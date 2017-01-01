₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,719,807 members, 3,288,946 topics. Date: Tuesday, 03 January 2017 at 10:17 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Family / Port Harcourt Based Couple And Their Quadruplets (Photos) (7894 Views)
US Based Couple Poisoned By Brother After They Returned Home For Christmas / Port Harcourt-based Blogger Allegedly Shot Dead By The Police, For Smoking Weed / How Do You Feel About This White Couple And The Blackman? (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Port Harcourt Based Couple And Their Quadruplets (Photos) by ChangeIsCostant: 7:57pm
A couple with quadruplets are in dire need of assistance due to the growing unstable economy which is not making it easier for them. Pictured are Mr Mathew Oliver Uchechi and Mrs Justina Matthew and their children which were born on 14th December 2015. According to an online report, Mr Oliver is from Ikeduru LGA in Imo state and his wife who is from Akwa Ibom state, both studied at University of Port Harcourt where they met as course mates, fell in love and eventually got married.
Their father Oliver has lived in Port Harcourt for 25years and reside somewhere around Nkpolu- Rumuigbo. Their parents; dad works at a pharmacy shop and mom tailor have been finding it difficult raising the children.
Source; http://www.nationalhelm.net/2017/01/see-photos-of-port-harcourt-based.html
5 Likes
|Re: Port Harcourt Based Couple And Their Quadruplets (Photos) by BlackDBagba: 7:58pm
|Re: Port Harcourt Based Couple And Their Quadruplets (Photos) by ChangeIsCostant: 7:58pm
|Re: Port Harcourt Based Couple And Their Quadruplets (Photos) by PrettyCrystal: 8:00pm
nice familia... it is well
6 Likes
|Re: Port Harcourt Based Couple And Their Quadruplets (Photos) by sarrki(m): 8:01pm
Anyone in the house, family members
Praying for the fruit of the womb
We use this couple as a point of contact
That God will answer your prayers this 2017
36 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Port Harcourt Based Couple And Their Quadruplets (Photos) by Xcelinteriors(f): 8:02pm
Jesus onyeneme mma. Jehovah overdo, the God that like surprising you with that thing you dont expect. I raise all my hand for you oooo
Check my signature for your window blind at affordable prices
7 Likes
|Re: Port Harcourt Based Couple And Their Quadruplets (Photos) by dainformant(m): 8:02pm
lovely family indeed..
3 Likes
|Re: Port Harcourt Based Couple And Their Quadruplets (Photos) by Catalin(f): 8:07pm
Cute family.
1 Like
|Re: Port Harcourt Based Couple And Their Quadruplets (Photos) by Benjom(m): 8:11pm
May God sustain them
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Port Harcourt Based Couple And Their Quadruplets (Photos) by Poorboy: 8:22pm
Hmmmm gOod
|Re: Port Harcourt Based Couple And Their Quadruplets (Photos) by Qmerit(m): 8:30pm
Oga hang ur....... if not I see another 4 coming!
|Re: Port Harcourt Based Couple And Their Quadruplets (Photos) by madridguy(m): 8:36pm
Beautiful.
|Re: Port Harcourt Based Couple And Their Quadruplets (Photos) by Yuneehk(f): 8:44pm
Some couples living comfortably and without children would give anything to have these bundles of joy.
Nna ehh see lovely babies
I would have tapped into this blessing now but I'm not married yet
1 Like
|Re: Port Harcourt Based Couple And Their Quadruplets (Photos) by mhisbliss(f): 9:17pm
fine kids, one actually looks mischievous
2 Likes
|Re: Port Harcourt Based Couple And Their Quadruplets (Photos) by philtex(m): 9:17pm
Nonsense
|Re: Port Harcourt Based Couple And Their Quadruplets (Photos) by emmypong(m): 9:18pm
Nice dick
1 Like
|Re: Port Harcourt Based Couple And Their Quadruplets (Photos) by Oblitz(m): 9:18pm
wow! they're so cute ✈
|Re: Port Harcourt Based Couple And Their Quadruplets (Photos) by MrIcredible: 9:18pm
Prolific things
|Re: Port Harcourt Based Couple And Their Quadruplets (Photos) by dfrost: 9:19pm
Congratulations
|Re: Port Harcourt Based Couple And Their Quadruplets (Photos) by TWoods(m): 9:20pm
Jason, Jeff, Ryan, Reynold - lol when did those become Nigerian names?
|Re: Port Harcourt Based Couple And Their Quadruplets (Photos) by MARKone(m): 9:20pm
Cute kids, school fees
|Re: Port Harcourt Based Couple And Their Quadruplets (Photos) by talktonase(m): 9:22pm
.
|Re: Port Harcourt Based Couple And Their Quadruplets (Photos) by Yewandequeen(f): 9:23pm
Beautiful
|Re: Port Harcourt Based Couple And Their Quadruplets (Photos) by dfrost: 9:24pm
mhisbliss:
The soothsayer of the day goes to you . So you have already seen the mischievous one already ?
|Re: Port Harcourt Based Couple And Their Quadruplets (Photos) by Whizpeter(m): 9:24pm
ChangeIsCostant:
And they are graduates ooo...
This country is messed up mehn!
|Re: Port Harcourt Based Couple And Their Quadruplets (Photos) by nwannemous(m): 9:25pm
Cute family, bad economy
|Re: Port Harcourt Based Couple And Their Quadruplets (Photos) by Beehshorp(m): 9:25pm
TWoods:
Their parents don't look poor oo!!! Anyway, God see u guys through
|Re: Port Harcourt Based Couple And Their Quadruplets (Photos) by riczy(m): 9:25pm
Na boil catch d mother for chest or na Watin day ha chest?
|Re: Port Harcourt Based Couple And Their Quadruplets (Photos) by dfrost: 9:26pm
TWoods:
TWoods what makes a name Nigerian?
|Re: Port Harcourt Based Couple And Their Quadruplets (Photos) by cocoberry: 9:26pm
I want all of dem.
|Re: Port Harcourt Based Couple And Their Quadruplets (Photos) by mhisbliss(f): 9:27pm
dfrost:he looks mischievous that doesn't mean I've seen his future, jeez try something else
My Dad Has An Affair With Another Woman. What Should I Do? / Good Bye Nairaland.....i Am Killing Myself This Night / British Woman Has 16 Children & Wants More
Viewing this topic: ihesiuloa(m), Farrang, naijatoonz, folarin22(m), saintegs(m), Uzobest4christ(m), Hadeyhorlla(f), folly22(f), hotmomma, tuak(f), Justiyke4u, Emeritusseun(m), yhermmie(f), olasmith10(m), rhemaplus(m), tosynomolara(f), teiluj(f), Sweetyie(f), Hablad47(m), itsprofagain, gbemiga1(m), segxes23(m), yinkuscious(m), LOGDAN(m), fasho01(m), tahoe(m), oluwamae(f), babaatola2 and 99 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 9