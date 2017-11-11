@POLITICSNGR



PoliticsNGR has just learnt that Three (3) youths of Luebe Community in Khana LGA has been feared dead, while several others injured. According to an eyewitness, Barry Diginee, the incident occurred at about 8:15pm on Friday.



The Paramount Ruler of the Community Chief Micah Saakara, confirming the incident, accused men of the Special Anti Robbery Squad (SARS) in Bori, who allegedly opened fire on the youths that were on local surveillance after they noticed that (SARS) was escorting illegal refined crude oil through their community (Luebe) to Ndoki in Oyigbo LGA of Rivers State.



In a swift reaction, the CTC Chairman of Khana LGA Chief Hon. Gbene Lekue Zini condemned the incident and called on the Commissioner of Police, Rivers State to investigate, arrest and prosecute the perpetrators of this act. He also called on the people of Luebe Community to remain calm and law-abiding as he will make sure that Justice is not delayed.



Below are photos from the scene;

SOURCE POLITICSNGR



Watch the video PoliticsNGR has just learnt that Three (3) youths of Luebe Community in Khana LGA has been feared dead, while several others injured. According to an eyewitness, Barry Diginee, the incident occurred at about 8:15pm on Friday.The Paramount Ruler of the Community Chief Micah Saakara, confirming the incident, accused men of the Special Anti Robbery Squad (SARS) in Bori, who allegedly opened fire on the youths that were on local surveillance after they noticed that (SARS) was escorting illegal refined crude oil through their community (Luebe) to Ndoki in Oyigbo LGA of Rivers State.In a swift reaction, the CTC Chairman of Khana LGA Chief Hon. Gbene Lekue Zini condemned the incident and called on the Commissioner of Police, Rivers State to investigate, arrest and prosecute the perpetrators of this act. He also called on the people of Luebe Community to remain calm and law-abiding as he will make sure that Justice is not delayed.Below are photos from the scene;Watch the video HERE