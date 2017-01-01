Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Religion / Prophecies for 2017 by Pastor Chris Oyakhilome. (16247 Views)

He sighted various nuggets for this Year

1.The Year of Luxuriant growth



2.The Year of Significant attainment(News making attainments)



3.The Year of Persistent productivity.



He pointed out this Year to be a Year of flourishing for all,He compared the flourishing to that of a palm tree which flourishes and grows irrespective of whatever season it is,postulating that the flourishing is in the palm tree and not in its environment.

The word was received with joy from the more than 1 Billion Viewers worldwide who connected through all satelite means to be a part of the Yearly meeting.



BELOW are some of the Prophecies released by the Man of God for the Year 2017:



1.The Man of God said this Year has been seen from recent years and also the present time of the age,He said wickedness is on the high rise, that even Al-Qaeeda had to disassociate itself from ISIS due to the very nefarious acts committed by the terrorist groups,the Man of God said but this Year,God has decided to equip His kids more to be able to win more souls to God's Kingdom...............He said this Year is full of many notable personalities being won to God.



2.The Man of God said this Year was going to see God's Children come out nourished even in the midst of seemingly difficult times.



3.The Man of God pointed out that the gospel would go places this Year,places of seeming horrors and turbulence and he pointed out that the more wicked the Devil gets this Year,God has decided to even be much more gracious by increasing the grace on His children



Though the Man of God could have been seen to talk from the angle of great exploits of the Saints this Year,it could be well noted that He points out that there would be more wickedness this Year as been seen in the World but God's kids who are the light of the world would be more equipped by God and shine by quenching every iota of wickedness.



Frontpage......



Happy New Year!!!

Oyaks version of 2017 wishes/predictions appears more refreshing as it comes with a lot of hopes unlike the rest that delight in seeing gloom and doom only.



By the way, I heard the MOG say that many website owners who were against Jesus will begin to preach Christ on thier sites.



He will knock them down like Saul!



My mind immediately went to Seun



My own church Theme for 2017 is "I WILL RESTORE YOU BACK"

The year of luxuriant growth.



Ol up. Everyone's giving prophesy. Now It'z ma turn.





U see folks,this year chelsea's Goin to win Epl.

Arsenal will struggle to retain 5th position!





All prophecies here and there. Na waa ooo



Okay one from me too





Donald trump wont be swore in......







Anyways









this one is refreshing

Ah... Year of thanksgiving

The year of abundance....







Year MMM will pay











seun peeping lowkey like i dont want them to notice me 4 Likes

says the man that charges gate fee for new year service. i said b4 i will say it again me and this man don't serve thesame God. let him say who he is really serving.

So on point. I'm flourishing on every side

What do I even type here now?

It will sound well to tag it 2017 PREDICTIONS..

remember to pay your tithes

By january 1st 2018 We'll b reading tinz lyk 'prophecies that failed in 2017' ....

d truth is that we stl hve a lng way to go..shikina

Abeegi! All these pple are gamblers.

SMH. Christianity is now for all comers. Every one seeing different and divergent visions.

Say, is it the same God that is speaking to all these men?

Bible says "woe unto you that says thus said the Lord when indeed the Lord has not spoken".

Funny thing is that Nigerian xtians though educated are still worse than the Islamic almajiris and suicide bombers cos you have the Word and the Holy Spirit yet you can't make use of either.

All dis con pastors have come again.. I pity d deluded ones following them.

Only those connected to this mandate can fully comprehend and live in this rhema word for 2017.



By the way, I heard the MOG say that many website owners who were against Jesus will begin to preach Christ on thier sites.



He will knock them down like Saul!



My mind immediately went to Seun



But is he realy against Christ?...dont think so jare... it probably seemed more convenient for him to be thus minded.



