



Leading dignitaries at the event was the State Governor, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa ably represented by his Deputy, Mr. Kingsley Otuaro. The Governor said he is confident that the reign of the monarch will usher in a new era of peace, progress and prosperity for the good people of Issele-Uku Kingdom.



He also said: “it is also my hope and expectation that you will use your hallowed office to build bridges of cooperation and understanding not only in your Kingdom but among the different ethnic nationalities in the state.”



He prayed that God should continue to strengthen him and grant him wisdom, faith and courage to steer the affairs of the kingdom.



Born 29th January 1992, Obi Nduka Ezeagwuna II received his staff of office from the Deputy Governor of the State, Mr. Kingsley Otuaro



In his profile, Obi Nduka Ezeagwuna, posits that his reign and leadership would be all inclusive, calling on all Oligbo sons and daughters to join hands as stakeholders of “Project Issele-Uku”



Prominent traditional rulers within and outside the state graced the occasion.



