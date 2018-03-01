₦airaland Forum

Father Mbaka Catches His Impostor, Disgraces Him In His Church (Video, Photos) by samysamy: 8:31pm On Mar 10
Popular priest Fr Mbaka has exposed a man who has been using his name to scam people. The man from Imo state, an ex-seminarian has been scamming people in Awka with Father Mbaka's name until he was caught.Father Mbaka brought him to his Adoration Ministry Enugu ground and exposed him completely, describing him as a spiritual 419er.


https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5TwRDamhdCA


Re: Father Mbaka Catches His Impostor, Disgraces Him In His Church (Video, Photos) by samysamy: 8:32pm On Mar 10
Re: Father Mbaka Catches His Impostor, Disgraces Him In His Church (Video, Photos) by pyrex23(m): 8:40pm On Mar 10
undecided
Re: Father Mbaka Catches His Impostor, Disgraces Him In His Church (Video, Photos) by Lonestar124: 8:52pm On Mar 10
Another preplanned drama..........just see the perplexing face of spiritual 419 cheesy

Re: Father Mbaka Catches His Impostor, Disgraces Him In His Church (Video, Photos) by tolugar: 9:03pm On Mar 10
He said "we'll teach him a lesson and forgive him"

Nice
Re: Father Mbaka Catches His Impostor, Disgraces Him In His Church (Video, Photos) by owelle22(m): 9:03pm On Mar 10
All na hustle
Re: Father Mbaka Catches His Impostor, Disgraces Him In His Church (Video, Photos) by bumi10: 10:45pm On Mar 10
Good
Re: Father Mbaka Catches His Impostor, Disgraces Him In His Church (Video, Photos) by beetown(m): 10:45pm On Mar 10
shocked

someone wee rush and book space just to find out he can't relate to the topic....

well. Father, please forgive and forget

Re: Father Mbaka Catches His Impostor, Disgraces Him In His Church (Video, Photos) by IamAirforce1: 10:46pm On Mar 10
Choi
Re: Father Mbaka Catches His Impostor, Disgraces Him In His Church (Video, Photos) by tayo200(m): 10:46pm On Mar 10
guy must chop...

Re: Father Mbaka Catches His Impostor, Disgraces Him In His Church (Video, Photos) by Follygunners: 10:47pm On Mar 10
Tear am spiritual slap, abeg! grin grin

Re: Father Mbaka Catches His Impostor, Disgraces Him In His Church (Video, Photos) by SamoaJoe: 10:47pm On Mar 10
Did Mbaka not scam us spiritually with Buhari? Abeg free the man joor.

Re: Father Mbaka Catches His Impostor, Disgraces Him In His Church (Video, Photos) by Promismike(m): 10:48pm On Mar 10
Ok
Re: Father Mbaka Catches His Impostor, Disgraces Him In His Church (Video, Photos) by Trexnemesis(m): 10:49pm On Mar 10
They look alike . The flattinoid-shaped heads correlate wella grin
Re: Father Mbaka Catches His Impostor, Disgraces Him In His Church (Video, Photos) by dtruth50(m): 10:49pm On Mar 10
Chai! Christians, which way?
Re: Father Mbaka Catches His Impostor, Disgraces Him In His Church (Video, Photos) by Ellabae(f): 10:49pm On Mar 10
Lol wahala everywhere
Re: Father Mbaka Catches His Impostor, Disgraces Him In His Church (Video, Photos) by Ugoeze2016: 10:50pm On Mar 10
hehehe spiritual 419er smiley
Re: Father Mbaka Catches His Impostor, Disgraces Him In His Church (Video, Photos) by IME1: 10:50pm On Mar 10
Like Paul ps quare wey dey answer sir to scammer grin
They are everywhere
We just have to catch and disgrace
Not hail them like one of the guys above lipsrsealed angry

Re: Father Mbaka Catches His Impostor, Disgraces Him In His Church (Video, Photos) by RexEmmyGee(m): 10:50pm On Mar 10
Staged
Re: Father Mbaka Catches His Impostor, Disgraces Him In His Church (Video, Photos) by IAMBlesssed(f): 10:50pm On Mar 10
Hahahhaha. Padre Please forgive him..
Re: Father Mbaka Catches His Impostor, Disgraces Him In His Church (Video, Photos) by Innov8ve1: 10:52pm On Mar 10
Lol our part time politician hehe

Re: Father Mbaka Catches His Impostor, Disgraces Him In His Church (Video, Photos) by sammytune(m): 10:52pm On Mar 10
He don cast
Re: Father Mbaka Catches His Impostor, Disgraces Him In His Church (Video, Photos) by sammytune(m): 10:52pm On Mar 10
Bobo don cast
Re: Father Mbaka Catches His Impostor, Disgraces Him In His Church (Video, Photos) by nkwuocha: 10:54pm On Mar 10
For those who don't understand igbo.
The guy was busy printing posters filled with Catholic bishops and pastors including father Mbaka.Telling and inviting them to a non -existent crusade that doesn't feature those on his posters.

Fr Mbaka knew these after he was sermoned by the Catholic council,after which an investigation was carried out to catch the imposters.Others are still at large.

Re: Father Mbaka Catches His Impostor, Disgraces Him In His Church (Video, Photos) by Apple2: 10:55pm On Mar 10
I don die with lauh ooo. Choii. Did u hear when mbaka said u won't talk loud until dis mic lands on ur head, mbaka is mean oo grin grin.. Hahahaha

Re: Father Mbaka Catches His Impostor, Disgraces Him In His Church (Video, Photos) by bewla(m): 10:55pm On Mar 10
sin no more
Re: Father Mbaka Catches His Impostor, Disgraces Him In His Church (Video, Photos) by aspirebig: 10:56pm On Mar 10
Spiritual 419er ke?
Re: Father Mbaka Catches His Impostor, Disgraces Him In His Church (Video, Photos) by austin2all: 10:56pm On Mar 10
you mean that vagabond called mbaka.
Anu mpama ka obu

Re: Father Mbaka Catches His Impostor, Disgraces Him In His Church (Video, Photos) by Breezzy(m): 10:57pm On Mar 10
..
Re: Father Mbaka Catches His Impostor, Disgraces Him In His Church (Video, Photos) by Breezzy(m): 10:59pm On Mar 10
TOUCH NOT MY ANNOINTED.......... you knew the rest

