With a photo of himself and his son from Lilian's brother wedding, the TripleMG boss tried once more to win back his wife.

On a post on his gram the music entrepreneur openly apologised for all his mistake while reiterating his love and admiration for his wife.



Ubi who was accused by media reports of domestic violence months ago when his marital woes started in his emotional note says he no longer gets easily provoked like in the past as his son, Jayden has changed him.



In a post he tagged “Letter To My Son“, he wrote, “Son, witnessing your birth was not just an experience; it was a miracle (the beauty of a child being born is nothing but pure joy). You came and melted my heart, taught me to love, taught me to forgive and see things differently. My past experiences made me one who was easily provoked but God always uses something, or someone to change people, to break them, and for me; my SON and some self discipline did.



You have also thought me to admit my mistakes and apologize for them, even when I think I’m not wrong but may have upset someone, apologize! It takes NOTHING from you but gives you EVERYTHING!!!”



Admitting his undying love for his wife, he added, “You are strong, doing an excellent job, and I continue to admire you deeply.”



I think the guy truly love his wife. Lilian should forgive him and come back because the way the guy is ranting on social media is something else 3 Likes



I hope he doesn't just come on social media to write, how much effort does he put into getting her back in real life?



Anyway, I pray whatever is good for you happens to you 1 Like 1 Share

Amu Ubi, move on already abeg. Haba! This chick obviously detest you.





I hate sissy men. 2 Likes 1 Share

This girl does not love you to be frank with you Mr Franklin just move on. 2 Likes

You cannot be beating your wife at home and apologizing in the public. Say no to domestic violence. 4 Likes

this ubi is the definition of puśśyasś nigga....he proposed to that D list-actress she turned him down...he went further to force himself on her ,she definitely saw money and accepted now she has gotten enough and no longer interested he is crying upandan like spoilt child...to use belt on this guy just dey hungry me. 5 Likes

this guy no day tire to write letters?

Must everything be on social media? I just taya for all these yeye people wey dem form CELEB. If they sneeze, dem go post am for social media. And for Nairaland MOD's, na all these useless topics una dey push go front page but the educative and informative ones no go even smell front page. WHO THE LETTER EPP SEF? 1 Like

Hmm the lady is done with you just leave her jare. I dislike men who refuse to breakup with you even after you've broken up with them. Some will still be dating you without your consent, calling you 'babe' and uploading your pics on social media.. Move on!

Lilian needs to get her head right. No one is perfect. I don't know the cause of the effect but as long as he has not physically abused her aka beat her up, she needs to give him a second chance.



But then again only she knows what she's been through with him. If it's reconcilable difference, she should still try to make it work.



You guys could be JayZ and Beyonce but you chose to be Iyke and Turner, hopefully not! Lilian needs to get her head right. No one is perfect. I don't know the cause of the effect but as long as he has not physically abused her aka beat her up, she needs to give him a second chance.But then again only she knows what she's been through with him. If it's reconcilable difference, she should still try to make it work.UBI UBI UBI how many times I call you.If you dare make my boo,Bae,crush that I was compelled to release to you, experience any form of heart ache, YOU WILL PERSONALLY MEET MISFORTUNE IN 5D.Lilian boo, neither are you perfect so if there's any excesses he's been complaining about biko try to change for your marriage sake.ALL DA BEST.You guys could be JayZ and Beyonce but you chose to be Iyke and Turner, hopefully not! 1 Like

Simple family issue, they take it on social media. Like wth are we gonna do With the letter to ur son? Can u imagine. Can't this f**l just keep this stuff private? seriously, is it becoz these grown children ( especially this Franklin of a pikin) are a little famous (I mean little, coz I don't Even know dem before) naim be say we no go hear word again......Simple family issue, they take it on social media. Like wth are we gonna do With the letter to ur son? Can u imagine. Can't this f**l just keep this stuff private?

The question is; DO PEOPLE CHANGE?