Seyi Law: “Timi Dakolo Introduced Me To MMM” by asamuedu: 2:48pm On Jan 04
Seyi law, Nigerian stand-up comedian, says he was introduced to MMM Ponzi scheme by Timi Dakolo, a soul singer.

Seyi Law made this known on stage while performing during Ali Baba’s January 1 concert at Eko Hotel and suites.

“It was Timi Dakolo that introduced me to MMM, yes, it was him,” he said.

The audience was thrown into a round of laughter as the comedian shot his friend with the heavy blows.

Joke or reality, it’s hard to tell when comedians mean what they say, however, there is nowhere Timi Dakolo has said that he invested in MMM.

Seyi Law, who recently welcomed his first child with wife after 5 years of marriage, is one of the Nigerians that look forward to the resumption of the Ponzi scheme.

According to its Nigerian handlers, the scheme which froze accounts of participants in December 2016, will resume operations in January.

https://lifestyle.thecable.ng/timi-dakolommm-seyi-law/

Re: Seyi Law: “Timi Dakolo Introduced Me To MMM” by YoungRichRuler(m): 2:49pm On Jan 04
grin

Asamuedu, post everything here cos la click la...
E be like say Seun and Co likes anti MMM news.




Meanwhile

Timi Dakolo and Seyi Law be like....

1 Like

Re: Seyi Law: “Timi Dakolo Introduced Me To MMM” by tens4real(m): 2:51pm On Jan 04
i said it all this our yeye celebrities are living a fake live
SHAME ON YOU.....

1 Like 2 Shares

Re: Seyi Law: “Timi Dakolo Introduced Me To MMM” by lekkie073(m): 2:54pm On Jan 04
Another MMM tales by moonlight. Isorite cool
Re: Seyi Law: “Timi Dakolo Introduced Me To MMM” by IykeChukz(m): 2:57pm On Jan 04
And so


Please stop wailing.
Re: Seyi Law: “Timi Dakolo Introduced Me To MMM” by DozieInc(m): 2:58pm On Jan 04
If to say dem don pay we for no hia am
Re: Seyi Law: “Timi Dakolo Introduced Me To MMM” by Mujaheeeden: 2:59pm On Jan 04
Since he introduced you what fuc*k do you want us to give

Re: Seyi Law: “Timi Dakolo Introduced Me To MMM” by ramdris(m): 3:03pm On Jan 04
Funny!

Re: Seyi Law: “Timi Dakolo Introduced Me To MMM” by Okundaye4(m): 1:50pm
Hmmm,

MMM just making headlines.


Meanwhile, let me check my PO
Re: Seyi Law: “Timi Dakolo Introduced Me To MMM” by ucsparks: 1:50pm
angry
Re: Seyi Law: “Timi Dakolo Introduced Me To MMM” by buygala(m): 1:51pm
I just hope that the same way he introduced you to MMM isn't the same way to drugs for the treatment of hypertension when MMM bounces away on January 14 smiley


#unawahalasha sad
Re: Seyi Law: “Timi Dakolo Introduced Me To MMM” by recievesense: 1:51pm
awaiting the "idgaf" boys coming soon on the thread smh
Re: Seyi Law: “Timi Dakolo Introduced Me To MMM” by Defaramade(m): 1:51pm
undecided

1 Like

Re: Seyi Law: “Timi Dakolo Introduced Me To MMM” by grayht(m): 1:51pm
Those who gave a f*ck are "Malvrodians"
Re: Seyi Law: “Timi Dakolo Introduced Me To MMM” by Badtman(m): 1:51pm
Waiting Patiently for the Total Fight when Mavrodi refuse to Unfreeze the Scheme grin
Re: Seyi Law: “Timi Dakolo Introduced Me To MMM” by loadedvibes: 1:51pm
Lol
Re: Seyi Law: “Timi Dakolo Introduced Me To MMM” by 0b10010011: 1:52pm
I aint gonna give flying fuc*ks
Re: Seyi Law: “Timi Dakolo Introduced Me To MMM” by ouzo1(m): 1:52pm
Mujaheeeden:
Since he introduced you what fuc*k do you want us to give









Chop knuckle

Re: Seyi Law: “Timi Dakolo Introduced Me To MMM” by tolexy007(m): 1:52pm
grin i stand with MMM
Re: Seyi Law: “Timi Dakolo Introduced Me To MMM” by shumuel(m): 1:52pm
They have started confessing, MMM don suffer, we hope they truely return onthe 14th grin
Re: Seyi Law: “Timi Dakolo Introduced Me To MMM” by abdulaz: 1:52pm
Jan 14, the new year on MMM calendar.

1 Like

Re: Seyi Law: “Timi Dakolo Introduced Me To MMM” by Oluwapresley(m): 1:53pm
hahah
Re: Seyi Law: “Timi Dakolo Introduced Me To MMM” by enemyofprogress: 1:55pm
A day on nairaland without snake or MMM news is a day without sunlight. Mtcheeeeeeeeeew
Re: Seyi Law: “Timi Dakolo Introduced Me To MMM” by Maxdiamond: 1:55pm
ok. we will all make it big when MMM resumed on the 14th of january. Together we will change the world.
Re: Seyi Law: “Timi Dakolo Introduced Me To MMM” by enemyofprogress: 1:56pm
Iranu oshi
Re: Seyi Law: “Timi Dakolo Introduced Me To MMM” by BlueRayDick: 1:57pm
Babu Fvck to give
Re: Seyi Law: “Timi Dakolo Introduced Me To MMM” by Mikylopez(f): 1:58pm
lolz moment of truth
Re: Seyi Law: “Timi Dakolo Introduced Me To MMM” by prof1990(m): 1:59pm
All these children with data shouting 'those who give a fuc*k went that way and shii' nah by force to comment?

you just go on every thread to tell us you don't give a fuc*k.
Re: Seyi Law: “Timi Dakolo Introduced Me To MMM” by Proffdada: 1:59pm
lipsrsealed

1 Like

Re: Seyi Law: “Timi Dakolo Introduced Me To MMM” by free2ryhme: 2:03pm
So if your mate say make u put ur hand for fire you go put abi?

grin
Re: Seyi Law: “Timi Dakolo Introduced Me To MMM” by Tobyshegz(m): 2:04pm
This seyi law na fish!

