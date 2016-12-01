₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Nigerian Conjoined Twins Celebrate Xmas With Family After Surgery In The US.PICS by dainformant(m): 7:39pm
The formerly conjoined Ayeni twins celebrated their first Christmas as separated twins after a successful operation in the United States of America. Miracle and Testimony Ayeni, from Nigeria, were conjoined at the pelvis.
The girls, who turned one today, underwent an 18-hour operation at Le Bonheur Children's Hospital in Memphis, Tennessee, on November 7 and 8.
They arrived in the US on June 28 with their parents Samuel Olusegun Ayeni and Mary Abiodun Ayeni, their older sister, and their pastor after being offered free flights from a Nigerian airline Arik Air.
It was their only hope at separating the girls, after trying and failing to find a hospital nearby that could carry out the operation. Finally, after months of research, they were referred to Le Bonheur, whose surgeons offered to do the life-saving operation free of charge.
The incredibly delicate operation to separate Jadon and Anias McDonald took 27 hours, and the lead surgeon has admitted he considered stopping halfway through.
Source; http://www.nationalhelm.net/2016/12/nigerian-conjoined-twins-celebrate.html
|Re: Nigerian Conjoined Twins Celebrate Xmas With Family After Surgery In The US.PICS by dainformant(m): 7:39pm
|Re: Nigerian Conjoined Twins Celebrate Xmas With Family After Surgery In The US.PICS by ChangeIsCostant: 7:40pm
thank God for them
|Re: Nigerian Conjoined Twins Celebrate Xmas With Family After Surgery In The US.PICS by DuruCrusher(m): 7:41pm
Cute babies.. .. God bless them
Nice one to the med team
I salute una
|Re: Nigerian Conjoined Twins Celebrate Xmas With Family After Surgery In The US.PICS by delishpot: 7:41pm
Very happy news.
|Re: Nigerian Conjoined Twins Celebrate Xmas With Family After Surgery In The US.PICS by PrettyCrystal: 7:42pm
Blessed children
|Re: Nigerian Conjoined Twins Celebrate Xmas With Family After Surgery In The US.PICS by BeeBeeOoh(m): 7:43pm
I thank God for them
|Re: Nigerian Conjoined Twins Celebrate Xmas With Family After Surgery In The US.PICS by MadamExcellency: 7:44pm
Thank goodness for civilisation. These children wouldn't have escaped evil forest.
|Re: Nigerian Conjoined Twins Celebrate Xmas With Family After Surgery In The US.PICS by grayht(m): 7:48pm
Some won't be happy with this development....!!! Pls don't quote me
|Re: Nigerian Conjoined Twins Celebrate Xmas With Family After Surgery In The US.PICS by madridguy(m): 7:49pm
Even kill their mama join them.
MadamExcellency:
|Re: Nigerian Conjoined Twins Celebrate Xmas With Family After Surgery In The US.PICS by MadamExcellency: 8:03pm
madridguy:
That was how Africans lost their great leaders and talents unknowingly.
I pray that the creator of the universe and humanity forgives us the sins of our ancestors.
|Re: Nigerian Conjoined Twins Celebrate Xmas With Family After Surgery In The US.PICS by carzola(m): 8:05pm
I wish Buhari can undergo the same surgery
And be separated from Aso rock.
|Re: Nigerian Conjoined Twins Celebrate Xmas With Family After Surgery In The US.PICS by decatalyst(m): 8:09pm
carzola:
This is too much ke!
|Re: Nigerian Conjoined Twins Celebrate Xmas With Family After Surgery In The US.PICS by decatalyst(m): 8:10pm
carzola:
This is too much ke! Respect his being not his actions
|Re: Nigerian Conjoined Twins Celebrate Xmas With Family After Surgery In The US.PICS by BlackDBagba: 8:15pm
Wow wow wow
|Re: Nigerian Conjoined Twins Celebrate Xmas With Family After Surgery In The US.PICS by femolacqua(m): 8:16pm
Splendid
|Re: Nigerian Conjoined Twins Celebrate Xmas With Family After Surgery In The US.PICS by mamatayour(f): 8:17pm
Very good.. .all glory to God
|Re: Nigerian Conjoined Twins Celebrate Xmas With Family After Surgery In The US.PICS by madridguy(m): 8:17pm
Ameen.
MadamExcellency:
|Re: Nigerian Conjoined Twins Celebrate Xmas With Family After Surgery In The US.PICS by Horus(m): 8:18pm
http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0lPEAiKjr5s
Conjoined Twins From Nigeria Finally Separated After 18-Hour Surgery - Miracle & Testimony Ayeni
|Re: Nigerian Conjoined Twins Celebrate Xmas With Family After Surgery In The US.PICS by rane06(f): 8:21pm
Nice one. Kudos to the medical team
|Re: Nigerian Conjoined Twins Celebrate Xmas With Family After Surgery In The US.PICS by Horus(m): 8:29pm
|Re: Nigerian Conjoined Twins Celebrate Xmas With Family After Surgery In The US.PICS by casttlebarbz(m): 8:33pm
thanks be to God
|Re: Nigerian Conjoined Twins Celebrate Xmas With Family After Surgery In The US.PICS by Horus(m): 8:36pm
http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cd9uWHelQB8
Conjoined twins successfully separated, begin new life
|Re: Nigerian Conjoined Twins Celebrate Xmas With Family After Surgery In The US.PICS by Joyce28(f): 9:07pm
Wonderful news
|Re: Nigerian Conjoined Twins Celebrate Xmas With Family After Surgery In The US.PICS by three: 9:08pm
Good One For the Twins and their Family
40 Years ago this operation could probably have been done in Nigeria. I still have hopes that in the near future it will
|Re: Nigerian Conjoined Twins Celebrate Xmas With Family After Surgery In The US.PICS by EVILFOREST: 9:08pm
Congrats.
|Re: Nigerian Conjoined Twins Celebrate Xmas With Family After Surgery In The US.PICS by akoredebadru(m): 9:10pm
God is wonderful
|Re: Nigerian Conjoined Twins Celebrate Xmas With Family After Surgery In The US.PICS by Lanre4uonly(m): 9:10pm
Happy birthday and compliment of the season to the beautiful twins.
Congratulations to the family.
|Re: Nigerian Conjoined Twins Celebrate Xmas With Family After Surgery In The US.PICS by alatbaba1(m): 9:11pm
happy birthday to them and her wonderful family.
something I hv always observe. wen u take picture abroad it's always cute than naija pics. why pls and as anybody notice this too.
|Re: Nigerian Conjoined Twins Celebrate Xmas With Family After Surgery In The US.PICS by 3sexy: 9:12pm
Do they have vagina ?
Poor children
