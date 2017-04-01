





It was gathered that the incident occurred yesterday, 1st April, 2017, at Academy Area along the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway, while the relatives of the couple were on their way to the wedding reception.



An eyewitness alleged that one of the victims who died on the spot, whose name was given as Saidat Iya Kola, is the mother of the bride.



However, the identity of the second person who also died on the spot of the accident has not been revealed yet.



In a telephone conversation with DAILY POST, Public Relations Officer of the Oyo State police command, Mr. Adekunle Ajisebutu said that he will find out to confirm the authenticity of the story.





