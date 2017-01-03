₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,719,471 members, 3,288,078 topics. Date: Tuesday, 03 January 2017 at 12:47 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Health / FG To Spend N929m On Contraceptives In 2017 - The Punch (4499 Views)
Biafra: Hausa In Onitsha Go Into Hiding- The Punch / Army Forces Al-mustapha To Retire - The Punch / Tinubu Bars Pro-saraki Senator, Alasoadura, From APC Caucus Meetings-the Punch (1) (2) (3) (4)
|FG To Spend N929m On Contraceptives In 2017 - The Punch by BeeBeeOoh(m): 12:22am
The Federal Government plans to spend N915m on counterpart funding for the procurement of contraceptive commodities this year.
http://punchng.com/fg-spend-n929m-contraceptives-2017/
1 Like
|Re: FG To Spend N929m On Contraceptives In 2017 - The Punch by ademoladeji(m): 12:28am
For Ayi or Sara?
|Re: FG To Spend N929m On Contraceptives In 2017 - The Punch by acenazt: 12:32am
Oshe!!! So Na to go collect free postinor2 be that Na?
1 Like
|Re: FG To Spend N929m On Contraceptives In 2017 - The Punch by tobillionaire(m): 12:36am
Good, enough of giving birth to dozens of children fr d purpose of going to work on d farm
4 Likes
|Re: FG To Spend N929m On Contraceptives In 2017 - The Punch by IncredibleJoe(m): 12:41am
Good one by the FG. The population of this country must be controlled by fire by force
2 Likes
|Re: FG To Spend N929m On Contraceptives In 2017 - The Punch by byrron(m): 1:37am
Contraceptive won't work for those poor northern girls married out to certified pedophiles who's sole purpose in life is to liter the northern states with so many kid's since they are also condom-phobic which is the reason why there are millions of kids roaming around along with millions of destitutes in that region which they also export to other regions outside theirs.
Castrating those randy cradle robbers over there is the only viable and effective option for controlling the impending population explosion.
22 Likes
|Re: FG To Spend N929m On Contraceptives In 2017 - The Punch by mykeljosef: 2:26am
the northern muslims need brain formatting mostly
not tribalistic or religious
just stating facts
4 Likes
|Re: FG To Spend N929m On Contraceptives In 2017 - The Punch by Flyingngel(m): 2:41am
Whether it is in the budget or not, the Northeners need it more than anything.
2 Likes
|Re: FG To Spend N929m On Contraceptives In 2017 - The Punch by KidsNEXTdoor: 3:11am
Utter waste of money
Who thinks this will get to the people it was intended for?
And who thinks the people it was intended for actually needs it
Utter waste of resources
Money for the boys to chop
5 Likes
|Re: FG To Spend N929m On Contraceptives In 2017 - The Punch by Atiku2019: 3:36am
Cool cash for Marie Stopes my former workplace
|Re: FG To Spend N929m On Contraceptives In 2017 - The Punch by onatisi(m): 5:15am
Well done buhari.
They should not forget to include condoms too oo
That one shouldn't cost more than 700million naira .
3 Likes
|Re: FG To Spend N929m On Contraceptives In 2017 - The Punch by Justiyke4u: 5:19am
You are not serious
|Re: FG To Spend N929m On Contraceptives In 2017 - The Punch by ThinkSmarter(m): 6:13am
Flyingngel:No o itz their entitlement to marry up to four wives, itz a Directive from the only prophet of Allah.
That z what their right hands hv begotten.
And if u say otherwise, itz unIslamic and d4 Haram,
Islam z way of life bestowed upon all the true faithfuls by Allah true his Apostle prophet Muhammed[ SAW ] .
So, no any other law or guides or health care supersedes that that was recommended in the holy Quran and in the Hadiths.
2 Likes
|Re: FG To Spend N929m On Contraceptives In 2017 - The Punch by luvinhubby(m): 6:17am
ThinkSmarter:
You see them, quantity is NOT quality.
5 Likes
|Re: FG To Spend N929m On Contraceptives In 2017 - The Punch by Bolustic(m): 6:17am
byrron:Don't look at the northerners alone, what about the myriads of baby factories in the east? We have to stop this culture of terming everything from the north as negative, this is 2017.
Large population, if well managed, is a always an advantage, China and India are successful examples. BTW, how is the SS, despite it's oil and low population, compared to the north, better off?
5 Likes
|Re: FG To Spend N929m On Contraceptives In 2017 - The Punch by Corrinthians(m): 6:20am
byrron:You should be thankful for this move by the fg. Maybe those baby factories in your landlocked villages would reduce the rate at which they produce the bastards they produce and we'd see better headlines coming from the region.
4 Likes
|Re: FG To Spend N929m On Contraceptives In 2017 - The Punch by Esseite: 6:20am
Is it not haram or abormination to wear condoms or use contraceptives?.... just asking...
I think the imam clerics preaching would do a better job.
Nigeria - 180m . $25billion dollars...
Usa - 300m $269trillion dollars...
Uk - 64m £8.1 trillion pounds...
2 Likes
|Re: FG To Spend N929m On Contraceptives In 2017 - The Punch by mercichoco(f): 6:25am
acenazt:I pity you, hiv is real
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: FG To Spend N929m On Contraceptives In 2017 - The Punch by mercichoco(f): 6:28am
muslims will need it more
2 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: FG To Spend N929m On Contraceptives In 2017 - The Punch by proeast(m): 6:34am
1.1 Billion for efcc office biulding, plus this for contraceptives equals to 2 billion and many other misplaced priorities set to gulp billions of naira yet some die hard zombies are optimistic that buhari is going to pull Nigeria out of this recession he got us into Thank God I realized long ago that buhari was going to pauperize the populace and took personal far reaching measures that are already paying of now.
2 Likes
|Re: FG To Spend N929m On Contraceptives In 2017 - The Punch by omaiyale: 6:40am
[color=#990000][/color] nice move
|Re: FG To Spend N929m On Contraceptives In 2017 - The Punch by proeast(m): 6:47am
Bolustic:I award this post as the "dumbest" post of the year! So you are comparing northern Nigeria were over ten million people are idle destitutes begging for alms to China & India were most of their populace are productively engaged & contributing to their GDP Continue in your delusion, Kano is alleged to have the highest population in Nigeria yet its GDP is nothing to write home about. Very soon their will either be resource or balkanization of this parasitic nation then you will realize your folly. RUBBISH!!!
7 Likes
|Re: FG To Spend N929m On Contraceptives In 2017 - The Punch by Boleyndynasty2(f): 7:32am
This country sef
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: FG To Spend N929m On Contraceptives In 2017 - The Punch by ThinkSmarter(m): 7:49am
luvinhubby:#lol That was Sarcasm! I am an Eastherner , Konfam Nwa~afor Igbo
3 Likes
|Re: FG To Spend N929m On Contraceptives In 2017 - The Punch by greenermodels: 8:23am
complete waste of money besides these money would all likely end up in personal accounts, i also think using 1.5billion to put just 100,000 HIV positive people on treatment is plain daylight robbery.
1 Like
|Re: FG To Spend N929m On Contraceptives In 2017 - The Punch by jmoore(m): 9:25am
Anyone that cannot afford contraceptives have no business with sex!!!!!!!!!!!
2 Likes
|Re: FG To Spend N929m On Contraceptives In 2017 - The Punch by BeeBeeOoh(m): 11:29am
Lalasticlala, Mynd44
http://punchng.com/fg-spend-n929m-contraceptives-2017/
|Re: FG To Spend N929m On Contraceptives In 2017 - The Punch by aduimo: 11:31am
1 Like
|Re: FG To Spend N929m On Contraceptives In 2017 - The Punch by PIPPROF(m): 11:32am
a so called broker country blowing millions on useless things
and all these funds will be looted and used to cut "grass"
|Re: FG To Spend N929m On Contraceptives In 2017 - The Punch by KingsleyCEO(m): 11:33am
Lol
|Re: FG To Spend N929m On Contraceptives In 2017 - The Punch by shammah1(m): 11:35am
The thieves have come again. Happy New Year
|Re: FG To Spend N929m On Contraceptives In 2017 - The Punch by habibest06: 11:36am
welldone
Edmark Products / Solution To Menstrual Pain. / Baby Weighing 6.10kg Born Without A caesarean Section.[picture]
Viewing this topic: Naijjablog(m), Richem, azpekuliar(m), LasoulMacuby(m), hilaryJustiN, kalakamat, Jibola10(m), Eddie4all, IyfeNamikaze(m), IKEDIKE, rikatrina, donsk60, 1forall, mmsen, Mayor46(m), defunk and 34 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 8