|I Was Begged In My Home To Lead PDP – Sheriff by TheHerald: 7:59am
Factional Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP,) Ali Modu Sheriff has said that leaders of the party begged him to take control of it.
Sheriff also accused four governor-members of the party of working to destroy it,
He made the comments on Thursday, December 29, while speaking in Makurdi, Benue state.
“I was invited, begged and followed to my house by all the leaders of PDP to come and lead the party. I told them that if I must lead, the party must be returned to the people,” Sheriff said.
“Today PDP has only 12 governors as against the 28 we had. Regrettably, of the 12, only four of them want to control and destroy the party. These are people who are not fit to be local government council chairmen— I will continue to resist such,” he added.
Sheriff, who argued that the party’s constitution does not make any provision for caretaker position, lambasted Prof. Jerry Gana, for appearing on television a few days ago to say that 90 percent of the people are with the former Governor Ahmed Makarfi-led faction.
“Jerry Gana of all people talking on television when he does not even have a party card, he has never won an election and cannot even win election in his ward. You don’t sit down in Abuja to determine the fate of the people at the grassroots who are the owner of the party. This party must be given to the owners which is the grassroots,” he added.
The PDP has been at the centre of a leadership crisis since May when attempts to remove Sheriff as chairman failed.
|Re: I Was Begged In My Home To Lead PDP – Sheriff by madridguy(m): 8:00am
Al-Sheriff is too big to be used and dump by PDP.
|Re: I Was Begged In My Home To Lead PDP – Sheriff by slyng(m): 8:04am
The 4 govs are fayose, wike who and who
|Re: I Was Begged In My Home To Lead PDP – Sheriff by Atiku2019: 8:08am
|Re: I Was Begged In My Home To Lead PDP – Sheriff by omowolewa: 8:10am
^Wike & Phone calls sha
Sherriffy, they can't just discard you like that o'jare. Fight for you right!
|Re: I Was Begged In My Home To Lead PDP – Sheriff by sarrki(m): 8:11am
This is where wailers should channel there frustration
A divided house , Fuji house if commotion
|Re: I Was Begged In My Home To Lead PDP – Sheriff by sarrki(m): 8:12am
slyng:
Mimiko &, Emmanuel Udom
|Re: I Was Begged In My Home To Lead PDP – Sheriff by psalmsjob: 8:17am
Fayose the boy of Wike is one of the four Governors.
Wike the father of Fayose is also one of the four Governors.
Mimiko the iroko that has been cut to size is also one of them
Idris Wada the non performer is one of them.
|Re: I Was Begged In My Home To Lead PDP – Sheriff by chrisxxx(m): 8:17am
Sheriff no doubt we begged you to steer the party to stability. We have achieved that and we want another person for smooth sail. We are in same vein begging you to step down.
|Re: I Was Begged In My Home To Lead PDP – Sheriff by Nofuase: 8:17am
We know na - Fayose and Wike
|Re: I Was Begged In My Home To Lead PDP – Sheriff by Aufbauh(m): 8:18am
Today PDP has only 12 governors as against the 28 we had. Regrettably, of the 12, only four of them want to control and destroy the party. These are people who are not fit to be local government council chairmen.
Fayose and Wike can't even be a councilor in my ward, at best they will be leading political thugs representing motor pack union.
|Re: I Was Begged In My Home To Lead PDP – Sheriff by Spainze007(m): 8:19am
Hmmmmm really
|Re: I Was Begged In My Home To Lead PDP – Sheriff by Tytylion(m): 8:19am
Now same ppl don't want u again.....its that simple
|Re: I Was Begged In My Home To Lead PDP – Sheriff by obembet(m): 8:19am
We know... Fayose and wike
|Re: I Was Begged In My Home To Lead PDP – Sheriff by pesinfada(m): 8:20am
I know u are lyin@Sheriff
And for d moderator that ban me almost a year,
# middle finger up4u#
|Re: I Was Begged In My Home To Lead PDP – Sheriff by oxygen247(m): 8:21am
By who
|Re: I Was Begged In My Home To Lead PDP – Sheriff by Emeks008(m): 8:21am
Trouble dey Sleep, YANGA go wake am Up
|Re: I Was Begged In My Home To Lead PDP – Sheriff by mackmanuel: 8:21am
.
|Re: I Was Begged In My Home To Lead PDP – Sheriff by MReloaded: 8:21am
PDP will die a natural death before 2019.
Fayose's case file will surely be opened in 2018
Mimiko will soon handover
Udom will decamp
Wike! Wike! Wine!
You're a goner
|Re: I Was Begged In My Home To Lead PDP – Sheriff by AgentGoat: 8:22am
Yes we know it's fayose and wike.
U just dey your lane dey go.
|Re: I Was Begged In My Home To Lead PDP – Sheriff by oluseyiforjesus(m): 8:22am
We heard u on side
|Re: I Was Begged In My Home To Lead PDP – Sheriff by Pavore9: 8:24am
"Today PDP has only 12 governors as against the 28 we had. Regrettably, of the 12, only four of them want to control and destroy the party. These are people who are not fit to be local government council chairmen— I will continue to resist such,”........
|Re: I Was Begged In My Home To Lead PDP – Sheriff by frenchwine: 8:24am
|Re: I Was Begged In My Home To Lead PDP – Sheriff by ojinuocheibi(m): 8:25am
PDP IS DDDDDD DEAD
|Re: I Was Begged In My Home To Lead PDP – Sheriff by MReloaded: 8:25am
A party whose slogan is
SHARE THE MONEY
like
PDP!!!!!!
SHARE THE MONEY
Now they shared the money for 16 years, got butted out of office, and now some classic dead brains want them to return.
What a shame.
|Re: I Was Begged In My Home To Lead PDP – Sheriff by LordGuru1: 8:25am
And who will reject an offer to me n chop?
|Re: I Was Begged In My Home To Lead PDP – Sheriff by ettybaba(m): 8:25am
psalmsjob:Can't believe you can smoke this early.
|Re: I Was Begged In My Home To Lead PDP – Sheriff by Pavore9: 8:25am
Tytylion:
You don't go provoke a sleeping lion and expects it to simply go back to sleep.
|Re: I Was Begged In My Home To Lead PDP – Sheriff by lielbree: 8:26am
5
|Re: I Was Begged In My Home To Lead PDP – Sheriff by Ten12: 8:27am
Ok dey begged u to lead now dey begging u not to lead anymo, shebi na Dem u wan lead? Again oga stone face u must not run in an election to be a gud politifian
|Re: I Was Begged In My Home To Lead PDP – Sheriff by MykOnyxo: 8:28am
Those who give a Bleep have commented before me
|Re: I Was Begged In My Home To Lead PDP – Sheriff by SurePresident: 8:29am
ok.
