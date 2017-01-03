Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Health / FG To Spend N929m On Contraceptives In 2017 - The Punch (4499 Views)

The Federal Government plans to spend N915m on counterpart funding for the procurement of contraceptive commodities this year.



The budget for the national distribution of the commodities is also included in the allocation.



The sum is part of the total sum of N31.bn allocated to the Federal Ministry of Health in the 2017 Appropriation Bill currently before the National Assembly.



According to the details of the document obtained by our correspondent, the huge sum will be spent on contraceptives based on what government called 2016 forecast.



Contraceptives are birth control devices or devices intended to prevent conception.



The sum is different from another N12.3m allocated for what the government called the “last mile distribution of contraceptive commodities.”



Another N1.8m is allocated for the training of community health extension workers on long acting reversible contraceptives.



According to the details, the government will also spend N1.2bn on contribution and counterpart funding for UNICEF for the procurement of RUTF; and N9m will be spent as support for states in the development of implementation plan for the Nigerian Family Planning Blueprint.



The government will also spend N1.5bn on the placement of 100,000 on HIV treatment and management.



The takeoff of the Tobacco Control Unit as stipulated in the National Tobacco Control Act will also gulp N12.5m.



Meanwhile, the Federal Government on Monday denied media reports that N29bn was provided in the 2017 budget to fight militancy.



The Ministry of Budget and National Planning in a statement by the Media Adviser to the Minister, Mr. Akpandem James, said no such provision was made by the ministry in the budget.



The statement said President Muhammadu Buhari had consistently and categorically stated that the focus of his administration in 2017 would be to continue to pursue peace initiatives in the Niger Delta through dialogue and engagement.



It added that this was the reason why among other projects earmarked for the Niger Delta, N65bn was provided in the 2017 budget proposals for the re-integration of transformed ex-militants under the Presidential Amnesty Programme.



The statement read in part, “The attention of the Ministry of Budget and National Planning has been drawn to a story which quotes a statement reportedly issued on Saturday night and signed by a member of the Central Working Committee of the Pan Niger Delta Forum, Dr. Alfred Mulade, that the Federal Government had earmarked N29bn in the 2017 budget, specifically to fight militancy in the Niger Delta.



“It must be clearly stated that there is no such provision in the 2017 budget proposals presented by the President, so we have absolutely no idea where this story is coming from.”

For Ayi or Sara?

Oshe!!! So Na to go collect free postinor2 be that Na? 1 Like

Good, enough of giving birth to dozens of children fr d purpose of going to work on d farm 4 Likes

Good one by the FG. The population of this country must be controlled by fire by force 2 Likes

Contraceptive won't work for those poor northern girls married out to certified pedophiles who's sole purpose in life is to liter the northern states with so many kid's since they are also condom-phobic which is the reason why there are millions of kids roaming around along with millions of destitutes in that region which they also export to other regions outside theirs.



Castrating those randy cradle robbers over there is the only viable and effective option for controlling the impending population explosion. 22 Likes

the northern muslims need brain formatting mostly

not tribalistic or religious

just stating facts 4 Likes

Whether it is in the budget or not, the Northeners need it more than anything. 2 Likes

Utter waste of money

Who thinks this will get to the people it was intended for?

And who thinks the people it was intended for actually needs it



Utter waste of resources

Money for the boys to chop 5 Likes

Cool cash for Marie Stopes my former workplace

Well done buhari.

They should not forget to include condoms too oo

That one shouldn't cost more than 700million naira . 3 Likes

You are not serious

Flyingngel:

Whether it is in the budget or not, the Northeners need it more than anything. No o itz their entitlement to marry up to four wives, itz a Directive from the only prophet of Allah.

That z what their right hands hv begotten.

And if u say otherwise, itz unIslamic and d4 Haram,

Islam z way of life bestowed upon all the true faithfuls by Allah true his Apostle prophet Muhammed[ SAW ] .

No o itz their entitlement to marry up to four wives, itz a Directive from the only prophet of Allah.That z what their right hands hv begotten.And if u say otherwise, itz unIslamic and d4 Haram,Islam z way of life bestowed upon all the true faithfuls by Allah true his Apostle prophet Muhammed[ SAW ] .So, no any other law or guides or health care supersedes that that was recommended in the holy Quran and in the Hadiths.

ThinkSmarter:

No o itz their entitlement to marry up to four wives, itz a Directive from the only prophet of Allah.

That z what their right hands hv begotten.

And if u say otherwise, itz unIslamic and d4 Haram,

Islam z way of life bestowed upon all the true faithfuls by Allah true his Apostle prophet Muhammed[ SAW ] .

So, no any other law or guides or health care supersedes that that was recommended in the holy Quran and in the Hadiths.

You see them, quantity is NOT quality.

byrron:

Contraceptive won't work for those poor northern girls married out to certified pedophiles who's sole purpose in life is to liter the northern states with so many kid's since they are also condom-phobic which is the reason why there are millions of kids roaming around along with millions of destitutes in that region which they also export to other regions outside theirs.



Castrating those randy cradle robbers over there is the only viable and effective option for controlling the impending population explosion.



Don't look at the northerners alone, what about the myriads of baby factories in the east? We have to stop this culture of terming everything from the north as negative, this is 2017.



Large population, if well managed, is a always an advantage, China and India are successful examples. BTW, how is the SS, despite it's oil and low population, compared to the north, better off? 5 Likes

byrron:

Contraceptive won't work for those poor northern girls married out to certified pedophiles who's sole purpose in life is to liter the northern states with so many kid's since they are also condom-phobic which is the reason why there are millions of kids roaming around along with millions of destitutes in that region which they also export to other regions outside theirs.



Castrating those randy cradle robbers over there is the only viable and effective option for controlling the impending population explosion.



You should be thankful for this move by the fg. Maybe those baby factories in your landlocked villages would reduce the rate at which they produce the bastards they produce and we'd see better headlines coming from the region. You should be thankful for this move by the fg. Maybe those baby factories in your landlocked villages would reduce the rate at which they produce the bastards they produce and we'd see better headlines coming from the region. 4 Likes

Is it not haram or abormination to wear condoms or use contraceptives?.... just asking...



I think the imam clerics preaching would do a better job.





Nigeria - 180m . $25billion dollars...

Usa - 300m $269trillion dollars...

Uk - 64m £8.1 trillion pounds...





2 Likes

acenazt:

I pity you, hiv is real

muslims will need it more 2 Likes 2 Shares

Thank God I realized long ago that buhari was going to pauperize the populace and took personal far reaching measures that are already paying of now. 1.1 Billion for efcc office biulding, plus this for contraceptives equals to 2 billion and many other misplaced priorities set to gulp billions of naira yet some die hard zombies are optimistic that buhari is going to pull Nigeria out of this recession he got us into

[color=#990000][/color] nice move

Bolustic:



Don't look at the northerners alone, what about the myriads of baby factories in the east? We have to stop this culture of terming everything from the north as negative, this is 2017.



I award this post as the "dumbest" post of the year! So you are comparing northern Nigeria were over ten million people are idle destitutes begging for alms to China & India were most of their populace are productively engaged & contributing to their GDP Continue in your delusion, Kano is alleged to have the highest population in Nigeria yet its GDP is nothing to write home about. Very soon their will either be resource or balkanization of this parasitic nation then you will realize your folly. RUBBISH!!!

This country sef 1 Like 1 Share

luvinhubby:



#lol That was Sarcasm! I am an Eastherner , Konfam Nwa~afor Igbo

complete waste of money besides these money would all likely end up in personal accounts, i also think using 1.5billion to put just 100,000 HIV positive people on treatment is plain daylight robbery. 1 Like

Anyone that cannot afford contraceptives have no business with sex!!!!!!!!!!! 2 Likes



http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GihpQotg5uM&t=129s KING 1 Like

a so called broker country blowing millions on useless things







and all these funds will be looted and used to cut "grass"

Lol

The thieves have come again. Happy New Year