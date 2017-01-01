₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|23 Year Old : Obi Nduka Ezeagwuna II Crowned 20th Obi Of Issele-uku - Pictures by viviangist: 1:06pm
Issele-Uku, the headquarters of Aniocha-North Local Government Area of Delta State took the centre stage on Thursday the 29th of December 2016 when dignitaries from all works of life gathered in the ancient city for the coronation/presentation of staff of office of the 20th Obi of Issele-Uku Kingdom, His Royal Majesty, Agbogidi Nduka Ezeagwuna II
Leading dignitaries at the event was the State Governor, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa ably represented by his Deputy, Mr. Kingsley Otuaro. The Governor said he is confident that the reign of the monarch will usher in a new era of peace, progress and prosperity for the good people of Issele-Uku Kingdom.
He also said: “it is also my hope and expectation that you will use your hallowed office to build bridges of cooperation and understanding not only in your Kingdom but among the different ethnic nationalities in the state.”
He prayed that God should continue to strengthen him and grant him wisdom, faith and courage to steer the affairs of the kingdom.
Born 29th January 1992, Obi Nduka Ezeagwuna II received his staff of office from the Deputy Governor of the State, Mr. Kingsley Otuaro
In his profile, Obi Nduka Ezeagwuna, posits that his reign and leadership would be all inclusive, calling on all Oligbo sons and daughters to join hands as stakeholders of “Project Issele-Uku”
Prominent traditional rulers within and outside the state graced the occasion.
|Re: 23 Year Old : Obi Nduka Ezeagwuna II Crowned 20th Obi Of Issele-uku - Pictures by christejames(m): 1:15pm
He is young and already leading a society. How I wish our anachronistic leaders will take a leaf from him and allow the youth to man the affairs of this country.
Happy New Year, and congratulations to the new king, I pray the good Lord bestows him with wisdom; the 'solomonic wisdom'.
|Re: 23 Year Old : Obi Nduka Ezeagwuna II Crowned 20th Obi Of Issele-uku - Pictures by lordimmaogidi(m): 1:17pm
so nice,de new king is cute and presentable
|Re: 23 Year Old : Obi Nduka Ezeagwuna II Crowned 20th Obi Of Issele-uku - Pictures by pyyxxaro: 1:24pm
There don sharply give the guy one small girl
When go de massage e Cassava steady
Pack enuff Jazz for the boy body # Issorai #
|Re: 23 Year Old : Obi Nduka Ezeagwuna II Crowned 20th Obi Of Issele-uku - Pictures by softMarket(m): 1:25pm
I don't want to say Nigerian youths are gradually taking over!!!
But na so e dey begin!!
I have a Dream that one day....A 20year old man will lead Nigeria!!!
|Re: 23 Year Old : Obi Nduka Ezeagwuna II Crowned 20th Obi Of Issele-uku - Pictures by iconTNA: 1:31pm
Greatest shout out to the Igbos of Delta extraction.
|Re: 23 Year Old : Obi Nduka Ezeagwuna II Crowned 20th Obi Of Issele-uku - Pictures by sahapost: 1:39pm
|Re: 23 Year Old : Obi Nduka Ezeagwuna II Crowned 20th Obi Of Issele-uku - Pictures by viviangist: 1:39pm
|Re: 23 Year Old : Obi Nduka Ezeagwuna II Crowned 20th Obi Of Issele-uku - Pictures by buygala(m): 1:47pm
Congrats to him
May the thing that killed his Father be far from him
But shebi it was just in 2015 on this same Nairaland that he was described as "a twenty-year old Chemical Engineering student of the University of Ibadan" ... so na now him true age come out shey?
Ten tuales to the new Obi tho.... May your reign be long and successful
|Re: 23 Year Old : Obi Nduka Ezeagwuna II Crowned 20th Obi Of Issele-uku - Pictures by Janetessy(f): 1:47pm
Young king
|Re: 23 Year Old : Obi Nduka Ezeagwuna II Crowned 20th Obi Of Issele-uku - Pictures by pat077: 1:47pm
That's my king
|Re: 23 Year Old : Obi Nduka Ezeagwuna II Crowned 20th Obi Of Issele-uku - Pictures by prince9851(m): 1:49pm
|Re: 23 Year Old : Obi Nduka Ezeagwuna II Crowned 20th Obi Of Issele-uku - Pictures by amokemi(m): 1:49pm
Is that his wife by his side?
|Re: 23 Year Old : Obi Nduka Ezeagwuna II Crowned 20th Obi Of Issele-uku - Pictures by ngwababe: 1:51pm
Issele-uku.. Sounds like that place wey Olu Jacobs too dey rule for 9ja films..
Anyways, congrats to him
|Re: 23 Year Old : Obi Nduka Ezeagwuna II Crowned 20th Obi Of Issele-uku - Pictures by opius: 1:51pm
May you live long but rule ur people well
|Re: 23 Year Old : Obi Nduka Ezeagwuna II Crowned 20th Obi Of Issele-uku - Pictures by nairaman66(m): 1:51pm
Impressive and commendable!
|Re: 23 Year Old : Obi Nduka Ezeagwuna II Crowned 20th Obi Of Issele-uku - Pictures by AkinPhysicist: 1:52pm
But Igbos say they don't have kings so what is this about?
|Re: 23 Year Old : Obi Nduka Ezeagwuna II Crowned 20th Obi Of Issele-uku - Pictures by Jodforex(m): 1:53pm
|Re: 23 Year Old : Obi Nduka Ezeagwuna II Crowned 20th Obi Of Issele-uku - Pictures by MrPresident1: 1:53pm
Long live the king!
|Re: 23 Year Old : Obi Nduka Ezeagwuna II Crowned 20th Obi Of Issele-uku - Pictures by vicoloni(m): 1:54pm
Congrats to the community
|Re: 23 Year Old : Obi Nduka Ezeagwuna II Crowned 20th Obi Of Issele-uku - Pictures by UnknownT: 1:54pm
First it was Ubulu-Uku, now Isselu-Uku. Its like all the Ukus are going to the younger generation. Onicha-Uku, Ogwashi-Uku, how market? Long live the king!! Igwe!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
|Re: 23 Year Old : Obi Nduka Ezeagwuna II Crowned 20th Obi Of Issele-uku - Pictures by seguno2: 1:55pm
Was he also recruited from America like that Oluwo of Iwo?
Nuff said!!!
|Re: 23 Year Old : Obi Nduka Ezeagwuna II Crowned 20th Obi Of Issele-uku - Pictures by mccoy47(m): 1:55pm
Congrats to him!
Even though I hv neva really fancied the idea of young monarchs
|Re: 23 Year Old : Obi Nduka Ezeagwuna II Crowned 20th Obi Of Issele-uku - Pictures by luminouz(m): 1:55pm
iconTNA:*rolling my eyes* u don chop today Sha?
|Re: 23 Year Old : Obi Nduka Ezeagwuna II Crowned 20th Obi Of Issele-uku - Pictures by DancingSkeleton(m): 1:55pm
softMarket:na nightmare u get bros nor be dream
|Re: 23 Year Old : Obi Nduka Ezeagwuna II Crowned 20th Obi Of Issele-uku - Pictures by BornStunner1: 1:55pm
NICE SEEING THE SPREAD OF THE GREAT BENIN EMPIRE AND CULTURE ALL ROUND NIGERIA
LONG LIVE THE OBI........ MORE PROSPERITY TO ALL EDIOD KINGDOMS IN NIGERIA AND BEYOND!!
THE OBI WAS IN THE OBA OF BENINS PALACE LAST WEEK TO CONFIRM HIS LEGITIMACY
OBA GHA TO KPEHE Iseeeee!!!!
|Re: 23 Year Old : Obi Nduka Ezeagwuna II Crowned 20th Obi Of Issele-uku - Pictures by Jamean(f): 1:56pm
The recession has affected simple Arithmetics ni, born in 1992 is he not 25years this year OP type 23years.
Cute guy BTW
|Re: 23 Year Old : Obi Nduka Ezeagwuna II Crowned 20th Obi Of Issele-uku - Pictures by ionsman: 1:56pm
Yahoo boy.. .
|Re: 23 Year Old : Obi Nduka Ezeagwuna II Crowned 20th Obi Of Issele-uku - Pictures by omanifrank(m): 1:56pm
ok na
|Re: 23 Year Old : Obi Nduka Ezeagwuna II Crowned 20th Obi Of Issele-uku - Pictures by Okeikpu(m): 1:56pm
Igbo Amaka!
|Re: 23 Year Old : Obi Nduka Ezeagwuna II Crowned 20th Obi Of Issele-uku - Pictures by Nma27(f): 1:56pm
amokemi:His sister.
|Re: 23 Year Old : Obi Nduka Ezeagwuna II Crowned 20th Obi Of Issele-uku - Pictures by holyfather(m): 1:57pm
And that girl sitting by his side, his wife?
