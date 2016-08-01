₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,717,363 members, 3,282,976 topics. Date: Friday, 30 December 2016 at 10:40 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Health / Dead Bodies Stick Out Of Imota Cemetery, Lagos (Disturbing Pics) (10512 Views)
Horror As Dead Woman’s Sister Removed Twins From Her Belly With Blade / Graphics: Some Rare, Strange And Disturbing Human Conditions. / Disturbing Photos Of Children In Garbage Show Just How Bad Pollution Can Be. (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Dead Bodies Stick Out Of Imota Cemetery, Lagos (Disturbing Pics) by obiremy: 8:52pm
As shared by Aderibigbe Adeola Gentlesoul,a TV presenter at Galaxy Television.....
'On Friday, I have the privilege of being the first journalist to visit, Imota Cemetery of horror. Hope this picture can go viral and force government to find a solution before the breakout of an epidemic'
Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2016/12/horror-as-dead-bodies-stick-out-of.html?m=1
|Re: Dead Bodies Stick Out Of Imota Cemetery, Lagos (Disturbing Pics) by obiremy: 8:52pm
|Re: Dead Bodies Stick Out Of Imota Cemetery, Lagos (Disturbing Pics) by MrJorge(m): 8:54pm
This is serious!
1 Like
|Re: Dead Bodies Stick Out Of Imota Cemetery, Lagos (Disturbing Pics) by Dreamwaker(m): 8:57pm
Never knew zombies existed in Nigeria.
4 Likes
|Re: Dead Bodies Stick Out Of Imota Cemetery, Lagos (Disturbing Pics) by RONAN(m): 8:57pm
WTF! Is this even real?? If it is then it's really fvked up!
Wait for nollywood to come up Naija Zombies part 1 & 2
5 Likes
|Re: Dead Bodies Stick Out Of Imota Cemetery, Lagos (Disturbing Pics) by Jewelll: 8:58pm
The Zombie reign coming through. Let's enjoy having weapons and killing the living deads.
3 Likes
|Re: Dead Bodies Stick Out Of Imota Cemetery, Lagos (Disturbing Pics) by femolacqua(m): 9:02pm
WTF
|Re: Dead Bodies Stick Out Of Imota Cemetery, Lagos (Disturbing Pics) by intruder15(m): 9:05pm
why will they dig a shallow grave in a cemetery . recession follow cause this one?
2 Likes
|Re: Dead Bodies Stick Out Of Imota Cemetery, Lagos (Disturbing Pics) by ideatoprince18(m): 9:06pm
The ancestors are feeling d pangs of Hunger wit Buhari ...... So they decided to come outside to protest!!!
7 Likes
|Re: Dead Bodies Stick Out Of Imota Cemetery, Lagos (Disturbing Pics) by EdoNation(f): 9:07pm
EVERYTHING IN NIGERIA IS JUST WRONG SINCE BUHARI BECAME PRESIDENT!!!
8 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Dead Bodies Stick Out Of Imota Cemetery, Lagos (Disturbing Pics) by Monogamy: 9:08pm
Mehn, the thing self dey smell reach here
|Re: Dead Bodies Stick Out Of Imota Cemetery, Lagos (Disturbing Pics) by Toosure70: 9:09pm
God, help me out of this zoo called Nigeria.
|Re: Dead Bodies Stick Out Of Imota Cemetery, Lagos (Disturbing Pics) by prince985(m): 9:15pm
Toosure70:lol
|Re: Dead Bodies Stick Out Of Imota Cemetery, Lagos (Disturbing Pics) by sweettease(f): 9:15pm
*runs out of thread*
1 Like
|Re: Dead Bodies Stick Out Of Imota Cemetery, Lagos (Disturbing Pics) by Mekus68: 9:20pm
Looks scary. Hope I can sleep this night.
1 Like
|Re: Dead Bodies Stick Out Of Imota Cemetery, Lagos (Disturbing Pics) by three: 9:29pm
The state of cemeteries in Lagos state (I can't speak of other states) is ABYSMAL!!!
It did not start recently. You can actually see bones littering the ground at Atan in Yaba
lalasticlala people need to rest in peace in dignity...
Mr Ambode PLEASE!! I know you will take this under your belt and revamp public cemeteries across the state
#TheDeadDeserveRespectToo
1 Like
|Re: Dead Bodies Stick Out Of Imota Cemetery, Lagos (Disturbing Pics) by obaival(m): 9:29pm
Dat s ZOO 4 you
13 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Dead Bodies Stick Out Of Imota Cemetery, Lagos (Disturbing Pics) by GMBuhari: 9:45pm
Una dey find part? Wetin carry journalist go there?
We need to respect our dead
|Re: Dead Bodies Stick Out Of Imota Cemetery, Lagos (Disturbing Pics) by madridguy(m): 9:52pm
This is serious.
|Re: Dead Bodies Stick Out Of Imota Cemetery, Lagos (Disturbing Pics) by killsmith(m): 9:55pm
These people no wan allow the dead to rest...
|Re: Dead Bodies Stick Out Of Imota Cemetery, Lagos (Disturbing Pics) by Drabeey(m): 9:58pm
Warris ds now?
Haba!
Se the cementry no get any management ni?
So scary mhen
Anyways..
Drabeey was HERE
|Re: Dead Bodies Stick Out Of Imota Cemetery, Lagos (Disturbing Pics) by Pangea: 9:59pm
Hammer House Of horror!
|Re: Dead Bodies Stick Out Of Imota Cemetery, Lagos (Disturbing Pics) by Sunnycliff(m): 9:59pm
Walking Dead Live Episode!
|Re: Dead Bodies Stick Out Of Imota Cemetery, Lagos (Disturbing Pics) by mccoy47(m): 10:00pm
Mehn! This is fucķed up!
|Re: Dead Bodies Stick Out Of Imota Cemetery, Lagos (Disturbing Pics) by Opakan2: 10:00pm
really disturbing..
Africa and poor maintenance culture
|Re: Dead Bodies Stick Out Of Imota Cemetery, Lagos (Disturbing Pics) by timidapsin(m): 10:00pm
LATEST SEASON OF WALKING DEAD
|Re: Dead Bodies Stick Out Of Imota Cemetery, Lagos (Disturbing Pics) by Moreoffaith(m): 10:00pm
Mogbe o.
|Re: Dead Bodies Stick Out Of Imota Cemetery, Lagos (Disturbing Pics) by nwachivis(m): 10:00pm
.
|Re: Dead Bodies Stick Out Of Imota Cemetery, Lagos (Disturbing Pics) by wtfCode: 10:00pm
omfg
how come?
|Re: Dead Bodies Stick Out Of Imota Cemetery, Lagos (Disturbing Pics) by nepapole(m): 10:01pm
D end is here...the dead are beginnin to resurekt.
|Re: Dead Bodies Stick Out Of Imota Cemetery, Lagos (Disturbing Pics) by Trapnews: 10:01pm
|Re: Dead Bodies Stick Out Of Imota Cemetery, Lagos (Disturbing Pics) by Emeks008(m): 10:01pm
I don't think the depth of that grave is up to 6ft. Abi na EVIL DEAD FILM I DEY WATCH?
1 Like
Any Cure For My Impotence ? / Is Ebola Virus Actually A Biological Weapon? / Help I'm A One Minute Man!
Viewing this topic: viktor88, prince0(m), podium, dulux07(m), trukoments(m), sidgabriel95(m), pawn89, Nairadays, dirtymoney(m), uzoormah(m), princeohiku(m), Milldon(m), Tonerochido, stevekenny, nuelzy, karadiva, Gaines(m), chiefojiji(m), Ajibam, patreeq50(m), tosynmich(m), jbbaba(m), zeitel, eniola89(m), bolaji3071(m), isblog(m), Virulent, iyke484real(m), Nuel25846(m), ceslide, dmoville, Sosqui, dejhavu, Icekeeng, Beamer01(m), dayoalani, mu2sa2, Omooba77, danbilbo(m), yhemie99, Saintsquare(m), ONWARDBABA, igbeke, BrokenTV, Jayjey(m), Oscarz(m), the2, IfeAanu, taiwookeogun(m), brize(m), solace2013, contactlenz, woflex(m), Thayorr(m), 27dec, harry2ve(m), DavSagacity(m), oluloveme, Tolulopy(m), softwerk(m), howolarby(m), Horluphysiryor(m), Navalguy, ashakemi, mekaboy(m), illuminatic, EzeNri(m), Becqie, Dymaco(m), janejive(f), zheu, LeoFish92(m), MrRomantic(m), samb4luv(m), kalu01(m), zionwinn, osborn442(m), lizabeth12(f), BiniShrine(m), salamibigi(m), samblaze(m), Daywalker1, Abee003, sixtusn, mdlala(m), Elder4all(m), Adudavidlee(m), Queenoma(f), oilfielden(m), Houseofglam7(f), Brushless(m), Phargbemmy(m), aleem50(m), Daraph(m), Gracian(m), ceejaysimple(m), CeenoEvu, Businessman1986(m), bestspoke, djnelly3000, Ramcie(f), Blurr(m), kemesty(f), rinze, Iny3(m), TomiSwag(m), elothaddi(m), audition, Avalon316, niceeric(m), malton, kingparagon1, khennyboy(m), Harmeenah94, Kings1464(m), Ximenez(m), shurley22(f), ryd3(m), GreatManBee, Piiko(m), wese90(m), skj1377(m), Sunglow, lanrryman, BrainnewsNg(f), Deejay1000(m), aribs, JuneOctober(f), prevail23(m), SAKUR, mikkyangel(m), rydow(m), thinkdip(m), Kjnwancaro, EdoNation(f), Dejijossy(m) and 233 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2016 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 27