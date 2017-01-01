₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
PDP New Year Message To Nigerians by metronaija2: 1:27pm
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has said that 2016 was a difficult one because of the bad policies of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).
However, the main opposition party believes that with hard work and faith, 2017 may be better.
This was disclosed in a statement on Sunday, January 1, by Prince Dayo Adeyeye, the national publicity secretary of the factional PDP.
While complimenting Nigerians as they embark on the journey into the New Year 2017, the party reminded Nigerians of their previous track records of managing the country’ economy.
The party also charged Nigerians in the New Year to work harder and trust in their capacities to surmount the current economic condition in the Country by the Grace of God.
The statement read: “The National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Senator Ahmed Makarfi, CON, on behalf of all organs of the PDP and its family nationwide, compliment Nigerians as we usher in the New Year 2017.
“We charge Nigerians in this New Year to work harder and trust in their capacities to surmount the current economic condition in the Country by the Grace of God. The bad policies of the APC led government no doubt, have occasioned this economic recession with its attendant consequences of extreme hardship, starvation, deprivation, insecurity and rise in ethnic, sectional and political agitations for self-determination.
“The ‘Transformation Agenda’ of the last PDP Administration brought a lot of hope to Nigerians, the African Sub Region and our economy at large. Nigeria economy before handing over to the APC in May 2015 was declared the largest and the fastest growing in Africa (number 1) which is now nowhere near number 30. Why is that? Incompetence it is!”
The statement added: “It is no gainsaying that the PDP had better policies and programmes of reforming Nigeria’s economy to provide better living condition for its citizens well-being, which it did. We hope the government of the day changes its policies of high taxations with almost non-economic activity while providing palliatives in 2017 to reduce the effect of the recession, and the country will be better for it in the coming years.
“Against this backdrop, we again advise the APC led administration in this Year 2017 to urgently employ the services of economic experts to put in place viable policies that will revamp our ailing economy. We are presently in recession because of significant decline in government business in both internal and external spheres. The federal government should increase money supply, cause rise in disposable income (spending) and decrease mindless taxations which have led to high inflation and multiple prices in money market.
“Once again, congratulations and happy New Year Celebrations to all Nigerians. God bless the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), God bless the Federal Republic of Nigeria.”
Recall that the APC on Monday, December 26, 2016 acknowledged that there is so much hardship in Nigeria at the moment.
This was disclosed by Mallam Bolaji Abdullahi, the spokesperson of the ruling party, in an interview with journalists in Ilorin, Kwara state capital.
According to Abdullahi, things are currently difficult in the country, but that doesn’t mean that President Muhammadu Buhari had economically failed the nation.
The APC spokesman said that Buhari is doing his best to address the national challenges.
Re: PDP New Year Message To Nigerians by Oyiboman69: 1:29pm
Yeye people
Re: PDP New Year Message To Nigerians by Papasmal(m): 1:32pm
Let see how it goes in 2017.
Re: PDP New Year Message To Nigerians by softMarket(m): 1:35pm
We will survive!!!....NO MATTER WHAT!
PDP is much more better than APC
Re: PDP New Year Message To Nigerians by NgeneUkwenu(f): 1:39pm
Useless Ethnic Party!
Re: PDP New Year Message To Nigerians by duas4real: 1:39pm
OP abeg epp me tell PDP say there time don pass.
Re: PDP New Year Message To Nigerians by NgeneUkwenu(f): 1:40pm
softMarket:
Ipob Yoot!
Re: PDP New Year Message To Nigerians by softMarket(m): 1:41pm
NgeneUkwenu:
So at ur age, u don't have sense?
Re: PDP New Year Message To Nigerians by lilmax(m): 1:41pm
we all know how incompetent apc is so no stressing about that
Re: PDP New Year Message To Nigerians by alawi5k: 1:47pm
We need a strong opposition party. PDP is Dead.
Re: PDP New Year Message To Nigerians by Janetessy(f): 1:54pm
Ndia na Ndia
Same people
Re: PDP New Year Message To Nigerians by Promismike(m): 1:54pm
ok
Re: PDP New Year Message To Nigerians by Durentmoney: 1:54pm
This is nonsense. Arrant nonsense.
PDP shud tell us if the economy was better when they were ruling. See how they are all pointing fingers at APC.
Smh
Re: PDP New Year Message To Nigerians by Jodforex(m): 1:54pm
Re: PDP New Year Message To Nigerians by prince9851(m): 1:55pm
Re: PDP New Year Message To Nigerians by Histrings08(m): 1:55pm
Pfft
Re: PDP New Year Message To Nigerians by truthspeaks: 1:55pm
Ngeneukwenu u try oo show face. PdP n APC r both d same
Re: PDP New Year Message To Nigerians by Durentmoney: 1:55pm
NgeneUkwenu:_Yorobber youth
u want to turn this to a tribal e-fight shey?
Am good at tribal wars too, young lady.
Re: PDP New Year Message To Nigerians by Tman66(m): 1:55pm
how this one take concern Nigeria.., losers
Re: PDP New Year Message To Nigerians by mccoy47(m): 1:56pm
No shame again!
Re: PDP New Year Message To Nigerians by CaptainBomb(m): 1:56pm
Fvck pdp.. Who dem epp
Re: PDP New Year Message To Nigerians by NNVanguard(m): 1:57pm
What moral right and justification dies pdp have to talk ill of apc?
We are the new Nigerian youths bringing a peaceful revolution in this nation beginning from now.
Politics of ethnoreligious bigotry and cronyism must be dealt with no matter whose ox is gored.
in NNV, a new Nigeria is Rebirthed
Re: PDP New Year Message To Nigerians by goslowgoslow: 1:57pm
softMarket:Despite looting the nation dry?
Re: PDP New Year Message To Nigerians by wapmingle: 1:57pm
Like seriously?
lol
happy new year
Re: PDP New Year Message To Nigerians by adenine02: 1:57pm
Bullshit
Re: PDP New Year Message To Nigerians by WATCHOVER(m): 1:58pm
PDP Will grow
Re: PDP New Year Message To Nigerians by mccoy47(m): 1:58pm
metronaija2:
Re: PDP New Year Message To Nigerians by NNVanguard(m): 1:58pm
alawi5k:
Not just an opposition party but a party with an ideology and that have the welfare of the masses at heart.
And that is the New Nigeria Vanguard
Re: PDP New Year Message To Nigerians by Thisis2raw: 2:00pm
I can't wait for the Creation of the Mega Party
Re: PDP New Year Message To Nigerians by sainty2k3(m): 2:01pm
Which Of the PDPs
Re: PDP New Year Message To Nigerians by emmabest2000(m): 2:01pm
Oyiboman69:
New Year Goat ...
Re: PDP New Year Message To Nigerians by Okeikpu(m): 2:01pm
