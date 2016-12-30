Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Amnesty International Condemns Edo Govt For Executing 3 Death Row Prisoners (4502 Views)

The organisation also urged the Nigerian authorities, including state governments to return to a moratorium on executions, with a view of abolishing the death penalty.



Amnesty International, AI, has condemned the execution of three death row prisoners by the Edo State government on December 23, 2016.The organisation also urged the Nigerian authorities, including state governments to return to a moratorium on executions, with a view of abolishing the death penalty.

eyah!! now their watch has ended.. 3 Likes

The wages of sin is death.... 1 Like

eyah!! now dia watch has ended..





And their watch have truly ended.

what a life why the urge

Don't know what to say but criminals need no mercy because when they attack u, they don't have mercy on you.



Talking from experience,,, one December like that, they attacked and butchered my uncle in his house, nearly killing him, attacked me too in my room for daring to shine the touch life in their face, no be say na better touch o. Na Nokia touch. They beat the hell out of me till I started bleeding through my nose. 21 Likes

And their watch have truly ended.

WHAT DOES THIS MEAN?

Since they av been convicted, the Governor only played his constitutional role...RIP to the deads.. 3 Likes

mtchheew!! you've not watched Game of thrones abii

WHAT DOES THIS MEAN?



As popular as the game of thrones is, u never watch am??

Amnesty international should mind their own business 4 Likes 1 Share

l think is a stale news. lt was oshiomole that executed three convicted criminals. l may be wrong though but we need a more reliable source.

The APC is leaving in the Stone Age, Edo and Katsina are in the same realm.

Ever since the APC took over power at the centre, I have learnt more negative English words like:

Budget - Padding

Inconclusive - Election

Recession

Tomato - Ebola

Fantastically corrupt

The other Room

Western Germany

Money spended was well spended

Rivers rerun; if they shoot u, shoot them!

Etc 3 Likes 1 Share

This matter dey confuse me self!

They should start sponsoring politicians to achieve their aims.

That is the only action of Adams oshiomole that made sense to me

Some people are no longer human but beasts in human form and should be treated as such

Someone who not only gruesomely kills his fellow man by also goes ahead to sell his parts deserves to die

By the way how come the so called amnesty international hasn't said anything about the senseless slaughter going on in southern kaduna?

Silly sanctimonious idiots 2 Likes 3 Shares

buhari sef 1 Like

Make Amnesty or whatever they r called go sit down abeg

The useless organization who said boko haram have d right to live 4 Likes

Kudos to Edo government 1 Like

Tell amnesty that we will soon implement death by hanging for the political class. So that their watch will end soon

His predecessor told them to go and die when dey refused he now came nd executed them himself wen u luk at dia faces u will see no mercy 2 Likes

every time dey go just open their dirty mouth dey hala....





they should go to South Kaduna were they are needed most this amnesty International are very stupid...did they ask for d files of d criminals.every time dey go just open their dirty mouth dey hala....they should go to South Kaduna were they are needed most 2 Likes

Did they condemn the hanging of Saddam Hussein?. Or the extra-judicial murder and desecration of Gadaffi?. The west and their double-standard. 1 Like

The wages of sin is death.... Mr saint Good day! Mr saint Good day!

Did I hear someone mention Mmm. Jesus is Lord, so after what they did to me u still mention their name to my ears. This person should be tried & sentenced by hanging.