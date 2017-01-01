Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / US Based Liberian Couple Poisoned By Brother As They Returned Home For Christmas (4553 Views)

Source; This US based Liberian couple had no idea it would be their last journey when they decided to travel back home for the Christmas celebration. According to multiple online reports, the couple who lived in Minnesota -had been sending money from the United States to the husband’s brother to build them houses back in their hometown.When they arrived home, the brother allegedly cooked a poisoned food and sent to them. They both reportedly died after eating the food and were found with foam coming out of their mouth.Source; http://www.nationalhelm.net/2017/01/us-based-couple-who-returned-home-for.html 1 Like

Chai...Simply because he can't account for the money



Money is Evil 2 Likes

very sad

Yaa Rosululahi. Some people are extremely wicked. RIP to them. 1 Like

what a world.. tragic end 1 Like

The heart of man is desperately wicked

Hmmmmmm

This z Savage, Can he nw hv rest of mind or freely enjoy the wealth of the brother after killing him?

These are some of the reasons that some people have decided to take foreign nationality, while some hv bought land and raised structure in the cities and vowed never to come back home.

Village people which way? Can we progress with this attitude.

#AjoNwanne, #CainVersionOfaBrother.

That is why some people dont even travel home at all.



Very wicked people everywhere...



I guess he has used the money to help himself. 1 Like

Sad.

Why are people so evil, Now that he has succeeded in killing them has it made him happier or richer? RIP to the couple

"Imu ma ni'ka o. Ti ko jeka gborun asebi!"

And where is the picture of the wicked brother?

This life sha..........



If this is true, it means the brother have only been lavishing the money sent home by this couple for the building and he quickly eliminated them when they arrived to avoid being asked about the building.



Son of man





I'm still wondering how the judgment day will be, if truly there is judgment day. 1 Like

This is very unfortunate.



RIP

This is really tragic

May their souls rest in peace

This is one of the reasons i trust no one,

When it comes to the issue of money,



Even if you be Pastor sef





May their souls rest in peace People are generally wicked ooMay their souls rest in peace





#blackMan with black sense cos of money



Shiooor Let them investigate the matter well and if the brother is found guilty, he should be killled too#blackMan with black sense cos of moneyShiooor

This is one of the reasons why most of my kins abroad have decided to stay put where they are , before opening the thread, I thought the sad incident happened somewhere in Nigeria. 2 Likes

What a wicked world !

Killing your own brother because of properties But Why?Killing your own brother because of properties

What has this life turn into? Rip

mehn, people are just bad. Why kill them over properties. All are vanity mahn.





What an evil world we live in.



RIP to them. I can't trust nobody with my money.... Never!What an evil world we live in.RIP to them.

News like this is why I have refused to come back since I left the country in 1943 for Nicaragua. I know that my younger brother has been planning to do this to me...he will old trying. 1 Like 1 Share

So the wickedness reach Liberia. No time, the brother and his family too should be served that same poison.

RIP to the couple,the heart of men is very wicked.[color=#990000][/color]

If only they had known, RIP

That man deserves a a slow, painful death