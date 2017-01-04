₦airaland Forum

Accidental Discharge In Aso Rock Injures A Female Staff by Islie: 9:08pm
Accidental discharge occurred Wednesday at the Aso Rock Presidential Villa in Abuja.

Witnesses said a female staff member of the State House was injured in the process.

The incident happened at the reception of the administration block of the Villa.

The woman was said to have been rushed to the State House Medical Centre where she is currently being treated.

The woman, witnesses said, sustained injuries on her stomach and lap.

It was gathered that the incident occurred when an operative of the Department of State Security (DSS) was trying to drop his gun as requested by the security officers attached to the reception.

The DSS operative, according to sources, is not among the security officers assigned to the reception.


Re: Accidental Discharge In Aso Rock Injures A Female Staff by sarrki(m): 9:10pm
OK

Observing
Re: Accidental Discharge In Aso Rock Injures A Female Staff by JideAmuGiaka: 9:22pm
Accidental government giving Nigerians accidental discharge.

Re: Accidental Discharge In Aso Rock Injures A Female Staff by TheFreeOne: 9:23pm
I bet some people will wish the accidental discharge happened to that misfit no1 somebody.

Imagine such carelessness from a DSS operative.

I wish the lady quick recovery.

Re: Accidental Discharge In Aso Rock Injures A Female Staff by JideAmuGiaka: 9:27pm
sarrki:
OK

Observing

Glad to know that you are observing your incompetent government and her untrained force men.

Re: Accidental Discharge In Aso Rock Injures A Female Staff by benedictnsi(m): 9:40pm
JideAmuGiaka:
Accidental government giving Nigerians accidental discharge.

Lol..... Abeg... No male me laugh plz

Re: Accidental Discharge In Aso Rock Injures A Female Staff by Noblesoul123: 9:54pm
Na wah o!

Such things should not happen in the other room

Re: Accidental Discharge In Aso Rock Injures A Female Staff by Aburi001: 9:54pm
Hmmmmmmm....just passing ooooo.

No comment 4 now!
Re: Accidental Discharge In Aso Rock Injures A Female Staff by Aburi001: 9:54pm
Na so e dey take start. Very soon we go hear say dem don accidentally shoot bubu. ......lol

Re: Accidental Discharge In Aso Rock Injures A Female Staff by Sunnycliff(m): 9:55pm
Hmm! Make dem stop wasting people's lives anyhow o
Re: Accidental Discharge In Aso Rock Injures A Female Staff by adonbilivit: 9:55pm
to all you guys who don't give a Bleep anymore, may I remind you that cucumber is fast taking over? the girls are resorting to cucumber coz you guys no longer give a Bleep...so don't blame them

Re: Accidental Discharge In Aso Rock Injures A Female Staff by Lusola15: 9:56pm
like seriously
Re: Accidental Discharge In Aso Rock Injures A Female Staff by canalily(m): 9:56pm
Is BuBu thereundecided

Re: Accidental Discharge In Aso Rock Injures A Female Staff by Truman155(m): 9:57pm
benedictnsi:

Lol..... Abeg... No male me laugh plz
make

Re: Accidental Discharge In Aso Rock Injures A Female Staff by dukeolumde(m): 9:57pm
Cartoon Network grin grin grin grin
Re: Accidental Discharge In Aso Rock Injures A Female Staff by hotspec(m): 9:57pm
Thank God it dint happen in d other room smiley, if not, many would have been like...

Re: Accidental Discharge In Aso Rock Injures A Female Staff by free2ryhme: 9:57pm
grin Juju at work
Re: Accidental Discharge In Aso Rock Injures A Female Staff by aljazira: 9:57pm
Make e end there o b4 one pastor go talk say him prophecy on buhari don work.
D devil don fail o.
D devil Na lie

Re: Accidental Discharge In Aso Rock Injures A Female Staff by Xcelinteriors(f): 9:58pm
It was just an accident and thank God no life was lost





Re: Accidental Discharge In Aso Rock Injures A Female Staff by casttlebarbz(m): 9:58pm
na today i know say people no like buhari
Re: Accidental Discharge In Aso Rock Injures A Female Staff by generalwhite(m): 9:58pm
na gun wey dem drop cause accident or wetin
Re: Accidental Discharge In Aso Rock Injures A Female Staff by Perfectdanny(m): 9:59pm
It's quite surprising though that as trained and elite as they are, these things still happen.

These negative in discharges in weapons are synonymous with with the Nigerian police.

To this Thread.

It's already on frontpage just after few posts.

Were the mods competing with each other or what....
Re: Accidental Discharge In Aso Rock Injures A Female Staff by chimah3(m): 9:59pm
Very soon they will set up a committee to investigate.

Cost: 100 billion naira

Re: Accidental Discharge In Aso Rock Injures A Female Staff by zicoraads(m): 9:59pm
If this has happened to za other man lipsrsealed That prophet would be an instant celebrity grin

Re: Accidental Discharge In Aso Rock Injures A Female Staff by CplusJason(m): 9:59pm
Demons in Aso Rock

Re: Accidental Discharge In Aso Rock Injures A Female Staff by Truman155(m): 10:00pm
that biafran prophet's prophecy is getting closer by the day. . . but still

Re: Accidental Discharge In Aso Rock Injures A Female Staff by carzola(m): 10:01pm
Why cant this bullets mistakenly hit buhari
So we can be free from this darkness.

Re: Accidental Discharge In Aso Rock Injures A Female Staff by Oildichotomy(m): 10:01pm
I don't know if it is only me but I found this very amusing. grin grin. The propaganda kitchen utensils can spin this story to read something like " Assassination attempt on Bubu because he wants to ensure peace and mediate Barrow's presidential win in the Gambia "

There are lots of firsts in this administration.

Re: Accidental Discharge In Aso Rock Injures A Female Staff by asumo12: 10:01pm
Please how can I go back to 2016? I left my charger there.. cry

Re: Accidental Discharge In Aso Rock Injures A Female Staff by dacovajnr: 10:02pm
Nice One...this only happens When Road Side aboki with no formal training is made DSS and handed Sophisticated Weapon, same thing had happened last year when Danish Minister Paid the president a Visit @ Aso-Villa..if care is not Taken the Nxt one might Kill the President Himself undecided undecided
Re: Accidental Discharge In Aso Rock Injures A Female Staff by SycophanticGoat: 10:02pm
Why not the dead brain, idiotic, animalistic, foolish, demonic, bigoted and hapless dullard? Why an innocent female staff eh? undecided undecided

Re: Accidental Discharge In Aso Rock Injures A Female Staff by GunzAndRosez: 10:03pm
Nigerian police, unprofessional lots.

