|Amnesty International Condemns Edo Govt For Executing 3 Death Row Prisoners by SKYTREND(m): 9:01pm On Dec 30
Amnesty International, AI, has condemned the execution of three death row prisoners by the Edo State government on December 23, 2016.
The organisation also urged the Nigerian authorities, including state governments to return to a moratorium on executions, with a view of abolishing the death penalty.
http://skytrendnews.com/2016/12/30/breaking-amnesty-international-slams-edo-govt-executing-3-prisoners/
|Re: Amnesty International Condemns Edo Govt For Executing 3 Death Row Prisoners by Jwonder(m): 9:03pm On Dec 30
eyah!! now their watch has ended..
|Re: Amnesty International Condemns Edo Govt For Executing 3 Death Row Prisoners by IncredibleJoe(m): 9:03pm On Dec 30
The wages of sin is death....
|Re: Amnesty International Condemns Edo Govt For Executing 3 Death Row Prisoners by IncredibleJoe(m): 9:04pm On Dec 30
Jwonder:
And their watch have truly ended.
|Re: Amnesty International Condemns Edo Govt For Executing 3 Death Row Prisoners by Jostico(m): 9:11pm On Dec 30
what a life why the urge
|Re: Amnesty International Condemns Edo Govt For Executing 3 Death Row Prisoners by Mekus68: 9:11pm On Dec 30
Don't know what to say but criminals need no mercy because when they attack u, they don't have mercy on you.
Talking from experience,,, one December like that, they attacked and butchered my uncle in his house, nearly killing him, attacked me too in my room for daring to shine the touch life in their face, no be say na better touch o. Na Nokia touch. They beat the hell out of me till I started bleeding through my nose.
|Re: Amnesty International Condemns Edo Govt For Executing 3 Death Row Prisoners by SKYTREND(m): 9:11pm On Dec 30
IncredibleJoe:
WHAT DOES THIS MEAN?
|Re: Amnesty International Condemns Edo Govt For Executing 3 Death Row Prisoners by ramdris(m): 9:15pm On Dec 30
Since they av been convicted, the Governor only played his constitutional role...RIP to the deads..
|Re: Amnesty International Condemns Edo Govt For Executing 3 Death Row Prisoners by Jwonder(m): 9:16pm On Dec 30
SKYTREND:mtchheew!! you've not watched Game of thrones abii
|Re: Amnesty International Condemns Edo Govt For Executing 3 Death Row Prisoners by IncredibleJoe(m): 9:25pm On Dec 30
SKYTREND:
As popular as the game of thrones is, u never watch am??
|Re: Amnesty International Condemns Edo Govt For Executing 3 Death Row Prisoners by thesicilian: 9:33pm On Dec 30
Amnesty international should mind their own business
|Re: Amnesty International Condemns Edo Govt For Executing 3 Death Row Prisoners by HVACSpecialist: 9:39pm On Dec 30
l think is a stale news. lt was oshiomole that executed three convicted criminals. l may be wrong though but we need a more reliable source.
|Re: Amnesty International Condemns Edo Govt For Executing 3 Death Row Prisoners by veekid(m): 7:49am
buhari sef
|Re: Amnesty International Condemns Edo Govt For Executing 3 Death Row Prisoners by 5starmilitant: 7:50am
U
|Re: Amnesty International Condemns Edo Govt For Executing 3 Death Row Prisoners by kenbee(m): 7:50am
The APC is leaving in the Stone Age, Edo and Katsina are in the same realm.
Ever since the APC took over power at the centre, I have learnt more negative English words like:
Budget - Padding
Inconclusive - Election
Recession
Tomato - Ebola
Fantastically corrupt
The other Room
Western Germany
Money spended was well spended
Rivers rerun; if they shoot u, shoot them!
Etc
|Re: Amnesty International Condemns Edo Govt For Executing 3 Death Row Prisoners by Flexherbal(m): 7:51am
This matter dey confuse me self!
|Re: Amnesty International Condemns Edo Govt For Executing 3 Death Row Prisoners by Nutase(f): 7:51am
They should start sponsoring politicians to achieve their aims.
|Re: Amnesty International Condemns Edo Govt For Executing 3 Death Row Prisoners by maberry(m): 7:52am
That is the only action of Adams oshiomole that made sense to me
Some people are no longer human but beasts in human form and should be treated as such
Someone who not only gruesomely kills his fellow man by also goes ahead to sell his parts deserves to die
By the way how come the so called amnesty international hasn't said anything about the senseless slaughter going on in southern kaduna?
Silly sanctimonious idiots
|Re: Amnesty International Condemns Edo Govt For Executing 3 Death Row Prisoners by Stareff: 7:53am
veekid:
|Re: Amnesty International Condemns Edo Govt For Executing 3 Death Row Prisoners by Chikelue2000(m): 7:53am
Make Amnesty or whatever they r called go sit down abeg
The useless organization who said boko haram have d right to live
|Re: Amnesty International Condemns Edo Govt For Executing 3 Death Row Prisoners by Logician: 7:54am
Kudos to Edo government
|Re: Amnesty International Condemns Edo Govt For Executing 3 Death Row Prisoners by chinaze4real(m): 7:54am
Tell amnesty that we will soon implement death by hanging for the political class. So that their watch will end soon
|Re: Amnesty International Condemns Edo Govt For Executing 3 Death Row Prisoners by Ten12: 7:55am
His predecessor told them to go and die when dey refused he now came nd executed them himself wen u luk at dia faces u will see no mercy
|Re: Amnesty International Condemns Edo Govt For Executing 3 Death Row Prisoners by Fourwinds: 7:57am
this amnesty International are very stupid...did they ask for d files of d criminals. every time dey go just open their dirty mouth dey hala....
they should go to South Kaduna were they are needed most
|Re: Amnesty International Condemns Edo Govt For Executing 3 Death Row Prisoners by AndreB: 7:57am
Did they condemn the hanging of Saddam Hussein?. Or the extra-judicial murder and desecration of Gadaffi?. The west and their double-standard.
|Re: Amnesty International Condemns Edo Govt For Executing 3 Death Row Prisoners by mackmanuel: 7:58am
V
|Re: Amnesty International Condemns Edo Govt For Executing 3 Death Row Prisoners by lifestyle1(m): 7:59am
|Re: Amnesty International Condemns Edo Govt For Executing 3 Death Row Prisoners by riczy(m): 8:00am
IncredibleJoe:Mr saint Good day!
|Re: Amnesty International Condemns Edo Govt For Executing 3 Death Row Prisoners by shellicon(m): 8:01am
Did I hear someone mention Mmm. Jesus is Lord, so after what they did to me u still mention their name to my ears. This person should be tried & sentenced by hanging.
|Re: Amnesty International Condemns Edo Govt For Executing 3 Death Row Prisoners by naptu2: 8:02am
HVACSpecialist:
More death row inmates were executed on December 23, 2016.
