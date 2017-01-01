This is not to insult anybody or any religion, it is just my opinion.... LEGGO 1). THE OVER SERIOUS TYPE. This kinda people will be the first to reach the church to take spaces for the people on their way.... DON'T DARE THEM 2). THE LET US SHA GO TYPE This set of people are those that just wanna go to church cuz other people are also going.. DON'T SIT BESIDE THEM. 3). THE NEW YEAR RESOLUTION TYPE This set of people will always come and go the way they come.. they always say this year i'll do this, i'll do that but will never change. BEWARE 4). THE LET HIM LAY HIS HANDS ON ME TYPE This set of people will always wanna stay at the front row so that one pastors hand or the other will touch them, BEWARE OF UNANOINTED HANDS. Add yours.... HAPPY NEW YEAR GUYS...MUCH LOVE

[color=#990000][/color]my mew year message to fellow Nigerians *IT IS TOO EARLY TO BLAME PRESIDENT BUHARI FOR THE FOLLOWING REASONS*



Talking about 16 years of PDP Vs 1+ year of APC.....



1. PDP met a bag of rice at less than N2500 in 1999, but left it at N11,000 in 2015 when they left power.



2. PDP met the Dollar at N20 when they came in 1999, but left it at N220 in 2015 when they were leaving.



3. PDP met petrol pump price at N11 when they came in 1999 but left it at N87 when they were leaving in 2015.



4. PDP met a bag of cement at less than N400 but left it at N2000 while they were leaving in 2015.



5. PDP met a tin of milk at N15 in 1999 but left it at N100 when they left in 2015.



6. PDP met only OPC in 1999 but left us with Niger Delta militancy, Avengers, MASSOB, IPOB, BAKKASI and Boko Haram as at when they left in 2015.



7. PDP was ushered in with a free and fair election in 1999 by the military but they left us with ballot box snatching, rice sharing for campaigns, do-or- die politics, political assassinations, etc...



8. Hmmm even Life expectancy for Nigerians was 59 years when PDP came in 1999 but PDP left it at 42years...



All these outlined problems are the legacy of the PDP led government.



The ppl and party that brought Nigeria and Nigerians to her knees are again offering Nigeria advice on governance, can someone tell them to please let us give this administration its four years, before judgement.



What they couldn't do in 16yrs, they demand this administration to deliver in one year.



Are these people serious ? I think we have to stop blaming Buhari's govt, for inherited problems his administration is working hard to solve.



May God help Buhari bring back our lost Glory.

Even as we buy a litre of petroleum at N145 or more, we will continue to endure.



Even as power generation drops, we will continue to believe that things will get better.



Even as the exchange rate remains high, we will continue to have faith in God believing that one day it shall be better.



Even as salary is not paid as at when due, we shall continue to believe that this condition is not forever.



Even as the prices of food items and other commodities have gone high, we will continue to have faith and confidence that one day it shall become history.



We campaigned for CHANGE.



We voted for CHANGE.



We believe in CHANGE.



We so much believe that one day we will be counting the much benefits of CHANGE.



