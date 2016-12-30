Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Shiite Leaders Visit Femi Fani-Kayode (Photo) (613 Views)

A delegation of Shiite Muslim leaders from the Sheik El Zakzaky group came to brief me two days ago on the situation in Kaduna and what they have been subjected to by the military and the Nigerian authorities over the last one year.



I was horrified by what I heard. These are very patriotic and courageus men whose colleagues have been through so much and whose leader is still in custody.



May God free El Zak Zaky at the soonest and may He deliver us all.



A clear case of my enemy's enemy is my friend This visit get as e be.A clear case of my enemy's enemy is my friend

Keep calm! DONALD TRUMP IS COMING....

The Pentecostal wing of Islam, better than the archaic fundamentalists.

angeltolly:

This visit get as e be. A clear case of my enemy's enemy is my friend even ffk has started receiving delegates . Funny enough he said they came to "brief him". Is he the chief security officer in charge of shiites Funny people even ffk has started receiving delegates. Funny enough he said they came to "brief him". Is he the chief security officer in charge of shiitesFunny people 1 Like

angeltolly:

This visit get as e be. A clear case of my enemy's enemy is my friend That's the Motto. I guess they expect FFK to help them get their message across to Nigerians. The guy has huge followership. That's the Motto. I guess they expect FFK to help them get their message across to Nigerians. The guy has huge followership.

A clear case of POP being behind.....

A clear case of PDP being behind...

Shiites should build the necessary bridges and trade the necessary horses. they should defeat the government attempts to taunt them into picking up arms against the unprepared. they have the right to self defense but when they eventually picks up arms, they should remember their enemies are the Sunni Muslims only.

lameda07:

A clear case of PDP being behind... so when el rufai paid their leader el zakyzaky a visit during the 2015 election campaign, PDP was also behind it. so when el rufai paid their leader el zakyzaky a visit during the 2015 election campaign, PDP was also behind it.

lol.

Biafra leaders go visit Fayose

