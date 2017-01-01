₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Lady Who Followed Her Friend To A 'Church Event' In Lagos In Unstable Condition by dainformant(m): 7:51pm
A kind-hearted lady has drawn the attention of well meaning Nigerians to the plight of a young lady identified as Oluchi Nkiruka Nwabueze from Imo state -who has been in an unstable state at a bus stop in Indimu area of Lagos. According to Tina Uche who shared these photos, the lady reportedly followed a friend to Lagos for a supposed church programme after the death of her father before landing herself in this troubled condition.
Read as shared by Tina Uche
Her name is Oluchi Nkiruka David Nwabueze. She is from Naze Owerri -North. Imo State. She stays very close to a bus stop in Idimu, Lagos. Seen her for some time now but couldn't summon a enough courage to approach her because I do not know her mental state. Moreover I wanted to avoid that kind of story that touches the heart.
On my way back from church yesterday, 1st January, we ran into each other. I discovered that she is harmless, so today I decided to pay her a visit. When I got to her she recognised me.
I want to make it very short for am not good with long post.
She came to Lagos after the death of her father. She had a friend that told her about a programme in one church. She followed him but on getting there, it was not a church. They met one man and a woman. That was all she can remember.
I want to appeal to you my beloved friends to re-broadcast this. Am not good in tagging friends. She needs medical attention, shelter etc. Looking at some of the pictures, she was showing me her tools for shining shoes but imagined who will patronize her. Again she showed me some bags of stones she gathered for sale. Talking with her, I said to myself, what a talent.
My fear. She is exposed to abuse and molestation. Please lets help until the appropriate authorities come to her aid.
Happy new year again to you as you help Oluchi to get help
Source; http://www.nationalhelm.net/2017/01/lady-lands-in-trouble-after-following.html
|Re: Lady Who Followed Her Friend To A 'Church Event' In Lagos In Unstable Condition by dainformant(m): 7:52pm
|Re: Lady Who Followed Her Friend To A 'Church Event' In Lagos In Unstable Condition by PrettyCrystal: 7:53pm
very sad.. never trust anyone
|Re: Lady Who Followed Her Friend To A 'Church Event' In Lagos In Unstable Condition by dainformant(m): 7:53pm
|Re: Lady Who Followed Her Friend To A 'Church Event' In Lagos In Unstable Condition by ChangeIsCostant: 7:54pm
God help us
|Re: Lady Who Followed Her Friend To A 'Church Event' In Lagos In Unstable Condition by DozieInc(m): 7:54pm
OK, waiting for the crew.
|Re: Lady Who Followed Her Friend To A 'Church Event' In Lagos In Unstable Condition by JideAmuGiaka: 8:02pm
She told you everything without telling you who that her friend is.
|Re: Lady Who Followed Her Friend To A 'Church Event' In Lagos In Unstable Condition by RB007: 8:06pm
....Geez!.
.'miracle seeking'
|Re: Lady Who Followed Her Friend To A 'Church Event' In Lagos In Unstable Condition by kinggogo: 8:08pm
Ok, i gv a fvck on dis wan
Hope she gets help
|Re: Lady Who Followed Her Friend To A 'Church Event' In Lagos In Unstable Condition by Edwinmason(m): 8:10pm
sad
|Re: Lady Who Followed Her Friend To A 'Church Event' In Lagos In Unstable Condition by HtwoOw: 8:22pm
That's why i don't trust anybody
|Re: Lady Who Followed Her Friend To A 'Church Event' In Lagos In Unstable Condition by Sunnynwa: 8:32pm
How about locating family members first?
|Re: Lady Who Followed Her Friend To A 'Church Event' In Lagos In Unstable Condition by casttlebarbz(m): 9:04pm
IDGAF crew members don storm this thread..
|Re: Lady Who Followed Her Friend To A 'Church Event' In Lagos In Unstable Condition by AfonjasMustDie(m): 9:20pm
All these Yoruba boys roaming the streets of Lagos
Next thing you will hear is that she's pregnant
|Re: Lady Who Followed Her Friend To A 'Church Event' In Lagos In Unstable Condition by mcfynest(m): 9:20pm
Hmmn.. Na so slave trade start
|Re: Lady Who Followed Her Friend To A 'Church Event' In Lagos In Unstable Condition by MedicalSamwise(m): 9:21pm
|Re: Lady Who Followed Her Friend To A 'Church Event' In Lagos In Unstable Condition by HarveySpecter1: 9:21pm
Hmmm
|Re: Lady Who Followed Her Friend To A 'Church Event' In Lagos In Unstable Condition by KingAfo(m): 9:21pm
This is scary. Women going to different churches in search of vision. Future husband. Womenssssssssssss!!!!!
|Re: Lady Who Followed Her Friend To A 'Church Event' In Lagos In Unstable Condition by DeBlessedOne(m): 9:23pm
.
|Re: Lady Who Followed Her Friend To A 'Church Event' In Lagos In Unstable Condition by HoldenCaulfield(m): 9:23pm
Here to see fuc.k givers
|Re: Lady Who Followed Her Friend To A 'Church Event' In Lagos In Unstable Condition by emmanuel596(m): 9:23pm
|Re: Lady Who Followed Her Friend To A 'Church Event' In Lagos In Unstable Condition by MrIcredible: 9:23pm
|Re: Lady Who Followed Her Friend To A 'Church Event' In Lagos In Unstable Condition by cyojunior1: 9:24pm
Kai warridis
|Re: Lady Who Followed Her Friend To A 'Church Event' In Lagos In Unstable Condition by freeborn76(m): 9:24pm
HarveySpecter1:
|Re: Lady Who Followed Her Friend To A 'Church Event' In Lagos In Unstable Condition by Xcelinteriors(f): 9:24pm
Eeyah. Help will locate you in Jesus name. I will locate her and give my widow's mite
|Re: Lady Who Followed Her Friend To A 'Church Event' In Lagos In Unstable Condition by transient123(m): 9:25pm
She needs rukia (invocations against jins) to get normal.
Ask me what rukia is if you do not know.
May she find a genuine helper.
|Re: Lady Who Followed Her Friend To A 'Church Event' In Lagos In Unstable Condition by Quintessential1(f): 9:26pm
No existing relatives?
|Re: Lady Who Followed Her Friend To A 'Church Event' In Lagos In Unstable Condition by Godwinfriz(m): 9:26pm
Hmm story that touches the heart
|Re: Lady Who Followed Her Friend To A 'Church Event' In Lagos In Unstable Condition by freeborn76(m): 9:26pm
E-money and all those posting wads of cash no go see this one help o, na to dey incur 7 million Naira bill for pub dem sabi
|Re: Lady Who Followed Her Friend To A 'Church Event' In Lagos In Unstable Condition by freeborn76(m): 9:27pm
|Re: Lady Who Followed Her Friend To A 'Church Event' In Lagos In Unstable Condition by Boyooosa: 9:27pm
The guy below cares alot, lets hear his 1000 questions....
|Re: Lady Who Followed Her Friend To A 'Church Event' In Lagos In Unstable Condition by bebe2(f): 9:28pm
Naija and half baked stories,
I read it twice, still don't understand the story.
A thousand questions on my mind
