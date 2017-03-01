Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Family / My Husband Not Talking To Me, Because I Gave A Man Wrong Number (14937 Views)

It started yesterday afternoon when my husband took me to the hospital to pick up my family planning pills with our 2 months old baby. To cut the story short, I went into d midwife's office alone to pick d pill , ask questions and get answers.



Inside the midwives office was a very young doctor who got involved in all my discussion with the midwife. Alone the line, the midwife went out to pick something and at that moment the young doctor asked me for my number, I gave him a wrong number .



So when we got home I told my husband about it. He got angry , started attacking me about it , my husband said giving the doctor a number at all was me insulting him, that it doesn't matter if it was a wrong number or not .



Truth is, I'm not the type to insult a guy who approached me, I always give wrong number. I have been apologising to my husband since yesterday even when I totally don't think I did something wrong , Yet he is still boiling up. Pls I need to understand what I did wrong cos I don't think I did something wrong. 5 Likes

You did wrong. Because if u return to the hospital the doctor will still use the opportunity to talk to you. You should have cut it off right there and then because u know why he asked for your number. You really insulted your husband. And stop giving men wrong numbers just tell them no . it shows you don't know how to say no to advances despite being married. He will come around sha



I know some people will come here and say, " why did you tell him? , what he doesn't know won't kill him" , well if u don't get to know what he doesn't like now, you will end up continuing this behavior until he finds out himself and his reaction might be worse than this. 391 Likes 26 Shares

you dont know you are married? 101 Likes 5 Shares

Even when I told him about it

you did wrong... no excuse 75 Likes 3 Shares

amyzon:

Even when I told him about it

So if your child comes and tells u he stole biscuits in his class, would you let it pass because he told you about it? The least you will do is let him know that it is wrong to steal. Yes, you are not his child, but you are his wife, his pride and if u do something he doesn't like, he will let you know. So if your child comes and tells u he stole biscuits in his class, would you let it pass because he told you about it? The least you will do is let him know that it is wrong to steal. Yes, you are not his child, but you are his wife, his pride and if u do something he doesn't like, he will let you know. 103 Likes 6 Shares

Sorry...

I need to understand how hard to say "I am so sorry... I'm married..." is...?!!!



That's six words mehn... six Fucking short words!!! 173 Likes 9 Shares

Madam it seems you need special deliverance..how will you feel if your husband dignified a girl by giving her number weda real or fake number?smh for some women..you just gave the doctor the impression that you are loose and can cheat on your husband,you should be ashamed of yourself. If I was your husband I'd do worse sef,what rubbish?A married woman giving out number. 84 Likes 5 Shares

So what was I suppose to do. Insult him or create a seen, plus I was carry my baby and didn't think a guy in his right mind will be after me. It was his reaction the moment the midwife came back that made me realize that he was really flirting 6 Likes



Now talk, this time be more gentle breathe....... BreatheCalm down.......Now talk, this time be more gentle torqque7:

Madam it seems you need special deliverance..how will you feel if your husband dignified a girl by giving her number weda real or fake number?smh for some women..you just gave the doctor the impression that you are loose and can cheat on your husband,you should be ashamed of yourself. If I was your husband I'd do worse sef,what rubbish?A married woman giving out number. 10 Likes

blaise26abj:

You so on point.I totally agree with you. You so on point.I totally agree with you. 25 Likes

darbeelicous:



Lol..my dear her story is just really annoying..even as a girlfriend if you give another guy your number then it means you can entertain him and that will make me loose respect for you as my girlfriend let alone my WIFE?haba now..and she still doesn't think she did wrong smh



Anyway il be more genrle next time how r u today? Lol..my dear her story is just really annoying..even as a girlfriend if you give another guy your number then it means you can entertain him and that will make me loose respect for you as my girlfriend let alone my WIFE?haba now..and she still doesn't think she did wrong smhAnyway il be more genrle next timehow r u today? 13 Likes 1 Share



amyzon:

So what was I suppose to do. Insult him or create a seen, plus I was carry my baby and didn't think a guy in his right mind will be after me. It was his reaction the moment the midwife came back that made me realize that he was really flirting

Don't you know how sick some guys are? I have heard of a guy that can't see a woman squat to pee..he will jump her and want to fvck her,I thought it was a joke until two of his friends confirmed it to me,my point is some guys are not sound upstairs so having a baby or been pregnant etc doesn't mean jack to them,as long as you have female parts they are good to go.



So what you should have done was say sorry doctor I'm married I don't give out my number to men except it's business related plus don't be angry,SIMPLE as ABC. Don't you know how sick some guys are? I have heard of a guy that can't see a woman squat to pee..he will jump her and want to fvck her,I thought it was a joke until two of his friends confirmed it to me,my point is some guys are not sound upstairs so having a baby or been pregnant etc doesn't mean jack to them,as long as you have female parts they are good to go.So what you should have done was say sorry doctor I'm married I don't give out my number to men except it's business related plus don't be angry,SIMPLE as ABC. 48 Likes 1 Share

It was very wrong of you to have even given him the number, second mistake, why did you tell ur husband? Some things are better left like that. And the doctor is not even responsible seeing that you just gave birth and your husband is just outside waiting. 6 Likes

amyzon:

So what was I suppose to do. Insult him or create a seen, plus I was carry my baby and didn't think a guy in his right mind will be after me. It was his reaction the moment the midwife came back that made me realize that he was really flirting Madam create what scene , can't u politely decline his request? As a married woman you should know your worth, the doctor didn't force u to give ur number. Madam create what scene , can't u politely decline his request? As a married woman you should know your worth, the doctor didn't force u to give ur number. 32 Likes

darbeelicous:



Yeah thanks miss,a happy new month to you too..I have plans for the month and some of my plans will need your attention Yeah thanks miss,a happy new month to you too..I have plans for the month and some of my plans will need your attention 1 Like

darbeelicous:

breathe....... Breathe . . . . Calm down....... . . . . Now talk, this time be more gentle hehehehe hehehehe

In marriage, extra niceties outside spells trouble. You should have just told the Dr. off. 11 Likes

blesoh:

It was very wrong of you to have even given him the number, second mistake, why did you tell ur husband? Some things are better left like that. And the doctor is not even responsible seeing that you just gave birth and your husband is just outside waiting.

I felt it was funny a guy approaching a woman with a 2 month old baby, that we will discuss it and laugh over it. Didn't think he would see it that way I felt it was funny a guy approaching a woman with a 2 month old baby, that we will discuss it and laugh over it. Didn't think he would see it that way

So what you should have done was say sorry doctor I'm married I don't give out my number to men except it's business related plus don't be angry,SIMPLE as ABC. My dear I don't even understand, simple sorry I can't give you my number would have solve this problem. [img][/img]My dear I don't even understand, simple sorry I can't give you my number would have solve this problem. 11 Likes 1 Share

amyzon:



I felt it was funny a guy approaching a woman with a 2 month old baby, that we will discuss it and laugh over it. Didn't think he would see it that way Hahahahahaha laugh kwa, my husband will keep reminding me everyday about the incident, next time don't give out ur number and also keep your mouth shut cos even if it was a wrong number till tomorrow he won't believe u. Hahahahahaha laugh kwa, my husband will keep reminding me everyday about the incident, next time don't give out ur number and also keep your mouth shut cos even if it was a wrong number till tomorrow he won't believe u. 8 Likes

blesoh:



Hahahahahaha laugh kwa, my husband will keep reminding me everyday about the incident, next time don't give out ur number and also keep your mouth shut cos even if it was a wrong number till tomorrow he won't believe u. Well I guest being married is a different school of its own Well I guest being married is a different school of its own

amyzon:



Well I guest being married is a different school of its own My dear everyday learning oh, no graduation. My dear everyday learning oh, no graduation. 10 Likes

even if I give my number to some guys my guy get jealous talkless of husband.

you indirectly telling the doctor you are open-minded. 21 Likes 1 Share

amyzon:



I felt it was funny a guy approaching a woman with a 2 month old baby, that we will discuss it and laugh over it. Didn't think he would see it that way

Please irrespective of his reaction , don't stop telling him things. That is the best way to quickly understand your man. What he likes and doesn't like. Same goes for men. It builds trust. Someone said somethings are best left unsaid, but sorry, in marriage everything should be shared and discussed. Please irrespective of his reaction , don't stop telling him things. That is the best way to quickly understand your man. What he likes and doesn't like. Same goes for men. It builds trust. Someone said somethings are best left unsaid, but sorry, in marriage everything should be shared and discussed. 46 Likes 2 Shares

it would have been simple to tell the doctor politely that u married and that u dont give strange men your digits. 3 Likes 1 Share

blaise26abj:





Please irrespective of his reaction , don't stop telling him things. That is the best way to quickly understand your man. What he likes and doesn't like. Same goes for men. It builds trust. Someone said somethings are best left unsaid, but sorry, in marriage everything should be shared and discussed. I really thought we were that close and that we share and understand everything. To tell u the truth, I don't pray similar thing happens but if it should happen again, number or no number I'm so not sharing I really thought we were that close and that we share and understand everything. To tell u the truth, I don't pray similar thing happens but if it should happen again, number or no number I'm so not sharing 4 Likes

amyzon:



I really thought we were that close and that we share and understand everything. To tell u the truth, I don't pray similar thing happens but if it should happen again, number or no number I'm so not sharing Is that how you justify your mistake and his genuine reaction? By breeding secrets Is that how you justify your mistake and his genuine reaction? By breeding secrets 43 Likes

[quote author=mctowel01 post=54167886]

Is that how you justify your mistake and his genuine reaction? By breeding secrets[/quote

No I'm not trying to justify it and I have already apologized. But when I gave wrong number I honestly didn't think I was doing something wrong, and tomorrow it might be that a guy greeted me and I returned the greeting will be the problem. So I don't know