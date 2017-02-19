₦airaland Forum

Why I Let Bassey Suck My Tips- Cocoice - Celebrities - Nairaland

Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Why I Let Bassey Suck My Tips- Cocoice

Why I Let Bassey Suck My Tips- Cocoice by Berbierklaus(f): 6:17pm
Cocoice speaks to Linda Ikeji's TV about Big brother Naija and why she let Bassey suck her Tips.

Interviewed By Tope Olowoniya,Cocoice spoke extensively about her stay in the big brother house,her relationship with other housemates,how she felt with Uriel nominating her,her crush on Bally and among others Why she let Basset suck her Tips in the truth and dare game.
In her own words

"Trust me I will own up to that,that was just playing truth and dare,honestly I don't like to be dared,is someone dares me and it's within something I can do,I will do it. That's just me been the bad girl coco,leaving sister Sarah in the redeemed christian church of God and just being my naughty self,the next day I didn't even remember what happened"

Watch the video below :

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dQggPNuPI7s


http://www.mediaguide.ng/let-bassey-suck-Tips-cocoice/
Re: Why I Let Bassey Suck My Tips- Cocoice by DivinelyBlessed(m): 6:19pm
Ehnn. Truth and dare habi Or #25 million

9 Likes

Re: Why I Let Bassey Suck My Tips- Cocoice by sirfee(m): 6:20pm
I'm just here to read comments

1 Like

Re: Why I Let Bassey Suck My Tips- Cocoice by coolesmile: 6:20pm
What is the aim of The Big Brother Show?!

10 Likes

Re: Why I Let Bassey Suck My Tips- Cocoice by blackylola(m): 6:23pm
coolesmile:
What is the aim of The Big Brother Show?!
Their aim is entertainment and rubbish

26 Likes 3 Shares

Re: Why I Let Bassey Suck My Tips- Cocoice by Berbierklaus(f): 6:28pm
Biafranbushboy grin
Re: Why I Let Bassey Suck My Tips- Cocoice by unstableaswater: 6:33pm
Berbierklaus:
Biafranbushboy grin

Y are u black and white?
Re: Why I Let Bassey Suck My Tips- Cocoice by Michellla(f): 6:36pm
So you did it cause you don't like to be dared.

37 Likes 3 Shares

Re: Why I Let Bassey Suck My Tips- Cocoice by BiafranBushBoy(m): 6:56pm
cheesy cheesy cheesy.. Someone should allow me suck theirs jare.. who tips epp? cheesy

2 Likes

Re: Why I Let Bassey Suck My Tips- Cocoice by thexzy(m): 7:06pm
Whatsoever reason made you allow Bassey Okon to suck your sh!t is totally your own bizness. Your poo should be kept to yourselves alone. After all when you guys did it, we N/Landers weren't there. So please, u can securely preserve this piece of sh!t in a cool dry place. Don't let it spill again coz it will absolutely pollute the entire masses

6 Likes

Re: Why I Let Bassey Suck My Tips- Cocoice by ShawttySoFyne(f): 7:15pm

9 Likes 1 Share

Re: Why I Let Bassey Suck My Tips- Cocoice by BiafranBushBoy(m): 7:32pm
Berbierklaus:
Biafra.nbushboy grin

She is Mad angry

Did she consult us before giving him the tips? undecided undecided

Why is she telling us now?

Infact.. where is lalasticlala sef angry

He must hear this!!

2 Likes

Re: Why I Let Bassey Suck My Tips- Cocoice by Geraldyne(f): 7:33pm
D sucking of ur tips dint stil help u...u were stil evicted
Re: Why I Let Bassey Suck My Tips- Cocoice by Xionez(m): 7:42pm
Okay. I DARE you to jump into a lagoon.

5 Likes 1 Share

Re: Why I Let Bassey Suck My Tips- Cocoice by Berbierklaus(f): 7:50pm
BiafranBushBoy:

She is Mad angry
Did she consult us before giving him the tips? undecided undecided
Why is she telling us now?
Infact.. where is lalasticlala sef angry
He must hear this!!
Lolz...
The guy never check my FP hustle. Chai
Re: Why I Let Bassey Suck My Tips- Cocoice by Switup: 8:13pm
Xionez:
Okay. I DARE you to jump into a lagoon.
no no no. Ure rude. Dare her to strip Unclad before u or go more initimate with u. That'll be nice for her kinda person.

2 Likes

Re: Why I Let Bassey Suck My Tips- Cocoice by RoyalBlak007: 8:16pm
grin

Or you practically gave him the tittès to suck grin
Re: Why I Let Bassey Suck My Tips- Cocoice by Jimi23(m): 8:57pm
Xionez:
Okay. I DARE you to jump into a lagoon.

That is not "within her reach". Na only olosho truth or dare tinz cocoice dey do o. Kikikikiki grin

1 Like

Re: Why I Let Bassey Suck My Tips- Cocoice by TonyeBarcanista(m): 9:05pm
What an excuse...
Shr
Re: Why I Let Bassey Suck My Tips- Cocoice by joseph1832ng: 9:10pm
Frankly, no one cares who you let suck your boobs. Those who criticise you are those who probably do much worse.

So live you life and stop giving people excuse about what you choose to do with your body.
Re: Why I Let Bassey Suck My Tips- Cocoice by joseph1832ng: 9:11pm
TonyeBarcanista:
What an excuse...

Shr
Probably isn't any different from the ones you give when you prostitute from one political party to another.

6 Likes

Re: Why I Let Bassey Suck My Tips- Cocoice by ugochukwufrenzy(m): 9:30pm
Mumu gırl...BBN."Nurturıng Future oloshos for natıonal development"

1 Like

Re: Why I Let Bassey Suck My Tips- Cocoice by thestevens: 9:31pm
Another super story again.. Big brother is the highest level of immorality.

3 Likes

Re: Why I Let Bassey Suck My Tips- Cocoice by ayusco85(m): 9:31pm
Who cares pls
Re: Why I Let Bassey Suck My Tips- Cocoice by jejemanito: 9:31pm
Trust me I will own up to that,that was just playing truth and dare,honestly I don't like to be dared,is someone dares me and it's within something I can do,I will do it. That's just me been the bad girl coco,leaving sister Sarah in the redeemed christian church of God and just being my naughty self, the next day I didn't even remember what happened"

2 Likes

Re: Why I Let Bassey Suck My Tips- Cocoice by policy12: 9:32pm
The truth is u are redeemed yet by Christ. You smoke like kettle and u think u are a sis well that's a title...in the real sense a sis I doubt won't smoke and won't even go d extent of doing such game.
Re: Why I Let Bassey Suck My Tips- Cocoice by darlenese(f): 9:33pm
You don't like to be dared !? Really shocked

So if u were dared to suck a gonorhea infested blorkors , u will suck. cry

My my dear u should have taken a shot instead of baring ur Tip for free sucking

3 Likes

Re: Why I Let Bassey Suck My Tips- Cocoice by GogetterMD(m): 9:33pm
coolesmile:
What is the aim of The Big Brother Show?!
I ask myself that question all the time
Re: Why I Let Bassey Suck My Tips- Cocoice by dyabman(m): 9:33pm
Our future generations

1 Like

Re: Why I Let Bassey Suck My Tips- Cocoice by sabi99(m): 9:33pm
Ds gel sef. Anyway congratulations on ur epicly moral decadence.
Re: Why I Let Bassey Suck My Tips- Cocoice by fuckingAyaya(m): 9:33pm
disgrace breast wet dem suck no save u
Re: Why I Let Bassey Suck My Tips- Cocoice by mccoy47(m): 9:34pm
Mtchewww.

Wia is yemi alade joor. I want to dare her toi

