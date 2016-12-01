₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,719,261 members, 3,287,638 topics. Date: Tuesday, 03 January 2017 at 08:44 AM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Business / Tony Elumelu Hits The Beach With His Wife And Children(photos) (4962 Views)
Billionaire Tony Elumelu Spends Quality Christmas Time With His Children At Home / Tony Elumelu Working In His Private Jet (Photo) / Tony Elumelu Working In A Private Jet (PICS) (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Tony Elumelu Hits The Beach With His Wife And Children(photos) by broseme: 8:39pm On Jan 02
The Chairman of UBA Group, Heirs Holdings, Tony Elumelu and his family on Monday spent quality time at the beach. The business mogul wrote....
"All work and no play makes TOE a dull boy. Now reinvigorated. Best for 2017, to all my community. #newyear #2017."
Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/01/tony-elumelu-family-spend-quality-at.html?m=1
1 Like
|Re: Tony Elumelu Hits The Beach With His Wife And Children(photos) by DozieInc(m): 8:49pm On Jan 02
Boss
|Re: Tony Elumelu Hits The Beach With His Wife And Children(photos) by ufuosman: 8:53pm On Jan 02
Enjoy, you need am, na your money!
|Re: Tony Elumelu Hits The Beach With His Wife And Children(photos) by kenonze(f): 8:53pm On Jan 02
It's only in Naija u hear people calling some Billionaire... ..
His name is Mr. Tony Elumelu.
Have u heard white man calling Billionaire Bill Gates or Carlos Slim?
23 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Tony Elumelu Hits The Beach With His Wife And Children(photos) by carzola(m): 9:03pm On Jan 02
And so? Of he hits the beach does that change the fact we have a garbage head as president of Nigeria? Does that change the fact that the VP of Nigeria is a slave?
|Re: Tony Elumelu Hits The Beach With His Wife And Children(photos) by carzola(m): 9:04pm On Jan 02
kenonze:money is the only thing Nigerians can brag about.. That's why the country is so underdeveloped. And all this mediocritic media house are not helping.
7 Likes
|Re: Tony Elumelu Hits The Beach With His Wife And Children(photos) by kenonze(f): 9:11pm On Jan 02
carzola:
Exactly.
But to be candid, am not happy with u Carzola
|Re: Tony Elumelu Hits The Beach With His Wife And Children(photos) by carzola(m): 9:11pm On Jan 02
kenonze:why?
|Re: Tony Elumelu Hits The Beach With His Wife And Children(photos) by kenonze(f): 9:15pm On Jan 02
carzola:
At 7:21pm, u made a comment on another thread "Man proposed to a lady paired with MMM"
U said some derogatory words which I cannot understand why. Pls if it will be possible for u to edit ur comment. It's sad.
|Re: Tony Elumelu Hits The Beach With His Wife And Children(photos) by kenonze(f): 9:17pm On Jan 02
carzola:
At 7:21pm, u made a comment on another thread "Man proposed to a lady paired with MMM"
.. ....
U said some derogatory words with I cannot understand why. Pls if it will be possible for u to edit ur comment. It's sad.
|Re: Tony Elumelu Hits The Beach With His Wife And Children(photos) by dahunsy(m): 9:18pm On Jan 02
Coughs** clears throat#......i came here to advertise a cough syrup called BUBULIN
|Re: Tony Elumelu Hits The Beach With His Wife And Children(photos) by carzola(m): 9:29pm On Jan 02
kenonze:that comment was suppose to be a joke buh people took it wrongly.. I dont know how I can take back my words..
|Re: Tony Elumelu Hits The Beach With His Wife And Children(photos) by Rossikki: 9:31pm On Jan 02
kenonze:
So... if you have not heard ''white man'' using a term, then it is wrong for you to use the term, correct?
KAI...MY PEOPLE ARE STILL SLAVES SHA........ KAI.
SHAME ON YOU.
But ''white man'' does not eat fufu and egusi, or peppersoup, or isi-ewu.
So why do you stuff your fat belly with all those things?
I should call the ''white man'' to flog you into eating only cornflakes, spaghetti, and french fries.
DUMMY DUM DUM.
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Tony Elumelu Hits The Beach With His Wife And Children(photos) by kenonze(f): 10:15pm On Jan 02
[s]
Rossikki:
U are supposed to have gone to bed
2 Likes
|Re: Tony Elumelu Hits The Beach With His Wife And Children(photos) by Cadamlk: 10:27pm On Jan 02
As i saw the topic ,i just know it cannot be Bar Beach or Kuramo.
|Re: Tony Elumelu Hits The Beach With His Wife And Children(photos) by redsceptic: 11:01pm On Jan 02
kenonze:
My sister black man way don tire me o! I no fit laff again.
In a related vein, Mr Elumelu and his online PR crew should realize that he is too big for this show he has put on of late. We dont need to see pictures of you and your family online whether at the beach or at home or wherever. Continue and soon the respect you have earned over decades will be diminished
2 Likes
|Re: Tony Elumelu Hits The Beach With His Wife And Children(photos) by amokeme(f): 11:48pm On Jan 02
carzola:He is not the one bragging naw.. blame the blogger.
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Tony Elumelu Hits The Beach With His Wife And Children(photos) by Kingbuhari(m): 8:25am
money is good
|Re: Tony Elumelu Hits The Beach With His Wife And Children(photos) by Wiseandtrue(f): 8:28am
O
|Re: Tony Elumelu Hits The Beach With His Wife And Children(photos) by Generalkorex(m): 8:28am
Ok
|Re: Tony Elumelu Hits The Beach With His Wife And Children(photos) by Janetessy(f): 8:28am
Money talks
Noise listen
|Re: Tony Elumelu Hits The Beach With His Wife And Children(photos) by Ten12: 8:29am
Somebody tell dat man he is living my dream life
|Re: Tony Elumelu Hits The Beach With His Wife And Children(photos) by Thisis2raw: 8:29am
Money good
|Re: Tony Elumelu Hits The Beach With His Wife And Children(photos) by PIPPROF(m): 8:30am
kenonze:
forbes do
and lots of celebrity mags
1 Like
|Re: Tony Elumelu Hits The Beach With His Wife And Children(photos) by wellmax(m): 8:30am
Definately not in Nigeria. Niggas for mob am.
|Re: Tony Elumelu Hits The Beach With His Wife And Children(photos) by Shortyy(f): 8:30am
kenonze:Must we copy the white men?
|Re: Tony Elumelu Hits The Beach With His Wife And Children(photos) by Princess4ng(f): 8:32am
Ill soon hit d beach with some Nairalanders
|Re: Tony Elumelu Hits The Beach With His Wife And Children(photos) by wakes(m): 8:32am
Tony Elumelu, great man!
|Re: Tony Elumelu Hits The Beach With His Wife And Children(photos) by Goldenheart(m): 8:34am
Meanwhile how do we open this locker without breaking those plates.
|Re: Tony Elumelu Hits The Beach With His Wife And Children(photos) by VastFinder(m): 8:34am
5 Stunning Ways to get more Battery Life
http://vastfinder.blogspot.com/2016/12/5-stunning-ways-to-get-more-battery-life.html
Fish Farmers!!! How Good Is PIRA Fish Feed? / GTB Token Usage Acknowledgement / Sure Link Of The Sites To Import Goods From USA And Canada To Nigeria
Viewing this topic: janco, PIPPROF(m), dschools, VictorAB, misterkay(m), alaska0123, boboLIL(m), Allee90, lincoln89, tomakint, famopompy(m), PrinceWezy(m), johnwalex3(m), sunkuns003(m), ENDEEEEEEE(m), ekoboy, adelekeaka, diesel86(m), SIRmanjar, wisefizz(m), jfad, OmowumiJ(f), masciv, Umoruhalima68, mbaboy(m), Smithycool(m), collinshush, Emperor100(m), Wynnah(m), Boleyndynasty2(f), obontami, sanspiffy(m), bendike, tipdrips, Youngzedd(m), Chibaby87(f) and 190 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 154