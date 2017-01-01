Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Fans Beg Eva Alordia For Money. She Gave Them An Epic Reply (photos) (12417 Views)

fan's begging celebrities for money on social media have increased this days. This could be fuelled by some celebrity like Don jazzy and Co giving the favourable responses once in a while. 2 fans were asking Eva for money for two different reasons and she gave them this reply. what do you think. I think she did the right thing.

Nigeria is full of beggers. 14 Likes

In other words.....you dont have money! 8 Likes







U cannot be singing u have two million dollars, and expert us not to beg u money!!





Some Nigerians and begi begi 19 Likes

Listen more to Eva's rap. She doesn't rap nonsense

She's not Davido Listen more to Eva's rap. She doesn't rap nonsenseShe's not Davido 19 Likes 1 Share

Lol

Some guys sef

if someone can afford an Android phone or BB and could also afford a data plan. The person is above the poverty grade. and shouldn't be begging. That's my opinion.



@lalasticlala do the needful. Eva's response would deter others from begging in the future. 12 Likes

Begging has gone digital. 7 Likes

I know say na those people for that side of the country. They are always looking for someone to epp their life! Rubbish! 3 Likes

but he could afford a phone and data... wow 1 Like

Cooperate beggars

The mercy of Almighty God is unquantifiable.





If you don't, they tag you stingy. That's how Nigerians will be having sense of entitlement once you're rich and they feel you're supposed to be able to assist them financially somehow.If you don't, they tag you stingy. 1 Like

Beggars Association of Nigeria 4 Likes



We have beggars, fine baras and corporate beggars..Which category these ones dey now ? Different types of beggars in naijaWe have beggars, fine baras and corporate beggars..Which category these ones dey now 1 Like

I know say na those people for that side of the country. They are always looking for someone to epp their life! Rubbish! Which side are you referring to? Which side are you referring to?

I tire 4 dis people ooo.....

Lol, Eva dey stingy o

So SecondEva is now a rapper!

I knw say Eva no go fall herself hand. 2 Likes

Same Eva wet dey beg Davidoo for shoe and also wizkid for jacket .. Eva u over fall hand