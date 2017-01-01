₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Enyeama Snubbed Me, Rejected My Calls Over 10 Times - Rohr Opens Up by UNIZIK1stSon: 9:40am
Super Eagles Coach, Gernot Rohr has given up on trying to convince former goalkeeper Vincent Enyeama to come out of retirement and play for Nigeria after he snubbed him.
Rohr ruled out any future contact with the Lille man after revealing that the 33 year old appears to have made up his mind to stick to his international retirement.
The Franco German coach said he tried reaching out at Enyeama when they had a goalkeeper crisis before the game against Algeria, but Enyeama failed to take his calls and didn’t return them later.
"When we had crisis in our hands after Carl Ikeme’s injury, I called him (Enyeama) over 10 times and he never responded nor called back” - Rohr Told Reporters
"I am happy with how Daniel Akpeyi responded to the test when he was called up as emergency cover, but he needs to buckle up because we can’t solely depend on Ikeme".
|Re: Enyeama Snubbed Me, Rejected My Calls Over 10 Times - Rohr Opens Up by UNIZIK1stSon: 9:41am
Enyeama Don Turn Big Boy
1 Like
|Re: Enyeama Snubbed Me, Rejected My Calls Over 10 Times - Rohr Opens Up by softMarket(m): 9:42am
Leave him nah!
He doesn't want to play for Nigeria again!!
Is it by force??
He's not the only goal keeper in Nigeria!
7 Likes
|Re: Enyeama Snubbed Me, Rejected My Calls Over 10 Times - Rohr Opens Up by Iamlordgee(m): 11:28am
Na only him da keep for Nigeria
9 Likes
|Re: Enyeama Snubbed Me, Rejected My Calls Over 10 Times - Rohr Opens Up by jbravado(m): 11:28am
ok.
|Re: Enyeama Snubbed Me, Rejected My Calls Over 10 Times - Rohr Opens Up by ychris: 11:30am
I dont have anythng to say but i liked the two comments made above me.
|Re: Enyeama Snubbed Me, Rejected My Calls Over 10 Times - Rohr Opens Up by SexyNairalander: 11:30am
booked
|Re: Enyeama Snubbed Me, Rejected My Calls Over 10 Times - Rohr Opens Up by Topisko: 11:30am
NO be em fault na.......... em don turn BIG man.........
If na when owu dey blo am em head 4 correct
1 Like
|Re: Enyeama Snubbed Me, Rejected My Calls Over 10 Times - Rohr Opens Up by emmabest2000(m): 11:30am
UNIZIK1stSon:
There's time for everything
Time to stay and time to move on ....
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Enyeama Snubbed Me, Rejected My Calls Over 10 Times - Rohr Opens Up by Angelb4: 11:30am
I can be a cover up for Enyeama too.
|Re: Enyeama Snubbed Me, Rejected My Calls Over 10 Times - Rohr Opens Up by kachi08(m): 11:30am
His mind is not there again. Back off!
|Re: Enyeama Snubbed Me, Rejected My Calls Over 10 Times - Rohr Opens Up by shegz1: 11:30am
k
|Re: Enyeama Snubbed Me, Rejected My Calls Over 10 Times - Rohr Opens Up by Olajhidey22(m): 11:30am
If i were ENYEAMA, mine will be more than snub
3 Likes
|Re: Enyeama Snubbed Me, Rejected My Calls Over 10 Times - Rohr Opens Up by hizaya61(m): 11:30am
kk
|Re: Enyeama Snubbed Me, Rejected My Calls Over 10 Times - Rohr Opens Up by Topisko: 11:30am
Iamlordgee:
I wonder ooooooooo........
1 Like
|Re: Enyeama Snubbed Me, Rejected My Calls Over 10 Times - Rohr Opens Up by ozoono: 11:31am
Behold d mighty has fallen, who agree with me dat he is now a second hand goal keeper
|Re: Enyeama Snubbed Me, Rejected My Calls Over 10 Times - Rohr Opens Up by NIJJAking(m): 11:31am
|Re: Enyeama Snubbed Me, Rejected My Calls Over 10 Times - Rohr Opens Up by Hurklan(m): 11:31am
Soldier go, soldier come, barrack still remain... Next plz
|Re: Enyeama Snubbed Me, Rejected My Calls Over 10 Times - Rohr Opens Up by abejide1000(m): 11:31am
softMarket:Bring your head, you need a prayer
1 Like
|Re: Enyeama Snubbed Me, Rejected My Calls Over 10 Times - Rohr Opens Up by ideology(m): 11:32am
He has refused to die for Nigeria . Simple!
Red beret Minister no de pay !
9 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Enyeama Snubbed Me, Rejected My Calls Over 10 Times - Rohr Opens Up by chimah3(m): 11:32am
|Re: Enyeama Snubbed Me, Rejected My Calls Over 10 Times - Rohr Opens Up by Segadem(m): 11:32am
Hmmmmm
|Re: Enyeama Snubbed Me, Rejected My Calls Over 10 Times - Rohr Opens Up by ZACHIE: 11:33am
He that keepeth Israel does not do yanga to Nigerians when we call upon him.
Wetin come be ordinary goalkeeper shakara?
Park jorrrr
|Re: Enyeama Snubbed Me, Rejected My Calls Over 10 Times - Rohr Opens Up by Pavore9: 11:33am
He can't play for Nigeria forever, his retirement should be respected.
1 Like
|Re: Enyeama Snubbed Me, Rejected My Calls Over 10 Times - Rohr Opens Up by Chienex24(m): 11:33am
emmabest2000:to be big boy good oooo u go just dey snub anybody anyhow. but enyeama why?
|Re: Enyeama Snubbed Me, Rejected My Calls Over 10 Times - Rohr Opens Up by 50shot: 11:33am
.
|Re: Enyeama Snubbed Me, Rejected My Calls Over 10 Times - Rohr Opens Up by babyfaceafrica(m): 11:33am
Must you beg him....leave him alone....there are far better keepers in aba,surulere,enugu,kano ad ajegunle..look inward!!
|Re: Enyeama Snubbed Me, Rejected My Calls Over 10 Times - Rohr Opens Up by semasir: 11:33am
Not returning the calls is what I'm angry with Enyeama but he's done his best and when he is back to his senses, he will acknowledge that someone caring for you demands you to replicate it too.
Not too good for Enyeama at all.
|Re: Enyeama Snubbed Me, Rejected My Calls Over 10 Times - Rohr Opens Up by orfegater: 11:34am
u see
|Re: Enyeama Snubbed Me, Rejected My Calls Over 10 Times - Rohr Opens Up by edi287: 11:34am
Time to move on...it's a big shame though. Probably our greatest goal keeper of all time.
|Re: Enyeama Snubbed Me, Rejected My Calls Over 10 Times - Rohr Opens Up by Dcaliphate(m): 11:34am
Nigeria is not worth sacrificingmuch for. Do ur thing bro.
