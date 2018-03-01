Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Religion / Father Mbaka Catches His Impostor, Disgraces Him In His Church (Video, Photos) (13021 Views)

Father Mbaka: "Why Atiku Should Be President Of Nigeria In 2019" / Baby Born Without Vagina "Receives A Vagina At Bushiri's Church" (video) / "We Killed Michael Jackson" - Nigerian Girl 'Confesses' In Church (VIDEO) (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)







https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5TwRDamhdCA





Source: Popular priest Fr Mbaka has exposed a man who has been using his name to scam people. The man from Imo state, an ex-seminarian has been scamming people in Awka with Father Mbaka's name until he was caught.Father Mbaka brought him to his Adoration Ministry Enugu ground and exposed him completely, describing him as a spiritual 419er.Source: http://usascholarshipfree.blogspot.com.ng/2018/03/father-mbaka-exposes-his-impostorphotos.html?m=1 1 Share

Another preplanned drama..........just see the perplexing face of spiritual 419 5 Likes

He said "we'll teach him a lesson and forgive him"



Nice

All na hustle

Good





someone wee rush and book space just to find out he can't relate to the topic....



well. Father, please forgive and forget someone wee rush and book space just to find out he can't relate to the topic....well. Father, please forgive and forget 20 Likes

Choi

guy must chop... 1 Like

Tear am spiritual slap, abeg! 10 Likes

Did Mbaka not scam us spiritually with Buhari? Abeg free the man joor. 15 Likes 1 Share

Ok

They look alike . The flattinoid-shaped heads correlate wella

Chai! Christians, which way?

Lol wahala everywhere

hehehe spiritual 419er



They are everywhere

We just have to catch and disgrace

Not hail them like one of the guys above Like Paul ps quare wey dey answer sir to scammerThey are everywhereWe just have to catch and disgraceNot hail them like one of the guys above

Staged

Hahahhaha. Padre Please forgive him..

Lol our part time politician hehe



Anyways, if you need someone to design a website for your business or you need a blog for creative works, call on us today. View the link in profile to contact us

He don cast

Bobo don cast

For those who don't understand igbo.

The guy was busy printing posters filled with Catholic bishops and pastors including father Mbaka.Telling and inviting them to a non -existent crusade that doesn't feature those on his posters.



Fr Mbaka knew these after he was sermoned by the Catholic council,after which an investigation was carried out to catch the imposters.Others are still at large. 7 Likes

.. Hahahaha I don die with lauh ooo. Choii. Did u hear when mbaka said u won't talk loud until dis mic lands on ur head, mbaka is mean oo.. Hahahaha 9 Likes 1 Share

sin no more

Spiritual 419er ke?

you mean that vagabond called mbaka.

Anu mpama ka obu 2 Likes

..