|Types Of People At Cross Over Night by tuminix(m): 11:31pm On Dec 31, 2016
This is not to insult anybody or any religion, it is just my opinion.... LEGGO
1). THE OVER SERIOUS TYPE.
This kinda people will be the first to reach the church to take spaces for the people on their way.... DON'T DARE THEM
2). THE LET US SHA GO TYPE
This set of people are those that just wanna go to church cuz other people are also going.. DON'T SIT BESIDE THEM.
3). THE NEW YEAR RESOLUTION TYPE
This set of people will always come and go the way they come.. they always say this year i'll do this, i'll do that but will never change. BEWARE
4). THE LET HIM LAY HIS HANDS ON ME TYPE
This set of people will always wanna stay at the front row so that one pastors hand or the other will touch them, BEWARE OF UNANOINTED HANDS.
Add yours....
HAPPY NEW YEAR GUYS...MUCH LOVE
|Re: Types Of People At Cross Over Night by ovaRAYted(m): 11:33pm On Dec 31, 2016
Lol
Even babalawo and olosho dey go church today
|Re: Types Of People At Cross Over Night by tuminix(m): 11:34pm On Dec 31, 2016
I know my number sha
|Re: Types Of People At Cross Over Night by Atoos(m): 11:47pm On Dec 31, 2016
The ones that come 11:53pm and leave 12:03 nko....
Those ones only came to here one prayer point.....
|Re: Types Of People At Cross Over Night by RONAN(m): 11:52pm On Dec 31, 2016
Hmmm.. As I am seeing the masquerade snake master viewing this thread so..
May all our desires be granted this coming year...
|Re: Types Of People At Cross Over Night by Oyetboy(m): 11:54pm On Dec 31, 2016
Happy new year guys!
|Re: Types Of People At Cross Over Night by Monogamy: 11:55pm On Dec 31, 2016
oh boy
|Re: Types Of People At Cross Over Night by benedictnsi(m): 11:55pm On Dec 31, 2016
You no add sleeping types.... Service never start dem don d sleep .....
And d drunks...... People weh dem don drink for bar so teh their mouth d smell like Nigerian Breweries plus burukutu and shekpe warehouse
2017 is my year of FLOURISHING
|Re: Types Of People At Cross Over Night by mackmanuel: 11:55pm On Dec 31, 2016
Owk nw but
|Re: Types Of People At Cross Over Night by Fkhalifa(m): 11:55pm On Dec 31, 2016
Almost there
|Re: Types Of People At Cross Over Night by qualityGod(m): 11:55pm On Dec 31, 2016
|Re: Types Of People At Cross Over Night by 2dugged(f): 11:55pm On Dec 31, 2016
Happy new year y'all, we are doing our own cross over on nairaland
|Re: Types Of People At Cross Over Night by coolheed: 11:55pm On Dec 31, 2016
The mercy of Almighty God is unquantifiable.
|Re: Types Of People At Cross Over Night by Neyoor(m): 11:55pm On Dec 31, 2016
Nairaland is even dry tonight. Most of them have gone to church.
Just see as I'm patiently typing and my post will still make page one of this topic
Nigerians are just too religious jur
|Re: Types Of People At Cross Over Night by weblord1900(m): 11:55pm On Dec 31, 2016
Including those that hiss at girls like snake..
|Re: Types Of People At Cross Over Night by iamphotoshoot(m): 11:56pm On Dec 31, 2016
The ones that press phone all through... That's my group, weather cross over or Sunday sercice
|Re: Types Of People At Cross Over Night by ExAngel007(f): 11:56pm On Dec 31, 2016
the one who dont give a f.....
|Re: Types Of People At Cross Over Night by paschal47(m): 11:56pm On Dec 31, 2016
THE TOASTING KIND: this people would only go to church to either be the toaster or the toastee KEEP OFF THEM!
Happy new year
|Re: Types Of People At Cross Over Night by bahlow87(m): 11:56pm On Dec 31, 2016
Even the badt guyz show up in church tonight....which means people know the importance of God.
|Re: Types Of People At Cross Over Night by wezzyjasified(m): 11:56pm On Dec 31, 2016
the kinda person that goes to church not cos everybody is going but cos no1 is left at home with him/her
|Re: Types Of People At Cross Over Night by Drabeey(m): 11:56pm On Dec 31, 2016
Those who bulged in via the beer parlour and will still be sleeping during the shout.
Remembered that yr i was woke up from sleep inside a church by the noise of HAPPY NEW YEAR
anyways....
Drabeey was HERE
|Re: Types Of People At Cross Over Night by Samiceman: 11:57pm On Dec 31, 2016
u
|Re: Types Of People At Cross Over Night by Iceeydee: 11:57pm On Dec 31, 2016
HAPPY NEW YEAR NAIRALANDERS!!!
More money, Zero Recession.
Fück Buhari!!
|Re: Types Of People At Cross Over Night by VickyRotex(f): 11:58pm On Dec 31, 2016
Happy New Year Nigeria!
|Re: Types Of People At Cross Over Night by oswaggiee(m): 11:58pm On Dec 31, 2016
Neyoor:
LooL..
|Re: Types Of People At Cross Over Night by lilcashking(m): 11:58pm On Dec 31, 2016
[color=#990000][/color]my mew year message to fellow Nigerians *IT IS TOO EARLY TO BLAME PRESIDENT BUHARI FOR THE FOLLOWING REASONS*
Talking about 16 years of PDP Vs 1+ year of APC.....
1. PDP met a bag of rice at less than N2500 in 1999, but left it at N11,000 in 2015 when they left power.
2. PDP met the Dollar at N20 when they came in 1999, but left it at N220 in 2015 when they were leaving.
3. PDP met petrol pump price at N11 when they came in 1999 but left it at N87 when they were leaving in 2015.
4. PDP met a bag of cement at less than N400 but left it at N2000 while they were leaving in 2015.
5. PDP met a tin of milk at N15 in 1999 but left it at N100 when they left in 2015.
6. PDP met only OPC in 1999 but left us with Niger Delta militancy, Avengers, MASSOB, IPOB, BAKKASI and Boko Haram as at when they left in 2015.
7. PDP was ushered in with a free and fair election in 1999 by the military but they left us with ballot box snatching, rice sharing for campaigns, do-or- die politics, political assassinations, etc...
8. Hmmm even Life expectancy for Nigerians was 59 years when PDP came in 1999 but PDP left it at 42years...
All these outlined problems are the legacy of the PDP led government.
The ppl and party that brought Nigeria and Nigerians to her knees are again offering Nigeria advice on governance, can someone tell them to please let us give this administration its four years, before judgement.
What they couldn't do in 16yrs, they demand this administration to deliver in one year.
Are these people serious ? I think we have to stop blaming Buhari's govt, for inherited problems his administration is working hard to solve.
May God help Buhari bring back our lost Glory.
Even as we buy a litre of petroleum at N145 or more, we will continue to endure.
Even as power generation drops, we will continue to believe that things will get better.
Even as the exchange rate remains high, we will continue to have faith in God believing that one day it shall be better.
Even as salary is not paid as at when due, we shall continue to believe that this condition is not forever.
Even as the prices of food items and other commodities have gone high, we will continue to have faith and confidence that one day it shall become history.
We campaigned for CHANGE.
We voted for CHANGE.
We believe in CHANGE.
We so much believe that one day we will be counting the much benefits of CHANGE.
*TEAM ABG*
|Re: Types Of People At Cross Over Night by 9PBLIVE(m): 11:59pm On Dec 31, 2016
OK happy new year
|Re: Types Of People At Cross Over Night by cocoberry: 11:59pm On Dec 31, 2016
Happy new year My darling Zicoraads
Happy new year Jaybee3
|Re: Types Of People At Cross Over Night by Jarus(m): 12:00am
First post on NL in 2017
(Checked the recent link, this is the 3rd post in th whole of NL in 2017).
Oya, Seun come give me award
|Re: Types Of People At Cross Over Night by andrewegbuna: 12:00am
HAPPY NEW YEAR TO ALL MA FELLOW NAIRALANDERS
|Re: Types Of People At Cross Over Night by Goldenheart(m): 12:02am
|Re: Types Of People At Cross Over Night by 2dugged(f): 12:04am
It's 12:04, welcome to 2017
