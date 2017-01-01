₦airaland Forum

Obi Nduka Ezeagwuna Got A Jeep As A Gift. Photos by ChangeIsCostant: 11:30am
Still basking in the euphoria of the historic and glamorous Coronation ceremony, the Obi of Issele-Uku, HRM Ezeagwuna 11 and Traditional Head of Ezechima Clan has taken delivery of a brand new Infinity QX56 Jeep as a free gift from Chief Ike Odoe, the Oji-Oba of Issele-Uku and CEO of Crown Feeds and Livestock Nig. Ltd/Crown Hatchery Enterprises - a leading poultry farm in West Africa.

The presentation was done on Sunday 1st January, 2017, at the Oligbo Royal Palace by Chief Odoe to the admiration of all present.

According to Odoe, "I am aware that efforts are being made by Hon. Engr. Emeka Nwaobi and some other progressive youths of Issele-Uku to procure a befitting vehicle for our new king. Their efforts are commendable; in fact, I appreciate everyone that has played one role or the other towards the success of the Coronation. However, this is part of my widow's mite to the king for him to start up life on a good note. While we wait for other cars to come in, I felt the king deserves much more than starting with small cars; and so I have brought this one for him", the Oji-Oba explained.

Meanwhile, on behalf of His Highness, the Chairman of the Media, Publicity and Protocol Subcommittee, Prof. Josephine Ngozi Mokwunyei commended Chief Ike Odoe for such monumental gesture, stating that he has remained a pillar of development in Issele-Uku. She appreciated him for the gift of the car to Obi Ezeagwuna, asking God to bless him abundantly even as he continues to contribute to the peaceful coexistence and progress of Issele-Uku land.

Source; http://www.nationalhelm.net/2017/01/see-brand-new-jeep-23-year-old-monarch.html

Re: Obi Nduka Ezeagwuna Got A Jeep As A Gift. Photos by PrettyCrystal: 11:35am
and the lobbying begins
Re: Obi Nduka Ezeagwuna Got A Jeep As A Gift. Photos by dainformant(m): 11:37am
nice one
Re: Obi Nduka Ezeagwuna Got A Jeep As A Gift. Photos by Lemmy123: 11:38am
Hehehehe tongue
Re: Obi Nduka Ezeagwuna Got A Jeep As A Gift. Photos by Corrinthians(m): 11:42am
So soon, the old crooks want to corrupt this rising star. Smh.

By the way, Who drives a QX56 2005 model these days?

Mtscheeew.

Re: Obi Nduka Ezeagwuna Got A Jeep As A Gift. Photos by DIKEnaWAR: 11:48am
He should focus on making the tires brand new cos the thread are worn thin. As for the car... lipsrsealed lipsrsealed
Re: Obi Nduka Ezeagwuna Got A Jeep As A Gift. Photos by daprince098(m): 12:00pm
PrettyCrystal:
and the lobbying begins

Yes ooo, and dem go be like "your Highness, na me wan be the next eze-mugu of my community, se u go approve am?

And the honourable king go be like "for this kain good work wey u dey do, na u go be the next eze-mugu of the state"

btw, the man try sha. Kudos to him
Re: Obi Nduka Ezeagwuna Got A Jeep As A Gift. Photos by idupaul: 12:08pm
That jeep get as be sha but Na still jeep
Re: Obi Nduka Ezeagwuna Got A Jeep As A Gift. Photos by osamaBUSH(m): 2:54pm
lah lah lah..... Lal lah lah lah

Re: Obi Nduka Ezeagwuna Got A Jeep As A Gift. Photos by UnknownT: 2:57pm
*singing* Anu nwobi n'egbu azu! Hope Nuel Ojei gets him one too
Re: Obi Nduka Ezeagwuna Got A Jeep As A Gift. Photos by Nutase(f): 3:17pm
tongue
Re: Obi Nduka Ezeagwuna Got A Jeep As A Gift. Photos by Janetessy(f): 5:10pm
Osi na nwata
Re: Obi Nduka Ezeagwuna Got A Jeep As A Gift. Photos by jerryadigun: 5:10pm
bb
Re: Obi Nduka Ezeagwuna Got A Jeep As A Gift. Photos by SWORD419: 5:11pm
Good for him

