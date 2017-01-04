₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Wedding Ceremony Where Everyone Took The Mannequin Challenge(video) by timidapsin(m): 3:28pm
Everyone At This Wedding Ceremony Just Took The Mannequin Challenge
http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=REY2cz-4S94
|Re: Wedding Ceremony Where Everyone Took The Mannequin Challenge(video) by timidapsin(m): 3:28pm
Most people call it the manne Bla Bla challenge
.
Me i call it
Mummy in the kitchen cooking rice
Daddy in the palour watching film
...........
Change your style
Another one
Be like that!!
|Re: Wedding Ceremony Where Everyone Took The Mannequin Challenge(video) by SexyNairalander: 3:28pm
.
|Re: Wedding Ceremony Where Everyone Took The Mannequin Challenge(video) by dorry62(f): 3:41pm
timidapsin:
If you chose an uncomfy position and someone continued saying 'be like that' your own don be that day
|Re: Wedding Ceremony Where Everyone Took The Mannequin Challenge(video) by timidapsin(m): 3:48pm
dorry62:You also played it Good old days...
There was a time i was playing and i wanted to sneeze and the idiot shouted be like that.
I WAS LIKE
|Re: Wedding Ceremony Where Everyone Took The Mannequin Challenge(video) by samsadeyemo(m): 4:11pm
|Re: Wedding Ceremony Where Everyone Took The Mannequin Challenge(video) by Janetessy(f): 4:11pm
This mannequin stuff is getting stale joor
Who else is with me
|Re: Wedding Ceremony Where Everyone Took The Mannequin Challenge(video) by faruz: 4:11pm
.
|Re: Wedding Ceremony Where Everyone Took The Mannequin Challenge(video) by veekid(m): 4:11pm
yeye
|Re: Wedding Ceremony Where Everyone Took The Mannequin Challenge(video) by muller101(m): 4:11pm
No f.u___uckkkk shall be given
|Re: Wedding Ceremony Where Everyone Took The Mannequin Challenge(video) by penukz2015: 4:12pm
On this plot
I will
Build my
.....what again?
Happy New Year people
|Re: Wedding Ceremony Where Everyone Took The Mannequin Challenge(video) by adewumiopeyemi(m): 4:12pm
ok smelllymouth come and seee o ooseat down here
|Re: Wedding Ceremony Where Everyone Took The Mannequin Challenge(video) by jazinogold(m): 4:13pm
