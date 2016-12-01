Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Events / Lovely Photos Of A Lady On Groomsman Duty (2497 Views)

This seems to be a new trend now among the wedding folks, a lady was spotted among the groom men in a wedding that took place recently. See more pictures below..

What a man can do, a lady can do better...





Lalasticlala

Wow this is cute!

This will be the new trend now...Just watch out.

na so

E be like say na the trend now o

We keep seeing things.

Women, always want to do everything that men does but when it comes to shouldering responsibilities they will shy away 2 Likes

Lovely

Lalasticlala, Seun...



Who wan open ground? I still dey wait man wey wan do bridesmaid duty...romancelanders how far nah?Who wan open ground? 2 Likes

firstking01:

firstking01:

Women, always want to do everything that men does but when it comes to shouldering responsibilities they will shy away

It's "men do" son, calm down.



.

Imagine an afonja gel trying to be a groomsman What's this now?Imagine an afonja gel trying to be a groomsman

So a woman can act a groomsman?



Or na she be the side chick?







Anyways...







Drabeey was HERE







BUT......

Not bad

wow wow wow

awesome awesome awesome

amma not a siren though





biko am I the only one who can't change signature on NL??

The pic is so cute... I almost gave a fuucck! 1 Like

seen..✅

She is tall

firstking01:

Women, always want to do everything that men does but when it comes to shouldering responsibilities they will shy away

Says who



Says who

Now most women r d bread winners of dere family

Okay

Nigerians and show-off of wedding ceremonies, shaking my head...

i love this

Booked.. Where are the "those who give a fvck" crew. Oya come n do ya work.

Shortyy:



It's "men do" son, calm down.

You're a ferry wicked somebody, an I wee tame you in this twenty sefenteen. I wheel!

NICe 1

myfantasies:



Says who

Now most women r d bread winners of dere family

This only happens when along the line the man lost his job

myfantasies:



Says who

Now most women r d bread winners of dere family

This only happens when along the line the man lost his job This only happens when along the line the man lost his job

