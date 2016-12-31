Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / The Best Performing Governors In 2016? (21206 Views)

Among them who is the best.

Pls No insult, comment with correct answer.

Ambode performed well below average. Though media hype has portrayed him as a performing governor. Taking a cursory look at Lagos, one can only link the governor to underperformance. For instance, since Ambode became governor, supply of water has become epileptic. Some areas in Lagos could only boast of 36hour water supply per week. Education under Ambode has experienced a free fall. You can imagine a condition where students of public schools in Lagos dont have teachers in major subjects like Chemistry, Physics, Mathematics for science students and Literature, CRK, History for art students. A ready example is Ajumoni secondary school in Iyana Isolo, Atunrase High school in Ishaga et cetera. Ambode has refused to conduct long overdue LG elections in Lagos bacause of fear of losing to the opposition. What about health? Lagos has lost it. Lagos is now dirtier courtesy Gov. Ambode. 39 Likes 3 Shares

Am a Deltan and lives in Abuja and my biz takes me round most states in Nigeria but Wike didn't merit it in state where security is a big challenge.

I give it to AMBODE. His giant stride is second to none. 89 Likes 1 Share

Simply question 29 Likes

GOV. AMBODE 33 Likes

I ll give it to ambode, but I think he's lucky because Lagos generates a very large revenue compare to other states.while I ll gv worst performing to okowa, but its not also his fault, ibori use delta state as collateral to take loan, and we are still paying the debt till tomorrow. 36 Likes 3 Shares

give it to Gov Bagudo of Kebbi state, for aiding the farmers to provide LAKE rice in collaboration with Gov Ambode.



thereby creating more employment opportunities..



For making sure there is at least 20 hours Power in Kebbi State.....etc.. 21 Likes 3 Shares

Those saying Ambode is the best dont reside in Lagos and lacks first hand information. I want to believe that their Info comes only from the media. Ambode is nothing compared to Fashola in his first tenure. He is just another puppet of Tinubu. The only achievement of Ambode is increased IGR in Lagos state 13 Likes 2 Shares

Sentiments aside, Obiano is the best. I am talking of real, people-focused governance and not governance approved by news media just because they have their base in a particular state. 33 Likes 2 Shares

You mean useless governors.

If you ask for the one who did not perform, I would have told you it's Dr Olusegun Mimiko of Ondo State. 7 Likes

El rufai 3 Likes 1 Share

1. Ambode



2. Ambode



3.Ambode...



l dislike APC with passion but Ambode of my state has done wonderfully well and l can personally point to several places in my hood that have experienced great transformation..





Wike of Rivers State also takes a big kudos because l was in PH recently and l was wowed..



Amosu of Ogun State too ..at least Mowe where my convention ground is situated is looking better and the major road tarred recently

That is my opinion.. 22 Likes 1 Share

Dnt knw buh