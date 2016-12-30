Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Religion / Baby Born Without Vagina "Receives A Vagina At Bushiri's Church" (video) (17937 Views)

Boy "Raised From The Dead" At Prophet Bushiri Church (Video) / "We Killed Michael Jackson" - Nigerian Girl 'Confesses' In Church (VIDEO) / "Angels" Appear In Shepherd Bushiri's Church (Video) (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (Reply) (Go Down)







http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JkeYGBOCZ88 Miraculous wonder. A baby girl born without a vagina received a vagina at Shepherd Bushiri's church. Watch Video below.

Wish con3 z dat...watin we knw go see 4 dz word.. 3 Likes

Hehehehehehehehe 1 Like

End time pastors with fake "miracles" 13 Likes

Made in Nigeria Miracles for gullible Nigerians. The land where reasoning died centuries ago. I wish I could become the president of Nigeria, I'm closing down all these con churches. 44 Likes 3 Shares

coolesmile:

OK You are rather too desperate for likes. You are rather too desperate for likes. 2 Likes

Thashen:

You are rather too desperate for likes. desperate for likes because I typed "ok"? desperate for likes because I typed "ok"? 11 Likes

ifenes:

Made in Nigeria Miracles for gullible Nigerians. The land where reasoning died centuries ago. I wish I could become the president of Nigeria, I'm closing down all these con churches. Bushiri is a South African based ' prophet ' Bushiri is a South African based ' prophet ' 10 Likes

ifenes:

Made in Nigeria Miracles for gullible Nigerians. The land where reasoning died centuries ago. I wish I could become the president of Nigeria, I'm closing down all these con churches.

Sharrap . dis is south Africa Sharrap . dis is south Africa 10 Likes

haywire07:





Sharrap . dis is south Africa

It happens in Nigeria too. Sharrap means what? Your family name? It happens in Nigeria too. Sharrap means what? Your family name? 35 Likes

ifenes:





It happens in Nigeria too. Sharrap means what? Your family name? lol but wentin concern nigeria lol but wentin concern nigeria

ifenes:





It happens in Nigeria too. Sharrap means what? Your family name?

No ur generation's eulogy No ur generation's eulogy 9 Likes

buhari sef

What is all this 3 Likes

Miracle everywhere

Pusssy from the Gods.



Awesome! 10 Likes

B

Imagine.. .. . Only in Nigeria

No vagina ? Then joystick is okay I prefer joystick to vagina

Who certified that she did not have a vjay earlier?



Did they seek a second medical opinion to confirm?

God is great. 1 Like

Na by force to have a Vagina ?



Its a welcome development though, i guess there is nothing we humans can't achieve if we put our minds to it

ifenes:

Made in Nigeria Miracles for gullible Nigerians. The land where reasoning died centuries ago. I wish I could become the president of Nigeria, I'm closing down all these con churches. I'm telling you!! forget war on corruption the real war should be against all these yeye churches!!! I'm telling you!! forget war on corruption the real war should be against all these yeye churches!!! 4 Likes 1 Share

ifenes:

Made in Nigeria Miracles for gullible Nigerians. The land where reasoning died centuries ago. I wish I could become the president of Nigeria, I'm closing down all these con churches. You only wish 1 Like

Nothing we no go hear.

nice one

and some gullible and dogmatic people will believe this and start worshipping that scammer that calls himself a pastor.

How much is V sold there? I need to order for an expensive one,for future use.

vodutive:



I'm telling you!! forget war on corruption the real war should be against all these yeye churches!!! Really u call house of God yeye?

Nice one Prophet "Tear rubber Vagina 5 Likes