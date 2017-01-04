₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
I AM A WOMAN!!! -
So what?
I get into an argument with a man, he slaps me, I feel the pain, yet they tell me I provoked him. I should have been quiet, I should have been patient. I should apologize to him.
I get into an argument with a man, I slap him, they tell me I have no respect, no home training. I should have been quiet, I should have been patient. I should apologize to him.
Because I am a woman, I don't have a right to be angry. So, the degree of my innocence is directly proportional to the degree of my silence in the face of oppression and brutality.....
Because I am a woman, my husband cheats on me, I am told to tolerate it to save my marriage. The barbaric and stupid excuse is that ''it is in their nature to cheat, I should slim down, dress better, cook better, pray harder and be more pleasant to him"
I cheat, and I am called a LovePeddler, I have committed an abomination, I have no right to look elsewhere for the love and emotional support I lack at home, I am an irresponsible mother.
So I am sent packing, from the home we both built, with all my earthly possessions stuffed into a tiny box on my head. I am henceforth forbidden from seeing my two older children, I'm lucky to be allowed to go with my little one still suckling on my left breast. Three years later, the little one is tagged a bastard. Now, my new name is "after-three", because I am a woman.
He is 28 and runs a company. He's tagged wonderful, hardworking, focused, career oriented, successful at a very young age.
I am 28 and I run a company " Hmmmm, she is not even married, unserious, can not order her priorities right, a hustler, loves money, let her go and get a husband oh"
And I wonder if being successful has anything to do with a person's gender.
Because I am a woman,
I am not allowed to have wits or be a prodigy, I cannot be financially buoyant, professionally successful or be treated with respect without a man beside me.
Then I am tagged a generous leg opener, "a runs girl". They never see the possibility that I actually had to go through ups and downs to get to where I am.
Because I am a woman.
A man looses his wife to death and remarries a year after, he did the right thing, he's being praised and congratulated for moving on, afterall life is for the living.
A woman looses her husband to death and remarries after 4yrs, "ahhh! so early? Are u sure she wasn't sleeping with that man even when her husband was alive? That was why she killed her husband. She's a witch! " Because she's a woman.
Because I am a woman, this post will be considered controversial, and everyone will try to correct me.
But don't forget, that I am a woman and it does not make me less human!!! Happy new year.
|Re: Because I Am A Woman! by unclezuma: 6:58am
FTC Again...
|Re: Because I Am A Woman! by Ayodeleseyi65(m): 7:19am
Are U A Feminist
|Re: Because I Am A Woman! by johnson232: 8:08am
I am a woman!!! I am a woman.... lolzz
na man u be before?
|Re: Because I Am A Woman! by George22016(m): 9:23am
Believe me women are learning where men life day
|Re: Because I Am A Woman! by MrsMurphy(f): 10:06am
This is the true definition of what mainly African women go through
|Re: Because I Am A Woman! by lilmax(m): 10:18am
abeg carry your wahala and come and be going, tired of seeing this post
|Re: Because I Am A Woman! by MizAijay(f): 12:18pm
Love this write up. She nailed it.
|Re: Because I Am A Woman! by elitejosef: 12:30pm
MizAijay:
Thanks but some persons are scared to face it
|Re: Because I Am A Woman! by elitejosef: 12:31pm
MrsMurphy:But it has to stop
|Re: Because I Am A Woman! by elitejosef: 12:32pm
George22016:
And you're so proud to say do
I sense timidity in you. Face the facts
|Re: Because I Am A Woman! by elitejosef: 12:34pm
MrsMurphy:
Only wish it could be moved to front page for some ladies out there to draw strength from
|Re: Because I Am A Woman! by elitejosef: 12:36pm
Ayodeleseyi65:Nope
A realist
|Re: Because I Am A Woman! by MrsMurphy(f): 1:05pm
elitejosef:But when we start voicing out, we will be tagged feminist.
Check my signature
|Re: Because I Am A Woman! by elitejosef: 4:38pm
MrsMurphy:
Don't stop
Keep letting your voice to be heard
It will make sense soon
|Re: Because I Am A Woman! by AfonjasMustDie(m): 11:02pm
No, not because you're a famale
It's because you're dumb as Buhari
|Re: Because I Am A Woman! by Emmypongaim: 11:03pm
|Re: Because I Am A Woman! by ignis(f): 11:03pm
Because am a woman. ..
|Re: Because I Am A Woman! by Xensity(m): 11:04pm
The woman forgot to mention these:
Because you are a woman, a man is expected to pay for you when you both go out, while you just eat and enjoy.
Because you are a woman, a man is not expected to hit you.
Because you are a woman, it's expected of men to do the physically challenging and strenuous jobs, while you do the easy ones.
Because you are a woman, men are expected to protect you like they were your bodyguards.
Because you are a woman, a man is expected to provide for you and take care of you, even if you can provide and take care of yourself.
Because you are a woman, men are expected to defy their natural programming, take medications, do exercises and practice hard, just to spend an inordinate amount of time pleasing you during sex.
I despise posts like this. The writer is painting a hyperbolic picture of what women experience while demonizing men in the process. She is also victimizing her gender in such a dishonest way, and making it seem like all she said is a true representation of how majority of men view or treat women in our present day.
All you feminist apologists should just shut the fuuuck up. There has never been a better time for women in the history of human civilization than now. The world is getting better for your female gender. Fuuucking remove the ideological blindfolds from your eyes and see.
Why don't you borrow a time machine and take your disingenuous thread to the 18th century. That's where it would make sense.
|Re: Because I Am A Woman! by Chipappii(m): 11:05pm
|Re: Because I Am A Woman! by DIKEnaWAR: 11:05pm
This might be true, but in Nigeria here and right under our noses, many "successful" ladies of nowadays are actually runs girls.
Don't get me wrong, we have the likes of Okonjo, Ezekwesili, Amina, etc etc, but the younger ones now mix hustling and runs together. Every way na way to them. No dignity. No self respect.
|Re: Because I Am A Woman! by tizzdi: 11:05pm
We here
|Re: Because I Am A Woman! by Martinola(m): 11:06pm
please burry dis crap...a lady slapped me d oda tym, i was told to let it go jst because IT'S A WOMAN...if i had returned d slap, som bastards would call me irresponsible...why becos IT'S A WOMAN.
|Re: Because I Am A Woman! by john4reala(m): 11:06pm
OK na...
|Re: Because I Am A Woman! by Cullinane: 11:06pm
When all these Femi-nazis reach 35 now never marry, dem go run reach Shiloh dey scream..."I am not a woman". Mtschewww
|Re: Because I Am A Woman! by Divay22(f): 11:07pm
I forgot to comment
|Re: Because I Am A Woman! by Julietcutie(f): 11:08pm
lovely... exactly the truth
|Re: Because I Am A Woman! by daniska3yaro(m): 11:08pm
Hmm
|Re: Because I Am A Woman! by MVLOX(m): 11:08pm
I will be back....
|Re: Because I Am A Woman! by Ennythong29: 11:08pm
|Re: Because I Am A Woman! by RabidCuriosity(m): 11:09pm
So much has changed, the African society isn't what it used to be, there is a revolution going on... A Silent one, how doesn't anyone see it?it isn't feminism, something more..however nice this may seem, it feels archaic and its not just my male ego.
|Re: Because I Am A Woman! by room089: 11:09pm
Truth!
