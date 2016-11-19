₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Kcee & AY Fly Private Jet To Anambra For Concert by henryanna36: 2:29pm
Pop singer, Kcee and comedian, Ayo Makun, popularly called, AY have flown in a private jet to Anambra State, for Anambra Youth’s Fiesta and Talent Hunt 2016. The event is organised by Ifeanyi Ubah Foundation.
See photos below…
Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2016/12/photos-kcee-ay-fly-private-jet-to.html?m=1
|Re: Kcee & AY Fly Private Jet To Anambra For Concert by juniormusa(m): 2:36pm
Money is good
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Kcee & AY Fly Private Jet To Anambra For Concert by speedyconnect3: 2:41pm
money
1 Like
|Re: Kcee & AY Fly Private Jet To Anambra For Concert by Janetessy(f): 4:01pm
Ok
|Re: Kcee & AY Fly Private Jet To Anambra For Concert by AkinPhysicist: 4:01pm
|Re: Kcee & AY Fly Private Jet To Anambra For Concert by SuperSuave(m): 4:02pm
I'm not jealous
38 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Kcee & AY Fly Private Jet To Anambra For Concert by jogsman01(m): 4:02pm
Dem try sha
|Re: Kcee & AY Fly Private Jet To Anambra For Concert by daude198: 4:03pm
kcee's private jet I presume
|Re: Kcee & AY Fly Private Jet To Anambra For Concert by ezera(m): 4:03pm
Same resemblance with my Jet!!! Owo no koko.
3 Likes
|Re: Kcee & AY Fly Private Jet To Anambra For Concert by monimekaz(m): 4:03pm
I want to win the Grammy
|Re: Kcee & AY Fly Private Jet To Anambra For Concert by globalresource: 4:04pm
Private Jet or Hired Jet
Hypocrisy....
You cannot call a car you hire a private car. It is a hired car. How come person hire a jet and call am private jet. Na you own am
8 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Kcee & AY Fly Private Jet To Anambra For Concert by Oblitz(m): 4:04pm
See as them shine teeth! ☺
like say them never enter plane ✈ before.
Oblitz ....☺
Grandmaster of stamped concrete
Check my signature.
|Re: Kcee & AY Fly Private Jet To Anambra For Concert by Thisis2raw(m): 4:05pm
E get people way this recession they fear to meet.
I thank God for their lives sha
3 Likes
|Re: Kcee & AY Fly Private Jet To Anambra For Concert by elniro: 4:05pm
Talent hunt for ifeanyi Ubah fc?
|Re: Kcee & AY Fly Private Jet To Anambra For Concert by RommelJD: 4:05pm
When there is no money what do you expect. Enjoy the good life..
|Re: Kcee & AY Fly Private Jet To Anambra For Concert by Life4Varnity: 4:05pm
OK so make I run go enter arik airline abi
Social media go dey emphasize small thing
But them get level sha
Make e no go be the private jet way I don dey pay d money small small o way e remain 2 thousand naira to balance up
Lol
5 Likes
|Re: Kcee & AY Fly Private Jet To Anambra For Concert by drinkgarri: 4:05pm
If money is not the answer, come and show me the workings
4 Likes
|Re: Kcee & AY Fly Private Jet To Anambra For Concert by Billyonaire: 4:06pm
Why are they smiling sheepishly, its between 1m to 1.5m for 45 minutes flight depending on the charter service that you choose. E be like these guys been poor well well.
12 Likes
|Re: Kcee & AY Fly Private Jet To Anambra For Concert by Haute: 4:06pm
Janetessy:
Are you trying to break Introvert and LadyF 's record? I musn't see you on FP tomorrow.
|Re: Kcee & AY Fly Private Jet To Anambra For Concert by Jchi9876: 4:06pm
This kcee is just a riff raff.
Am sure he no get primary school cert, nasty tatoos, social media hungry and a broke ass.
If he gets sick now his family will start doing executive online begging
Yeebos are just generally like that.
3 Likes
|Re: Kcee & AY Fly Private Jet To Anambra For Concert by TashaGirl(f): 4:06pm
[size=25pt]kkkkkkk [/size]
|Re: Kcee & AY Fly Private Jet To Anambra For Concert by Sammypope4all(m): 4:07pm
I look at this picture and I see myself....this shall be me soon. Like if you want a ride with me
1 Like
|Re: Kcee & AY Fly Private Jet To Anambra For Concert by MisterDreamz(m): 4:07pm
SuperSuave:...but you are pained?
|Re: Kcee & AY Fly Private Jet To Anambra For Concert by bettercreature(m): 4:07pm
AkinPhysicist:Wont you say anything?
|Re: Kcee & AY Fly Private Jet To Anambra For Concert by oluseyiforjesus(m): 4:08pm
So we shld do wat ooooo?
|Re: Kcee & AY Fly Private Jet To Anambra For Concert by DirtyGold: 4:08pm
Billyonaire:
See him... As if he can gift someone 10k.
What's tha business?
17 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Kcee & AY Fly Private Jet To Anambra For Concert by jericco1(m): 4:08pm
money over everything
|Re: Kcee & AY Fly Private Jet To Anambra For Concert by adaksbullet(m): 4:08pm
Smol smol shindren
1 Like
|Re: Kcee & AY Fly Private Jet To Anambra For Concert by Kulas: 4:09pm
Money is good.Nice one.I also appreciate what Ifeanyi Uba has been doing and keep on doing,more especially as he is not indicted for any money stealing like Dasukigate saga or similiar,meaning he made his money tru dint of hardworwork.Ride on Ifeanyi Uba.
|Re: Kcee & AY Fly Private Jet To Anambra For Concert by gen2briz(m): 4:09pm
And so fuckin what
|Re: Kcee & AY Fly Private Jet To Anambra For Concert by SmellingAnus(m): 4:09pm
Better thing sweet abeg.... I never see person wey dem put honey for him mouth then him come spit am throway
2 Likes
|Re: Kcee & AY Fly Private Jet To Anambra For Concert by Jchi9876: 4:09pm
Kulas:
You won't see Ifeanyi Uba that is paying them snapping yeye picture but these ones will be acting like say na dem get plane
Yeye yeebo boy. Well done Ay jare
2 Likes
