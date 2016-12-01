₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Lovely Photos Of A Lady On Groomsman Duty by AjayiWrites: 2:41pm On Dec 31, 2016
This seems to be a new trend now among the wedding folks, a lady was spotted among the groom men in a wedding that took place recently. See more pictures below..
|Re: Lovely Photos Of A Lady On Groomsman Duty by AjayiWrites: 2:42pm On Dec 31, 2016
What a man can do, a lady can do better...
Lalasticlala
|Re: Lovely Photos Of A Lady On Groomsman Duty by SUPOL(m): 2:43pm On Dec 31, 2016
Wow this is cute!
|Re: Lovely Photos Of A Lady On Groomsman Duty by ramdris(m): 3:08pm On Dec 31, 2016
This will be the new trend now...Just watch out.
|Re: Lovely Photos Of A Lady On Groomsman Duty by Stuntkid172(m): 3:09pm On Dec 31, 2016
na so
|Re: Lovely Photos Of A Lady On Groomsman Duty by Defaramade(m): 3:10pm On Dec 31, 2016
|Re: Lovely Photos Of A Lady On Groomsman Duty by bellenornor(f): 3:20pm On Dec 31, 2016
E be like say na the trend now o
|Re: Lovely Photos Of A Lady On Groomsman Duty by femolacqua(m): 3:28pm On Dec 31, 2016
We keep seeing things.
|Re: Lovely Photos Of A Lady On Groomsman Duty by firstking01(m): 5:23pm On Dec 31, 2016
Women, always want to do everything that men does but when it comes to shouldering responsibilities they will shy away
|Re: Lovely Photos Of A Lady On Groomsman Duty by angelTI(f): 5:43pm On Dec 31, 2016
Lovely
|Re: Lovely Photos Of A Lady On Groomsman Duty by AjayiWrites: 9:21pm On Jan 01
Lalasticlala, Seun...
|Re: Lovely Photos Of A Lady On Groomsman Duty by sirusX(m): 9:51pm On Jan 01
I still dey wait man wey wan do bridesmaid duty...romancelanders how far nah?
Who wan open ground?
|Re: Lovely Photos Of A Lady On Groomsman Duty by Janetessy(f): 9:06pm
|Re: Lovely Photos Of A Lady On Groomsman Duty by Shortyy(f): 9:07pm
firstking01:It's "men do" son, calm down.
|Re: Lovely Photos Of A Lady On Groomsman Duty by korel9: 9:08pm
What's this now?
.
Imagine an afonja gel trying to be a groomsman
|Re: Lovely Photos Of A Lady On Groomsman Duty by Drabeey(m): 9:08pm
So a woman can act a groomsman?
Or na she be the side chick?
Anyways...
Drabeey was HERE
BUT......
|Re: Lovely Photos Of A Lady On Groomsman Duty by ProsperUSA: 9:08pm
Not bad
|Re: Lovely Photos Of A Lady On Groomsman Duty by shapman: 9:09pm
wow wow wow
awesome awesome awesome
amma not a siren though
biko am I the only one who can't change signature on NL??
|Re: Lovely Photos Of A Lady On Groomsman Duty by Chrisrare: 9:09pm
The pic is so cute... I almost gave a fuucck!
|Re: Lovely Photos Of A Lady On Groomsman Duty by SaintzPeter(m): 9:10pm
seen..✅
|Re: Lovely Photos Of A Lady On Groomsman Duty by Mightyraw(m): 9:10pm
She is tall
|Re: Lovely Photos Of A Lady On Groomsman Duty by myfantasies(f): 9:10pm
firstking01:
Says who
Now most women r d bread winners of dere family
|Re: Lovely Photos Of A Lady On Groomsman Duty by Atiku2019: 9:10pm
Okay
|Re: Lovely Photos Of A Lady On Groomsman Duty by Nairalanded: 9:12pm
Nigerians and show-off of wedding ceremonies, shaking my head...
|Re: Lovely Photos Of A Lady On Groomsman Duty by lawrenzi: 9:12pm
i love this
|Re: Lovely Photos Of A Lady On Groomsman Duty by Omagzee(m): 9:12pm
Booked.. Where are the "those who give a fvck" crew. Oya come n do ya work.
|Re: Lovely Photos Of A Lady On Groomsman Duty by Haute: 9:12pm
Shortyy:
You're a ferry wicked somebody, an I wee tame you in this twenty sefenteen. I wheel!
|Re: Lovely Photos Of A Lady On Groomsman Duty by mytime24(f): 9:12pm
NICe 1
|Re: Lovely Photos Of A Lady On Groomsman Duty by firstking01(m): 9:13pm
myfantasies:This only happens when along the line the man lost his job
|Re: Lovely Photos Of A Lady On Groomsman Duty by firstking01(m): 9:13pm
|Re: Lovely Photos Of A Lady On Groomsman Duty by eloti: 9:13pm
|Re: Lovely Photos Of A Lady On Groomsman Duty by Adeoba10(m): 9:13pm
Tomboy
