|Man Spends N7m At A Night Club In Imo On New Year (Photo) by Kolababe: 10:11am
This is a bill of over N7million from last night at Club Opium, Cubana in Owerri, Imo state. Seriously, is this not a sin? Whose bae spent this amount of money at a club on New Year's day?
http://www.newseveryhour.com/2017/01/this-amount-spent-by-someone-in.html
2 Likes
|Re: Man Spends N7m At A Night Club In Imo On New Year (Photo) by Kolababe: 10:11am
hmm
See more photos here» http://www.newseveryhour.com/2017/01/this-amount-spent-by-someone-in.html
|Re: Man Spends N7m At A Night Club In Imo On New Year (Photo) by Smellymouth: 10:12am
Arrhhhhh..
Someburri wake me up plssss..
60 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Man Spends N7m At A Night Club In Imo On New Year (Photo) by kITATITA: 10:15am
Paid Cash- U. S. D.
25 Likes
|Re: Man Spends N7m At A Night Club In Imo On New Year (Photo) by thesuave10(m): 10:15am
Michellla since you're a queen. This might be interesting to you
|Re: Man Spends N7m At A Night Club In Imo On New Year (Photo) by Smellymouth: 10:16am
kITATITA:
Are you pondering what I am pondering?
40 Likes 4 Shares
|Re: Man Spends N7m At A Night Club In Imo On New Year (Photo) by magabounce(m): 10:18am
Ipapu!!!
3 Likes
|Re: Man Spends N7m At A Night Club In Imo On New Year (Photo) by ikp120(m): 10:20am
I have an uncle who was once like this... He bought nice cars for everyone around him and lived big... He was literally one of the Lagos big boys... His biggest mistake was throwing a big party in his village just for show off, all the way from Lagos... As I am typing this now, he is barely surviving; all the doors are literally shut... He depends on relatives these days.
I learnt from that. Till date, I don't post about myself on Facebook because witches don dey Facebook too o... These days, I use my money to help people rather than try to show people how rich I am.
Abeg, no matter what that dude dey do, let him stay away from his village o, except he already has contract with his village people ... Infact, make he no dey show off because those idiots no like good things o.
Some problems can be avoided.
168 Likes 6 Shares
|Re: Man Spends N7m At A Night Club In Imo On New Year (Photo) by Michellla(f): 10:23am
thesuave10:what a waste of money.
by the way the receipt looks fake
59 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Man Spends N7m At A Night Club In Imo On New Year (Photo) by Khd95(m): 10:27am
Cc: Efcc
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Man Spends N7m At A Night Club In Imo On New Year (Photo) by Johntitus: 10:29am
Person gratuity nah him somebody burn for one day ooo!
6 Likes
|Re: Man Spends N7m At A Night Club In Imo On New Year (Photo) by bigtt76(f): 10:31am
Many people won't understand but it happens and its true!
ikp120:
35 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Man Spends N7m At A Night Club In Imo On New Year (Photo) by thesuave10(m): 10:33am
Michellla:
I can't hear you tho
|Re: Man Spends N7m At A Night Club In Imo On New Year (Photo) by Doctorfitz(m): 10:37am
Hmmm
|Re: Man Spends N7m At A Night Club In Imo On New Year (Photo) by NIGHTMAREOO7: 10:50am
Nawao... which kyn foolishness be this
|Re: Man Spends N7m At A Night Club In Imo On New Year (Photo) by Chuknovski: 10:55am
Odogwu mannya
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Man Spends N7m At A Night Club In Imo On New Year (Photo) by Oluwapresley(m): 10:59am
person like this no fit borrow him fellow guy money for business ooo. they prefer to ruin ur life with drinks thinking they helping you.. Jehovah. behind every extravagant spender is a broke friend/relative wishing he could get one tenth of the wasted money to establish himself. smh
14 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Man Spends N7m At A Night Club In Imo On New Year (Photo) by Michellla(f): 11:07am
thesuave10:re-check
|Re: Man Spends N7m At A Night Club In Imo On New Year (Photo) by ebujany(m): 11:13am
O town big boys...spend the money like it's nothing
Get it fast spend it faster
|Re: Man Spends N7m At A Night Club In Imo On New Year (Photo) by thesuave10(m): 11:15am
Michellla:
Michellla:
If he bought a car for his queen, wouldn't be a waste huh?
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Man Spends N7m At A Night Club In Imo On New Year (Photo) by firstclassmumu(m): 11:25am
Just 7.4 million?
12 Likes
|Re: Man Spends N7m At A Night Club In Imo On New Year (Photo) by donogaga(m): 11:33am
A simple fact that is hard to learn is that the time to save money is when you have some.
Though we have different priorities.
7 Likes
|Re: Man Spends N7m At A Night Club In Imo On New Year (Photo) by DIKEnaWAR: 11:37am
Nonsense and cheap promotion of Cubana Owerri. Better way to promote a club is o invite A list stars to come perform and club there. Get some high society women in tow too.
12 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Man Spends N7m At A Night Club In Imo On New Year (Photo) by EniHolar(f): 12:02pm
|Re: Man Spends N7m At A Night Club In Imo On New Year (Photo) by Piercedclit(f): 12:20pm
Yahoo boyz/Malaysia.
'Byke Yankee' Na dem.
Paid in cash. USD. .
Recession is just a word
3 Likes
|Re: Man Spends N7m At A Night Club In Imo On New Year (Photo) by Raine80(f): 12:52pm
His money his problems.
3 Likes
|Re: Man Spends N7m At A Night Club In Imo On New Year (Photo) by jmoore(m): 1:05pm
What is his source of income?
|Re: Man Spends N7m At A Night Club In Imo On New Year (Photo) by LastMumu: 1:13pm
This is the biggest lie of the new year. A club where people can spend as much as 7 million naira won't be issuing out that kind of receipt.
46 Likes 4 Shares
|Re: Man Spends N7m At A Night Club In Imo On New Year (Photo) by demolaxl(m): 1:31pm
|Re: Man Spends N7m At A Night Club In Imo On New Year (Photo) by EVILFOREST: 2:08pm
DSS should go after him..
Is Rochas aware of this...??
1 Like
|Re: Man Spends N7m At A Night Club In Imo On New Year (Photo) by Corrinthians(m): 2:57pm
|Re: Man Spends N7m At A Night Club In Imo On New Year (Photo) by 1stCitizen: 2:58pm
Michellla:
Very fake
8 Likes
