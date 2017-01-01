Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Events / Man Spends N7m At A Night Club In Imo On New Year (Photo) (26015 Views)

http://www.newseveryhour.com/2017/01/this-amount-spent-by-someone-in.html This is a bill of over N7million from last night at Club Opium, Cubana in Owerri, Imo state. Seriously, is this not a sin? Whose bae spent this amount of money at a club on New Year's day?





Arrhhhhh..



Someburri wake me up plssss.. 60 Likes 1 Share

Paid Cash- U. S. D. 25 Likes

Are you pondering what I am pondering? Are you pondering what I am pondering? 40 Likes 4 Shares

Ipapu!!! 3 Likes





I learnt from that. Till date, I don't post about myself on Facebook because witches don dey Facebook too o... These days, I use my money to help people rather than try to show people how rich I am.



Abeg, no matter what that dude dey do, let him stay away from his village o, except he already has contract with his village people ... Infact, make he no dey show off because those idiots no like good things o.



I have an uncle who was once like this... He bought nice cars for everyone around him and lived big... He was literally one of the Lagos big boys... His biggest mistake was throwing a big party in his village just for show off, all the way from Lagos... As I am typing this now, he is barely surviving; all the doors are literally shut... He depends on relatives these days.

I learnt from that. Till date, I don't post about myself on Facebook because witches don dey Facebook too o... These days, I use my money to help people rather than try to show people how rich I am.

Abeg, no matter what that dude dey do, let him stay away from his village o, except he already has contract with his village people ... Infact, make he no dey show off because those idiots no like good things o.

Some problems can be avoided.

Michellla since you're a queen. This might be interesting to you what a waste of money.

by the way the receipt looks fake 59 Likes 2 Shares

Cc: Efcc 3 Likes 1 Share

Person gratuity nah him somebody burn for one day ooo! 6 Likes





I have an uncle who was once like this... He bought nice cars for everyone around him and lived big... He was literally one of the Lagos big boys... His biggest mistake was throwing a big party in his village for just show off, all the way from Lagos... As I am typing this now, he is barely surviving; all the doors are literally shut... He depends on relatives these days.



I learnt from that. Till date, I don't post about myself on Facebook because witches don dey Facebook too o... These days, I use my money to help people rather than try to show people how rich I am.



Abeg, no matter what that dude dey do, let him stay away from his village o, except he already has contract with his village people ... Infact, make he no dey show off because those idiots no like good things o.



Some problems can be avoided. Many people won't understand but it happens and its true! 35 Likes 1 Share

I can't hear you tho I can't hear you tho

Hmmm

Nawao... which kyn foolishness be this

Odogwu mannya 2 Likes 1 Share

person like this no fit borrow him fellow guy money for business ooo. they prefer to ruin ur life with drinks thinking they helping you.. Jehovah. behind every extravagant spender is a broke friend/relative wishing he could get one tenth of the wasted money to establish himself. smh 14 Likes 1 Share

I can't hear you tho re-check

O town big boys...spend the money like it's nothing

















Get it fast spend it faster

re-check

what a waste of money

If he bought a car for his queen, wouldn't be a waste huh? If he bought a car for his queen, wouldn't be a waste huh? 1 Like 1 Share

Just 7.4 million? 12 Likes

A simple fact that is hard to learn is that the time to save money is when you have some.



Though we have different priorities. 7 Likes

Nonsense and cheap promotion of Cubana Owerri. Better way to promote a club is o invite A list stars to come perform and club there. Get some high society women in tow too. 12 Likes 1 Share



'Byke Yankee' Na dem.

Paid in cash. USD. .

Recession is just a word Yahoo boyz/Malaysia.'Byke Yankee' Na dem.Paid in cash. USD.Recession is just a word 3 Likes

His money his problems. 3 Likes

What is his source of income?

This is the biggest lie of the new year. A club where people can spend as much as 7 million naira won't be issuing out that kind of receipt.

DSS should go after him..



Is Rochas aware of this...?? 1 Like