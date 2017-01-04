₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,720,574 members, 3,290,902 topics. Date: Wednesday, 04 January 2017 at 11:27 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Accidental Discharge In Aso Rock Injures A Female Staff (11778 Views)
Boko Haram Injures A Civilian JTF Member In Sambisa Forest (Photos) / Goodluck Jonathan And Buhari In Secret Meeting In Aso Rock / Accidental Discharge: IGP To Introduce Use Of Stun Guns (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Accidental Discharge In Aso Rock Injures A Female Staff by Islie: 9:08pm
Accidental discharge occurred Wednesday at the Aso Rock Presidential Villa in Abuja.
http://www.dailytrust.com.ng/news/general/accidental-discharge-injures-one-in-aso-rock/179138.html
|Re: Accidental Discharge In Aso Rock Injures A Female Staff by sarrki(m): 9:10pm
OK
Observing
|Re: Accidental Discharge In Aso Rock Injures A Female Staff by JideAmuGiaka: 9:22pm
Accidental government giving Nigerians accidental discharge.
10 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Accidental Discharge In Aso Rock Injures A Female Staff by TheFreeOne: 9:23pm
I bet some people will wish the accidental discharge happened to
Imagine such carelessness from a DSS operative.
I wish the lady quick recovery.
15 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Accidental Discharge In Aso Rock Injures A Female Staff by JideAmuGiaka: 9:27pm
sarrki:
Glad to know that you are observing your incompetent government and her untrained force men.
17 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Accidental Discharge In Aso Rock Injures A Female Staff by benedictnsi(m): 9:40pm
JideAmuGiaka:
Lol..... Abeg... No male me laugh plz
1 Like
|Re: Accidental Discharge In Aso Rock Injures A Female Staff by Noblesoul123: 9:54pm
Na wah o!
Such things should not happen in the other room
2 Likes
|Re: Accidental Discharge In Aso Rock Injures A Female Staff by Aburi001: 9:54pm
Hmmmmmmm....just passing ooooo.
No comment 4 now!
|Re: Accidental Discharge In Aso Rock Injures A Female Staff by Aburi001: 9:54pm
Na so e dey take start. Very soon we go hear say dem don accidentally shoot bubu. ......lol
1 Like
|Re: Accidental Discharge In Aso Rock Injures A Female Staff by Sunnycliff(m): 9:55pm
Hmm! Make dem stop wasting people's lives anyhow o
|Re: Accidental Discharge In Aso Rock Injures A Female Staff by adonbilivit: 9:55pm
to all you guys who don't give a Bleep anymore, may I remind you that cucumber is fast taking over? the girls are resorting to cucumber coz you guys no longer give a Bleep...so don't blame them
1 Like
|Re: Accidental Discharge In Aso Rock Injures A Female Staff by Lusola15: 9:56pm
like seriously
|Re: Accidental Discharge In Aso Rock Injures A Female Staff by canalily(m): 9:56pm
Is BuBu there
1 Like
|Re: Accidental Discharge In Aso Rock Injures A Female Staff by Truman155(m): 9:57pm
benedictnsi:make
2 Likes
|Re: Accidental Discharge In Aso Rock Injures A Female Staff by dukeolumde(m): 9:57pm
Cartoon Network
|Re: Accidental Discharge In Aso Rock Injures A Female Staff by hotspec(m): 9:57pm
Thank God it dint happen in d other room , if not, many would have been like...
3 Likes
|Re: Accidental Discharge In Aso Rock Injures A Female Staff by free2ryhme: 9:57pm
Juju at work
|Re: Accidental Discharge In Aso Rock Injures A Female Staff by aljazira: 9:57pm
Make e end there o b4 one pastor go talk say him prophecy on buhari don work.
D devil don fail o.
D devil Na lie
1 Like
|Re: Accidental Discharge In Aso Rock Injures A Female Staff by Xcelinteriors(f): 9:58pm
It was just an accident and thank God no life was lost
Chech my signature for affordable window blinds
|Re: Accidental Discharge In Aso Rock Injures A Female Staff by casttlebarbz(m): 9:58pm
na today i know say people no like buhari
|Re: Accidental Discharge In Aso Rock Injures A Female Staff by generalwhite(m): 9:58pm
na gun wey dem drop cause accident or wetin
|Re: Accidental Discharge In Aso Rock Injures A Female Staff by Perfectdanny(m): 9:59pm
It's quite surprising though that as trained and elite as they are, these things still happen.
These negative in discharges in weapons are synonymous with with the Nigerian police.
To this Thread.
It's already on frontpage just after few posts.
Were the mods competing with each other or what....
|Re: Accidental Discharge In Aso Rock Injures A Female Staff by chimah3(m): 9:59pm
Very soon they will set up a committee to investigate.
Cost: 100 billion naira
2 Likes
|Re: Accidental Discharge In Aso Rock Injures A Female Staff by zicoraads(m): 9:59pm
If this has happened to za other man That prophet would be an instant celebrity
1 Like
|Re: Accidental Discharge In Aso Rock Injures A Female Staff by CplusJason(m): 9:59pm
Demons in Aso Rock
1 Like
|Re: Accidental Discharge In Aso Rock Injures A Female Staff by Truman155(m): 10:00pm
that biafran prophet's prophecy is getting closer by the day. . . but still
1 Like
|Re: Accidental Discharge In Aso Rock Injures A Female Staff by carzola(m): 10:01pm
Why cant this bullets mistakenly hit buhari
So we can be free from this darkness.
5 Likes
|Re: Accidental Discharge In Aso Rock Injures A Female Staff by Oildichotomy(m): 10:01pm
I don't know if it is only me but I found this very amusing. . The propaganda kitchen utensils can spin this story to read something like " Assassination attempt on Bubu because he wants to ensure peace and mediate Barrow's presidential win in the Gambia "
There are lots of firsts in this administration.
1 Like
|Re: Accidental Discharge In Aso Rock Injures A Female Staff by asumo12: 10:01pm
Please how can I go back to 2016? I left my charger there..
1 Like
|Re: Accidental Discharge In Aso Rock Injures A Female Staff by dacovajnr: 10:02pm
Nice One...this only happens When Road Side aboki with no formal training is made DSS and handed Sophisticated Weapon, same thing had happened last year when Danish Minister Paid the president a Visit @ Aso-Villa..if care is not Taken the Nxt one might Kill the President Himself
|Re: Accidental Discharge In Aso Rock Injures A Female Staff by SycophanticGoat: 10:02pm
Why not the dead brain, idiotic, animalistic, foolish, demonic, bigoted and hapless dullard? Why an innocent female staff eh?
1 Like
|Re: Accidental Discharge In Aso Rock Injures A Female Staff by GunzAndRosez: 10:03pm
Nigerian police, unprofessional lots.
World Bank Presidency: Obama Rejects Iweala Nominates Jim Yong Kim / Boko-Haram Planning Fresh Attacks – JTF / I Goofed, Businessday Misled Me - GEJ
Viewing this topic: nkemdi89(f), Aniedi30(m), barryuche, marketresearch, geesilver(m), Zikdochi(m), virtueblazer(f), Skmoda360(m), AirFireEarthH20(m), skillzlujan, yemlas(m), patosky22(m), TheFreeOne, dikason017(m), Bigcake, murphyonline(m), dexpendable(m), seunpas, ftai, ReubenE(m), cliff26, philiancoop(m), Youngestlandlord, buharimustlive, muyibithocfrn(m), abeybaba(m) and 99 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 3