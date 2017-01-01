Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Family / Port Harcourt Based Couple And Their Quadruplets (Photos) (7894 Views)

Their father Oliver has lived in Port Harcourt for 25years and reside somewhere around Nkpolu- Rumuigbo. Their parents; dad works at a pharmacy shop and mom tailor have been finding it difficult raising the children.



A couple with quadruplets are in dire need of assistance due to the growing unstable economy which is not making it easier for them. Pictured are Mr Mathew Oliver Uchechi and Mrs Justina Matthew and their children which were born on 14th December 2015. According to an online report, Mr Oliver is from Ikeduru LGA in Imo state and his wife who is from Akwa Ibom state, both studied at University of Port Harcourt where they met as course mates, fell in love and eventually got married.

nice familia... it is well 6 Likes

Anyone in the house, family members



Praying for the fruit of the womb



We use this couple as a point of contact



That God will answer your prayers this 2017 36 Likes 1 Share

Jesus onyeneme mma. Jehovah overdo, the God that like surprising you with that thing you dont expect. I raise all my hand for you oooo







lovely family indeed.. 3 Likes

Cute family. 1 Like

May God sustain them 2 Likes 1 Share

Oga hang ur....... if not I see another 4 coming!

Beautiful.





Nna ehh see lovely babies



Some couples living comfortably and without children would give anything to have these bundles of joy.
Nna ehh see lovely babies
I would have tapped into this blessing now but I'm not married yet

fine kids, one actually looks mischievous 2 Likes

wow! they're so cute ✈

Congratulations

Jason, Jeff, Ryan, Reynold - lol when did those become Nigerian names?

Cute kids, school fees

Beautiful

fine kids, one actually looks mischievous

The soothsayer of the day goes to you . So you have already seen the mischievous one already ?

Their parents; dad works at a pharmacy shop and mom tailor have been finding it difficult raising the children.



And they are graduates ooo...





This country is messed up mehn!

Cute family, bad economy

Jason, Jeff, Ryan, Reynold - lol when did those become Nigerian names?





Their parents don't look poor oo!!! Anyway, God see u guys through

Na boil catch d mother for chest or na Watin day ha chest?

Jason, Jeff, Ryan, Reynold - lol when did those become Nigerian names?

TWoods what makes a name Nigerian?

I want all of dem.