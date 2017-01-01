



However, the main opposition party believes that with hard work and faith, 2017 may be better.



This was disclosed in a statement on Sunday, January 1, by Prince Dayo Adeyeye, the national publicity secretary of the factional PDP.







While complimenting Nigerians as they embark on the journey into the New Year 2017, the party reminded Nigerians of their previous track records of managing the country’ economy.



The party also charged Nigerians in the New Year to work harder and trust in their capacities to surmount the current economic condition in the Country by the Grace of God.



The statement read: “The National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Senator Ahmed Makarfi, CON, on behalf of all organs of the PDP and its family nationwide, compliment Nigerians as we usher in the New Year 2017.



“We charge Nigerians in this New Year to work harder and trust in their capacities to surmount the current economic condition in the Country by the Grace of God. The bad policies of the APC led government no doubt, have occasioned this economic recession with its attendant consequences of extreme hardship, starvation, deprivation, insecurity and rise in ethnic, sectional and political agitations for self-determination.



“The ‘Transformation Agenda’ of the last PDP Administration brought a lot of hope to Nigerians, the African Sub Region and our economy at large. Nigeria economy before handing over to the APC in May 2015 was declared the largest and the fastest growing in Africa (number 1) which is now nowhere near number 30. Why is that? Incompetence it is!”



The statement added: “It is no gainsaying that the PDP had better policies and programmes of reforming Nigeria’s economy to provide better living condition for its citizens well-being, which it did. We hope the government of the day changes its policies of high taxations with almost non-economic activity while providing palliatives in 2017 to reduce the effect of the recession, and the country will be better for it in the coming years.



“Against this backdrop, we again advise the APC led administration in this Year 2017 to urgently employ the services of economic experts to put in place viable policies that will revamp our ailing economy. We are presently in recession because of significant decline in government business in both internal and external spheres. The federal government should increase money supply, cause rise in disposable income (spending) and decrease mindless taxations which have led to high inflation and multiple prices in money market.



“Once again, congratulations and happy New Year Celebrations to all Nigerians. God bless the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), God bless the Federal Republic of Nigeria.”



Recall that the APC on Monday, December 26, 2016 acknowledged that there is so much hardship in Nigeria at the moment.



This was disclosed by Mallam Bolaji Abdullahi, the spokesperson of the ruling party, in an interview with journalists in Ilorin, Kwara state capital.



According to Abdullahi, things are currently difficult in the country, but that doesn’t mean that President Muhammadu Buhari had economically failed the nation.



The APC spokesman said that Buhari is doing his best to address the national challenges.



http://www.metronaija.com/2017/01/pdp-new-year-message-to-nigerians.html



cc: lalasticlala mynd44 The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has said that 2016 was a difficult one because of the bad policies of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).However, the main opposition party believes that with hard work and faith, 2017 may be better.This was disclosed in a statement on Sunday, January 1, by Prince Dayo Adeyeye, the national publicity secretary of the factional PDP.While complimenting Nigerians as they embark on the journey into the New Year 2017, the party reminded Nigerians of their previous track records of managing the country’ economy.The party also charged Nigerians in the New Year to work harder and trust in their capacities to surmount the current economic condition in the Country by the Grace of God.The statement read: “The National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Senator Ahmed Makarfi, CON, on behalf of all organs of the PDP and its family nationwide, compliment Nigerians as we usher in the New Year 2017.“We charge Nigerians in this New Year to work harder and trust in their capacities to surmount the current economic condition in the Country by the Grace of God. The bad policies of the APC led government no doubt, have occasioned this economic recession with its attendant consequences of extreme hardship, starvation, deprivation, insecurity and rise in ethnic, sectional and political agitations for self-determination.“The ‘Transformation Agenda’ of the last PDP Administration brought a lot of hope to Nigerians, the African Sub Region and our economy at large. Nigeria economy before handing over to the APC in May 2015 was declared the largest and the fastest growing in Africa (number 1) which is now nowhere near number 30. Why is that? Incompetence it is!”The statement added: “It is no gainsaying that the PDP had better policies and programmes of reforming Nigeria’s economy to provide better living condition for its citizens well-being, which it did. We hope the government of the day changes its policies of high taxations with almost non-economic activity while providing palliatives in 2017 to reduce the effect of the recession, and the country will be better for it in the coming years.“Against this backdrop, we again advise the APC led administration in this Year 2017 to urgently employ the services of economic experts to put in place viable policies that will revamp our ailing economy. We are presently in recession because of significant decline in government business in both internal and external spheres. The federal government should increase money supply, cause rise in disposable income (spending) and decrease mindless taxations which have led to high inflation and multiple prices in money market.“Once again, congratulations and happy New Year Celebrations to all Nigerians. God bless the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), God bless the Federal Republic of Nigeria.”Recall that the APC on Monday, December 26, 2016 acknowledged that there is so much hardship in Nigeria at the moment.This was disclosed by Mallam Bolaji Abdullahi, the spokesperson of the ruling party, in an interview with journalists in Ilorin, Kwara state capital.According to Abdullahi, things are currently difficult in the country, but that doesn’t mean that President Muhammadu Buhari had economically failed the nation.The APC spokesman said that Buhari is doing his best to address the national challenges.cc: lalasticlala mynd44 2 Likes 1 Share