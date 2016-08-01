Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Health / Dead Bodies Stick Out Of Imota Cemetery, Lagos (Disturbing Pics) (10512 Views)

'On Friday, I have the privilege of being the first journalist to visit, Imota Cemetery of horror. Hope this picture can go viral and force government to find a solution before the breakout of an epidemic'





Source: As shared by Aderibigbe Adeola Gentlesoul,a TV presenter at Galaxy Television.....'On Friday, I have the privilege of being the first journalist to visit, Imota Cemetery of horror. Hope this picture can go viral and force government to find a solution before the breakout of an epidemic'Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2016/12/horror-as-dead-bodies-stick-out-of.html?m=1

why will they dig a shallow grave in a cemetery . recession follow cause this one? 2 Likes

The ancestors are feeling d pangs of Hunger wit Buhari ...... So they decided to come outside to protest!!!









EVERYTHING IN NIGERIA IS JUST WRONG SINCE BUHARI BECAME PRESIDENT!!!

















God, help me out of this zoo called Nigeria.

The state of cemeteries in Lagos state (I can't speak of other states) is ABYSMAL!!!



It did not start recently. You can actually see bones littering the ground at Atan in Yaba



lalasticlala people need to rest in peace in dignity...



Mr Ambode PLEASE!! I know you will take this under your belt and revamp public cemeteries across the state



#TheDeadDeserveRespectToo 1 Like

We need to respect our dead

This is serious.

These people no wan allow the dead to rest...

Se the cementry no get any management ni?







really disturbing..



Africa and poor maintenance culture

