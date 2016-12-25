Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / "Buhari Pity Us In 2017" - Nigerians Beg Buhari On Twitter [PHOTOS] (15483 Views)

https://mobile.twitter.com/search?q=buhari+Pity+Us+In+2017 As 2016 comes to and end Nigerians take to twitter to Beg President Buhari to have Mercy in 2017!! 1 Like





I'm tired of this country. I've lost faith in this country and I'll take the tiniest opportunity and run of this country! It's so sad that it has come to this. We keep begging for the things we're entitled to. Please give us light, please we need jobs, please don't increase data tariffs, please pay our salaries that we worked for.... Now, please pity usI'm tired of this country. I've lost faith in this country and I'll take the tiniest opportunity and run of this country! 38 Likes 3 Shares

I Norfit Laff Abeg 1 Like

Our situation in Nigeria has become what we can liken to a Yoruba adage which says.........ebe la nbe osika, ko je k'a r'ilu gbe, meaning we need to beg the wicked one to allow us live in peace.





Now, without knowing what we've done wrong, we've resorted to begging the President to pity us.





Me too, I follow beg o, PMB, please pity us Nigerians in 2017 o.



We no go do am again..... 31 Likes 4 Shares

ONATISI don talk am before, our neck go long like rope when buhari finish with us 26 Likes 2 Shares

People are really suffering. Lol @ keep the change and give me balance.. 22 Likes 1 Share

Everybody dey beg Buhari....PDP and APC agents dey fight online, una no dey dis country 1 Like

God no go allow that, before e reach that level, God go show mercy. E get the way God take handle Abacha when im own too much now. That God still dey alive gidigba! God no go allow that, before e reach that level, God go show mercy. E get the way God take handle Abacha when im own too much now. That God still dey alive gidigba! 26 Likes 7 Shares

Gullible zombies you've not seen anything yet. 2017 will definitely be worse unless God intervenes. 9 Likes

buhari pls pity us in this 2017 we are about entering. Your polices are too strict and we are dying of hunger! Abeg aff mercy on us! 5 Likes

Make We Find Apple Give Buhari Abeg 12 Likes

Buhari the fulani supremacists.

Buhari is the worst thing to happen to Nigeria since 1999. 15 Likes 2 Shares

Sometimes when I play a game, the screen goes dark and I see my reflection in the monitor and think what am I doing with my life 22 Likes 2 Shares

You are worth more than Gold and diamonds dear!! You are worth more than Gold and diamonds dear!! 13 Likes 2 Shares

Bubu, hear them please. 2 Likes 2 Shares

Buhari. Na wicked human being. 6 Likes

Una still see money buy data, na why una dey beg. Wait and see. 5 Likes

There's never peace for the wicked, their judgement shall be swift and sure 4 Likes

YORUBA! 4 Likes

also try n eradicate zombieism from nairaland



please 3 Likes

->The funny thing is that 2017 might be worse as the present administration is already showing signs of failure.

->Details from the 2017 budget are already pointing to a worse budget than 2016. 1 Like

God, if Buhari cannot pity us please my Dear Good God pity us and remove Buhari from that seat. Let the cries of Nigerians reach heaven. Hear our cries oh Lord and remove Buhari as our president, please God Almighty pity us. 14 Likes 1 Share

But that babalawo that prepared the charm Buhari & APC laced on zombies need to be killed first &everything will begin to set 9 Likes 1 Share

No more Zombeism in 2017 13 Likes

Where is sarrki?



Una never see anything...

. Buhari is just getting started .



2019 still even dey far...



Pele 10 Likes

... shaanu wa o... Olohun ni afi be e.... Pure water bag now #200.... Buhari oooooooooooooooo... shaanu wa o... Olohun ni afi be e.... 4 Likes

But why is this thread not making FP now. Lalasticlala, please, pity us now. Do you want the recession to continue in 2017 ni. Let the begging reach appropriate places. 3 Likes 2 Shares