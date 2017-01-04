₦airaland Forum

Wedding Ceremony Where Everyone Took The Mannequin Challenge(video) by timidapsin(m): 3:28pm
Everyone At This Wedding Ceremony Just Took The Mannequin Challenge grin grin


http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=REY2cz-4S94
Re: Wedding Ceremony Where Everyone Took The Mannequin Challenge(video) by timidapsin(m): 3:28pm
Most people call it the manne Bla Bla challenge undecided undecided undecided
.
Me i call it
Mummy in the kitchen cooking rice
Daddy in the palour watching film
...........


Change your style grin
Another one
Be like that!! wink

2 Likes

Re: Wedding Ceremony Where Everyone Took The Mannequin Challenge(video) by SexyNairalander: 3:28pm
.

Re: Wedding Ceremony Where Everyone Took The Mannequin Challenge(video) by dorry62(f): 3:41pm
timidapsin:
Most people call it the manne Bla Bla challenge undecided undecided undecided
.
Me i call it
Mummy in the kitchen cooking rice
Daddy in the palour watching film
...........


Change your style wink
Another one
Be like that wink
grin grin grin

If you chose an uncomfy position and someone continued saying 'be like that' your own don be that day
Re: Wedding Ceremony Where Everyone Took The Mannequin Challenge(video) by timidapsin(m): 3:48pm
dorry62:

grin grin grin

If you chose an uncomfy position and someone continued saying 'be like that' your own don be that day
You also played it grin grin Good old days...
There was a time i was playing and i wanted to sneeze and the idiot shouted be like that.

I WAS LIKE

1 Like

Re: Wedding Ceremony Where Everyone Took The Mannequin Challenge(video) by samsadeyemo(m): 4:11pm
Re: Wedding Ceremony Where Everyone Took The Mannequin Challenge(video) by Janetessy(f): 4:11pm
This mannequin stuff is getting stale joor







Who else is with me
Re: Wedding Ceremony Where Everyone Took The Mannequin Challenge(video) by faruz: 4:11pm
.
Re: Wedding Ceremony Where Everyone Took The Mannequin Challenge(video) by veekid(m): 4:11pm
yeye
Re: Wedding Ceremony Where Everyone Took The Mannequin Challenge(video) by muller101(m): 4:11pm
No f.u___uckkkk shall be given
Re: Wedding Ceremony Where Everyone Took The Mannequin Challenge(video) by penukz2015: 4:12pm
On this plot














I will

















Build my














.....what again?
Happy New Year people
Re: Wedding Ceremony Where Everyone Took The Mannequin Challenge(video) by adewumiopeyemi(m): 4:12pm
ok smelllymouth come and seee o ooseat down here undecided undecided undecided

Re: Wedding Ceremony Where Everyone Took The Mannequin Challenge(video) by jazinogold(m): 4:13pm
grin

The "home Going" Ceremony For Whitney Is At 12pm Est Today / Wedddings Events / We Design, Print And Deliver To Ur Door Step

