The Best Performing Governors In 2016? by Alhkerimu(m): 9:51pm On Dec 30
Among them who is the best.
Pls No insult, comment with correct answer.
Re: The Best Performing Governors In 2016? by Khohen: 9:56pm On Dec 30
How
Re: The Best Performing Governors In 2016? by Alhkerimu(m): 9:59pm On Dec 30
Khohen:Who is the best among them
Re: The Best Performing Governors In 2016? by Blackie46: 10:01pm On Dec 30
Ambode performed well below average. Though media hype has portrayed him as a performing governor. Taking a cursory look at Lagos, one can only link the governor to underperformance. For instance, since Ambode became governor, supply of water has become epileptic. Some areas in Lagos could only boast of 36hour water supply per week. Education under Ambode has experienced a free fall. You can imagine a condition where students of public schools in Lagos dont have teachers in major subjects like Chemistry, Physics, Mathematics for science students and Literature, CRK, History for art students. A ready example is Ajumoni secondary school in Iyana Isolo, Atunrase High school in Ishaga et cetera. Ambode has refused to conduct long overdue LG elections in Lagos bacause of fear of losing to the opposition. What about health? Lagos has lost it. Lagos is now dirtier courtesy Gov. Ambode.
39 Likes 3 Shares
Re: The Best Performing Governors In 2016? by Khohen: 10:01pm On Dec 30
Am a Deltan and lives in Abuja and my biz takes me round most states in Nigeria but Wike didn't merit it in state where security is a big challenge.
I give it to AMBODE. His giant stride is second to none.
I give it to AMBODE. His giant stride is second to none.
89 Likes 1 Share
Re: The Best Performing Governors In 2016? by Oxtonguy: 10:01pm On Dec 30
Simply question
29 Likes
Re: The Best Performing Governors In 2016? by Perfecttouch(m): 10:04pm On Dec 30
Alhkerimu:abeg remove fatai Ahmed,he is worse than worst
42 Likes
Re: The Best Performing Governors In 2016? by Qmerit(m): 10:05pm On Dec 30
GOV. AMBODE
33 Likes
Re: The Best Performing Governors In 2016? by Alhkerimu(m): 10:09pm On Dec 30
Perfecttouch:Hahahaha, ok i will
2 Likes
Re: The Best Performing Governors In 2016? by MrTruth4real: 10:10pm On Dec 30
I ll give it to ambode, but I think he's lucky because Lagos generates a very large revenue compare to other states.while I ll gv worst performing to okowa, but its not also his fault, ibori use delta state as collateral to take loan, and we are still paying the debt till tomorrow.
36 Likes 3 Shares
Re: The Best Performing Governors In 2016? by Alhkerimu(m): 10:13pm On Dec 30
MrTruth4real:Nice one brother,
Ibori is a disgrace to delta state.
17 Likes
Re: The Best Performing Governors In 2016? by checkolatunji: 10:19pm On Dec 30
MrTruth4real:
I disagree with you on the bolded part of your comment.
The revenue generated doesn't guarantee your performance but it is the will to perform makes you perform well.
You might generate less revenue and still perform better than someone who generated huge revenue. All you need is the will to perform by making do with the little you have and be transparent about it.
Safe
43 Likes 1 Share
Re: The Best Performing Governors In 2016? by Dedetwo(m): 10:19pm On Dec 30
Alhkerimu:
Absolutely none!!!
5 Likes
Re: The Best Performing Governors In 2016? by Alhkerimu(m): 10:26pm On Dec 30
checkolatunji:You are 100% right.
13 Likes
Re: The Best Performing Governors In 2016? by MrTruth4real: 10:26pm On Dec 30
U are right, but between two governors with the will to perform well, and one receives a bigger revenue than the other, who will perform better
18 Likes
Re: The Best Performing Governors In 2016? by checkolatunji: 10:32pm On Dec 30
MrTruth4real:
The one with bigger revenue might perform better if you want me to put it dat way but performance from my point of view doesn't mean how many big projects you executed but how much impact the project will have on the citizens of the state.
Sometimes a little project might be impact full than bigger one
Transparency is the key word here
Safe
Sometimes a little project might be impact full than bigger one
Transparency is the key word here
Safe
14 Likes
Re: The Best Performing Governors In 2016? by Paretomaster(m): 10:33pm On Dec 30
give it to Gov Bagudo of Kebbi state, for aiding the farmers to provide LAKE rice in collaboration with Gov Ambode.
thereby creating more employment opportunities..
For making sure there is at least 20 hours Power in Kebbi State.....etc..
21 Likes 3 Shares
Re: The Best Performing Governors In 2016? by Blackie46: 10:38pm On Dec 30
Those saying Ambode is the best dont reside in Lagos and lacks first hand information. I want to believe that their Info comes only from the media. Ambode is nothing compared to Fashola in his first tenure. He is just another puppet of Tinubu. The only achievement of Ambode is increased IGR in Lagos state
13 Likes 2 Shares
Re: The Best Performing Governors In 2016? by MrTruth4real: 10:40pm On Dec 30
checkolatunji:Ok,
Safe
Re: The Best Performing Governors In 2016? by Alhkerimu(m): 10:42pm On Dec 30
checkolatunji:Thank you very much for your analysis.
Performance in the state has nothing to do with how much revenue one recieve in a month, it depens on how you utilize the revenue in your state.
4 Likes
Re: The Best Performing Governors In 2016? by checkolatunji: 11:03pm On Dec 30
Alhkerimu:
Perfect
Safe
1 Like
Re: The Best Performing Governors In 2016? by nonsobaba: 11:12pm On Dec 30
Sentiments aside, Obiano is the best. I am talking of real, people-focused governance and not governance approved by news media just because they have their base in a particular state.
33 Likes 2 Shares
Re: The Best Performing Governors In 2016? by ahamonyeka(m): 11:15pm On Dec 30
Blackie46:on point in times of water supply.
2 Likes
Re: The Best Performing Governors In 2016? by juman(m): 12:05am
You mean useless governors.
Re: The Best Performing Governors In 2016? by solace2013: 1:15am
If you ask for the one who did not perform, I would have told you it's Dr Olusegun Mimiko of Ondo State.
7 Likes
Re: The Best Performing Governors In 2016? by olasmith10(m): 6:41am
Blackie46:
Who helped u typed this cos am sure u have both Eyes and ears challenges.. Even non lagosians and PDP acknowledged the zealousness of Ambode's administration..
27 Likes 1 Share
Re: The Best Performing Governors In 2016? by Alhkerimu(m): 7:13am
solace2013:Ok sir
Re: The Best Performing Governors In 2016? by Caseless: 7:24am
El rufai
3 Likes 1 Share
Re: The Best Performing Governors In 2016? by ba7man(m): 8:12am
What is your take on some Niger delta states that receive more than Lagos, have a far lesser population to cater to, far lesser developed areas to maintain but still have nothing important going on in the state?
21 Likes 1 Share
Re: The Best Performing Governors In 2016? by ajepako(f): 8:20am
1. Ambode
2. Ambode
3.Ambode...
l dislike APC with passion but Ambode of my state has done wonderfully well and l can personally point to several places in my hood that have experienced great transformation..
Wike of Rivers State also takes a big kudos because l was in PH recently and l was wowed..
Amosu of Ogun State too ..at least Mowe where my convention ground is situated is looking better and the major road tarred recently
That is my opinion..
22 Likes 1 Share
Re: The Best Performing Governors In 2016? by mackmanuel: 9:01am
Dnt knw buh
Re: The Best Performing Governors In 2016? by ITbomb(m): 9:02am
Rochas
5 Likes 1 Share
