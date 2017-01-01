₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Fans Beg Eva Alordia For Money. She Gave Them An Epic Reply (photos) by elhafeez(m): 6:22pm On Dec 31, 2016
fan's begging celebrities for money on social media have increased this days. This could be fuelled by some celebrity like Don jazzy and Co giving the favourable responses once in a while. 2 fans were asking Eva for money for two different reasons and she gave them this reply. what do you think. I think she did the right thing.
|Re: Fans Beg Eva Alordia For Money. She Gave Them An Epic Reply (photos) by elhafeez(m): 6:23pm On Dec 31, 2016
|Re: Fans Beg Eva Alordia For Money. She Gave Them An Epic Reply (photos) by ThankYouGod: 6:24pm On Dec 31, 2016
Nigeria is full of beggers.
14 Likes
|Re: Fans Beg Eva Alordia For Money. She Gave Them An Epic Reply (photos) by softMarket(m): 6:29pm On Dec 31, 2016
In other words.....you dont have money!
8 Likes
|Re: Fans Beg Eva Alordia For Money. She Gave Them An Epic Reply (photos) by softMarket(m): 6:31pm On Dec 31, 2016
You have to live up to our expertation!!!
U cannot be singing u have two million dollars, and expert us not to beg u money!!
Madam,,,,iffa see u real life eh,u must drop something for the boys!
15 Likes
|Re: Fans Beg Eva Alordia For Money. She Gave Them An Epic Reply (photos) by Jarizod: 6:36pm On Dec 31, 2016
Some Nigerians and begi begi
19 Likes
|Re: Fans Beg Eva Alordia For Money. She Gave Them An Epic Reply (photos) by promisealor(f): 6:39pm On Dec 31, 2016
softMarket:
Listen more to Eva's rap. She doesn't rap nonsense
She's not Davido
19 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Fans Beg Eva Alordia For Money. She Gave Them An Epic Reply (photos) by angelTI(f): 6:40pm On Dec 31, 2016
Lol
|Re: Fans Beg Eva Alordia For Money. She Gave Them An Epic Reply (photos) by thesicilian: 6:40pm On Dec 31, 2016
ThankYouGod:Don't mind them. They beg on the streets, in traffic holdups, online, even come into your home and office. Its embarrassing at times.
10 Likes
|Re: Fans Beg Eva Alordia For Money. She Gave Them An Epic Reply (photos) by thesicilian: 6:44pm On Dec 31, 2016
softMarket:Chronic beggar spotted.
18 Likes
|Re: Fans Beg Eva Alordia For Money. She Gave Them An Epic Reply (photos) by abuayman(m): 7:33pm On Dec 31, 2016
Some guys sef
|Re: Fans Beg Eva Alordia For Money. She Gave Them An Epic Reply (photos) by elhafeez(m): 7:43pm On Dec 31, 2016
ThankYouGod:Na recession cause am
|Re: Fans Beg Eva Alordia For Money. She Gave Them An Epic Reply (photos) by elhafeez(m): 7:47pm On Dec 31, 2016
if someone can afford an Android phone or BB and could also afford a data plan. The person is above the poverty grade. and shouldn't be begging. That's my opinion.
@lalasticlala do the needful. Eva's response would deter others from begging in the future.
12 Likes
|Re: Fans Beg Eva Alordia For Money. She Gave Them An Epic Reply (photos) by donkossy(m): 8:54pm On Dec 31, 2016
|Re: Fans Beg Eva Alordia For Money. She Gave Them An Epic Reply (photos) by Billyonaire: 9:10pm On Dec 31, 2016
Begging has gone digital.
7 Likes
|Re: Fans Beg Eva Alordia For Money. She Gave Them An Epic Reply (photos) by MrZachs: 10:12pm On Dec 31, 2016
issorite
|Re: Fans Beg Eva Alordia For Money. She Gave Them An Epic Reply (photos) by LesbianBoy(m): 10:37pm On Dec 31, 2016
I know say na those people for that side of the country. They are always looking for someone to epp their life! Rubbish!
3 Likes
|Re: Fans Beg Eva Alordia For Money. She Gave Them An Epic Reply (photos) by Mikylopez(f): 10:55pm On Dec 31, 2016
but he could afford a phone and data... wow
1 Like
|Re: Fans Beg Eva Alordia For Money. She Gave Them An Epic Reply (photos) by weblord1900(m): 11:43pm On Dec 31, 2016
Cooperate beggars
|Re: Fans Beg Eva Alordia For Money. She Gave Them An Epic Reply (photos) by coolheed: 11:46pm On Dec 31, 2016
The mercy of Almighty God is unquantifiable.
|Re: Fans Beg Eva Alordia For Money. She Gave Them An Epic Reply (photos) by Iceeydee: 11:47pm On Dec 31, 2016
That's how Nigerians will be having sense of entitlement once you're rich and they feel you're supposed to be able to assist them financially somehow.
If you don't, they tag you stingy.
1 Like
|Re: Fans Beg Eva Alordia For Money. She Gave Them An Epic Reply (photos) by Stretchi(m): 11:48pm On Dec 31, 2016
Beggars Association of Nigeria
4 Likes
|Re: Fans Beg Eva Alordia For Money. She Gave Them An Epic Reply (photos) by Rahmoney(m): 11:49pm On Dec 31, 2016
Different types of beggars in naija
We have beggars, fine baras and corporate beggars..Which category these ones dey now?
1 Like
|Re: Fans Beg Eva Alordia For Money. She Gave Them An Epic Reply (photos) by miky2002(m): 11:50pm On Dec 31, 2016
LesbianBoy:Which side are you referring to?
|Re: Fans Beg Eva Alordia For Money. She Gave Them An Epic Reply (photos) by MAKABBEY(m): 11:52pm On Dec 31, 2016
I tire 4 dis people ooo.....
|Re: Fans Beg Eva Alordia For Money. She Gave Them An Epic Reply (photos) by wtfCode: 11:53pm On Dec 31, 2016
Lol, Eva dey stingy o
|Re: Fans Beg Eva Alordia For Money. She Gave Them An Epic Reply (photos) by GaggleNSwallow: 11:54pm On Dec 31, 2016
So SecondEva is now a rapper!
|Re: Fans Beg Eva Alordia For Money. She Gave Them An Epic Reply (photos) by mackmanuel: 11:55pm On Dec 31, 2016
Owk o.. Buh
|Re: Fans Beg Eva Alordia For Money. She Gave Them An Epic Reply (photos) by Lanretoye(m): 11:56pm On Dec 31, 2016
I knw say Eva no go fall herself hand.
2 Likes
|Re: Fans Beg Eva Alordia For Money. She Gave Them An Epic Reply (photos) by tripoli007(m): 11:57pm On Dec 31, 2016
Same Eva wet dey beg Davidoo for shoe and also wizkid for jacket .. Eva u over fall hand
|Re: Fans Beg Eva Alordia For Money. She Gave Them An Epic Reply (photos) by oswaggiee(m): 12:01am
wtfCode:
is not her faault na
