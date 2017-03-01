₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,765,069 members, 3,422,770 topics. Date: Thursday, 16 March 2017 at 10:54 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Religion / Apostle Johnson Suleman Celebrates His Birthday In Washington D.C (Photos) (5397 Views)
Wife Of Ghana Vice President Step Out In Style For Independence Day / Ride In Style For Free With Uber!!! / Malia Obama Celebrates Her 18th Birthday As President Obama Sings For Her (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Apostle Johnson Suleman Celebrates His Birthday In Washington D.C (Photos) by dainformant(m): 10:20pm
Founder of the Omega Fire Ministries, Apostle John Suleman turned a year older today and was thrown a surprise event by his pastors at his Help From Above' conference in Washington D.C... The pastor who is currently in the middle of a sex scandal -was seen in high spirits as he celebrated his special day.
Source; http://www.nationalhelm.net/2017/03/sex-scandal-apostle-suleman-celebrates.html
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Apostle Johnson Suleman Celebrates His Birthday In Washington D.C (Photos) by HungerBAD: 10:21pm
Bad guy lol.
This guy dey respect himself now ,so tay he no let any woman even appear for him pictures again.
18 Likes
|Re: Apostle Johnson Suleman Celebrates His Birthday In Washington D.C (Photos) by dainformant(m): 10:21pm
cc; lalasticlala
1 Like
|Re: Apostle Johnson Suleman Celebrates His Birthday In Washington D.C (Photos) by chiefolododo(m): 10:24pm
THE APOSTLE OF GOD
2 Likes
|Re: Apostle Johnson Suleman Celebrates His Birthday In Washington D.C (Photos) by seunlly(m): 10:26pm
See how he dey think how to overcome this scandal
1 Like
|Re: Apostle Johnson Suleman Celebrates His Birthday In Washington D.C (Photos) by Akshow: 10:30pm
Apostuuuu Sule oni threeeeeesome
1 Like
|Re: Apostle Johnson Suleman Celebrates His Birthday In Washington D.C (Photos) by JustinSlayer69: 10:31pm
He's looking at the cake the way he would look at Otobo's..... I no talk anything ooo
Happy birthday, Apostle. More tithes to your elbow... more meows to your tongue
This is what he said on his birthday....
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Apostle Johnson Suleman Celebrates His Birthday In Washington D.C (Photos) by yinkslinks(m): 10:31pm
Otobo his supposed second wife wont love this
2 Likes
|Re: Apostle Johnson Suleman Celebrates His Birthday In Washington D.C (Photos) by nmreports: 10:32pm
Bad men of God
1 Like
|Re: Apostle Johnson Suleman Celebrates His Birthday In Washington D.C (Photos) by AfroSamurai: 10:32pm
In Fela's voice "pastors house nahim dey fine pass"...
2 Likes
|Re: Apostle Johnson Suleman Celebrates His Birthday In Washington D.C (Photos) by Flexherbal(m): 10:32pm
|Re: Apostle Johnson Suleman Celebrates His Birthday In Washington D.C (Photos) by vikeyz(m): 10:32pm
Ok, chk my signature for some important info
|Re: Apostle Johnson Suleman Celebrates His Birthday In Washington D.C (Photos) by rozayx5(m): 10:32pm
nothing do you Sir
ride on
no hoe fashioned against you shall prosper
5 Likes
|Re: Apostle Johnson Suleman Celebrates His Birthday In Washington D.C (Photos) by midecrown(m): 10:32pm
Happy birthday to him!!!!
1 Like
|Re: Apostle Johnson Suleman Celebrates His Birthday In Washington D.C (Photos) by abdulaz: 10:32pm
By The power of OTOBO.
Thou shall speaketh in tongue
|Re: Apostle Johnson Suleman Celebrates His Birthday In Washington D.C (Photos) by cbngov01(m): 10:32pm
I remember the apostle growing up....he came to CPM ojota then...God pass them sir...HBD
2 Likes
|Re: Apostle Johnson Suleman Celebrates His Birthday In Washington D.C (Photos) by drinkgarri: 10:32pm
Long life man of God,
|Re: Apostle Johnson Suleman Celebrates His Birthday In Washington D.C (Photos) by prettythicksme(m): 10:32pm
Pastor sulemoney
|Re: Apostle Johnson Suleman Celebrates His Birthday In Washington D.C (Photos) by IamAirforce1: 10:33pm
Happy birthday man of God
1 Like
|Re: Apostle Johnson Suleman Celebrates His Birthday In Washington D.C (Photos) by damilareoye(m): 10:34pm
The apostle.
Continue to enjoy God's grace.
Come to think of it, the apostle keeps balling here and there, doing his normal thing while some people are having sleepless nights over his case. Who is really prone to high blood pressure between Otobo gangs and apostle?
|Re: Apostle Johnson Suleman Celebrates His Birthday In Washington D.C (Photos) by highrise07(m): 10:34pm
apostle fire fire .....fire on pastor
1 Like
|Re: Apostle Johnson Suleman Celebrates His Birthday In Washington D.C (Photos) by stephleena(f): 10:34pm
am innocent Stephie ooo..wishing you Happy b.day sire...fear not..but sir where is your hair??cuz your hair starts from the middle of your head... bald head in highest levels.lol..even to touch the table fear the man,b4 madam otobo go say:the way he touched that table, is the way he touches me.
|Re: Apostle Johnson Suleman Celebrates His Birthday In Washington D.C (Photos) by Knight2nurse: 10:35pm
Hellrufia should go and die now. The church is matching on, the gates of hell shall not prevail
|Re: Apostle Johnson Suleman Celebrates His Birthday In Washington D.C (Photos) by Kay25(m): 10:35pm
Hbd 2 u sir and grt 1 na ur enemy go pafuka @last..keep enjoyn God's grace o jareee man of God
|Re: Apostle Johnson Suleman Celebrates His Birthday In Washington D.C (Photos) by Uniqueness01(f): 10:35pm
Happy birthday Apostle Johnson Sulaiman....Best wishes Sir.
|Re: Apostle Johnson Suleman Celebrates His Birthday In Washington D.C (Photos) by Osashalom: 10:36pm
Happy birthday MOG, keep shining sir. The Herod from kaduna will end up in the shame in Jesus name. Amen.
|Re: Apostle Johnson Suleman Celebrates His Birthday In Washington D.C (Photos) by poshbrave: 10:37pm
Happy birthday sir may God strengthens u nd empower u to stand upright for him always
|Re: Apostle Johnson Suleman Celebrates His Birthday In Washington D.C (Photos) by Osashalom: 10:37pm
Good to hear
|Re: Apostle Johnson Suleman Celebrates His Birthday In Washington D.C (Photos) by rattlesnake(m): 10:37pm
a crocodile in Nigeria does not become an aligator in America..............Arch Bishop Benson Idahosa
|Re: Apostle Johnson Suleman Celebrates His Birthday In Washington D.C (Photos) by modelsms: 10:37pm
damage control efforts
|Re: Apostle Johnson Suleman Celebrates His Birthday In Washington D.C (Photos) by xaki: 10:38pm
chiefolododo:
Isaiah's Vision: He Foretold The Story Of "Al-alak" About Mohammad / Here Is God's Take; What’s Yours? / Urban Cheap Gucci Armani T Shirts,jordan Shoes Wholesale
Viewing this topic: Jckleiin(m), ChubbychummyICE(f), pallybrown(m), Saintemeka, ch91, LastlyFREEDOM, TOmmyJidex1, mavinc4u(f), salveoP(m), sammykhiddo1, psallmuel(m), charlieLegend(m), jearile(m), fabulousfortune(m), Donkaro, Alihboy(m), 50pseamer(m), cocoon(m), OlowoB(m), Splendblex(f), innoGod, drfav(f), Realsufi, SaintNemesis(f), valandy99(m), paschal47(m), Dimejidude(m), Olumiland(m), FIRDAUS3(m), jamesharryson(m), Stegomiah(f), LeemahT(f), Respect11(m), teamsynergy, SunnyBlaze1(m), drslem, olajyde3, EXLOVER(m), Marvoneen, Drlilprinz(m), Tynasparks(f), Ahmadgani(m), galaxy4rep(m), HeGeMon(m), nukky77(f), femimighty, biigdeek, akintom(m), hahn(m), palatable01, Onuh22, sammhi(m), occam(m), Coldsteel(m), phydell(m), LesbianBoy(m), mikkyangel(m), Omotayor90(f), ChiziAmadi(m), seedorfy134(m), Victorlawrence, zxcvb, oka4ugoo, Kamsalem, Chrisozone, olubabsky3995, eakenbor, Neossos(m), allansie(m), segun544(m), africanusvu, FirstCounsel(m), SpecialAdviser(m), sirRiddy, SweetyMarvel19(m), Kinsworld42(m), janykute, Marotzke(m), bhoff, Marxv, stainlink(m), NwamaziNwaAro, Carolinee(f), younghartz(m), okeyximo(m), kopji007(m), appleofGodseye, ForesightLTD, georgio(m), OlaSalo(m), crackhouse(m), jangola08(m), Tzarina(f), TheBatman(m), kingimmaculate, gumzee(f), danmention, chauchy, linkszelda, doyin68, abimbolabolaw(m), sirsholley, sexyberry06(f), agucom(m), collinsJn(m), Eniqurl(f), okekekelechib(m), Eye1(m), Leosamitodo(m) and 218 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 23