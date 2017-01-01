Still basking in the euphoria of the historic and glamorous Coronation ceremony, the Obi of Issele-Uku, HRM Ezeagwuna 11 and Traditional Head of Ezechima Clan has taken delivery of a brand new Infinity QX56 Jeep as a free gift from Chief Ike Odoe, the Oji-Oba of Issele-Uku and CEO of Crown Feeds and Livestock Nig. Ltd/Crown Hatchery Enterprises - a leading poultry farm in West Africa.



The presentation was done on Sunday 1st January, 2017, at the Oligbo Royal Palace by Chief Odoe to the admiration of all present.



According to Odoe, "I am aware that efforts are being made by Hon. Engr. Emeka Nwaobi and some other progressive youths of Issele-Uku to procure a befitting vehicle for our new king. Their efforts are commendable; in fact, I appreciate everyone that has played one role or the other towards the success of the Coronation. However, this is part of my widow's mite to the king for him to start up life on a good note. While we wait for other cars to come in, I felt the king deserves much more than starting with small cars; and so I have brought this one for him", the Oji-Oba explained.



Meanwhile, on behalf of His Highness, the Chairman of the Media, Publicity and Protocol Subcommittee, Prof. Josephine Ngozi Mokwunyei commended Chief Ike Odoe for such monumental gesture, stating that he has remained a pillar of development in Issele-Uku. She appreciated him for the gift of the car to Obi Ezeagwuna, asking God to bless him abundantly even as he continues to contribute to the peaceful coexistence and progress of Issele-Uku land.



