|Baby Born Without Vagina "Receives A Vagina At Bushiri's Church" (video) by Thashen(m): 3:39pm
Miraculous wonder. A baby girl born without a vagina received a vagina at Shepherd Bushiri's church. Watch Video below.
http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JkeYGBOCZ88
|Re: Baby Born Without Vagina "Receives A Vagina At Bushiri's Church" (video) by Bobbysmart6(m): 3:46pm
Wish con3 z dat...watin we knw go see 4 dz word..
|Re: Baby Born Without Vagina "Receives A Vagina At Bushiri's Church" (video) by hopefulLandlord: 3:48pm
Hehehehehehehehe
|Re: Baby Born Without Vagina "Receives A Vagina At Bushiri's Church" (video) by coolesmile: 3:49pm
End time pastors with fake "miracles"
|Re: Baby Born Without Vagina "Receives A Vagina At Bushiri's Church" (video) by ifenes(m): 3:49pm
Made in Nigeria Miracles for gullible Nigerians. The land where reasoning died centuries ago. I wish I could become the president of Nigeria, I'm closing down all these con churches.
|Re: Baby Born Without Vagina "Receives A Vagina At Bushiri's Church" (video) by Thashen(m): 3:50pm
coolesmile:You are rather too desperate for likes.
|Re: Baby Born Without Vagina "Receives A Vagina At Bushiri's Church" (video) by coolesmile: 3:55pm
Thashen:desperate for likes because I typed "ok"?
|Re: Baby Born Without Vagina "Receives A Vagina At Bushiri's Church" (video) by Thashen(m): 3:58pm
ifenes:Bushiri is a South African based ' prophet '
|Re: Baby Born Without Vagina "Receives A Vagina At Bushiri's Church" (video) by haywire07(m): 4:11pm
ifenes:
Sharrap . dis is south Africa
|Re: Baby Born Without Vagina "Receives A Vagina At Bushiri's Church" (video) by ifenes(m): 5:13pm
haywire07:
It happens in Nigeria too. Sharrap means what? Your family name?
|Re: Baby Born Without Vagina "Receives A Vagina At Bushiri's Church" (video) by Godstraight(m): 5:29pm
ifenes:lol but wentin concern nigeria
|Re: Baby Born Without Vagina "Receives A Vagina At Bushiri's Church" (video) by haywire07(m): 5:57pm
ifenes:
No ur generation's eulogy
|Re: Baby Born Without Vagina "Receives A Vagina At Bushiri's Church" (video) by veekid(m): 8:48pm
buhari sef
|Re: Baby Born Without Vagina "Receives A Vagina At Bushiri's Church" (video) by Agulimah: 8:48pm
What is all this
|Re: Baby Born Without Vagina "Receives A Vagina At Bushiri's Church" (video) by Divay22(f): 8:49pm
Miracle everywhere
|Re: Baby Born Without Vagina "Receives A Vagina At Bushiri's Church" (video) by Billyonaire: 8:49pm
Pusssy from the Gods.
Awesome!
|Re: Baby Born Without Vagina "Receives A Vagina At Bushiri's Church" (video) by MedicalSamwise(m): 8:49pm
B
|Re: Baby Born Without Vagina "Receives A Vagina At Bushiri's Church" (video) by MedicalSamwise(m): 8:49pm
Imagine.. .. . Only in Nigeria
|Re: Baby Born Without Vagina "Receives A Vagina At Bushiri's Church" (video) by Aniedi30(m): 8:50pm
No vagina ? Then joystick is okay I prefer joystick to vagina
|Re: Baby Born Without Vagina "Receives A Vagina At Bushiri's Church" (video) by iyatrustee(f): 8:50pm
Who certified that she did not have a vjay earlier?
Did they seek a second medical opinion to confirm?
|Re: Baby Born Without Vagina "Receives A Vagina At Bushiri's Church" (video) by Toosure70: 8:50pm
God is great.
|Re: Baby Born Without Vagina "Receives A Vagina At Bushiri's Church" (video) by lifestyle1(m): 8:50pm
|Re: Baby Born Without Vagina "Receives A Vagina At Bushiri's Church" (video) by shumuel(m): 8:50pm
Na by force to have a Vagina ?
Its a welcome development though, i guess there is nothing we humans can't achieve if we put our minds to it
|Re: Baby Born Without Vagina "Receives A Vagina At Bushiri's Church" (video) by vodutive: 8:51pm
ifenes:I'm telling you!! forget war on corruption the real war should be against all these yeye churches!!!
|Re: Baby Born Without Vagina "Receives A Vagina At Bushiri's Church" (video) by CR77(f): 8:51pm
You only wish
ifenes:
|Re: Baby Born Without Vagina "Receives A Vagina At Bushiri's Church" (video) by Sincere4u(m): 8:51pm
Nothing we no go hear.
|Re: Baby Born Without Vagina "Receives A Vagina At Bushiri's Church" (video) by YhungPablo(m): 8:51pm
nice one
|Re: Baby Born Without Vagina "Receives A Vagina At Bushiri's Church" (video) by anonymuz(m): 8:52pm
and some gullible and dogmatic people will believe this and start worshipping that scammer that calls himself a pastor.
|Re: Baby Born Without Vagina "Receives A Vagina At Bushiri's Church" (video) by Captain6(m): 8:52pm
How much is V sold there? I need to order for an expensive one,for future use.
|Re: Baby Born Without Vagina "Receives A Vagina At Bushiri's Church" (video) by CR77(f): 8:52pm
Really u call house of God yeye?
vodutive:
|Re: Baby Born Without Vagina "Receives A Vagina At Bushiri's Church" (video) by passyhansome(m): 8:53pm
Nice one Prophet "Tear rubber Vagina
|Re: Baby Born Without Vagina "Receives A Vagina At Bushiri's Church" (video) by Dopeluiz(m): 8:55pm
ifenes:. ehm.... it happened in South Africa bros... read again
