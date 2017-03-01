Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Religion / Apostle Johnson Suleman Celebrates His Birthday In Washington D.C (Photos) (5397 Views)

Founder of the Omega Fire Ministries, Apostle John Suleman turned a year older today and was thrown a surprise event by his pastors at his Help From Above' conference in Washington D.C... The pastor who is currently in the middle of a sex scandal -was seen in high spirits as he celebrated his special day.

Bad guy lol.



This guy dey respect himself now ,so tay he no let any woman even appear for him pictures again. 18 Likes

cc; lalasticlala 1 Like

THE APOSTLE OF GOD 2 Likes

See how he dey think how to overcome this scandal 1 Like

Apostuuuu Sule oni threeeeeesome Apostuuuu Sule oni threeeeeesome 1 Like

He's looking at the cake the way he would look at Otobo's..... I no talk anything ooo



Happy birthday, Apostle. More tithes to your elbow... more meows to your tongue



This is what he said on his birthday.... 1 Like 1 Share

Otobo his supposed second wife wont love this 2 Likes

Bad men of God 1 Like

In Fela's voice "pastors house nahim dey fine pass"... 2 Likes





ride on







no hoe fashioned against you shall prosper nothing do you Sirride onno hoe fashioned against you shall prosper 5 Likes

Happy birthday to him!!!! 1 Like





Thou shall speaketh in tongue By The power of OTOBO.Thou shall speaketh in tongue

I remember the apostle growing up....he came to CPM ojota then...God pass them sir...HBD 2 Likes

Long life man of God,

Pastor sulemoney

Happy birthday man of God 1 Like







Continue to enjoy God's grace.





Come to think of it, the apostle keeps balling here and there, doing his normal thing while some people are having sleepless nights over his case. Who is really prone to high blood pressure between Otobo gangs and apostle? The apostle.Continue to enjoy God's grace.Come to think of it, the apostle keeps balling here and there, doing his normal thing while some people are having sleepless nights over his case. Who is really prone to high blood pressure between Otobo gangs and apostle?

apostle fire fire .....fire on pastor 1 Like

am innocent Stephie ooo..wishing you Happy b.day sire...fear not..but sir where is your hair??cuz your hair starts from the middle of your head... bald head in highest levels.lol..even to touch the table fear the man,b4 madam otobo go say:the way he touched that table, is the way he touches me.

Hellrufia should go and die now. The church is matching on, the gates of hell shall not prevail

Hbd 2 u sir and grt 1 na ur enemy go pafuka @last..keep enjoyn God's grace o jareee man of God

Happy birthday Apostle Johnson Sulaiman....Best wishes Sir.

Happy birthday MOG, keep shining sir. The Herod from kaduna will end up in the shame in Jesus name. Amen.

Happy birthday sir may God strengthens u nd empower u to stand upright for him always

Good to hear

a crocodile in Nigeria does not become an aligator in America..............Arch Bishop Benson Idahosa

damage control efforts