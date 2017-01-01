Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Sports / Enyeama Snubbed Me, Rejected My Calls Over 10 Times - Rohr Opens Up (2849 Views)

Gernot Rohr Meets Arsene Wenger In London (photos) / Rohr Rejects Imama Amakapabo As Assistant Coach Of Super Eagles / Rohr Invites 23 For Tanzania Game: Mikel, Iheanacho Invited, Oboabona Dropped (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)





Rohr ruled out any future contact with the Lille man after revealing that the 33 year old appears to have made up his mind to stick to his international retirement.



The Franco German coach said he tried reaching out at Enyeama when they had a goalkeeper crisis before the game against Algeria, but Enyeama failed to take his calls and didn’t return them later.



"When we had crisis in our hands after Carl Ikeme’s injury, I called him (Enyeama) over 10 times and he never responded nor called back” - Rohr Told Reporters



"I am happy with how Daniel Akpeyi responded to the test when he was called up as emergency cover, but he needs to buckle up because we can’t solely depend on Ikeme".



http://mynaijainfo.com/2017/01/rohr-enyeama-snubbed-rejected-calls-10-times/ Super Eagles Coach, Gernot Rohr has given up on trying to convince former goalkeeper Vincent Enyeama to come out of retirement and play for Nigeria after he snubbed him.Rohr ruled out any future contact with the Lille man after revealing that the 33 year old appears to have made up his mind to stick to his international retirement.The Franco German coach said he tried reaching out at Enyeama when they had a goalkeeper crisis before the game against Algeria, but Enyeama failed to take his calls and didn’t return them later.- Rohr Told Reporters"I am happy with how Daniel Akpeyi responded to the test when he was called up as emergency cover, but he needs to buckle up because we can’t solely depend on Ikeme".

Enyeama Don Turn Big Boy 1 Like

Leave him nah!

He doesn't want to play for Nigeria again!!

Is it by force??



He's not the only goal keeper in Nigeria! 7 Likes

Na only him da keep for Nigeria 9 Likes

ok.

I dont have anythng to say but i liked the two comments made above me.

booked

NO be em fault na.......... em don turn BIG man.........



If na when owu dey blo am em head 4 correct 1 Like

UNIZIK1stSon:

Enyeama Don Turn Big Boy



There's time for everything



Time to stay and time to move on .... There's time for everythingTime to stay and time to move on .... 2 Likes 1 Share

I can be a cover up for Enyeama too.

His mind is not there again. Back off!

k

If i were ENYEAMA, mine will be more than snub 3 Likes

kk

Iamlordgee:

Na only him da keep for Nigeria

I wonder ooooooooo........ I wonder ooooooooo........ 1 Like

Behold d mighty has fallen, who agree with me dat he is now a second hand goal keeper

REPENT NOW OF YOUR SINFUL EVIL WAYS TO AVOID SPENDING YOUR ETERNITY IN HELL FIRE....Jesus CHRIST LOVES AND WARN YOU TO REPENT AND CONVERT NOW TO CHRISTIANITY TO AVOID HELL FIRE WHEN YOU DIE....you are not a mistake creature, God specially made you to be with Him here and in eternity in heaven. Give God a try today and you will know He exists and love you so much.

Soldier go, soldier come, barrack still remain... Next plz

softMarket:

Leave him nah!



He doesn't want to play for Nigeria again!!



Is it by force??





He's not the only goal keeper in Nigeria! Bring your head, you need a prayer Bring your head, you need a prayer 1 Like





Red beret Minister no de pay ! He has refused to die for Nigeria . Simple!Red beret Minister no de pay ! 9 Likes 1 Share

Hmmmmm

He that keepeth Israel does not do yanga to Nigerians when we call upon him.

Wetin come be ordinary goalkeeper shakara?

Park jorrrr

He can't play for Nigeria forever, his retirement should be respected. 1 Like

emmabest2000:



Name Tag .... to be big boy good oooo u go just dey snub anybody anyhow. but enyeama why? to be big boy good oooo u go just dey snub anybody anyhow. but enyeama why?

.

Must you beg him....leave him alone....there are far better keepers in aba,surulere,enugu,kano ad ajegunle..look inward!!

Not returning the calls is what I'm angry with Enyeama but he's done his best and when he is back to his senses, he will acknowledge that someone caring for you demands you to replicate it too.



Not too good for Enyeama at all.

u see

Time to move on...it's a big shame though. Probably our greatest goal keeper of all time.