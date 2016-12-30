₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Greek Ambassador To Brazil, Amiridis, Murdered By Wife's Lover by BoboYekini(m): 8:09pm
Body found in burnt-out car in Rio 'believed to be Greek ambassador'
Kyriakos Amiridis last seen on Monday and licence plates on the car match his rental vehicle, according to reports
Kyriakos Amiridis vanished without a trace on Boxing Day, when he left the home of his wife's relatives in Rio de Janeiro and never returned
http://www.mirror.co.uk/news/world-news/greek-ambassador-brazil-murdered-after-9536849
|Re: Greek Ambassador To Brazil, Amiridis, Murdered By Wife's Lover by BlackDBagba: 8:10pm
Ok
|Re: Greek Ambassador To Brazil, Amiridis, Murdered By Wife's Lover by Pilate2016(m): 8:22pm
Using your own money to buy trouble for yourself. Hmmn! God please protect me from evil women for I can take care of evil men
3 Likes
|Re: Greek Ambassador To Brazil, Amiridis, Murdered By Wife's Lover by BoboYekini(m): 8:25pm
Pilate2016:Women are really outdoing themselves this year. God help and save all of us men.
2 Likes
|Re: Greek Ambassador To Brazil, Amiridis, Murdered By Wife's Lover by BoboYekini(m): 8:34pm
Apparently, he caught the wife in their matrimonial bed with the lover. While arguing, wife and lover killed him. Then tried to hide the crime by burning him in a rental to make it look like an accident.
Greek ambassador to Brazil 'murdered after finding his wife in bed with another man'
Kyriakos Amiridis vanished without a trace on Boxing Day, when he left the home of his wife's relatives in Rio de Janeiro and never returned
The Greek ambassador to Brazil whose body was found in a burnt-out car in Rio de Janeiro was murdered after finding his wife in bed with another man, police believe.
The charred remains of Kyriakos Amiridis, 59, were found on Wednesday underneath an overpass in the city, inside the car the diplomat had hired to spend Christmas and New Year with his wife's relatives.
His Brazilian wife Francoise Amiridis told police she was out shopping on Monday night when he phoned at 8pm her saying he was going out, and never returned home.
https://www.mirror.co.uk/news/world-news/greek-ambassador-brazil-murdered-after-9536849.amp
|Re: Greek Ambassador To Brazil, Amiridis, Murdered By Wife's Lover by Pilate2016(m): 8:36pm
BoboYekini:A tell you bro.
|Re: Greek Ambassador To Brazil, Amiridis, Murdered By Wife's Lover by BoboYekini(m): 8:40pm
Case unfolding.
|Re: Greek Ambassador To Brazil, Amiridis, Murdered By Wife's Lover by unclezuma: 10:38pm
Otuocha!!!
|Re: Greek Ambassador To Brazil, Amiridis, Murdered By Wife's Lover by datola: 10:39pm
The woman is happy now?
|Re: Greek Ambassador To Brazil, Amiridis, Murdered By Wife's Lover by YoursGEJ(m): 10:39pm
.
|Re: Greek Ambassador To Brazil, Amiridis, Murdered By Wife's Lover by frenchwine: 10:39pm
Yuck!
|Re: Greek Ambassador To Brazil, Amiridis, Murdered By Wife's Lover by PabloOmoEscobar: 10:39pm
Angel Gabriel, please blow the trumpet already
|Re: Greek Ambassador To Brazil, Amiridis, Murdered By Wife's Lover by slimzypink(f): 10:40pm
Don't put your happiness in other people's hands. They'll drop it
