Body found in burnt-out car in Rio 'believed to be Greek ambassador'



Kyriakos Amiridis last seen on Monday and licence plates on the car match his rental vehicle, according to reports











Kyriakos Amiridis vanished without a trace on Boxing Day, when he left the home of his wife's relatives in Rio de Janeiro and never returned





The Greek ambassador to Brazil whose body was found in a burnt-out car in Rio de Janeiro was murdered after finding his wife in bed with another man, police believe.



The charred remains of Kyriakos Amiridis, 59, were found on Wednesday underneath an overpass in the city, inside the car the diplomat had hired to spend Christmas and New Year with his wife's relatives.





His Brazilian wife Francoise Amiridis told police she was out shopping on Monday night when he phoned at 8pm her saying he was going out, and never returned home.



But today police investigating the case claimed they believe his death was a "crime of passion" after he had discovered that his wife was having an affair with another man.



Investigators reportedly found blood stains in the apartment, which belongs to his wife, where the couple had been staying in the Nova Iguacu district of the city.





Police believe he was murdered in the apartment some time between Tuesday and Wednesday before his body was dumped in the hire car and set on fire yesterday morning.



The man Ms Amiridis was believed to have been having an affair with is reportedly a military police officer who works at a police base situated a local slum.



Both he and Ms Amiridis were questioned earlier today at the homicide police station in the Baixada Fluminense region of metropolitan Rio de Janeiro.



Investigators told Brazil's Extra newspaper that they believe Ms Amiridis may have paid a contract killer to murder her husband after he found out about their relationship.



Ms Amiridis, who is not yet under arrest, denies any involvement with the ambassador's death, claiming he never returned home on Monday, and didn't know why there was blood on the sofa.



Police are reportedly analysing the sofa, as well as CCTV images from the area.



Mr Amridis, who took over the ambassador post in January this year, was Greek consul in Rio de Janeiro, where his wife also owns a home, for three years from 2001.



Before returning to Brazil, he was the Greek ambassdor in Libia for four years from 2012.





http://www.mirror.co.uk/news/world-news/greek-ambassador-brazil-murdered-after-9536849

Using your own money to buy trouble for yourself. Hmmn! God please protect me from evil women for I can take care of evil men 3 Likes

Pilate2016:

Using your own money to buy trouble for yourself. Hmmn! God please protect me from evil women for I can take care of evil men Women are really outdoing themselves this year. God help and save all of us men. Women are really outdoing themselves this year. God help and save all of us men. 2 Likes





BoboYekini:

Women are really outdoing themselves this year. God help and save all of us men. A tell you bro. A tell you bro.

