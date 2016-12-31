Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Saraki Promises To Intervene In Aviation Sector Facility Crisis (4080 Views)

In his response to a social media user, Adamu Taiwo Haruna, who tweeted at the Senate President’s @BukolaSaraki handle saying “SP @bukolasaraki all 30 Instrument Landing Systems & VORs in Nigeria are all out of calibration. This is a serious safety issue Sir,” Saraki responded that he would personally take up the issues with the aviation minister, SenayorHadi Sirika and heads of other agencies concerned.



“Thank you for the info[mation],” the Senate President responded via his personal handle, “Unfortunately the Chair Senate Aviation Committee, Sen Aliero is away but I will personally look into it right away.”



When pressed further by the user, who stated that the failure of the ILS and VORs in the aviation sector could lead to air crashes, the Senate President assured the online community that he would reach out to the Minister in-charge of the Aviation sector, in order to have him explain the purported failures in the system.



“I will reach out to the Minister and have him explain why this is so,” he said, “Be rest assured that I am on top of it.”



ILS's are Instrument Landing Systems (ILS), while VORs are VHF Omnidirectional Ranges. ILSs enable aircraft to land when pilots are unable to establish visual contact with the runway, while VORs help aircraft to stay on course during flights by receiving radio signals transmitted by a network of fixed ground radio beacons.



Twitter users who weighed in commended the Senate President’s response to the issue, with one social media user, @OlufemiAwoyemi, describing the Senate President’s responsiveness to issues as “Governance 101.”



In the past decade, Nigeria has suffered major aviation disasters, which have been caused by the negligence of the aviation authorities, and lapses by airlines that have led to fatal crashes



please make sure you do something about it sir. Don't just make common sense on twiiter without taking actions like your light skinned colleague 4 Likes

hmmmm...awon ole dede... if all of una don die make una carry that power and pack that money wey una dey loot go. 2 Likes

I do hope he proactively addresses the issue on the floor of the red chamber. It's high time they garbed the armour of responsibility and stop playing politics with our mandates. If they had inspired hearts to cater for the masses; they wouldn't have been goaded before doing their responsibilities. I hope for the best from our parliamentairians in 2017. GOD BLESS NIGERIA.

Empty promises.

Mtcheww

The way Nigerian Aviation sector is on a downswing is so bad and alarming





1st 2017 verbal Fatality



"Bukola Saraki talking on corruption is like a notorious prostitute talking on virginity"______





1st 2017 verbal Fatality

"Bukola Saraki talking on corruption is like a notorious prostitute talking on virginity"______

Niyi Osundare on Inspiration FM this morning

cc: lalasticlala mynd44 he only wants to reach out if not for his own interest and stake in those aviation facility...this saraki, i am not feeling him at all he only wants to reach out if not for his own interest and stake in those aviation facility...this saraki, i am not feeling him at all 1 Like

I just hope he looks into it

Na now day break?

Story story?....

And baba be like

They want to tell us another story again o...

Promises abi?

This na new year o!

Ok

Seuncoded:

#SupportNgstudentforum

You will have a hard time seeing people in that your site if you don't remove that real name stuff and other irrelevances you are demanding from people.



Also add a strong political section. You stand a chance of challenging nairaland You will have a hard time seeing people in that your site if you don't remove that real name stuff and other irrelevances you are demanding from people.Also add a strong political section. You stand a chance of challenging nairaland

please interven in ASUP too

Na so una dey talk!

Watching in HD. May we see 2019 in good health and wealth. 90% of those incompetent members that hanged on the APC bus during the last election will smell it.

What is saraki, is it the name of that leave us for treating eczema?

Abegi buy and use local brooms for flight to support the naira