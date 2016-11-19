Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Kcee & AY Fly Private Jet To Anambra For Concert (16991 Views)

Davido Signs J Ice To DMW As Both Fly Private Jet (pics,vid) / Davido And His Members Fly Private Jet To LA Show / Davido And Crew Fly Private Jet To Kenya (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)





See photos below…





Source: Pop singer, Kcee and comedian, Ayo Makun, popularly called, AY have flown in a private jet to Anambra State, for Anambra Youth’s Fiesta and Talent Hunt 2016. The event is organised by Ifeanyi Ubah Foundation.See photos below…Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2016/12/photos-kcee-ay-fly-private-jet-to.html?m=1

Money is good 1 Like 1 Share

money 1 Like

Ok

I'm not jealous 38 Likes 2 Shares

Dem try sha

kcee's private jet I presume

Same resemblance with my Jet!!! Owo no koko. 3 Likes

I want to win the Grammy





Hypocrisy....



You cannot call a car you hire a private car. It is a hired car. How come person hire a jet and call am private jet. Na you own am Private Jet or Hired JetHypocrisy....You cannot call a car you hire a private car. It is a hired car. How come person hire a jet and call am private jet. Na you own am 8 Likes 1 Share



like say them never enter plane ✈ before.



Oblitz ....☺

Grandmaster of stamped concrete

Check my signature. See as them shine teeth! ☺like say them never enter plane ✈ before.Oblitz ....☺Grandmaster of stamped concreteCheck my signature.

E get people way this recession they fear to meet.



I thank God for their lives sha 3 Likes

Talent hunt for ifeanyi Ubah fc?

When there is no money what do you expect. Enjoy the good life..

OK so make I run go enter arik airline abi



Social media go dey emphasize small thing



But them get level sha



Make e no go be the private jet way I don dey pay d money small small o way e remain 2 thousand naira to balance up



Lol 5 Likes

If money is not the answer, come and show me the workings 4 Likes

Why are they smiling sheepishly, its between 1m to 1.5m for 45 minutes flight depending on the charter service that you choose. E be like these guys been poor well well. 12 Likes

Janetessy:

Ok

Are you trying to break Introvert and LadyF 's record? I musn't see you on FP tomorrow. Are you trying to break Introvert and LadyF 's record? I musn't see you on FP tomorrow.

This kcee is just a riff raff.



Am sure he no get primary school cert, nasty tatoos, social media hungry and a broke ass.

If he gets sick now his family will start doing executive online begging

Yeebos are just generally like that. 3 Likes

[/size] [size=25pt]kkkkkkk[/size]

I look at this picture and I see myself....this shall be me soon. Like if you want a ride with me 1 Like

SuperSuave:

I'm not jealous ...but you are pained? ...but you are pained?

AkinPhysicist:

Wont you say anything? Wont you say anything?

So we shld do wat ooooo?

Billyonaire:

Why are they smiling sheepishly, its between 1m to 1.5m for 45 minutes flight depending on the charter service that you choose. E be like these guys been poor well well.



See him... As if he can gift someone 10k.



What's tha business? See him... As if he can gift someone 10k.What's tha business? 17 Likes 1 Share

money over everything

Smol smol shindren 1 Like

Money is good.Nice one.I also appreciate what Ifeanyi Uba has been doing and keep on doing,more especially as he is not indicted for any money stealing like Dasukigate saga or similiar,meaning he made his money tru dint of hardworwork.Ride on Ifeanyi Uba.

And so fuckin what

Better thing sweet abeg.... I never see person wey dem put honey for him mouth then him come spit am throway 2 Likes