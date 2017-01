Their father Oliver has lived in Port Harcourt for 25years and reside somewhere around Nkpolu- Rumuigbo. Their parents; dad works at a pharmacy shop and mom tailor have been finding it difficult raising the children.



Source; A couple with quadruplets are in dire need of assistance due to the growing unstable economy which is not making it easier for them. Pictured are Mr Mathew Oliver Uchechi and Mrs Justina Matthew and their children which were born on 14th December 2015. According to an online report, Mr Oliver is from Ikeduru LGA in Imo state and his wife who is from Akwa Ibom state, both studied at University of Port Harcourt where they met as course mates, fell in love and eventually got married.Their father Oliver has lived in Port Harcourt for 25years and reside somewhere around Nkpolu- Rumuigbo. Their parents; dad works at a pharmacy shop and mom tailor have been finding it difficult raising the children.Source; http://www.nationalhelm.net/2017/01/see-photos-of-port-harcourt-based.html 5 Likes