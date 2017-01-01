₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|US Based Liberian Couple Poisoned By Brother As They Returned Home For Christmas by dainformant(m): 5:07am
This US based Liberian couple had no idea it would be their last journey when they decided to travel back home for the Christmas celebration. According to multiple online reports, the couple who lived in Minnesota -had been sending money from the United States to the husband’s brother to build them houses back in their hometown.
When they arrived home, the brother allegedly cooked a poisoned food and sent to them. They both reportedly died after eating the food and were found with foam coming out of their mouth.
Source; http://www.nationalhelm.net/2017/01/us-based-couple-who-returned-home-for.html
|Re: US Based Liberian Couple Poisoned By Brother As They Returned Home For Christmas by EmekaBlue(m): 5:07am
Chai...Simply because he can't account for the money
Money is Evil
|Re: US Based Liberian Couple Poisoned By Brother As They Returned Home For Christmas by dainformant(m): 5:08am
|Re: US Based Liberian Couple Poisoned By Brother As They Returned Home For Christmas by PrettyCrystal: 5:08am
very sad
|Re: US Based Liberian Couple Poisoned By Brother As They Returned Home For Christmas by madridguy(m): 5:09am
Yaa Rosululahi. Some people are extremely wicked. RIP to them.
|Re: US Based Liberian Couple Poisoned By Brother As They Returned Home For Christmas by ChangeIsCostant: 5:09am
what a world.. tragic end
|Re: US Based Liberian Couple Poisoned By Brother As They Returned Home For Christmas by alexiej(m): 5:10am
The heart of man is desperately wicked
|Re: US Based Liberian Couple Poisoned By Brother As They Returned Home For Christmas by ThinkSmarter(m): 5:31am
Hmmmmmm
This z Savage, Can he nw hv rest of mind or freely enjoy the wealth of the brother after killing him?
These are some of the reasons that some people have decided to take foreign nationality, while some hv bought land and raised structure in the cities and vowed never to come back home.
Village people which way? Can we progress with this attitude.
#AjoNwanne, #CainVersionOfaBrother.
|Re: US Based Liberian Couple Poisoned By Brother As They Returned Home For Christmas by Godfullsam(m): 5:33am
That is why some people dont even travel home at all.
Very wicked people everywhere...
I guess he has used the money to help himself.
|Re: US Based Liberian Couple Poisoned By Brother As They Returned Home For Christmas by Pavore9: 5:36am
Sad.
|Re: US Based Liberian Couple Poisoned By Brother As They Returned Home For Christmas by Boleyndynasty2(f): 5:39am
Why are people so evil, Now that he has succeeded in killing them has it made him happier or richer? RIP to the couple
|Re: US Based Liberian Couple Poisoned By Brother As They Returned Home For Christmas by VickyRotex(f): 5:44am
"Imu ma ni'ka o. Ti ko jeka gborun asebi!"
|Re: US Based Liberian Couple Poisoned By Brother As They Returned Home For Christmas by midolian(m): 5:45am
And where is the picture of the wicked brother?
|Re: US Based Liberian Couple Poisoned By Brother As They Returned Home For Christmas by greatgod2012(f): 5:57am
This life sha..........
If this is true, it means the brother have only been lavishing the money sent home by this couple for the building and he quickly eliminated them when they arrived to avoid being asked about the building.
Son of man
I'm still wondering how the judgment day will be, if truly there is judgment day.
|Re: US Based Liberian Couple Poisoned By Brother As They Returned Home For Christmas by chanx(m): 5:59am
This is very unfortunate.
RIP
|Re: US Based Liberian Couple Poisoned By Brother As They Returned Home For Christmas by hungryboy(m): 6:07am
This is really tragic
May their souls rest in peace
This is one of the reasons i trust no one,
When it comes to the issue of money,
Even if you be Pastor sef
|Re: US Based Liberian Couple Poisoned By Brother As They Returned Home For Christmas by phlamesG: 6:20am
People are generally wicked oo
May their souls rest in peace
|Re: US Based Liberian Couple Poisoned By Brother As They Returned Home For Christmas by ishowdotgmail(m): 6:21am
Let them investigate the matter well and if the brother is found guilty, he should be killled too
#blackMan with black sense cos of money
Shiooor
|Re: US Based Liberian Couple Poisoned By Brother As They Returned Home For Christmas by IamPatriotic(m): 6:29am
This is one of the reasons why most of my kins abroad have decided to stay put where they are , before opening the thread, I thought the sad incident happened somewhere in Nigeria.
|Re: US Based Liberian Couple Poisoned By Brother As They Returned Home For Christmas by Flexherbal(m): 6:34am
What a wicked world !
|Re: US Based Liberian Couple Poisoned By Brother As They Returned Home For Christmas by Atiku2019: 6:35am
But Why? Killing your own brother because of properties
|Re: US Based Liberian Couple Poisoned By Brother As They Returned Home For Christmas by braimeddy(m): 6:44am
What has this life turn into? Rip
|Re: US Based Liberian Couple Poisoned By Brother As They Returned Home For Christmas by Kakamorufu(m): 6:48am
mehn, people are just bad. Why kill them over properties. All are vanity mahn.
|Re: US Based Liberian Couple Poisoned By Brother As They Returned Home For Christmas by lanicky(f): 6:49am
I can't trust nobody with my money.... Never!
What an evil world we live in.
RIP to them.
|Re: US Based Liberian Couple Poisoned By Brother As They Returned Home For Christmas by Freedom2016: 7:05am
News like this is why I have refused to come back since I left the country in 1943 for Nicaragua. I know that my younger brother has been planning to do this to me...he will old trying.
|Re: US Based Liberian Couple Poisoned By Brother As They Returned Home For Christmas by Chanchit: 7:33am
So the wickedness reach Liberia. No time, the brother and his family too should be served that same poison.
|Re: US Based Liberian Couple Poisoned By Brother As They Returned Home For Christmas by mufasa07: 7:39am
RIP to the couple,the heart of men is very wicked.[color=#990000][/color]
|Re: US Based Liberian Couple Poisoned By Brother As They Returned Home For Christmas by Pidgin2(f): 8:07am
If only they had known, RIP
|Re: US Based Liberian Couple Poisoned By Brother As They Returned Home For Christmas by Thisis2raw: 8:25am
That man deserves a a slow, painful death
|Re: US Based Liberian Couple Poisoned By Brother As They Returned Home For Christmas by PIPPROF(m): 8:26am
news like his scare peeps in the disapora from coming home
at least if they do
they should watch what they eat
