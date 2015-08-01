₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Nigerian Nurse Threatens To Sue PUNCH NEWSPAPER Over Defamatory Publications. by NurEmperor(m): 1:42am
A Nigerian nurse jude chiedu has threatend to sue the management of PUNCH NEWSPAPER over its consistent publications that have demeaned Nurses.
In an email to his solicitors at the Law House, titled "DEMAND FOR APOLOGY AND RETRACTION OF CONSISTENT DEFAMATORY PUBLICATIONS BY PUNCH NEWSPAPER AGAINST NIGERIAN NURSES", Jude chiedu of Nursingworld Nigeria explained that the title "NURSE" is protected by the legislative act establishing the nursing and midwifery council of Nigeria and as such only individuals registered and licensed to practice by the Nursing and Midwifery council of Nigeria are legally permissible to bear the title "Nurse"
According to Jude Chiedu, PUNCH NEWSPAPER has continually failed to acknowledge the fact that not every individual dressed in "white" uniform is a nurse. He added that these quacks whom the PUNCH NEWSPAPERS have consistently in their publications referred to as "NURSES" do not adhere to any laid down professional code of practice, ethic or conduct since there are no laws, standards or regulation that directs their practice.
Hear him "By always ascribing the title "NURSE" to these unscrupulous individuals, PUNCH NEWSPAPER has continued to demean professional nurses whom are legally authorized to represent themselves as nurses and to practice nursing.
PUNCH NEWSPAPER has by so doing, infringed on our legal rights to the "EXCLUSIVE" use of the title “NURSE” and the ensuing accountability and responsibilities assigned to 'US' who are entitled by law to bear it.
It is based on this premise that I seek your legal representation concerning these under listed defamatory publications in the PUNCH NEWSPAPERS as dated below:
1) NURSE dies allegedly performing ritual in Ondo published on August 17 2015
2) Police arrest NURSE for stealing baby published on August 10 2015
3) Police arrest NURSE for death of pregnant woman published on May 29 2015
4) Robbers rape NURSE in Lagos hospital published on June 2 2015,
These publications paint nurses in bad light and are being understood by any reasonable member of the society to mean that Nigerian nurses are ritualists, thieves, killers and incompetent.
By their persistent libelous and derogatory Headlines targeted at "Registered Nurses", PUNCH NEWSPAPER have brought Nigerian nurses to ridicule and damaged our professional image, reputation and integrity.
These publications wherein they have consistently failed to identify in their headlines and news contents “legally qualified nurses” from quacks have irrevocably damaged our integrity and standing in the eye of the Nigerian public.
It is on these grounds that I hereby instruct you to write to the management of PUNCH NEWSPAPER and demand in the strongest terms possible
1) An unreserved apology and
2) A retraction with immediate effect and with the widest possible coverage their most recent publication with the headline "NURSE dies allegedly performing ritual in ondo"
3) That they seize forthwith to publish articles without first clarifying the professional status of the individual as a Nurse or quack
Finally, I demand that if they fail to comply with the above within 14 days of your letter, you initiate legal steps against "PUNCH NEWSPAPER" and seek redress in a competent court of law.
We are yet to determine what the position of the National Association of Nigerian Nurses and Midwives (NANM) is on this issue.
source
www.nursingworldnigeria.com/2015/08/nigerian-nurse-threatens-to-sue-punch-newspaper-over-defamotry-publications-demands-apology
|Re: Nigerian Nurse Threatens To Sue PUNCH NEWSPAPER Over Defamatory Publications. by Atiku2019: 1:46am
God Bless All Nurses who work close to 12hours a day and even have to leave their Matrimonial beds at Nights to work and attend to patients...
May God also heal all the Sick in Our Hospitals. Give them the strength to stand on their feet as we enter a New Year 2017.
Happy New Year in Advance to all Nairalanders
|Re: Nigerian Nurse Threatens To Sue PUNCH NEWSPAPER Over Defamatory Publications. by IncredibleJoe(m): 1:51am
Punch will never listen... it's a pity seeing professional journalist behaving like quacks and illiterate. they have been corrected many times but d Editors turn deaf ears
|Re: Nigerian Nurse Threatens To Sue PUNCH NEWSPAPER Over Defamatory Publications. by NurEmperor(m): 1:58am
|Re: Nigerian Nurse Threatens To Sue PUNCH NEWSPAPER Over Defamatory Publications. by DaniDani(m): 5:42am
na only him her waka come? shim no no say man na doctor for Nigeria while woman na nurse. how de tin pain am pass others?
|Re: Nigerian Nurse Threatens To Sue PUNCH NEWSPAPER Over Defamatory Publications. by OluleyeAdeyemo: 5:50am
DaniDani:
|Re: Nigerian Nurse Threatens To Sue PUNCH NEWSPAPER Over Defamatory Publications. by veekid(m): 7:26am
Sue them motherfūcker
|Re: Nigerian Nurse Threatens To Sue PUNCH NEWSPAPER Over Defamatory Publications. by RichYoungNigger(m): 7:26am
DaniDani:
This is what happens when you decide to drop out of school in primary 6 and be a zombie for the rest of your life
I'm a male Nigerian nurse and i know thousands of male Nigerian nurses
I will buy you a brand new used brain
|Re: Nigerian Nurse Threatens To Sue PUNCH NEWSPAPER Over Defamatory Publications. by unclezuma: 7:27am
|Re: Nigerian Nurse Threatens To Sue PUNCH NEWSPAPER Over Defamatory Publications. by LastSurvivor11: 7:27am
Contact me to make the ba*tards beg for mouth watering settlement..
|Re: Nigerian Nurse Threatens To Sue PUNCH NEWSPAPER Over Defamatory Publications. by Virus777: 7:31am
He's a clown.
|Re: Nigerian Nurse Threatens To Sue PUNCH NEWSPAPER Over Defamatory Publications. by gaskiyamagana: 7:32am
I hope umbrella body of nursing profession in Nigeria will follow up this legal move to teach Punch Newspapers a lesson.
|Re: Nigerian Nurse Threatens To Sue PUNCH NEWSPAPER Over Defamatory Publications. by Deapexboy(m): 7:32am
Which one iss threaten again sue them and stop threatening
|Re: Nigerian Nurse Threatens To Sue PUNCH NEWSPAPER Over Defamatory Publications. by philssstudy: 7:33am
|Re: Nigerian Nurse Threatens To Sue PUNCH NEWSPAPER Over Defamatory Publications. by mackmanuel: 7:34am
|Re: Nigerian Nurse Threatens To Sue PUNCH NEWSPAPER Over Defamatory Publications. by mackmanuel: 7:35am
|Re: Nigerian Nurse Threatens To Sue PUNCH NEWSPAPER Over Defamatory Publications. by mackmanuel: 7:35am
|Re: Nigerian Nurse Threatens To Sue PUNCH NEWSPAPER Over Defamatory Publications. by DaniDani(m): 7:35am
RichYoungNigger:I was only kidding, pls don't crucify me further!
|Re: Nigerian Nurse Threatens To Sue PUNCH NEWSPAPER Over Defamatory Publications. by mackmanuel: 7:35am
|Re: Nigerian Nurse Threatens To Sue PUNCH NEWSPAPER Over Defamatory Publications. by gentlekeny(m): 7:36am
RichYoungNigger:
hahahahahaha!!!
In the words of Prof. Wole Soyinka " I Am Embarrassed To Share The Same National Space With Some Imbeciles"
|Re: Nigerian Nurse Threatens To Sue PUNCH NEWSPAPER Over Defamatory Publications. by mackmanuel: 7:36am
|Re: Nigerian Nurse Threatens To Sue PUNCH NEWSPAPER Over Defamatory Publications. by mostyg(m): 7:36am
|Re: Nigerian Nurse Threatens To Sue PUNCH NEWSPAPER Over Defamatory Publications. by mekuse76: 7:36am
action speaks louder than words
|Re: Nigerian Nurse Threatens To Sue PUNCH NEWSPAPER Over Defamatory Publications. by mackmanuel: 7:36am
|Re: Nigerian Nurse Threatens To Sue PUNCH NEWSPAPER Over Defamatory Publications. by Agulimah: 7:36am
Long overdue
|Re: Nigerian Nurse Threatens To Sue PUNCH NEWSPAPER Over Defamatory Publications. by Stareff: 7:38am
Virus777:
|Re: Nigerian Nurse Threatens To Sue PUNCH NEWSPAPER Over Defamatory Publications. by SHEAU(m): 7:41am
Chai! this brother nurse get sense pass punch.
|Re: Nigerian Nurse Threatens To Sue PUNCH NEWSPAPER Over Defamatory Publications. by segunednut: 7:43am
This is quite dumb and pointless
NurEmperor:
|Re: Nigerian Nurse Threatens To Sue PUNCH NEWSPAPER Over Defamatory Publications. by seunlayi(m): 7:43am
This will serve as a warning to other journalists
|Re: Nigerian Nurse Threatens To Sue PUNCH NEWSPAPER Over Defamatory Publications. by chrisdonpedro: 7:43am
Quite disheartening
|Re: Nigerian Nurse Threatens To Sue PUNCH NEWSPAPER Over Defamatory Publications. by Bamsdia: 7:43am
Punch should be made to pay her through their noses
|Re: Nigerian Nurse Threatens To Sue PUNCH NEWSPAPER Over Defamatory Publications. by leofab(f): 7:44am
Hmm
