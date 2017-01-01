₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Father & Son Die In Accident In Nasarawa On Their Way To Daughter's Wedding (Pic by CeoNewshelm(m): 6:46am
PHOTOS: Father, Son, Relatives Killed In Fatal Motor Accident On Their Way To Daughter's Wedding
Residents of workers village in Nassarawa State were thrown into mourning following the tragic death of a man and four members of his family on New Year Day. According to reports, the party which includes father, his son and other family members were on their way to the wedding fatiha of his eldest daughter when they had a head on collision with a tanker along Lafia - Agyaragu road.
A staff of Dalhatu Specialist Hospital, who confirmed the incident said two persons sustained various degrees of injuries and were admitted at the Accident and Emergency Unit of the hospital.
http://www.newshelm.com/2017/01/photos-father-son-relatives-killed-in.html
|Re: Father & Son Die In Accident In Nasarawa On Their Way To Daughter's Wedding (Pic by Atiku2019: 6:48am
May their souls test in Peace.
|Re: Father & Son Die In Accident In Nasarawa On Their Way To Daughter's Wedding (Pic by GoggleB(m): 6:49am
So sad.
|Re: Father & Son Die In Accident In Nasarawa On Their Way To Daughter's Wedding (Pic by doctimonyeka(m): 6:50am
This na new year oooo
Oluwa watch our back...
|Re: Father & Son Die In Accident In Nasarawa On Their Way To Daughter's Wedding (Pic by immaculatengang(f): 7:05am
RIP to them. Witness it first hand they were in a hurry to serve guests with refreshment thereby overtaking the car just right in front of them not knowing there was a truck coming too bad. This incident happened on Sunday.
|Re: Father & Son Die In Accident In Nasarawa On Their Way To Daughter's Wedding (Pic by juman(m): 7:09am
So so sad.
The roads in nasarawa state are mostly dangerous roads, in a sensible country those roads would be abandon while bridges and flyovers would replace them.
|Re: Father & Son Die In Accident In Nasarawa On Their Way To Daughter's Wedding (Pic by seunlayi(m): 7:10am
Guide me o thou great Jehovah
|Re: Father & Son Die In Accident In Nasarawa On Their Way To Daughter's Wedding (Pic by Toosure70: 7:15am
We are covered with blood of Jesus.
|Re: Father & Son Die In Accident In Nasarawa On Their Way To Daughter's Wedding (Pic by Poorboy: 7:22am
Chai
|Re: Father & Son Die In Accident In Nasarawa On Their Way To Daughter's Wedding (Pic by Oyind17: 7:52am
R.I.P
|Re: Father & Son Die In Accident In Nasarawa On Their Way To Daughter's Wedding (Pic by oseka101(m): 8:26am
Soo sad well jah knows best....RIP
|Re: Father & Son Die In Accident In Nasarawa On Their Way To Daughter's Wedding (Pic by Goldenheart(m): 8:38am
Bad news
|Re: Father & Son Die In Accident In Nasarawa On Their Way To Daughter's Wedding (Pic by adonbilivit: 8:39am
RIP
|Re: Father & Son Die In Accident In Nasarawa On Their Way To Daughter's Wedding (Pic by iceberryose(m): 8:40am
May this kinda incident never happen to anyone on NL this 2017.
Amen
|Re: Father & Son Die In Accident In Nasarawa On Their Way To Daughter's Wedding (Pic by Princess4ng(f): 8:40am
Bad news on the first day of d year for that family... God pls.... Have mercy... May the Souls Rest in Perfect Peace
|Re: Father & Son Die In Accident In Nasarawa On Their Way To Daughter's Wedding (Pic by passyhansome(m): 8:40am
What a tragic
|Re: Father & Son Die In Accident In Nasarawa On Their Way To Daughter's Wedding (Pic by femi4(m): 8:41am
immaculatengang:so sad....it would had been better they got there late than LATE
|Re: Father & Son Die In Accident In Nasarawa On Their Way To Daughter's Wedding (Pic by ajalawole(m): 8:42am
Chai........... We just enter 2017 na. Why all the bad bad news. God watch over ur children this year
