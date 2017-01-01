₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Prophecies for 2017 by Pastor Chris Oyakhilome. by oluwatobi75: 2:21pm
The Man of God, Rev. Dr Christian Oyakhilome announced by the Spirit to the BLW Nation a.k.a Christ Embassy the Year 2017 to be the Year of Flourishing........Psalm 92:13
He sighted various nuggets for this Year
1.The Year of Luxuriant growth
2.The Year of Significant attainment(News making attainments)
3.The Year of Persistent productivity.
He pointed out this Year to be a Year of flourishing for all,He compared the flourishing to that of a palm tree which flourishes and grows irrespective of whatever season it is,postulating that the flourishing is in the palm tree and not in its environment.
The word was received with joy from the more than 1 Billion Viewers worldwide who connected through all satelite means to be a part of the Yearly meeting.
BELOW are some of the Prophecies released by the Man of God for the Year 2017:
1.The Man of God said this Year has been seen from recent years and also the present time of the age,He said wickedness is on the high rise, that even Al-Qaeeda had to disassociate itself from ISIS due to the very nefarious acts committed by the terrorist groups,the Man of God said but this Year,God has decided to equip His kids more to be able to win more souls to God's Kingdom...............He said this Year is full of many notable personalities being won to God.
2.The Man of God said this Year was going to see God's Children come out nourished even in the midst of seemingly difficult times.
3.The Man of God pointed out that the gospel would go places this Year,places of seeming horrors and turbulence and he pointed out that the more wicked the Devil gets this Year,God has decided to even be much more gracious by increasing the grace on His children
Though the Man of God could have been seen to talk from the angle of great exploits of the Saints this Year,it could be well noted that He points out that there would be more wickedness this Year as been seen in the World but God's kids who are the light of the world would be more equipped by God and shine by quenching every iota of wickedness.
Frontpage......
Happy New Year!!!
|Re: Prophecies for 2017 by Pastor Chris Oyakhilome. by AntiWailer: 2:22pm
|Re: Prophecies for 2017 by Pastor Chris Oyakhilome. by Kx: 2:26pm
oluwatobi75:
Oyaks version of 2017 wishes/predictions appears more refreshing as it comes with a lot of hopes unlike the rest that delight in seeing gloom and doom only.
Make una kontinue the projections in the guise of prophecies.
|Re: Prophecies for 2017 by Pastor Chris Oyakhilome. by Nutase(f): 2:51pm
|Re: Prophecies for 2017 by Pastor Chris Oyakhilome. by oluwatobi75: 4:58pm
|Re: Prophecies for 2017 by Pastor Chris Oyakhilome. by donnie(m): 8:26pm
Only those connected to this mandate can fully comprehend and live in this rhema word for 2017.
By the way, I heard the MOG say that many website owners who were against Jesus will begin to preach Christ on thier sites.
He will knock them down like Saul!
My mind immediately went to Seun
But is he realy against Christ?...dont think so jare... it probably seemed more convenient for him to be thus minded.
|Re: Prophecies for 2017 by Pastor Chris Oyakhilome. by oluseyiforjesus(m): 8:32pm
My own church Theme for 2017 is "I WILL RESTORE YOU BACK"
What's ur own Church THEME?
|Re: Prophecies for 2017 by Pastor Chris Oyakhilome. by datola: 8:32pm
The year of luxuriant growth.
Spiritual grammar!
|Re: Prophecies for 2017 by Pastor Chris Oyakhilome. by adedayourt(m): 8:33pm
2017 my year of divine upliftment
|Re: Prophecies for 2017 by Pastor Chris Oyakhilome. by luckgood(m): 8:33pm
Ol up. Everyone's giving prophesy. Now It'z ma turn.
U see folks,this year chelsea's Goin to win Epl.
Arsenal will struggle to retain 5th position!
@least dAtz waT I see 4 noW.
|Re: Prophecies for 2017 by Pastor Chris Oyakhilome. by Drabeey(m): 8:33pm
All prophecies here and there. Na waa ooo
Okay one from me too
Donald trump wont be swore in......
Anyways
Drabeey was HERE
|Re: Prophecies for 2017 by Pastor Chris Oyakhilome. by lilmax(m): 8:33pm
this one is refreshing
|Re: Prophecies for 2017 by Pastor Chris Oyakhilome. by MEERLEEQ: 8:33pm
.
|Re: Prophecies for 2017 by Pastor Chris Oyakhilome. by samx4real(m): 8:34pm
Ah... Year of thanksgiving
The year of abundance....
Year MMM will pay
Amen oh
|Re: Prophecies for 2017 by Pastor Chris Oyakhilome. by judeprint: 8:34pm
This yahoo Pastor working on the gullibles since the day of Nicodemus
|Re: Prophecies for 2017 by Pastor Chris Oyakhilome. by KingsleyTMTTM(m): 8:34pm
seun peeping lowkey like i dont want them to notice me
|Re: Prophecies for 2017 by Pastor Chris Oyakhilome. by arimahoseloka(m): 8:34pm
says the man that charges gate fee for new year service. i said b4 i will say it again me and this man don't serve thesame God. let him say who he is really serving.
|Re: Prophecies for 2017 by Pastor Chris Oyakhilome. by sandix(f): 8:34pm
So on point. I'm flourishing on every side
|Re: Prophecies for 2017 by Pastor Chris Oyakhilome. by ikp120(m): 8:34pm
What do I even type here now?
|Re: Prophecies for 2017 by Pastor Chris Oyakhilome. by kindnyce(m): 8:35pm
It will sound well to tag it 2017 PREDICTIONS..
|Re: Prophecies for 2017 by Pastor Chris Oyakhilome. by Stupedinluv(f): 8:35pm
Oga sit your divorced ass down!
|Re: Prophecies for 2017 by Pastor Chris Oyakhilome. by Ladybrian: 8:35pm
bgg
|Re: Prophecies for 2017 by Pastor Chris Oyakhilome. by Generalyemi(m): 8:36pm
remember to pay your tithes
|Re: Prophecies for 2017 by Pastor Chris Oyakhilome. by Benblaq(m): 8:36pm
By january 1st 2018 We'll b reading tinz lyk 'prophecies that failed in 2017' ....
d truth is that we stl hve a lng way to go..shikina
|Re: Prophecies for 2017 by Pastor Chris Oyakhilome. by midolian(m): 8:36pm
Abeegi! All these pple are gamblers.
|Re: Prophecies for 2017 by Pastor Chris Oyakhilome. by frenchwine(m): 8:36pm
SMH. Christianity is now for all comers. Every one seeing different and divergent visions.
Say, is it the same God that is speaking to all these men?
Bible says "woe unto you that says thus said the Lord when indeed the Lord has not spoken".
Funny thing is that Nigerian xtians though educated are still worse than the Islamic almajiris and suicide bombers cos you have the Word and the Holy Spirit yet you can't make use of either.
|Re: Prophecies for 2017 by Pastor Chris Oyakhilome. by sandix(f): 8:36pm
|Re: Prophecies for 2017 by Pastor Chris Oyakhilome. by Oblitz(m): 8:36pm
better than other prophesies for this year! ✈
|Re: Prophecies for 2017 by Pastor Chris Oyakhilome. by Silentscreamer(f): 8:37pm
All dis con pastors have come again.. I pity d deluded ones following them.
|Re: Prophecies for 2017 by Pastor Chris Oyakhilome. by Aliyu333: 8:37pm
Many will say to me in that day, Lord, Lord, have we not prophesied in thy name? ... I profess unto them, I never knew you: depart from me, ye that work iniquity. Matthew 7:21-23
|Re: Prophecies for 2017 by Pastor Chris Oyakhilome. by yanabasee(m): 8:37pm
donnie:
After reading your post....i had to give my first ever 2017 smile.....
|Re: Prophecies for 2017 by Pastor Chris Oyakhilome. by ConcNiggress56(f): 8:38pm
Lies and predictions in the name of Prophecies are just making fp back to back.. What is this rubbish that will never come to pass sef??[sup][/sup]
Pastor kriss. Oya kontinue
Why Is Pastor Chris Church Always Docorated With Pyramids? / If The Old Testament Is Of A Perfect God, Why The New Testament?? / Is It Right To Pray For Your Enemies To Die.
