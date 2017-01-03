₦airaland Forum

Welcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,719,471 members, 3,288,078 topics. Date: Tuesday, 03 January 2017 at 12:47 PM

FG To Spend N929m On Contraceptives In 2017 - The Punch - Health - Nairaland

Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Health / FG To Spend N929m On Contraceptives In 2017 - The Punch (4499 Views)

Biafra: Hausa In Onitsha Go Into Hiding- The Punch / Army Forces Al-mustapha To Retire - The Punch / Tinubu Bars Pro-saraki Senator, Alasoadura, From APC Caucus Meetings-the Punch (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)

FG To Spend N929m On Contraceptives In 2017 - The Punch by BeeBeeOoh(m): 12:22am
The Federal Government plans to spend N915m on counterpart funding for the procurement of contraceptive commodities this year.

The budget for the national distribution of the commodities is also included in the allocation.

The sum is part of the total sum of N31.bn allocated to the Federal Ministry of Health in the 2017 Appropriation Bill currently before the National Assembly.

According to the details of the document obtained by our correspondent, the huge sum will be spent on contraceptives based on what government called 2016 forecast.

Contraceptives are birth control devices or devices intended to prevent conception.

The sum is different from another N12.3m allocated for what the government called the “last mile distribution of contraceptive commodities.”

Another N1.8m is allocated for the training of community health extension workers on long acting reversible contraceptives.

According to the details, the government will also spend N1.2bn on contribution and counterpart funding for UNICEF for the procurement of RUTF; and N9m will be spent as support for states in the development of implementation plan for the Nigerian Family Planning Blueprint.

The government will also spend N1.5bn on the placement of 100,000 on HIV treatment and management.

The takeoff of the Tobacco Control Unit as stipulated in the National Tobacco Control Act will also gulp N12.5m.

Meanwhile, the Federal Government on Monday denied media reports that N29bn was provided in the 2017 budget to fight militancy.

The Ministry of Budget and National Planning in a statement by the Media Adviser to the Minister, Mr. Akpandem James, said no such provision was made by the ministry in the budget.

The statement said President Muhammadu Buhari had consistently and categorically stated that the focus of his administration in 2017 would be to continue to pursue peace initiatives in the Niger Delta through dialogue and engagement.

It added that this was the reason why among other projects earmarked for the Niger Delta, N65bn was provided in the 2017 budget proposals for the re-integration of transformed ex-militants under the Presidential Amnesty Programme.

The statement read in part, “The attention of the Ministry of Budget and National Planning has been drawn to a story which quotes a statement reportedly issued on Saturday night and signed by a member of the Central Working Committee of the Pan Niger Delta Forum, Dr. Alfred Mulade, that the Federal Government had earmarked N29bn in the 2017 budget, specifically to fight militancy in the Niger Delta.

“It must be clearly stated that there is no such provision in the 2017 budget proposals presented by the President, so we have absolutely no idea where this story is coming from.”

http://punchng.com/fg-spend-n929m-contraceptives-2017/

1 Like

Re: FG To Spend N929m On Contraceptives In 2017 - The Punch by ademoladeji(m): 12:28am
For Ayi or Sara?

Re: FG To Spend N929m On Contraceptives In 2017 - The Punch by acenazt: 12:32am
Oshe!!! So Na to go collect free postinor2 be that Na?

1 Like

Re: FG To Spend N929m On Contraceptives In 2017 - The Punch by tobillionaire(m): 12:36am
Good, enough of giving birth to dozens of children fr d purpose of going to work on d farm

4 Likes

Re: FG To Spend N929m On Contraceptives In 2017 - The Punch by IncredibleJoe(m): 12:41am
Good one by the FG. The population of this country must be controlled by fire by force

2 Likes

Re: FG To Spend N929m On Contraceptives In 2017 - The Punch by byrron(m): 1:37am
Contraceptive won't work for those poor northern girls married out to certified pedophiles who's sole purpose in life is to liter the northern states with so many kid's since they are also condom-phobic which is the reason why there are millions of kids roaming around along with millions of destitutes in that region which they also export to other regions outside theirs.

Castrating those randy cradle robbers over there is the only viable and effective option for controlling the impending population explosion.

22 Likes

Re: FG To Spend N929m On Contraceptives In 2017 - The Punch by mykeljosef: 2:26am
the northern muslims need brain formatting mostly
not tribalistic or religious
just stating facts

4 Likes

Re: FG To Spend N929m On Contraceptives In 2017 - The Punch by Flyingngel(m): 2:41am
Whether it is in the budget or not, the Northeners need it more than anything.

2 Likes

Re: FG To Spend N929m On Contraceptives In 2017 - The Punch by KidsNEXTdoor: 3:11am
Utter waste of money
Who thinks this will get to the people it was intended for?
And who thinks the people it was intended for actually needs it

Utter waste of resources
Money for the boys to chop

5 Likes

Re: FG To Spend N929m On Contraceptives In 2017 - The Punch by Atiku2019: 3:36am
Cool cash for Marie Stopes my former workplace wink
Re: FG To Spend N929m On Contraceptives In 2017 - The Punch by onatisi(m): 5:15am
Well done buhari.
They should not forget to include condoms too oo
That one shouldn't cost more than 700million naira .

3 Likes

Re: FG To Spend N929m On Contraceptives In 2017 - The Punch by Justiyke4u: 5:19am
You are not serious
Re: FG To Spend N929m On Contraceptives In 2017 - The Punch by ThinkSmarter(m): 6:13am
Flyingngel:
Whether it is in the budget or not, the Northeners need it more than anything.
No o itz their entitlement to marry up to four wives, itz a Directive from the only prophet of Allah.
That z what their right hands hv begotten.
And if u say otherwise, itz unIslamic and d4 Haram,
Islam z way of life bestowed upon all the true faithfuls by Allah true his Apostle prophet Muhammed[ SAW ] .
So, no any other law or guides or health care supersedes that that was recommended in the holy Quran and in the Hadiths.

2 Likes

Re: FG To Spend N929m On Contraceptives In 2017 - The Punch by luvinhubby(m): 6:17am
ThinkSmarter:
No o itz their entitlement to marry up to four wives, itz a Directive from the only prophet of Allah.
That z what their right hands hv begotten.
And if u say otherwise, itz unIslamic and d4 Haram,
Islam z way of life bestowed upon all the true faithfuls by Allah true his Apostle prophet Muhammed[ SAW ] .
So, no any other law or guides or health care supersedes that that was recommended in the holy Quran and in the Hadiths.

You see them, quantity is NOT quality.

5 Likes

Re: FG To Spend N929m On Contraceptives In 2017 - The Punch by Bolustic(m): 6:17am
byrron:
Contraceptive won't work for those poor northern girls married out to certified pedophiles who's sole purpose in life is to liter the northern states with so many kid's since they are also condom-phobic which is the reason why there are millions of kids roaming around along with millions of destitutes in that region which they also export to other regions outside theirs.

Castrating those randy cradle robbers over there is the only viable and effective option for controlling the impending population explosion.

Don't look at the northerners alone, what about the myriads of baby factories in the east? We have to stop this culture of terming everything from the north as negative, this is 2017.

Large population, if well managed, is a always an advantage, China and India are successful examples. BTW, how is the SS, despite it's oil and low population, compared to the north, better off?

5 Likes

Re: FG To Spend N929m On Contraceptives In 2017 - The Punch by Corrinthians(m): 6:20am
byrron:
Contraceptive won't work for those poor northern girls married out to certified pedophiles who's sole purpose in life is to liter the northern states with so many kid's since they are also condom-phobic which is the reason why there are millions of kids roaming around along with millions of destitutes in that region which they also export to other regions outside theirs.

Castrating those randy cradle robbers over there is the only viable and effective option for controlling the impending population explosion.

You should be thankful for this move by the fg. Maybe those baby factories in your landlocked villages would reduce the rate at which they produce the bastards they produce and we'd see better headlines coming from the region. cheesy

4 Likes

Re: FG To Spend N929m On Contraceptives In 2017 - The Punch by Esseite: 6:20am
Is it not haram or abormination to wear condoms or use contraceptives?.... just asking...

I think the imam clerics preaching would do a better job.


Nigeria - 180m . $25billion dollars...
Usa - 300m $269trillion dollars...
Uk - 64m £8.1 trillion pounds...


2 Likes

Re: FG To Spend N929m On Contraceptives In 2017 - The Punch by mercichoco(f): 6:25am
acenazt:
Oshe!!! So Na to go collect free postinor2 be that Na?
I pity you, hiv is real

1 Like 1 Share

Re: FG To Spend N929m On Contraceptives In 2017 - The Punch by mercichoco(f): 6:28am
muslims will need it more

2 Likes 2 Shares

Re: FG To Spend N929m On Contraceptives In 2017 - The Punch by proeast(m): 6:34am
1.1 Billion for efcc office biulding, plus this for contraceptives equals to 2 billion and many other misplaced priorities set to gulp billions of naira yet some die hard zombies are optimistic that buhari is going to pull Nigeria out of this recession he got us into Thank God I realized long ago that buhari was going to pauperize the populace and took personal far reaching measures that are already paying of now.

2 Likes

Re: FG To Spend N929m On Contraceptives In 2017 - The Punch by omaiyale: 6:40am
[color=#990000][/color] nice move
Re: FG To Spend N929m On Contraceptives In 2017 - The Punch by proeast(m): 6:47am
Bolustic:

Don't look at the northerners alone, what about the myriads of baby factories in the east? We have to stop this culture of terming everything from the north as negative, this is 2017.

Large population, if well managed, is a always an advantage, China and India are successful examples. BTW, how is the SS, despite it's oil and low population, compared to the north, better off?
I award this post as the "dumbest" post of the year! So you are comparing northern Nigeria were over ten million people are idle destitutes begging for alms to China & India were most of their populace are productively engaged & contributing to their GDP Continue in your delusion, Kano is alleged to have the highest population in Nigeria yet its GDP is nothing to write home about. Very soon their will either be resource or balkanization of this parasitic nation then you will realize your folly. RUBBISH!!!

7 Likes

Re: FG To Spend N929m On Contraceptives In 2017 - The Punch by Boleyndynasty2(f): 7:32am
This country sef undecided

1 Like 1 Share

Re: FG To Spend N929m On Contraceptives In 2017 - The Punch by ThinkSmarter(m): 7:49am
luvinhubby:

You see them, quantity is NOT quality.
#lol That was Sarcasm! I am an Eastherner , Konfam Nwa~afor Igbo

3 Likes

Re: FG To Spend N929m On Contraceptives In 2017 - The Punch by greenermodels: 8:23am
complete waste of money besides these money would all likely end up in personal accounts, i also think using 1.5billion to put just 100,000 HIV positive people on treatment is plain daylight robbery.

1 Like

Re: FG To Spend N929m On Contraceptives In 2017 - The Punch by jmoore(m): 9:25am
Anyone that cannot afford contraceptives have no business with sex!!!!!!!!!!!

2 Likes

Re: FG To Spend N929m On Contraceptives In 2017 - The Punch by BeeBeeOoh(m): 11:29am
Lalasticlala, Mynd44


http://punchng.com/fg-spend-n929m-contraceptives-2017/
Re: FG To Spend N929m On Contraceptives In 2017 - The Punch by aduimo: 11:31am
KING
http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GihpQotg5uM&t=129s

1 Like

Re: FG To Spend N929m On Contraceptives In 2017 - The Punch by PIPPROF(m): 11:32am
a so called broker country blowing millions on useless things



and all these funds will be looted and used to cut "grass"
Re: FG To Spend N929m On Contraceptives In 2017 - The Punch by KingsleyCEO(m): 11:33am
Lol grin grin grin
Re: FG To Spend N929m On Contraceptives In 2017 - The Punch by shammah1(m): 11:35am
The thieves have come again. Happy New Year
Re: FG To Spend N929m On Contraceptives In 2017 - The Punch by habibest06: 11:36am
welldone

(0) (1) (Reply)

Edmark Products / Solution To Menstrual Pain. / Baby Weighing 6.10kg Born Without A caesarean Section.[picture]

Viewing this topic: Naijjablog(m), Richem, azpekuliar(m), LasoulMacuby(m), hilaryJustiN, kalakamat, Jibola10(m), Eddie4all, IyfeNamikaze(m), IKEDIKE, rikatrina, donsk60, 1forall, mmsen, Mayor46(m), defunk and 34 guest(s)

(Go Up)

Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket

Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)

Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 8
Disclaimer: Every Nairaland member is solely responsible for anything that he/she posts or uploads on Nairaland.