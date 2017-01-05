₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,720,991 members, 3,291,937 topics. Date: Thursday, 05 January 2017 at 02:10 PM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Seyi Law: “Timi Dakolo Introduced Me To MMM” (4158 Views)
Seyi Law Dances With Club Girls, Bathed Them With Dollars / Timi Dakolo Chilling On A Sport Car / Timi Dakolo Flaunts His Ranger Rover In A Stylish Manner (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Seyi Law: “Timi Dakolo Introduced Me To MMM” by asamuedu: 2:48pm On Jan 04
Seyi law, Nigerian stand-up comedian, says he was introduced to MMM Ponzi scheme by Timi Dakolo, a soul singer.
https://lifestyle.thecable.ng/timi-dakolommm-seyi-law/
|Re: Seyi Law: “Timi Dakolo Introduced Me To MMM” by YoungRichRuler(m): 2:49pm On Jan 04
Asamuedu, post everything here cos la click la...
E be like say Seun and Co likes anti MMM news.
Meanwhile
Timi Dakolo and Seyi Law be like....
1 Like
|Re: Seyi Law: “Timi Dakolo Introduced Me To MMM” by tens4real(m): 2:51pm On Jan 04
i said it all this our yeye celebrities are living a fake live
SHAME ON YOU.....
1 Like 2 Shares
|Re: Seyi Law: “Timi Dakolo Introduced Me To MMM” by lekkie073(m): 2:54pm On Jan 04
Another MMM tales by moonlight. Isorite
|Re: Seyi Law: “Timi Dakolo Introduced Me To MMM” by IykeChukz(m): 2:57pm On Jan 04
And so
Please stop wailing.
|Re: Seyi Law: “Timi Dakolo Introduced Me To MMM” by DozieInc(m): 2:58pm On Jan 04
If to say dem don pay we for no hia am
|Re: Seyi Law: “Timi Dakolo Introduced Me To MMM” by Mujaheeeden: 2:59pm On Jan 04
Since he introduced you what fuc*k do you want us to give
|Re: Seyi Law: “Timi Dakolo Introduced Me To MMM” by ramdris(m): 3:03pm On Jan 04
Funny!
|Re: Seyi Law: “Timi Dakolo Introduced Me To MMM” by Okundaye4(m): 1:50pm
Hmmm,
MMM just making headlines.
Meanwhile, let me check my PO
|Re: Seyi Law: “Timi Dakolo Introduced Me To MMM” by ucsparks: 1:50pm
|Re: Seyi Law: “Timi Dakolo Introduced Me To MMM” by buygala(m): 1:51pm
I just hope that the same way he introduced you to MMM isn't the same way to drugs for the treatment of hypertension when MMM bounces away on January 14
#unawahalasha
|Re: Seyi Law: “Timi Dakolo Introduced Me To MMM” by recievesense: 1:51pm
awaiting the "idgaf" boys coming soon on the thread smh
|Re: Seyi Law: “Timi Dakolo Introduced Me To MMM” by Defaramade(m): 1:51pm
1 Like
|Re: Seyi Law: “Timi Dakolo Introduced Me To MMM” by grayht(m): 1:51pm
Those who gave a f*ck are "Malvrodians"
|Re: Seyi Law: “Timi Dakolo Introduced Me To MMM” by Badtman(m): 1:51pm
Waiting Patiently for the Total Fight when Mavrodi refuse to Unfreeze the Scheme
|Re: Seyi Law: “Timi Dakolo Introduced Me To MMM” by loadedvibes: 1:51pm
Lol
|Re: Seyi Law: “Timi Dakolo Introduced Me To MMM” by 0b10010011: 1:52pm
I aint gonna give flying fuc*ks
|Re: Seyi Law: “Timi Dakolo Introduced Me To MMM” by ouzo1(m): 1:52pm
Mujaheeeden:
Chop knuckle
|Re: Seyi Law: “Timi Dakolo Introduced Me To MMM” by tolexy007(m): 1:52pm
i stand with MMM
|Re: Seyi Law: “Timi Dakolo Introduced Me To MMM” by shumuel(m): 1:52pm
They have started confessing, MMM don suffer, we hope they truely return onthe 14th
|Re: Seyi Law: “Timi Dakolo Introduced Me To MMM” by abdulaz: 1:52pm
Jan 14, the new year on MMM calendar.
1 Like
|Re: Seyi Law: “Timi Dakolo Introduced Me To MMM” by Oluwapresley(m): 1:53pm
hahah
|Re: Seyi Law: “Timi Dakolo Introduced Me To MMM” by enemyofprogress: 1:55pm
A day on nairaland without snake or MMM news is a day without sunlight. Mtcheeeeeeeeeew
|Re: Seyi Law: “Timi Dakolo Introduced Me To MMM” by Maxdiamond: 1:55pm
ok. we will all make it big when MMM resumed on the 14th of january. Together we will change the world.
|Re: Seyi Law: “Timi Dakolo Introduced Me To MMM” by enemyofprogress: 1:56pm
Iranu oshi
|Re: Seyi Law: “Timi Dakolo Introduced Me To MMM” by BlueRayDick: 1:57pm
Babu Fvck to give
|Re: Seyi Law: “Timi Dakolo Introduced Me To MMM” by Mikylopez(f): 1:58pm
lolz moment of truth
|Re: Seyi Law: “Timi Dakolo Introduced Me To MMM” by prof1990(m): 1:59pm
All these children with data shouting 'those who give a fuc*k went that way and shii' nah by force to comment?
you just go on every thread to tell us you don't give a fuc*k.
|Re: Seyi Law: “Timi Dakolo Introduced Me To MMM” by Proffdada: 1:59pm
1 Like
|Re: Seyi Law: “Timi Dakolo Introduced Me To MMM” by free2ryhme: 2:03pm
So if your mate say make u put ur hand for fire you go put abi?
|Re: Seyi Law: “Timi Dakolo Introduced Me To MMM” by Tobyshegz(m): 2:04pm
This seyi law na fish!
How Do I Create A Poll Where People Could Vote? / Who Is The Sexiest, Men Or Women / Mode9 Featuring Double Six 'attention' Crazy
Viewing this topic: kevinberry(m), mamatayour(f), mrford50, Chanperes, neolboy(m), brianok(m), Yinka1665(m), seunny4lif(m), nikenry(f), dayjee, babadee1(m), Okundaye4(m), Tobyshegz(m), Wandeayo, yanabasee(m), elijahsinto(m), Fmplenty, balason, davisx2(m), ZoneBslayer(m), segmond(m), ogrin(m), Goldmaxx(m), nogs, Google63(m), Fogman(m), Danileinado(m), cokerrammy(m), HENROSHUN(m), Prodigy4ever, DeMOznlgxx(m), Longcucumber(m), Mrjo(m), ikukuhero, acidici, Nkeiruka2015, KINGHAFI(m), Jh0wsef(m), YourCoffin, lilEmir3(m), Ayesa(m), Adesina12, debbie(f), annalong, sirbiolee(m), indomienoodles(m), wasulaiman(m), Kolade9(m), honeyjoyce(f), Fluidelvis(m), alextywo(m), Boo3nity(m), JUBILEE2000, rose54321, zenith4biz(m), sirugos(m), JOMAX, makeitsoon(m), johnpaulo(m), Viccur(m), onyeomaonyeoma(m), meetmonde(m), thelastmediator, plamonee, highburygonner, Adehwale, Mirahcul, Papertrail11(m), flowe247(m), monimekaz(m), tonak(m), jodavid(m), Princelyod(m), sexysisi(f), opejulie10(f), Oildichotomy(m), KKHWC, Flooerin(m), ayamAgenius and 226 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 8