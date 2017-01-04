Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Accidental Discharge In Aso Rock Injures A Female Staff (11778 Views)

Boko Haram Injures A Civilian JTF Member In Sambisa Forest (Photos) / Goodluck Jonathan And Buhari In Secret Meeting In Aso Rock / Accidental Discharge: IGP To Introduce Use Of Stun Guns (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)

Accidental discharge occurred Wednesday at the Aso Rock Presidential Villa in Abuja.



Witnesses said a female staff member of the State House was injured in the process.



The incident happened at the reception of the administration block of the Villa.



The woman was said to have been rushed to the State House Medical Centre where she is currently being treated.



The woman, witnesses said, sustained injuries on her stomach and lap.



It was gathered that the incident occurred when an operative of the Department of State Security (DSS) was trying to drop his gun as requested by the security officers attached to the reception.



The DSS operative, according to sources, is not among the security officers assigned to the reception.



http://www.dailytrust.com.ng/news/general/accidental-discharge-injures-one-in-aso-rock/179138.html

OK



Observing

Accidental government giving Nigerians accidental discharge. 10 Likes 1 Share

I bet some people will wish the accidental discharge happened to that misfit no1 somebody.



Imagine such carelessness from a DSS operative.



I wish the lady quick recovery. 15 Likes 2 Shares

sarrki:

OK



Observing

Glad to know that you are observing your incompetent government and her untrained force men. Glad to know that you are observing your incompetent government and her untrained force men. 17 Likes 1 Share

JideAmuGiaka:

Accidental government giving Nigerians accidental discharge.

Lol..... Abeg... No male me laugh plz Lol..... Abeg... No male me laugh plz 1 Like

Na wah o!



Such things should not happen in the other room 2 Likes

Hmmmmmmm....just passing ooooo.



No comment 4 now!

Na so e dey take start. Very soon we go hear say dem don accidentally shoot bubu. ......lol 1 Like

Hmm! Make dem stop wasting people's lives anyhow o

to all you guys who don't give a Bleep anymore, may I remind you that cucumber is fast taking over? the girls are resorting to cucumber coz you guys no longer give a Bleep...so don't blame them 1 Like

like seriously

Is BuBu there 1 Like

benedictnsi:



Lol..... Abeg... No male me laugh plz make make 2 Likes

Cartoon Network

, if not, many would have been like... Thank God it dint happen in d other room, if not, many would have been like... 3 Likes

Juju at work Juju at work

Make e end there o b4 one pastor go talk say him prophecy on buhari don work.

D devil don fail o.

D devil Na lie 1 Like

It was just an accident and thank God no life was lost











Chech my signature for affordable window blinds

na today i know say people no like buhari

na gun wey dem drop cause accident or wetin

It's quite surprising though that as trained and elite as they are, these things still happen.



These negative in discharges in weapons are synonymous with with the Nigerian police.



To this Thread.



It's already on frontpage just after few posts.



Were the mods competing with each other or what....

Very soon they will set up a committee to investigate.



Cost: 100 billion naira 2 Likes

That prophet would be an instant celebrity If this has happened to za other manThat prophet would be an instant celebrity 1 Like

Demons in Aso Rock 1 Like

that biafran prophet's prophecy is getting closer by the day. . . but still 1 Like

Why cant this bullets mistakenly hit buhari

So we can be free from this darkness. 5 Likes

. The propaganda kitchen utensils can spin this story to read something like " Assassination attempt on Bubu because he wants to ensure peace and mediate Barrow's presidential win in the Gambia "



There are lots of firsts in this administration. I don't know if it is only me but I found this very amusing.. The propagandacan spin this story to read something like "There are lots ofin this administration. 1 Like

Please how can I go back to 2016? I left my charger there.. 1 Like

Nice One...this only happens When Road Side aboki with no formal training is made DSS and handed Sophisticated Weapon, same thing had happened last year when Danish Minister Paid the president a Visit @ Aso-Villa..if care is not Taken the Nxt one might Kill the President Himself

Why not the dead brain, idiotic, animalistic, foolish, demonic, bigoted and hapless dullard? Why an innocent female staff eh? 1 Like