|Gambian President-elect Adama Barrow Releases New Photos 2day 2 Show He's Alive by sar33: 8:26pm
Below are photos of Gambian President-elect Adama Barrow the United Kingdom and the United States Ambassadors today to discuss a range of mutual issues.This came after he was rumoured to have been assassinated.
Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/01/photos-of-gambian-president-elect-adama.html?m=1
|Re: Gambian President-elect Adama Barrow Releases New Photos 2day 2 Show He's Alive by sar33: 8:26pm
|Re: Gambian President-elect Adama Barrow Releases New Photos 2day 2 Show He's Alive by JideAmuGiaka: 8:31pm
Even if you die, your MANHOOD will live on.
9 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Gambian President-elect Adama Barrow Releases New Photos 2day 2 Show He's Alive by januzajj: 8:34pm
They pushed that news about his assassination that's as fake as #200 earpiece to front-page, even though they knew it was fake.
Nairaland mods can do anything just to get paid.
Buh if it's about getting a refund from the bank that defrauded you,your topic would hit front-page a month after it was created if you are lucky .
33 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Gambian President-elect Adama Barrow Releases New Photos 2day 2 Show He's Alive by softwerk(m): 8:44pm
It's a shame Nairaland published the false news without even waiting to confirm from credible sources
I just dey look una, employ more insightful, seasoned and qualified mods una no gree!
16 Likes 4 Shares
|Re: Gambian President-elect Adama Barrow Releases New Photos 2day 2 Show He's Alive by darknetcom: 8:47pm
softwerk:
what do you want nairaland to do??..
you like rubbish...
rubbish sells...
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Gambian President-elect Adama Barrow Releases New Photos 2day 2 Show He's Alive by YoungRichRuler(m): 8:50pm
ok
We have seen.
Congratulations President Elect
2 Likes
|Re: Gambian President-elect Adama Barrow Releases New Photos 2day 2 Show He's Alive by lytech1: 8:52pm
I hear say Bubu is critically ill.... I pray no one will come here tomorrow to say its a rumour ooo..... Pls oooooo
1 Like
|Re: Gambian President-elect Adama Barrow Releases New Photos 2day 2 Show He's Alive by AfonjasMustDie(m): 8:57pm
Rumors created by Buhari and his zombie followers
1 Like
|Re: Gambian President-elect Adama Barrow Releases New Photos 2day 2 Show He's Alive by greatgod2012(f): 8:57pm
But what was the person who first started the false news thinking
Was he high on cowshit
The one wey pain me pass na NL wey carry the false news for FP without verification. E pain me, no be small.
5 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Gambian President-elect Adama Barrow Releases New Photos 2day 2 Show He's Alive by yomibelle(f): 8:58pm
Bloggers wont stop at nothing to draw traffic.....
ah no blame Seun n his mods
dem no wan carry last
1 Like
|Re: Gambian President-elect Adama Barrow Releases New Photos 2day 2 Show He's Alive by tocineworld: 8:59pm
These mods can ban you for posting false news but won't stop at nothing from pushing unconfirmed news to the home page.
Emura si!
4 Likes
|Re: Gambian President-elect Adama Barrow Releases New Photos 2day 2 Show He's Alive by nwakibie3(m): 9:00pm
lytech1:
that one no fit be rumour naa
|Re: Gambian President-elect Adama Barrow Releases New Photos 2day 2 Show He's Alive by Emeskhalifa(m): 9:00pm
Yahaya Jahmmeh wouldnt try it na. am sure he knows the consequences of doin tht na
1 Like
|Re: Gambian President-elect Adama Barrow Releases New Photos 2day 2 Show He's Alive by IMASTEX: 9:01pm
Hmm. . .Social murders. . .Ops sorry. . ."Social Media"
1 Like
|Re: Gambian President-elect Adama Barrow Releases New Photos 2day 2 Show He's Alive by DIKEnaWAR: 9:02pm
Time to ban nairaland for fake news.
Rule 8.
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Gambian President-elect Adama Barrow Releases New Photos 2day 2 Show He's Alive by yomalex(m): 9:02pm
Okay Special Forces on standby
1 Like
|Re: Gambian President-elect Adama Barrow Releases New Photos 2day 2 Show He's Alive by ThuGnificenX: 9:03pm
And people wonder how Linda ikeji overtook nairaland...
|Re: Gambian President-elect Adama Barrow Releases New Photos 2day 2 Show He's Alive by Petersimon223: 9:04pm
|Re: Gambian President-elect Adama Barrow Releases New Photos 2day 2 Show He's Alive by EnEnPeecee: 9:04pm
I thought our Junketter-in-chief vows that he will force Jameh to relinquish power to Barrow abi na wheelbarrow
Talk of a hypocritical dullard, check bubu
|Re: Gambian President-elect Adama Barrow Releases New Photos 2day 2 Show He's Alive by HsLBroker(m): 9:04pm
ThuGnificenX:
|Re: Gambian President-elect Adama Barrow Releases New Photos 2day 2 Show He's Alive by Maxcollins042(m): 9:05pm
JideAmuGiaka:Moniker na egosiputa na i bu onye iberibe.
|Re: Gambian President-elect Adama Barrow Releases New Photos 2day 2 Show He's Alive by ThuGnificenX: 9:06pm
And those flat heads can't even think
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Gambian President-elect Adama Barrow Releases New Photos 2day 2 Show He's Alive by Talk2Bella(f): 9:07pm
Someone warned seun not to put the other fake news on FP
Or maybe he's a clone
|Re: Gambian President-elect Adama Barrow Releases New Photos 2day 2 Show He's Alive by Boyooosa: 9:08pm
Na God save am, make hin never bobo o... in Daddy Showkey's voice!
|Re: Gambian President-elect Adama Barrow Releases New Photos 2day 2 Show He's Alive by EnEnPeecee: 9:10pm
ThuGnificenX:long head
1 Like
|Re: Gambian President-elect Adama Barrow Releases New Photos 2day 2 Show He's Alive by protocoll(m): 9:11pm
AfonjasMustDie:
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Gambian President-elect Adama Barrow Releases New Photos 2day 2 Show He's Alive by donsteady(m): 9:11pm
Only u carry fake news and only u again trying to make sense lol.
|Re: Gambian President-elect Adama Barrow Releases New Photos 2day 2 Show He's Alive by Corrinthians(m): 9:11pm
Even after several posts suggesting that nonsense was fake, the mods refused to take down that useless thread.
Nairaland and fake news...
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Gambian President-elect Adama Barrow Releases New Photos 2day 2 Show He's Alive by softMarket(m): 9:14pm
I didn't know that,there's APC in Gambia!!
3 Likes
|Re: Gambian President-elect Adama Barrow Releases New Photos 2day 2 Show He's Alive by Corrinthians(m): 9:15pm
ThuGnificenX:Thats how the idiots rushed to put it on igberetv. They lie too much.
1 Like
|Re: Gambian President-elect Adama Barrow Releases New Photos 2day 2 Show He's Alive by JideAmuGiaka: 9:17pm
Maxcollins042:
Nke gi n'egosiputa n'ibu onye mmuo ojoo n'enye nsogbu.
'We Are Living In Fear' -Nigerians In South Africa Cry Out / US Elections 2008 Results: Obama vs Mccain / Reuters Report On Nigeria And South Africa's Unending Rivalry
