(m): 6:20pm
I'm just here to read comments
1 Like
|Re: Why I Let Bassey Suck My Tips- Cocoice by coolesmile: 6:20pm
What is the aim of The Big Brother Show?!
10 Likes
|Re: Why I Let Bassey Suck My Tips- Cocoice by blackylola(m): 6:23pm
coolesmile:Their aim is entertainment and rubbish
26 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Why I Let Bassey Suck My Tips- Cocoice by Berbierklaus(f): 6:28pm
Biafranbushboy
|Re: Why I Let Bassey Suck My Tips- Cocoice by unstableaswater: 6:33pm
Berbierklaus:
Y are u black and white?
|Re: Why I Let Bassey Suck My Tips- Cocoice by Michellla(f): 6:36pm
So you did it cause you don't like to be dared.
37 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Why I Let Bassey Suck My Tips- Cocoice by BiafranBushBoy(m): 6:56pm
.. Someone should allow me suck theirs jare.. who tips epp?
2 Likes
|Re: Why I Let Bassey Suck My Tips- Cocoice by thexzy(m): 7:06pm
Whatsoever reason made you allow Bassey Okon to suck your sh!t is totally your own bizness. Your poo should be kept to yourselves alone. After all when you guys did it, we N/Landers weren't there. So please, u can securely preserve this piece of sh!t in a cool dry place. Don't let it spill again coz it will absolutely pollute the entire masses
6 Likes
|Re: Why I Let Bassey Suck My Tips- Cocoice by ShawttySoFyne(f): 7:15pm
9 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Why I Let Bassey Suck My Tips- Cocoice by BiafranBushBoy(m): 7:32pm
Berbierklaus:
She is Mad
Did she consult us before giving him the tips?
Why is she telling us now?
Infact.. where is lalasticlala sef
He must hear this!!
2 Likes
|Re: Why I Let Bassey Suck My Tips- Cocoice by Geraldyne(f): 7:33pm
D sucking of ur tips dint stil help u...u were stil evicted
|Re: Why I Let Bassey Suck My Tips- Cocoice by Xionez(m): 7:42pm
Okay. I DARE you to jump into a lagoon.
5 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Why I Let Bassey Suck My Tips- Cocoice by Berbierklaus(f): 7:50pm
BiafranBushBoy:Lolz...
The guy never check my FP hustle. Chai
|Re: Why I Let Bassey Suck My Tips- Cocoice by Switup: 8:13pm
Xionez:no no no. Ure rude. Dare her to strip Unclad before u or go more initimate with u. That'll be nice for her kinda person.
2 Likes
|Re: Why I Let Bassey Suck My Tips- Cocoice by RoyalBlak007: 8:16pm
Or you practically gave him the tittès to suck
|Re: Why I Let Bassey Suck My Tips- Cocoice by Jimi23(m): 8:57pm
Xionez:
That is not "within her reach". Na only olosho truth or dare tinz cocoice dey do o. Kikikikiki
1 Like
|Re: Why I Let Bassey Suck My Tips- Cocoice by TonyeBarcanista(m): 9:05pm
What an excuse...
Shr
|Re: Why I Let Bassey Suck My Tips- Cocoice by joseph1832ng: 9:10pm
Frankly, no one cares who you let suck your boobs. Those who criticise you are those who probably do much worse.
So live you life and stop giving people excuse about what you choose to do with your body.
|Re: Why I Let Bassey Suck My Tips- Cocoice by joseph1832ng: 9:11pm
TonyeBarcanista:Probably isn't any different from the ones you give when you prostitute from one political party to another.
6 Likes
|Re: Why I Let Bassey Suck My Tips- Cocoice by ugochukwufrenzy(m): 9:30pm
Mumu gırl...BBN."Nurturıng Future oloshos for natıonal development"
1 Like
|Re: Why I Let Bassey Suck My Tips- Cocoice by thestevens: 9:31pm
Another super story again.. Big brother is the highest level of immorality.
3 Likes
|Re: Why I Let Bassey Suck My Tips- Cocoice by ayusco85(m): 9:31pm
Who cares pls
|Re: Why I Let Bassey Suck My Tips- Cocoice by jejemanito: 9:31pm
Trust me I will own up to that,that was just playing truth and dare,honestly I don't like to be dared,is someone dares me and it's within something I can do,I will do it. That's just me been the bad girl coco,leaving sister Sarah in the redeemed christian church of God and just being my naughty self, the next day I didn't even remember what happened"
2 Likes
|Re: Why I Let Bassey Suck My Tips- Cocoice by policy12: 9:32pm
The truth is u are redeemed yet by Christ. You smoke like kettle and u think u are a sis well that's a title...in the real sense a sis I doubt won't smoke and won't even go d extent of doing such game.
|Re: Why I Let Bassey Suck My Tips- Cocoice by darlenese(f): 9:33pm
You don't like to be dared !? Really
So if u were dared to suck a gonorhea infested blorkors , u will suck.
My my dear u should have taken a shot instead of baring ur Tip for free sucking
3 Likes
|Re: Why I Let Bassey Suck My Tips- Cocoice by GogetterMD(m): 9:33pm
coolesmile:I ask myself that question all the time
|Re: Why I Let Bassey Suck My Tips- Cocoice by dyabman(m): 9:33pm
Our future generations
1 Like
|Re: Why I Let Bassey Suck My Tips- Cocoice by sabi99(m): 9:33pm
Ds gel sef. Anyway congratulations on ur epicly moral decadence.
|Re: Why I Let Bassey Suck My Tips- Cocoice by fuckingAyaya(m): 9:33pm
disgrace breast wet dem suck no save u
|Re: Why I Let Bassey Suck My Tips- Cocoice by mccoy47(m): 9:34pm
Mtchewww.
Wia is yemi alade joor. I want to dare her toi
