|Bride's Mother Dies While On Her Way To Daughter's Wedding Reception In Ibadan by chimebube: 6:55pm
A day which was supposed to bring joy to a newly wedded couple, turned into a day of mourning, as the SUV conveying which was among the convoy conveying relatives of the couple, got involved in an accident, killing the mother of the bride.
It was gathered that the incident occurred yesterday, 1st April, 2017, at Academy Area along the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway, while the relatives of the couple were on their way to the wedding reception.
An eyewitness alleged that one of the victims who died on the spot, whose name was given as Saidat Iya Kola, is the mother of the bride.
However, the identity of the second person who also died on the spot of the accident has not been revealed yet.
In a telephone conversation with DAILY POST, Public Relations Officer of the Oyo State police command, Mr. Adekunle Ajisebutu said that he will find out to confirm the authenticity of the story.
http://www.lailasblog.com/2017/04/brides-mother-dies-while-on-her-way-to.html
|Re: Bride's Mother Dies While On Her Way To Daughter's Wedding Reception In Ibadan by Nwodosis(m): 6:56pm
If only we can see tomorrow, there would've been no worries on Earth! RIP mama.
10 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Bride's Mother Dies While On Her Way To Daughter's Wedding Reception In Ibadan by goldbim(f): 7:06pm
Ojo buruku,esu gbomimu!!its not a good thing..may the enemy not turn our joy to tragedy(amen)..
22 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Bride's Mother Dies While On Her Way To Daughter's Wedding Reception In Ibadan by eightsin(m): 7:14pm
Eiya. RIP .
|Re: Bride's Mother Dies While On Her Way To Daughter's Wedding Reception In Ibadan by Theyveedo(m): 7:29pm
God forbid
May God not let us experience such
5 Likes
|Re: Bride's Mother Dies While On Her Way To Daughter's Wedding Reception In Ibadan by Jglad(f): 7:30pm
May her soul rest in peace...
May God console the daughter... Hmmm, it is well
4 Likes
|Re: Bride's Mother Dies While On Her Way To Daughter's Wedding Reception In Ibadan by Omoluabi16(m): 7:45pm
Talk about the day of joy becoming a day of sorrow for the bride. Very tragic.. Her life has been shattered, and will never remain the same again. More heart to the mourning family, and R.I.P to the dead.
4 Likes
|Re: Bride's Mother Dies While On Her Way To Daughter's Wedding Reception In Ibadan by juman(m): 8:09pm
Hmmmm
Accident.
|Re: Bride's Mother Dies While On Her Way To Daughter's Wedding Reception In Ibadan by Divay22(f): 8:50pm
Na WA o
|Re: Bride's Mother Dies While On Her Way To Daughter's Wedding Reception In Ibadan by fuckerstard: 8:51pm
Everyone related to them would be most definitely heart broken. Rip to the mother.
3 Likes
|Re: Bride's Mother Dies While On Her Way To Daughter's Wedding Reception In Ibadan by ekems2017(f): 8:51pm
God, may I never die on the day of my celebration.
Rip mma.
7 Likes
|Re: Bride's Mother Dies While On Her Way To Daughter's Wedding Reception In Ibadan by eponoloyin: 8:51pm
sad
3 Likes
|Re: Bride's Mother Dies While On Her Way To Daughter's Wedding Reception In Ibadan by beardlessdude(m): 8:51pm
People from "That side" don use their witchcraft kill d woman.
Wicked dirty people.
Tufiakwa
|Re: Bride's Mother Dies While On Her Way To Daughter's Wedding Reception In Ibadan by onioyelowo: 8:51pm
Rip
|Re: Bride's Mother Dies While On Her Way To Daughter's Wedding Reception In Ibadan by prettythicksme(m): 8:51pm
So sad,Rip ma.
|Re: Bride's Mother Dies While On Her Way To Daughter's Wedding Reception In Ibadan by smartty68(m): 8:52pm
Oh heavens! RIP MADAM
|Re: Bride's Mother Dies While On Her Way To Daughter's Wedding Reception In Ibadan by Einl(m): 8:52pm
One of these fu.cked up Nigerian stories that does my head in.
|Re: Bride's Mother Dies While On Her Way To Daughter's Wedding Reception In Ibadan by celestialAgent(m): 8:52pm
RIP
God help me pls! This sickness is enough. Fellow Nlanders, remind me in your prayers pls…
1 Like
|Re: Bride's Mother Dies While On Her Way To Daughter's Wedding Reception In Ibadan by abescom: 8:53pm
What a terrible thing. She will never like her wedding anniversary. They should have cancelled the wedding.
|Re: Bride's Mother Dies While On Her Way To Daughter's Wedding Reception In Ibadan by MJBOLT(m): 8:53pm
life can be cruel at times
|Re: Bride's Mother Dies While On Her Way To Daughter's Wedding Reception In Ibadan by nerodenero: 8:53pm
Their wedding anniversary will always remind them the day the bride's mum died.
Tragic indeed! RIP
|Re: Bride's Mother Dies While On Her Way To Daughter's Wedding Reception In Ibadan by emeijeh(m): 8:53pm
If only the reception venue was same place as the wedding, this accident wouldn't have occured.
Rip ma
|Re: Bride's Mother Dies While On Her Way To Daughter's Wedding Reception In Ibadan by beloxxi25(m): 8:53pm
What a sad story
|Re: Bride's Mother Dies While On Her Way To Daughter's Wedding Reception In Ibadan by Lanre4uonly(m): 8:54pm
This is sad. May God accept her soul & give the family she left behind the courage to bear the loss.
|Re: Bride's Mother Dies While On Her Way To Daughter's Wedding Reception In Ibadan by Flexherbal(m): 8:54pm
Home problem
|Re: Bride's Mother Dies While On Her Way To Daughter's Wedding Reception In Ibadan by Xeedorf: 8:54pm
Strange! May her soul rest in peace .
|Re: Bride's Mother Dies While On Her Way To Daughter's Wedding Reception In Ibadan by opymx: 8:55pm
inalilahi wainalilae rojihun.
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Bride's Mother Dies While On Her Way To Daughter's Wedding Reception In Ibadan by GloriaNinja(f): 8:55pm
Worst of their Life.
|Re: Bride's Mother Dies While On Her Way To Daughter's Wedding Reception In Ibadan by fuckerstard: 8:56pm
abescom:
They didn't stop the wedding? Is that not enough?
|Re: Bride's Mother Dies While On Her Way To Daughter's Wedding Reception In Ibadan by Tazdroid(m): 8:57pm
Sad
beardlessdude:
Mouthgag:
Einl:
There...make una tok beta tin next time wen dis kain tin hapun
1 Like 1 Share
