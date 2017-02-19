Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Why I Let Bassey Suck My Tips- Cocoice (14021 Views)

Interviewed By Tope Olowoniya,Cocoice spoke extensively about her stay in the big brother house,her relationship with other housemates,how she felt with Uriel nominating her,her crush on Bally and among others Why she let Basset suck her Tips in the truth and dare game.

In her own words



"Trust me I will own up to that,that was just playing truth and dare,honestly I don't like to be dared,is someone dares me and it's within something I can do,I will do it. That's just me been the bad girl coco,leaving sister Sarah in the redeemed christian church of God and just being my naughty self,the next day I didn't even remember what happened"



Watch the video below :



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dQggPNuPI7s





Or #25 million Ehnn. Truth and dare habiOr #25 million 9 Likes

I'm just here to read comments 1 Like

What is the aim of The Big Brother Show?! 10 Likes

coolesmile:

What is the aim of The Big Brother Show?! Their aim is entertainment and rubbish Their aim is entertainment and rubbish 26 Likes 3 Shares

Biafranbushboy

Berbierklaus:

Biafranbushboy

Y are u black and white? Y are u black and white?

So you did it cause you don't like to be dared. 37 Likes 3 Shares

.. Someone should allow me suck theirs jare.. who tips epp? .. Someone should allow me suck theirs jare.. who tips epp? 2 Likes

Whatsoever reason made you allow Bassey Okon to suck your sh!t is totally your own bizness. Your poo should be kept to yourselves alone. After all when you guys did it, we N/Landers weren't there. So please, u can securely preserve this piece of sh!t in a cool dry place. Don't let it spill again coz it will absolutely pollute the entire masses 6 Likes

9 Likes 1 Share

Berbierklaus:

Biafra.nbushboy

She is Mad



Did she consult us before giving him the tips?



Why is she telling us now?



Infact.. where is lalasticlala sef



He must hear this!! She is MadDid she consult us before giving him the tips?Why is she telling us now?Infact.. where is lalasticlala sefHe must hear this!! 2 Likes

D sucking of ur tips dint stil help u...u were stil evicted

Okay. I DARE you to jump into a lagoon. 5 Likes 1 Share

BiafranBushBoy:



She is Mad

Did she consult us before giving him the tips?

Why is she telling us now?

Infact.. where is lalasticlala sef

He must hear this!! Lolz...

The guy never check my FP hustle. Chai

Xionez:

Okay. I DARE you to jump into a lagoon. no no no. Ure rude. Dare her to strip Unclad before u or go more initimate with u. That'll be nice for her kinda person. no no no. Ure rude. Dare her to strip Unclad before u or go more initimate with u. That'll be nice for her kinda person. 2 Likes





Or you practically gave him the tittès to suck Or you practically gave him the tittès to suck

Xionez:

Okay. I DARE you to jump into a lagoon.

That is not "within her reach". Na only olosho truth or dare tinz cocoice dey do o. Kikikikiki That is not "within her reach". Na only olosho truth or dare tinz cocoice dey do o. Kikikikiki 1 Like

What an excuse...

Shr

Frankly, no one cares who you let suck your boobs. Those who criticise you are those who probably do much worse.



So live you life and stop giving people excuse about what you choose to do with your body.

TonyeBarcanista:

What an excuse...



Shr Probably isn't any different from the ones you give when you prostitute from one political party to another. Probably isn't any different from the ones you give when you prostitute from one political party to another. 6 Likes

Mumu gırl...BBN."Nurturıng Future oloshos for natıonal development" 1 Like

Another super story again.. Big brother is the highest level of immorality. 3 Likes

Who cares pls

Trust me I will own up to that,that was just playing truth and dare,honestly I don't like to be dared,is someone dares me and it's within something I can do,I will do it. That's just me been the bad girl coco,leaving sister Sarah in the redeemed christian church of God and just being my naughty self, the next day I didn't even remember what happened"



2 Likes

The truth is u are redeemed yet by Christ. You smoke like kettle and u think u are a sis well that's a title...in the real sense a sis I doubt won't smoke and won't even go d extent of doing such game.





So if u were dared to suck a gonorhea infested blorkors , u will suck.



My my dear u should have taken a shot instead of baring ur Tip for free sucking You don't like to be dared !? ReallySo if u were dared to suck a gonorhea infested blorkors , u will suck.My my dear u should have taken a shot instead of baring ur Tip for free sucking 3 Likes

coolesmile:

What is the aim of The Big Brother Show?! I ask myself that question all the time I ask myself that question all the time

Our future generations 1 Like

Ds gel sef. Anyway congratulations on ur epicly moral decadence.

disgrace breast wet dem suck no save u