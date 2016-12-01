₦airaland Forum

Tony Elumelu Hits The Beach With His Wife And Children(photos) by broseme: 8:39pm On Jan 02
The Chairman of UBA Group, Heirs Holdings, Tony Elumelu and his family on Monday spent quality time at the beach. The business mogul wrote....

"All work and no play makes TOE a dull boy. Now reinvigorated. Best for 2017, to all my community. #newyear #2017."

Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/01/tony-elumelu-family-spend-quality-at.html?m=1

Re: Tony Elumelu Hits The Beach With His Wife And Children(photos) by DozieInc(m): 8:49pm On Jan 02
Boss
Re: Tony Elumelu Hits The Beach With His Wife And Children(photos) by ufuosman: 8:53pm On Jan 02
Enjoy, you need am, na your money!
Re: Tony Elumelu Hits The Beach With His Wife And Children(photos) by kenonze(f): 8:53pm On Jan 02
It's only in Naija u hear people calling some Billionaire... ..
His name is Mr. Tony Elumelu.
Have u heard white man calling Billionaire Bill Gates or Carlos Slim?

Re: Tony Elumelu Hits The Beach With His Wife And Children(photos) by carzola(m): 9:03pm On Jan 02
And so? Of he hits the beach does that change the fact we have a garbage head as president of Nigeria? Does that change the fact that the VP of Nigeria is a slave?
Re: Tony Elumelu Hits The Beach With His Wife And Children(photos) by carzola(m): 9:04pm On Jan 02
kenonze:
It's only in Naija u hear people calling some Billionaire... ..
His name is Mr. Tony Elumelu.
Have u heard white man calling Billionaire Bill Gates or Carlos Slim?
money is the only thing Nigerians can brag about.. That's why the country is so underdeveloped. And all this mediocritic media house are not helping.

Re: Tony Elumelu Hits The Beach With His Wife And Children(photos) by kenonze(f): 9:11pm On Jan 02
carzola:
money is the only thing Nigerians can brag about.. That's why the country is so underdeveloped. And all this mediocritic media house are not helping.

Exactly.
But to be candid, am not happy with u Carzola
Re: Tony Elumelu Hits The Beach With His Wife And Children(photos) by carzola(m): 9:11pm On Jan 02
kenonze:


Exactly.
But to be candid, am not happy with u Carzola
why?
Re: Tony Elumelu Hits The Beach With His Wife And Children(photos) by kenonze(f): 9:15pm On Jan 02
carzola:
why?

At 7:21pm, u made a comment on another thread "Man proposed to a lady paired with MMM"

U said some derogatory words which I cannot understand why. Pls if it will be possible for u to edit ur comment. It's sad.
Re: Tony Elumelu Hits The Beach With His Wife And Children(photos) by kenonze(f): 9:17pm On Jan 02
carzola:
why?

At 7:21pm, u made a comment on another thread "Man proposed to a lady paired with MMM"
.. .... And I quote... .. "That's how their marriage would crash like MMM when the guy finds out her womb has been frozen."
U said some derogatory words with I cannot understand why. Pls if it will be possible for u to edit ur comment. It's sad.
Re: Tony Elumelu Hits The Beach With His Wife And Children(photos) by dahunsy(m): 9:18pm On Jan 02
Coughs** clears throat#......i came here to advertise a cough syrup called BUBULIN
Re: Tony Elumelu Hits The Beach With His Wife And Children(photos) by carzola(m): 9:29pm On Jan 02
kenonze:


At 7:21pm, u made a comment on another thread "Man proposed to a lady paired with MMM"
.. .... And I quote... .. "That's how their marriage would crash like MMM when the guy finds out her womb has been frozen."
U said some derogatory words with I cannot understand why. Pls if it will be possible for u to edit ur comment. It's sad.
that comment was suppose to be a joke buh people took it wrongly.. I dont know how I can take back my words..
Re: Tony Elumelu Hits The Beach With His Wife And Children(photos) by Rossikki: 9:31pm On Jan 02
kenonze:
It's only in Naija u hear people calling some Billionaire... ..
His name is Mr. Tony Elumelu.
Have u heard white man calling Billionaire Bill Gates or Carlos Slim?

So... if you have not heard ''white man'' using a term, then it is wrong for you to use the term, correct?

KAI...MY PEOPLE ARE STILL SLAVES SHA........ KAI.

SHAME ON YOU.

But ''white man'' does not eat fufu and egusi, or peppersoup, or isi-ewu.

So why do you stuff your fat belly with all those things?

I should call the ''white man'' to flog you into eating only cornflakes, spaghetti, and french fries.

DUMMY DUM DUM.

Re: Tony Elumelu Hits The Beach With His Wife And Children(photos) by kenonze(f): 10:15pm On Jan 02
[s]
Rossikki:


So... if you have not heard ''white man'' using a term, then it is wrong for you to use the term, correct?

KAI...MY PEOPLE ARE STILL SLAVES SHA........ KAI.

SHAME ON YOU.

But ''white man'' does not eat fufu and egusi, or peppersoup, or isi-ewu.

So why do you stuff your fat belly with all those things?

I should call the ''white man'' to flog you into eating only cornflakes, spaghetti, and french fries.

DUMMY DUM DUM.



U are supposed to have gone to bed

Re: Tony Elumelu Hits The Beach With His Wife And Children(photos) by Cadamlk: 10:27pm On Jan 02
As i saw the topic ,i just know it cannot be Bar Beach or Kuramo. grin grin grin grin grin
Re: Tony Elumelu Hits The Beach With His Wife And Children(photos) by redsceptic: 11:01pm On Jan 02
kenonze:
It's only in Naija u hear people calling some Billionaire... ..
His name is Mr. Tony Elumelu.
Have u heard white man calling Billionaire Bill Gates or Carlos Slim?

My sister black man way don tire me o! I no fit laff again.
In a related vein, Mr Elumelu and his online PR crew should realize that he is too big for this show he has put on of late. We dont need to see pictures of you and your family online whether at the beach or at home or wherever. Continue and soon the respect you have earned over decades will be diminished

Re: Tony Elumelu Hits The Beach With His Wife And Children(photos) by amokeme(f): 11:48pm On Jan 02
carzola:
money is the only thing Nigerians can brag about.. That's why the country is so underdeveloped. And all this mediocritic media house are not helping.
He is not the one bragging naw.. blame the blogger.

Re: Tony Elumelu Hits The Beach With His Wife And Children(photos) by Kingbuhari(m): 8:25am
money is good
Re: Tony Elumelu Hits The Beach With His Wife And Children(photos) by Wiseandtrue(f): 8:28am
O
Re: Tony Elumelu Hits The Beach With His Wife And Children(photos) by Generalkorex(m): 8:28am
Ok
Re: Tony Elumelu Hits The Beach With His Wife And Children(photos) by Janetessy(f): 8:28am
Money talks


Noise listen
Re: Tony Elumelu Hits The Beach With His Wife And Children(photos) by Ten12: 8:29am
Somebody tell dat man he is living my dream life
Re: Tony Elumelu Hits The Beach With His Wife And Children(photos) by Thisis2raw: 8:29am
Money good
Re: Tony Elumelu Hits The Beach With His Wife And Children(photos) by PIPPROF(m): 8:30am
kenonze:
It's only in Naija u hear people calling some Billionaire... ..
His name is Mr. Tony Elumelu.
Have u heard white man calling Billionaire Bill Gates or Carlos Slim?

forbes do

and lots of celebrity mags undecided undecided

Re: Tony Elumelu Hits The Beach With His Wife And Children(photos) by wellmax(m): 8:30am
Definately not in Nigeria. Niggas for mob am.
Re: Tony Elumelu Hits The Beach With His Wife And Children(photos) by Shortyy(f): 8:30am
kenonze:


Exactly.
But to be candid, am not happy with u Carzola
Must we copy the white men?
Re: Tony Elumelu Hits The Beach With His Wife And Children(photos) by Princess4ng(f): 8:32am
Ill soon hit d beach with some Nairalanders grin
Re: Tony Elumelu Hits The Beach With His Wife And Children(photos) by wakes(m): 8:32am
Tony Elumelu, great man!
Re: Tony Elumelu Hits The Beach With His Wife And Children(photos) by Goldenheart(m): 8:34am
Meanwhile how do we open this locker without breaking those plates. cry

Re: Tony Elumelu Hits The Beach With His Wife And Children(photos) by VastFinder(m): 8:34am
