"Buhari Pity Us In 2017" - Nigerians Beg Buhari On Twitter [PHOTOS] by EdoNation(f): 8:55pm On Dec 30
As 2016 comes to and end Nigerians take to twitter to Beg President Buhari to have Mercy in 2017!!

https://mobile.twitter.com/search?q=buhari+Pity+Us+In+2017

Re: "Buhari Pity Us In 2017" - Nigerians Beg Buhari On Twitter [PHOTOS] by alexiej(m): 8:56pm On Dec 30
It's so sad that it has come to this. We keep begging for the things we're entitled to. Please give us light, please we need jobs, please don't increase data tariffs, please pay our salaries that we worked for.... Now, please pity us

I'm tired of this country. I've lost faith in this country and I'll take the tiniest opportunity and run of this country!

Re: "Buhari Pity Us In 2017" - Nigerians Beg Buhari On Twitter [PHOTOS] by EdoNation(f): 8:57pm On Dec 30
-----------

Re: "Buhari Pity Us In 2017" - Nigerians Beg Buhari On Twitter [PHOTOS] by EdoNation(f): 8:57pm On Dec 30
I Norfit Laff Abeg grin grin grin grin grin grin grin

Re: "Buhari Pity Us In 2017" - Nigerians Beg Buhari On Twitter [PHOTOS] by greatgod2012(f): 8:58pm On Dec 30
Our situation in Nigeria has become what we can liken to a Yoruba adage which says.........ebe la nbe osika, ko je k'a r'ilu gbe, meaning we need to beg the wicked one to allow us live in peace.


Now, without knowing what we've done wrong, we've resorted to begging the President to pity us.


Me too, I follow beg o, PMB, please pity us Nigerians in 2017 o.

We no go do am again.....

Re: "Buhari Pity Us In 2017" - Nigerians Beg Buhari On Twitter [PHOTOS] by EdoNation(f): 9:02pm On Dec 30
------

Re: "Buhari Pity Us In 2017" - Nigerians Beg Buhari On Twitter [PHOTOS] by OZAOEKPE(m): 9:02pm On Dec 30
ONATISI don talk am before, our neck go long like rope when buhari finish with us

Re: "Buhari Pity Us In 2017" - Nigerians Beg Buhari On Twitter [PHOTOS] by Mrsprof(f): 9:05pm On Dec 30
People are really suffering. Lol @ keep the change and give me balance.. grin grin

Re: "Buhari Pity Us In 2017" - Nigerians Beg Buhari On Twitter [PHOTOS] by hybridtm(m): 9:06pm On Dec 30
Everybody dey beg Buhari....PDP and APC agents dey fight online, una no dey dis country

Re: "Buhari Pity Us In 2017" - Nigerians Beg Buhari On Twitter [PHOTOS] by EdoNation(f): 9:09pm On Dec 30
alexiej:
It's so sad that it has come to this. We keep begging for the things we're entitled to. Please give us light, please we need jobs, please don't increase data tariffs, please pay our salaries that we worked for.... Now, please pity us

I'm tired of this country. I've lost faith in this country and I'll take the tiniest opportunity and run of this country!

grin grin grin

Re: "Buhari Pity Us In 2017" - Nigerians Beg Buhari On Twitter [PHOTOS] by greatgod2012(f): 9:12pm On Dec 30
OZAOEKPE:
ONATISI don talk am before, our neck go long like rope when buhari finish with us


God no go allow that, before e reach that level, God go show mercy. E get the way God take handle Abacha when im own too much now. That God still dey alive gidigba!

Re: "Buhari Pity Us In 2017" - Nigerians Beg Buhari On Twitter [PHOTOS] by cupidFlint(m): 9:12pm On Dec 30
Gullible zombies you've not seen anything yet. 2017 will definitely be worse unless God intervenes.

Re: "Buhari Pity Us In 2017" - Nigerians Beg Buhari On Twitter [PHOTOS] by softMarket(m): 9:16pm On Dec 30
buhari pls pity us in this 2017 we are about entering. Your polices are too strict and we are dying of hunger! Abeg aff mercy on us!

Re: "Buhari Pity Us In 2017" - Nigerians Beg Buhari On Twitter [PHOTOS] by EdoNation(f): 9:16pm On Dec 30
greatgod2012:



God no go allow that, before e reach that level, God go show mercy. E get the way God take handle Abacha when im own too much now. That God still dey alive gidigba!


grin grin grin Make We Find Apple Give Buhari Abeg

Re: "Buhari Pity Us In 2017" - Nigerians Beg Buhari On Twitter [PHOTOS] by ProfTea18: 9:19pm On Dec 30
Buhari the fulani supremacists.
Buhari is the worst thing to happen to Nigeria since 1999.

Re: "Buhari Pity Us In 2017" - Nigerians Beg Buhari On Twitter [PHOTOS] by Chapecoense: 9:28pm On Dec 30
Sometimes when I play a game, the screen goes dark and I see my reflection in the monitor and think what am I doing with my life

Re: "Buhari Pity Us In 2017" - Nigerians Beg Buhari On Twitter [PHOTOS] by EdoNation(f): 9:31pm On Dec 30
Chapecoense:
Sometimes when I play a game, the screen goes dark and I see my reflection in the monitor and think what am I doing with my life


You are worth more than Gold and diamonds dear!!

Re: "Buhari Pity Us In 2017" - Nigerians Beg Buhari On Twitter [PHOTOS] by abuayman(m): 9:41pm On Dec 30
Bubu, hear them please.

Re: "Buhari Pity Us In 2017" - Nigerians Beg Buhari On Twitter [PHOTOS] by daniska3yaro(m): 10:03pm On Dec 30
Buhari. Na wicked human being.

Re: "Buhari Pity Us In 2017" - Nigerians Beg Buhari On Twitter [PHOTOS] by enyemy(m): 10:10pm On Dec 30
Una still see money buy data, na why una dey beg. Wait and see.

Re: "Buhari Pity Us In 2017" - Nigerians Beg Buhari On Twitter [PHOTOS] by talktimi(m): 10:51pm On Dec 30
There's never peace for the wicked, their judgement shall be swift and sure cool

Re: "Buhari Pity Us In 2017" - Nigerians Beg Buhari On Twitter [PHOTOS] by truthonmission: 1:01am
YORUBA!

Re: "Buhari Pity Us In 2017" - Nigerians Beg Buhari On Twitter [PHOTOS] by mykeljosef: 1:08am
also try n eradicate zombieism from nairaland

please

Re: "Buhari Pity Us In 2017" - Nigerians Beg Buhari On Twitter [PHOTOS] by Emekamex(m): 4:54am
->The funny thing is that 2017 might be worse as the present administration is already showing signs of failure.
->Details from the 2017 budget are already pointing to a worse budget than 2016.

Re: "Buhari Pity Us In 2017" - Nigerians Beg Buhari On Twitter [PHOTOS] by DaniDani(m): 5:18am
God, if Buhari cannot pity us please my Dear Good God pity us and remove Buhari from that seat. Let the cries of Nigerians reach heaven. Hear our cries oh Lord and remove Buhari as our president, please God Almighty pity us.

Re: "Buhari Pity Us In 2017" - Nigerians Beg Buhari On Twitter [PHOTOS] by BeeBeeOoh(m): 5:58am
But that babalawo that prepared the charm Buhari & APC laced on zombies need to be killed first &everything will begin to set

Re: "Buhari Pity Us In 2017" - Nigerians Beg Buhari On Twitter [PHOTOS] by Atiku2019: 6:29am
No more Zombeism in 2017 cheesy grin

Re: "Buhari Pity Us In 2017" - Nigerians Beg Buhari On Twitter [PHOTOS] by Eastactivist: 6:59am
Where is sarrki?

Una never see anything...
. Buhari is just getting started .

2019 still even dey far...

Pele

Re: "Buhari Pity Us In 2017" - Nigerians Beg Buhari On Twitter [PHOTOS] by Jokerman(m): 8:00am
Pure water bag now #200.... Buhari oooooooooooooooo embarassed... shaanu wa o... Olohun ni afi be e....

Re: "Buhari Pity Us In 2017" - Nigerians Beg Buhari On Twitter [PHOTOS] by greatgod2012(f): 8:06am
But why is this thread not making FP now. Lalasticlala, please, pity us now. Do you want the recession to continue in 2017 ni. Let the begging reach appropriate places.

Re: "Buhari Pity Us In 2017" - Nigerians Beg Buhari On Twitter [PHOTOS] by greatgod2012(f): 8:12am
Jokerman:
Pure water bag now #200.... Buhari oooooooooooooooo embarassed... shaanu wa o... Olohun ni afi be e....


Imagine! As from next week now, I've decided to be carrying water around, because I no fit dey buy #20 satchet water,how many I wan buy sef?

Everything just too expensive, nothing affordable again.


PMB, pity us in 2ooooooooooooooo

This suffering is too much

