SARS Kills 3 Youths In Luebe, Khana Rivers State (Graphic Photos/Video)

SARS Kills 3 Youths In Luebe, Khana Rivers State (Graphic Photos/Video) by itsdumebi(m): 3:11pm
@POLITICSNGR

PoliticsNGR has just learnt that Three (3) youths of Luebe Community in Khana LGA has been feared dead, while several others injured. According to an eyewitness, Barry Diginee, the incident occurred at about 8:15pm on Friday.

The Paramount Ruler of the Community Chief Micah Saakara, confirming the incident, accused men of the Special Anti Robbery Squad (SARS) in Bori, who allegedly opened fire on the youths that were on local surveillance after they noticed that (SARS) was escorting illegal refined crude oil through their community (Luebe) to Ndoki in Oyigbo LGA of Rivers State.

In a swift reaction, the CTC Chairman of Khana LGA Chief Hon. Gbene Lekue Zini condemned the incident and called on the Commissioner of Police, Rivers State to investigate, arrest and prosecute the perpetrators of this act. He also called on the people of Luebe Community to remain calm and law-abiding as he will make sure that Justice is not delayed.

Below are photos from the scene;
SOURCE POLITICSNGR

Watch the video HERE

Re: SARS Kills 3 Youths In Luebe, Khana Rivers State (Graphic Photos/Video) by Adaowerri111: 3:14pm
SARS again? What are the authorities doing about these criminals in uniform, this country is becoming uncomfortable for the poor masses, may God help us

2 Likes

Re: SARS Kills 3 Youths In Luebe, Khana Rivers State (Graphic Photos/Video) by GloriaNinja(f): 3:18pm
SARS OFFICERS ARE DEVILS IN THE MAKING

3 Likes

Re: SARS Kills 3 Youths In Luebe, Khana Rivers State (Graphic Photos/Video) by SOFTENGR: 3:18pm
Na wa o
Re: SARS Kills 3 Youths In Luebe, Khana Rivers State (Graphic Photos/Video) by joespiceman(m): 3:20pm
Always River State
Re: SARS Kills 3 Youths In Luebe, Khana Rivers State (Graphic Photos/Video) by hisgrace090: 3:22pm
Hmm, this people no fit chill at all.
Re: SARS Kills 3 Youths In Luebe, Khana Rivers State (Graphic Photos/Video) by Mrkumareze(m): 4:20pm
A failed country . May God console them

3 Likes

Re: SARS Kills 3 Youths In Luebe, Khana Rivers State (Graphic Photos/Video) by Marshalxv(m): 4:35pm
This SARS are becoming more dangerous and dreaded than blood day light rubbers .

Licensed criminals

Licensed criminals

4 Likes

Re: SARS Kills 3 Youths In Luebe, Khana Rivers State (Graphic Photos/Video) by coluka: 5:23pm
Zoo!!!!! Nigeria is a zoo

13 Likes

Re: SARS Kills 3 Youths In Luebe, Khana Rivers State (Graphic Photos/Video) by ayoblinks: 5:28pm
Sarz on da beat!

6 Likes 1 Share

Re: SARS Kills 3 Youths In Luebe, Khana Rivers State (Graphic Photos/Video) by soberdrunk(m): 5:41pm
How can you open fire on 'unarmed' young men? Just look at the pain on the face of that innocent mother....... sad

2 Likes

Re: SARS Kills 3 Youths In Luebe, Khana Rivers State (Graphic Photos/Video) by Offpoint: 5:41pm
like I always say... I'll feel more safer in the midst of Army Robbers than in the midst of Nigeria police

4 Likes 1 Share

Re: SARS Kills 3 Youths In Luebe, Khana Rivers State (Graphic Photos/Video) by iluvpomo(m): 5:41pm
cry RIP
Nairaland these days ....dead snakes or mutliated dead bodies!
Re: SARS Kills 3 Youths In Luebe, Khana Rivers State (Graphic Photos/Video) by northvietnam(m): 5:41pm
Following the foot steps of the Bitch A$$ NIGERIAN aRMY...

No value for Civilian BLOOD...
Re: SARS Kills 3 Youths In Luebe, Khana Rivers State (Graphic Photos/Video) by eleojo23: 5:42pm
Bad
Re: SARS Kills 3 Youths In Luebe, Khana Rivers State (Graphic Photos/Video) by sinaj(f): 5:42pm
Daylight robbers
Re: SARS Kills 3 Youths In Luebe, Khana Rivers State (Graphic Photos/Video) by deanmartins(m): 5:42pm
Rip
Re: SARS Kills 3 Youths In Luebe, Khana Rivers State (Graphic Photos/Video) by TITOBIGZ(m): 5:43pm
ayoblinks:
Sarz on da beat!
And its a HEAT back 2 back. grin

2 Likes 1 Share

Re: SARS Kills 3 Youths In Luebe, Khana Rivers State (Graphic Photos/Video) by ladyF(f): 5:43pm
So the youths wanted to apprehend SARS after finding out they were escorting illegally refund crude? Not very smart if you ask me. May their souls rest in peace...

It's LadyF again.

It's LadyF again. cry cry cry
Re: SARS Kills 3 Youths In Luebe, Khana Rivers State (Graphic Photos/Video) by Leboska(m): 5:43pm
SARS in rivers are terrorist worst than boko haram boys
Re: SARS Kills 3 Youths In Luebe, Khana Rivers State (Graphic Photos/Video) by Aadetola1(m): 5:43pm
Sars:legal criminals
Re: SARS Kills 3 Youths In Luebe, Khana Rivers State (Graphic Photos/Video) by toluleke(m): 5:43pm
May God help us. The way youths cry lives are wasted this days is so alarming
Re: SARS Kills 3 Youths In Luebe, Khana Rivers State (Graphic Photos/Video) by majekdom2: 5:44pm
who mandated them to carry out surveillance on armed officials?
Re: SARS Kills 3 Youths In Luebe, Khana Rivers State (Graphic Photos/Video) by mgbadike81: 5:44pm
Nigeria is worse than a zoo.despite daily reports of the excesses of the SARS officials, the government have kept quiet over it.
Re: SARS Kills 3 Youths In Luebe, Khana Rivers State (Graphic Photos/Video) by itchie: 5:44pm
Nigeria is an animal farm

1 Like

Re: SARS Kills 3 Youths In Luebe, Khana Rivers State (Graphic Photos/Video) by sustained: 5:45pm
Police is ur friend

Re: SARS Kills 3 Youths In Luebe, Khana Rivers State (Graphic Photos/Video) by somez(m): 5:45pm
Justice is not delayed after they are dead? Nothing more can be done.
Re: SARS Kills 3 Youths In Luebe, Khana Rivers State (Graphic Photos/Video) by nifemi25(m): 5:46pm
Why can't federal government scrabe this so called SARS. You can't wear a new cloth or drive a car. You will surely be disgrace and called a yahoo boy.
Re: SARS Kills 3 Youths In Luebe, Khana Rivers State (Graphic Photos/Video) by Gotze1: 5:46pm
cry
Re: SARS Kills 3 Youths In Luebe, Khana Rivers State (Graphic Photos/Video) by psalmhorah(m): 5:47pm
ds SARS again rip to the dead
Re: SARS Kills 3 Youths In Luebe, Khana Rivers State (Graphic Photos/Video) by MorataFC: 5:47pm
TITOBIGZ:


And its a HEAT back 2 back.
smh
smh
Re: SARS Kills 3 Youths In Luebe, Khana Rivers State (Graphic Photos/Video) by JBoss25(m): 5:47pm
ayoblinks:
Sarz on da beat!
receive sense

