|Shiite Leaders Visit Femi Fani-Kayode (Photo) by crosbreaka: 2:36pm
*Femi Fani-Kayode wrote:*
A delegation of Shiite Muslim leaders from the Sheik El Zakzaky group came to brief me two days ago on the situation in Kaduna and what they have been subjected to by the military and the Nigerian authorities over the last one year.
I was horrified by what I heard. These are very patriotic and courageus men whose colleagues have been through so much and whose leader is still in custody.
May God free El Zak Zaky at the soonest and may He deliver us all.
|Re: Shiite Leaders Visit Femi Fani-Kayode (Photo) by angeltolly(f): 2:39pm
This visit get as e be. A clear case of my enemy's enemy is my friend
|Re: Shiite Leaders Visit Femi Fani-Kayode (Photo) by OZAOEKPE(m): 2:41pm
Keep calm! DONALD TRUMP IS COMING....
|Re: Shiite Leaders Visit Femi Fani-Kayode (Photo) by zico530(m): 2:47pm
The Pentecostal wing of Islam, better than the archaic fundamentalists.
|Re: Shiite Leaders Visit Femi Fani-Kayode (Photo) by lofty900(m): 2:49pm
angeltolly:even ffk has started receiving delegates . Funny enough he said they came to "brief him". Is he the chief security officer in charge of shiites Funny people
|Re: Shiite Leaders Visit Femi Fani-Kayode (Photo) by Afam4eva(m): 2:50pm
angeltolly:That's the Motto. I guess they expect FFK to help them get their message across to Nigerians. The guy has huge followership.
|Re: Shiite Leaders Visit Femi Fani-Kayode (Photo) by lameda07: 2:52pm
A clear case of POP being behind.....
|Re: Shiite Leaders Visit Femi Fani-Kayode (Photo) by lameda07: 2:53pm
A clear case of PDP being behind...
|Re: Shiite Leaders Visit Femi Fani-Kayode (Photo) by greenermodels: 2:55pm
Shiites should build the necessary bridges and trade the necessary horses. they should defeat the government attempts to taunt them into picking up arms against the unprepared. they have the right to self defense but when they eventually picks up arms, they should remember their enemies are the Sunni Muslims only.
|Re: Shiite Leaders Visit Femi Fani-Kayode (Photo) by greenermodels: 2:59pm
lameda07:so when el rufai paid their leader el zakyzaky a visit during the 2015 election campaign, PDP was also behind it.
|Re: Shiite Leaders Visit Femi Fani-Kayode (Photo) by FriendChoice(m): 3:00pm
|Re: Shiite Leaders Visit Femi Fani-Kayode (Photo) by AkinPhysicist: 3:00pm
|Re: Shiite Leaders Visit Femi Fani-Kayode (Photo) by AntiWailer: 3:00pm
|Re: Shiite Leaders Visit Femi Fani-Kayode (Photo) by profhezekiah: 3:00pm
Biafra leaders go visit Fayose
|Re: Shiite Leaders Visit Femi Fani-Kayode (Photo) by nellybadas: 3:00pm
|Re: Shiite Leaders Visit Femi Fani-Kayode (Photo) by shamecurls(m): 3:00pm
FFk has started losing weight
No more yams to eat
