|Obi Nduka Ezeagwuna Got A Jeep As A Gift. Photos by ChangeIsCostant: 11:30am
Still basking in the euphoria of the historic and glamorous Coronation ceremony, the Obi of Issele-Uku, HRM Ezeagwuna 11 and Traditional Head of Ezechima Clan has taken delivery of a brand new Infinity QX56 Jeep as a free gift from Chief Ike Odoe, the Oji-Oba of Issele-Uku and CEO of Crown Feeds and Livestock Nig. Ltd/Crown Hatchery Enterprises - a leading poultry farm in West Africa.
Source; http://www.nationalhelm.net/2017/01/see-brand-new-jeep-23-year-old-monarch.html
|Re: Obi Nduka Ezeagwuna Got A Jeep As A Gift. Photos by PrettyCrystal: 11:35am
and the lobbying begins
|Re: Obi Nduka Ezeagwuna Got A Jeep As A Gift. Photos by dainformant(m): 11:37am
nice one
|Re: Obi Nduka Ezeagwuna Got A Jeep As A Gift. Photos by Lemmy123: 11:38am
Hehehehe
|Re: Obi Nduka Ezeagwuna Got A Jeep As A Gift. Photos by Corrinthians(m): 11:42am
So soon, the old crooks want to corrupt this rising star. Smh.
By the way, Who drives a QX56 2005 model these days?
Mtscheeew.
|Re: Obi Nduka Ezeagwuna Got A Jeep As A Gift. Photos by DIKEnaWAR: 11:48am
He should focus on making the tires brand new cos the thread are worn thin. As for the car...
|Re: Obi Nduka Ezeagwuna Got A Jeep As A Gift. Photos by daprince098(m): 12:00pm
PrettyCrystal:
Yes ooo, and dem go be like "your Highness, na me wan be the next eze-mugu of my community, se u go approve am?
And the honourable king go be like "for this kain good work wey u dey do, na u go be the next eze-mugu of the state"
btw, the man try sha. Kudos to him
|Re: Obi Nduka Ezeagwuna Got A Jeep As A Gift. Photos by idupaul: 12:08pm
That jeep get as be sha but Na still jeep
|Re: Obi Nduka Ezeagwuna Got A Jeep As A Gift. Photos by osamaBUSH(m): 2:54pm
lah lah lah..... Lal lah lah lah
|Re: Obi Nduka Ezeagwuna Got A Jeep As A Gift. Photos by UnknownT: 2:57pm
*singing* Anu nwobi n'egbu azu! Hope Nuel Ojei gets him one too
|Re: Obi Nduka Ezeagwuna Got A Jeep As A Gift. Photos by Nutase(f): 3:17pm
|Re: Obi Nduka Ezeagwuna Got A Jeep As A Gift. Photos by Janetessy(f): 5:10pm
Osi na nwata
|Re: Obi Nduka Ezeagwuna Got A Jeep As A Gift. Photos by jerryadigun: 5:10pm
bb
|Re: Obi Nduka Ezeagwuna Got A Jeep As A Gift. Photos by SWORD419: 5:11pm
Good for him
