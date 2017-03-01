₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|My Husband Not Talking To Me, Because I Gave A Man Wrong Number by amyzon: 11:02am
It started yesterday afternoon when my husband took me to the hospital to pick up my family planning pills with our 2 months old baby. To cut the story short, I went into d midwife's office alone to pick d pill , ask questions and get answers.
Inside the midwives office was a very young doctor who got involved in all my discussion with the midwife. Alone the line, the midwife went out to pick something and at that moment the young doctor asked me for my number, I gave him a wrong number .
So when we got home I told my husband about it. He got angry , started attacking me about it , my husband said giving the doctor a number at all was me insulting him, that it doesn't matter if it was a wrong number or not .
Truth is, I'm not the type to insult a guy who approached me, I always give wrong number. I have been apologising to my husband since yesterday even when I totally don't think I did something wrong , Yet he is still boiling up. Pls I need to understand what I did wrong cos I don't think I did something wrong.
|Re: My Husband Not Talking To Me, Because I Gave A Man Wrong Number by blaise26abj(m): 11:09am
You did wrong. Because if u return to the hospital the doctor will still use the opportunity to talk to you. You should have cut it off right there and then because u know why he asked for your number. You really insulted your husband. And stop giving men wrong numbers just tell them no . it shows you don't know how to say no to advances despite being married. He will come around sha
I know some people will come here and say, " why did you tell him? , what he doesn't know won't kill him" , well if u don't get to know what he doesn't like now, you will end up continuing this behavior until he finds out himself and his reaction might be worse than this.
|Re: My Husband Not Talking To Me, Because I Gave A Man Wrong Number by PUSSYHOE: 11:13am
you dont know you are married?
|Re: My Husband Not Talking To Me, Because I Gave A Man Wrong Number by amyzon: 11:17am
Even when I told him about it
|Re: My Husband Not Talking To Me, Because I Gave A Man Wrong Number by Edwinmason(m): 11:23am
you did wrong... no excuse
|Re: My Husband Not Talking To Me, Because I Gave A Man Wrong Number by blaise26abj(m): 11:25am
amyzon:
So if your child comes and tells u he stole biscuits in his class, would you let it pass because he told you about it? The least you will do is let him know that it is wrong to steal. Yes, you are not his child, but you are his wife, his pride and if u do something he doesn't like, he will let you know.
|Re: My Husband Not Talking To Me, Because I Gave A Man Wrong Number by iPopAlomo(m): 11:28am
Sorry...
I need to understand how hard to say "I am so sorry... I'm married..." is...?!!!
That's six words mehn... six Fucking short words!!!
|Re: My Husband Not Talking To Me, Because I Gave A Man Wrong Number by torqque7(m): 11:29am
Madam it seems you need special deliverance..how will you feel if your husband dignified a girl by giving her number weda real or fake number?smh for some women..you just gave the doctor the impression that you are loose and can cheat on your husband,you should be ashamed of yourself. If I was your husband I'd do worse sef,what rubbish?A married woman giving out number.
|Re: My Husband Not Talking To Me, Because I Gave A Man Wrong Number by amyzon: 11:32am
So what was I suppose to do. Insult him or create a seen, plus I was carry my baby and didn't think a guy in his right mind will be after me. It was his reaction the moment the midwife came back that made me realize that he was really flirting
|Re: My Husband Not Talking To Me, Because I Gave A Man Wrong Number by darbeelicous(f): 11:35am
breathe....... Breathe
.
.
.
.
Calm down.......
.
.
.
.
Now talk, this time be more gentle
torqque7:
|Re: My Husband Not Talking To Me, Because I Gave A Man Wrong Number by Tiny23(f): 11:39am
blaise26abj:
You so on point.I totally agree with you.
|Re: My Husband Not Talking To Me, Because I Gave A Man Wrong Number by torqque7(m): 11:40am
darbeelicous:
Lol..my dear her story is just really annoying..even as a girlfriend if you give another guy your number then it means you can entertain him and that will make me loose respect for you as my girlfriend let alone my WIFE?haba now..and she still doesn't think she did wrong smh
Anyway il be more genrle next time how r u today?
|Re: My Husband Not Talking To Me, Because I Gave A Man Wrong Number by darbeelicous(f): 11:44am
that's good!
.
.
.
I'm cool, happy new month...
torqque7:
|Re: My Husband Not Talking To Me, Because I Gave A Man Wrong Number by torqque7(m): 11:46am
amyzon:
Don't you know how sick some guys are? I have heard of a guy that can't see a woman squat to pee..he will jump her and want to fvck her,I thought it was a joke until two of his friends confirmed it to me,my point is some guys are not sound upstairs so having a baby or been pregnant etc doesn't mean jack to them,as long as you have female parts they are good to go.
So what you should have done was say sorry doctor I'm married I don't give out my number to men except it's business related plus don't be angry,SIMPLE as ABC.
48 Likes 1 Share
|Re: My Husband Not Talking To Me, Because I Gave A Man Wrong Number by blesoh(f): 11:47am
It was very wrong of you to have even given him the number, second mistake, why did you tell ur husband? Some things are better left like that. And the doctor is not even responsible seeing that you just gave birth and your husband is just outside waiting.
|Re: My Husband Not Talking To Me, Because I Gave A Man Wrong Number by amyzon: 11:48am
[quote author=torqque7 post=54166547]
Don't you know how sick some guys are? I have heard of a guy that can't see a woman squat to pee..he will jump her and want to fvck her,I thought it was a joke until two of his friends confirmed it to me,my point is some guys are not sound upstairs so having a baby or been pregnant etc doesn't mean jack to them,as long as you have female parts they are good to go.
So what you should have done was say sorry doctor I'm married I don't give out my number to men except it's business related plus don't be angry,SIMPLE as ABC.[/quote
|Re: My Husband Not Talking To Me, Because I Gave A Man Wrong Number by blesoh(f): 11:50am
amyzon:Madam create what scene , can't u politely decline his request? As a married woman you should know your worth, the doctor didn't force u to give ur number.
|Re: My Husband Not Talking To Me, Because I Gave A Man Wrong Number by torqque7(m): 11:50am
darbeelicous:
Yeah thanks miss,a happy new month to you too..I have plans for the month and some of my plans will need your attention
|Re: My Husband Not Talking To Me, Because I Gave A Man Wrong Number by Joiceee(f): 11:50am
darbeelicous:hehehehe
|Re: My Husband Not Talking To Me, Because I Gave A Man Wrong Number by megareal(f): 11:52am
In marriage, extra niceties outside spells trouble. You should have just told the Dr. off.
|Re: My Husband Not Talking To Me, Because I Gave A Man Wrong Number by amyzon: 11:52am
blesoh:
I felt it was funny a guy approaching a woman with a 2 month old baby, that we will discuss it and laugh over it. Didn't think he would see it that way
|Re: My Husband Not Talking To Me, Because I Gave A Man Wrong Number by blesoh(f): 11:53am
[img][/img]
torqque7:My dear I don't even understand, simple sorry I can't give you my number would have solve this problem.
|Re: My Husband Not Talking To Me, Because I Gave A Man Wrong Number by blesoh(f): 11:56am
amyzon:Hahahahahaha laugh kwa, my husband will keep reminding me everyday about the incident, next time don't give out ur number and also keep your mouth shut cos even if it was a wrong number till tomorrow he won't believe u.
|Re: My Husband Not Talking To Me, Because I Gave A Man Wrong Number by amyzon: 12:03pm
blesoh:Well I guest being married is a different school of its own
|Re: My Husband Not Talking To Me, Because I Gave A Man Wrong Number by blesoh(f): 12:05pm
amyzon:My dear everyday learning oh, no graduation.
|Re: My Husband Not Talking To Me, Because I Gave A Man Wrong Number by ritababe(f): 12:10pm
even if I give my number to some guys my guy get jealous talkless of husband.
you indirectly telling the doctor you are open-minded.
|Re: My Husband Not Talking To Me, Because I Gave A Man Wrong Number by blaise26abj(m): 12:11pm
amyzon:
Please irrespective of his reaction , don't stop telling him things. That is the best way to quickly understand your man. What he likes and doesn't like. Same goes for men. It builds trust. Someone said somethings are best left unsaid, but sorry, in marriage everything should be shared and discussed.
|Re: My Husband Not Talking To Me, Because I Gave A Man Wrong Number by lefulefu(m): 12:19pm
it would have been simple to tell the doctor politely that u married and that u dont give strange men your digits.
|Re: My Husband Not Talking To Me, Because I Gave A Man Wrong Number by amyzon: 12:27pm
blaise26abj:I really thought we were that close and that we share and understand everything. To tell u the truth, I don't pray similar thing happens but if it should happen again, number or no number I'm so not sharing
|Re: My Husband Not Talking To Me, Because I Gave A Man Wrong Number by mctowel01: 12:34pm
amyzon:Is that how you justify your mistake and his genuine reaction? By breeding secrets
|Re: My Husband Not Talking To Me, Because I Gave A Man Wrong Number by amyzon: 12:43pm
[quote author=mctowel01 post=54167886]
Is that how you justify your mistake and his genuine reaction? By breeding secrets[/quote
No I'm not trying to justify it and I have already apologized. But when I gave wrong number I honestly didn't think I was doing something wrong, and tomorrow it might be that a guy greeted me and I returned the greeting will be the problem. So I don't know
|Re: My Husband Not Talking To Me, Because I Gave A Man Wrong Number by amyzon: 12:54pm
ritababe:Gave wrong number not my number
