|"Letter To My Son" - Ubi Franklin Writes His Son by TunezBlog: 7:35pm
Ubi Franklin is a man on a mission and has no intention of stoping till he has his family back in one piece.
With a photo of himself and his son from Lilian's brother wedding, the TripleMG boss tried once more to win back his wife.
On a post on his gram the music entrepreneur openly apologised for all his mistake while reiterating his love and admiration for his wife.
Ubi who was accused by media reports of domestic violence months ago when his marital woes started in his emotional note says he no longer gets easily provoked like in the past as his son, Jayden has changed him.
In a post he tagged “Letter To My Son“, he wrote, “Son, witnessing your birth was not just an experience; it was a miracle (the beauty of a child being born is nothing but pure joy). You came and melted my heart, taught me to love, taught me to forgive and see things differently. My past experiences made me one who was easily provoked but God always uses something, or someone to change people, to break them, and for me; my SON and some self discipline did.
You have also thought me to admit my mistakes and apologize for them, even when I think I’m not wrong but may have upset someone, apologize! It takes NOTHING from you but gives you EVERYTHING!!!”
Admitting his undying love for his wife, he added, “You are strong, doing an excellent job, and I continue to admire you deeply.”
|Re: "Letter To My Son" - Ubi Franklin Writes His Son by angelTI(f): 7:42pm
I think the guy truly love his wife. Lilian should forgive him and come back because the way the guy is ranting on social media is something else
|Re: "Letter To My Son" - Ubi Franklin Writes His Son by Kingstel: 7:46pm
Beautiful note.
|Re: "Letter To My Son" - Ubi Franklin Writes His Son by thehedge: 7:55pm
I hope he doesn't just come on social media to write, how much effort does he put into getting her back in real life?
Anyway, I pray whatever is good for you happens to you
|Re: "Letter To My Son" - Ubi Franklin Writes His Son by kilode100(f): 8:22pm
Amu Ubi, move on already abeg. Haba! This chick obviously detest you.
I hate sissy men.
|Re: "Letter To My Son" - Ubi Franklin Writes His Son by GoggleB(m): 8:26pm
This girl does not love you to be frank with you Mr Franklin just move on.
|Re: "Letter To My Son" - Ubi Franklin Writes His Son by Ndman: 8:31pm
You cannot be beating your wife at home and apologizing in the public. Say no to domestic violence.
|Re: "Letter To My Son" - Ubi Franklin Writes His Son by marshalcarter: 8:32pm
I Just wish this world would end
|Re: "Letter To My Son" - Ubi Franklin Writes His Son by Janetessy(f): 8:44pm
Nice piece
|Re: "Letter To My Son" - Ubi Franklin Writes His Son by lilmax(m): 8:44pm
IDGAF
|Re: "Letter To My Son" - Ubi Franklin Writes His Son by Harbosede02(f): 8:44pm
Since when?? Surprised this is just getting to nl
|Re: "Letter To My Son" - Ubi Franklin Writes His Son by Atiku2019: 8:45pm
Sorry Bro Life Goes On
|Re: "Letter To My Son" - Ubi Franklin Writes His Son by EWAagoyin(m): 8:46pm
this ubi is the definition of puśśyasś nigga....he proposed to that D list-actress she turned him down...he went further to force himself on her ,she definitely saw money and accepted now she has gotten enough and no longer interested he is crying upandan like spoilt child...to use belt on this guy just dey hungry me.
|Re: "Letter To My Son" - Ubi Franklin Writes His Son by shapman: 8:47pm
Good luck to him but those who gives a phuck went....
biko am I the only one who can't change signature on NL??
|Re: "Letter To My Son" - Ubi Franklin Writes His Son by Omagzee(m): 8:47pm
........?
|Re: "Letter To My Son" - Ubi Franklin Writes His Son by ovaRAYted(m): 8:47pm
marshalcarter:
Because of one man quanta with im wife??
|Re: "Letter To My Son" - Ubi Franklin Writes His Son by jerryadigun: 8:48pm
this guy no day tire to write letters?
|Re: "Letter To My Son" - Ubi Franklin Writes His Son by aldexrio(m): 8:48pm
Let him sing it as a Song just like Faze's 'Letter to my brother".
|Re: "Letter To My Son" - Ubi Franklin Writes His Son by utenwuson: 8:49pm
hey ur son can't READ now.....so why writing a letter to an infant? you mad bro
|Re: "Letter To My Son" - Ubi Franklin Writes His Son by brenister10: 8:49pm
Must everything be on social media? I just taya for all these yeye people wey dem form CELEB. If they sneeze, dem go post am for social media. And for Nairaland MOD's, na all these useless topics una dey push go front page but the educative and informative ones no go even smell front page. WHO THE LETTER EPP SEF?
|Re: "Letter To My Son" - Ubi Franklin Writes His Son by BrutalJab: 8:49pm
foolish man
|Re: "Letter To My Son" - Ubi Franklin Writes His Son by lawrenzi: 8:49pm
lol
|Re: "Letter To My Son" - Ubi Franklin Writes His Son by AntiWailer: 8:50pm
Where are the people who gave Ferk ?
|Re: "Letter To My Son" - Ubi Franklin Writes His Son by Culin(f): 8:53pm
Hmm the lady is done with you just leave her jare. I dislike men who refuse to breakup with you even after you've broken up with them. Some will still be dating you without your consent, calling you 'babe' and uploading your pics on social media.. Move on!
|Re: "Letter To My Son" - Ubi Franklin Writes His Son by pressplay411(m): 8:54pm
angelTI:
Lilian needs to get her head right. No one is perfect. I don't know the cause of the effect but as long as he has not physically abused her aka beat her up, she needs to give him a second chance.
But then again only she knows what she's been through with him. If it's reconcilable difference, she should still try to make it work.
UBI UBI UBI how many times I call you.
If you dare make my boo,Bae,crush that I was compelled to release to you, experience any form of heart ache, YOU WILL PERSONALLY MEET MISFORTUNE IN 5D.
Lilian boo, neither are you perfect so if there's any excesses he's been complaining about biko try to change for your marriage sake.
ALL DA BEST.
You guys could be JayZ and Beyonce but you chose to be Iyke and Turner, hopefully not!
|Re: "Letter To My Son" - Ubi Franklin Writes His Son by Category1: 8:54pm
seriously, is it becoz these grown children ( especially this Franklin of a pikin) are a little famous (I mean little, coz I don't Even know dem before) naim be say we no go hear word again... ...
Simple family issue, they take it on social media. Like wth are we gonna do With the letter to ur son? Can u imagine. Can't this f**l just keep this stuff private?
|Re: "Letter To My Son" - Ubi Franklin Writes His Son by barrybanbi: 8:55pm
Na u sabi
|Re: "Letter To My Son" - Ubi Franklin Writes His Son by pedrilo: 8:57pm
See as woman dey fall my hand flat for public. Smh
|Re: "Letter To My Son" - Ubi Franklin Writes His Son by marshalcarter: 8:57pm
ovaRAYted:ray.....SMH....you won't understand
|Re: "Letter To My Son" - Ubi Franklin Writes His Son by PabloOmoEscobar: 8:57pm
The question is; DO PEOPLE CHANGE?
|Re: "Letter To My Son" - Ubi Franklin Writes His Son by dahunsy(m): 8:58pm
Coughs***clear throat# ubi esoro abi?
|Re: "Letter To My Son" - Ubi Franklin Writes His Son by Lixosidulu: 8:58pm
