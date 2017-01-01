Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Family / Ways To Be A Good Working Wife (4425 Views)

Nowadays, most of the women are in a position where they have to earn something to supplement the family’s income. Out of them, some are career oriented too. This is a good trend but the only challenge that arises is time management. If you are too involved with your work, most of your household tasks get ignored or mishandled. If you have kids too, then your schedule gets totally haywire. Here are some ways to be a good working wife.



Ways to be a good working wife are:



1.Maintain proper work-life balance: Maintaining balance between your work and family is crucial. If you give too much importance to your career, your family may feel neglected. If you spend too much time with family, your boss will feel neglected and your work may suffer in your office. Strike a balance. Figure out how you can satisfy both the parties with your efficiency. It takes time but it is not impossible.



2.It’s all about time management: Sketch a time table for every single activity of the day. Things done at the right time will give you more enthusiasm and clarity. Speed up things with the help of the time table. Accommodate your household activities as well as office work in the time table. You will get a better idea about where your time is getting wasted once you maintain a log.



3.Ask your husband to help in the kitchen: There is nothing wrong in asking your husband to help you out in the kitchen. You are helping him out by contributing some income to the family. Why not take some help in the kitchen. Discuss the same with your husband and get some minor tasks done by him in the kitchen; in fact, your boring kitchen will become romantic when both of you start cooking food together. Enjoy your work.



4.Spend your entire weekend with your family: As a working woman, weekends are the only opportunities to spend quality time with your family. Without promising your free time to office colleagues, ensure that you give your time to your husband and children. In fact, your children will miss you if you go out for a movie with your colleagues on a Sunday. Keep all outings for your family.



These are the ways to be good working wife



I'm not sure about number 3. Husbands don't like entering kitchen. I remember one saying that his wife belongs to the kitchen. Now you expect him to enter the kitchen 6 Likes

Them go soon flood this thread with feminist rhetorics... 1 Like

Naaah. They won't read this. They're prolly on Instagram liking pictures of some toning cream, some hair product or trying to look like bobrisky 2 Likes

the twist here would be.. her working and keeping her money to herself while she expects me to pay the bills and still epp her out..



God forbid.. guys if u wanna be a control couch potato freak.. pay all the bills and still pay her as your home manager.if not... better go wash plate.. baff junior... and wait to spend part of her salary with Joythe twist here would be.. her working and keeping her money to herself while she expects me to pay the bills and still epp her out..God forbid.. 1 Like

When he gets home before you (as a working wife), he can get started with dinner and also assist in doing some chores before you get home. 3 Likes 1 Share

aameyah:

When he gets home before you (as a working wife), he can get started with dinner and also assist in doing some chores before you get home. 1 Like 1 Share

He can wake to help you pacify baby when baby cries in the middle of the night (seeing that you are both waking early the next day for work).



but sha i dont give a phork these is what i mean by 21st century slavery... seriously women are overworked.but sha i dont give a phork

Not for nairaland ladies. All they know is painting their faces as if its a colouring book. Redesigning their eyebrows as if they are being sponsored by nike. What am I even saying. IDGAF crew come and help a brother pls.

You can both take turns to massage each other's backs at the end of a long work day. 1 Like

sometin is missing....know how to give him a good bleep and he's gonna be loyal

Nice one. Hope the ladies are reading this. No shopping on weekends.

As a family, you budget and buy gadgets that make the housework load lighter e.g. Washing machine, tank for water storage, blender and the likes. 1 Like

muller101:

Not for nairaland ladies. All they know is painting their faces as if its a colouring book. Redesigning their eyebrows as if they are being sponsored by nike. What am I even saying. IDGAF crew come and help a brother pls. only Nairaland ladies I guess .

She doesn't need to ask me to help in the kitchen... I will go there every once in a while to relieve her... Of my own freewill!

aameyah:

As a family, you budget and buy gadgets that make the housework load lighter e.g. Washing machine, tank for water storage, blender and the likes. and sexx toys too in case he's too tired to do it

TashaGirl:

and intimacy gadgets too in case he's too tired to do it

I prefer my hands and/or the shower head, plix!!

Remember I'm a good working wife and I have to cut costs!!

Back to topic:

Dedicate a Saturday every month so your good working wife can have her me-time to recharge. Help her sit the kids at this time. You also get your Saturday with your guys. I prefer my hands and/or the shower head, plix!!Remember I'm a good working wife and I have to cut costs!!*********Back to topic:Dedicate a Saturday every month so your good working wife can have her me-time to recharge. Help her sit the kids at this time. You also get your Saturday with your guys. 1 Like

Catalin:

I'm not sure about number 3. Husbands don't like entering kitchen. I remember one saying that his wife belongs to the kitchen. Now you expect him to enter the kitchen

Me i'll enter that kitchen with my wife. If she works then we are splitting the chores 50:50 Me i'll enter that kitchen with my wife. If she works then we are splitting the chores 50:50

aameyah:

When he gets home before you (as a working wife), he can get started with dinner and also assist in doing some chores before you get home.



Exactly.

and maybe do the laundries too, And Wash the dishes when he's at it.





Features of A Loving husband.

muller101:

Not for nairaland ladies. All they know is painting their faces as if its a colouring book. Redesigning their eyebrows as if they are being sponsored by nike. What am I even saying. IDGAF crew come and help a brother pls. Have you seen all the NL babes? Have you seen all the NL babes?

muller101:

Not for nairaland ladies. All they know is painting their faces as if its a colouring book. Redesigning their eyebrows as if they are being sponsored by nike. What am I even saying. IDGAF crew come and help a brother pls. Have toy seen all the NL babes? Have toy seen all the NL babes?

Nice one......but for dt number 4, some people still work on weekends, doctors for example.